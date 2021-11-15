Folliculin impairs breast tumor growth by repressing TFE3-dependent induction of the Warburg effect and angiogenesis

FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 downregulation is recurrent in TNBC when compared with luminal subtypes. FLCN was identified as a classic tumor suppressor gene when second-hit mutations were identified in BHD-associated renal tumors (33). Thus, we first investigated FLCN expression levels across different tumor types compared to their corresponding normal tissue. Using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set, we show that FLCN levels are substantially lower across several important human tumor types compared with their normal tissue counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144871DS1). Given that patients affected with BHD syndrome are at risk of developing renal, skin, and colon tumors (34), we were particularly interested in studying the unexplored role of FLCN in invasive breast carcinoma.

Using the invasive breast carcinoma TCGA data set, we show that FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 levels are all significantly downregulated in TNBC compared with the less aggressive luminal subtypes (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Additionally, we show that the downstream targets of AMPK (PPARGC1A and PPARGC1B) and TFE3 (ATP6V0A4, ATP6V1F, ATG4B, ATG4D, ATG9B, ATG3, CTSC, and CTSH) are upregulated in TNBC (Figure 1A). Analysis of RNA-sequencing data from a panel of 37 breast cancer patient–derived xenografts (PDXs) (35) revealed that the expression levels of FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 are all significantly downregulated in basal-like samples when compared with normal breast tissue (Figure 1B). Moreover, immunoblot analysis of 12 representative basal-like PDX tumor lysates show reduced expression of at least one of the components of the FLCN-FNIP1-FNIP2 complex across the tumor samples (Figure 1C). To determine the relevance of a functional versus deregulated FLCN-FNIP1-FNIP2 complex, we assessed the localization and activity of TFE3 in the tumor samples. In a functional FLCN complex setting, such as Goodman Cancer Research Centre PDX samples 1738 and 1828 (GCRC1738 and GCRC1828), where at least FLCN and one of the FNIPs are highly expressed, we show by immunohistochemistry (IHC) that TFE3 is mainly localized in the cytoplasm, where it remains inactive (Figure 1D). In contrast, in tumors where the FLCN complex is deregulated (GCRC1868 and GCRC1882: loss or reduced expression of FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2) we show that TFE3 is mainly localized to the nucleus (Figure 1D). Notably, higher-magnification images demonstrate some nuclear TFE3 staining in the functional FLCN complex setting, which we attribute to the tumor-infiltrating immune cells. Nuclear TFE3 is transcriptionally active, as evident by the upregulation of GPNMB, which is a well-known downstream TFE3 target (ref. 36 and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Finally, we examined FLCN expression across different breast cancer cell lines using a published data set (37) representing luminal and basal-like subtypes, and show that FLCN levels are significantly downregulated in basal-like compared with luminal subtypes (Supplemental Figure 1G). To identify breast cancer models for further functional studies, we selected a panel of cell lines representing luminal A (MCF7 and T47D) and basal-like TNBC subtypes (MDA-MB-436 and MDA-MB-157). In agreement with results from TGCA data set and PDX models, we show that FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 are more highly expressed in luminal A versus TNBC cell lines (Figure 1E). AMPK activation (p-Thr172-AMPK) is associated with reduced FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 levels (Figure 1F). Immunofluorescence staining revealed that TFE3 is localized to the nucleus to a greater extent in TNBC subtypes compared with luminal subtypes (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1H).

Figure 1 FLCN and its binding partners FNIP1 and FNIP2 are downregulated in basal-like breast cancer compared with luminal subtypes. (A) TCGA analysis of invasive breast carcinoma comparing the expression of FLCN, FNIP1, FNIP2, and the downstream targets of AMPK and TFE3 in basal-like breast cancer (TNBC) compared with luminal subtypes. The different subtypes are color coded, where light green is luminal A, dark green is luminal B, dark blue is HER2+, orange is basal-like (BL), and red is normal-like (NL) subtype. (B) RNA expression of FLCN, FNIP1, and FNIP2 in basal patient–derived xenografts (PDXs) compared with normal GTEx breast tissue. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. ****P < 0.0001. (C) Immunoblot analysis showing the expression levels of FNIP1, FNIP2, and FLCN in PDX tumor lysates from patients with TNBC. Each number represents a PDX model derived from a different breast cancer patient. The numbers highlighted in green (1738 and 1828) represent PDXs with a functional FLCN-FNIP1-FNIP2 complex, while those in red (1868 and 1882) represent PDXs with a deregulated complex. Actin was used as a loading control. (D) Immunohistochemistry analysis of TFE3 for the selected PDX models representing the deregulated FLCN-FNIP1-FNIP2 complex in red (1868 and 1868) and the functional complex in green (1738 and 1828). Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Immunoblot analysis indicating expression levels of FNIP1, FNIP2, FLCN, p-Thr172-AMPK (representing the activated form of AMPK), and total AMPK in breast cancer cell lines representing luminal (T47D and MCF7) and TNBC (MDA-MB-436 and MDA-MB-157) cells. Actin was used as a loading control. Blots are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (F) Immunofluorescence analysis showing the percentage nuclear localization of TFE3 in luminal (T47D and MCF7) compared with TNBC (MDA-MB-436 and MDA-MB-157) cells. Results represent the mean ± SEM from at least 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate.

Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cell lines activates AMPK and induces TFE3 nuclear localization and activation. We next asked whether FLCN loss in luminal breast cancer cells (MCF7 and T47D) impacts tumor growth. To investigate this, we knocked out FLCN using CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing approaches. For each cell line, we employed 2 different guide RNAs targeting FLCN. Individual clones were selected, FLCN loss was verified by immunoblot, and a reconstituted pool (n = 4 clones) was generated to minimize the possibility of clonal effects (Figure 2A). Consistent with our previous studies (9–12), we show that loss of FLCN in both cell lines activates AMPK, as shown by phosphorylation of AMPK (p-Thr172-AMPK) and its substrate ACC (p-Ser79-ACC). Additionally, we show that GPNMB is induced upon FLCN loss, indicating transcriptional activation of TFE3 (Figure 2A). Notably, GPNMB is highly abundant in many tumors, including TNBC, and was shown to be implicated in tumor growth, angiogenesis, and poor prognosis of TNBC (38). Immunofluorescence staining revealed that TFE3 is 100% localized within the nucleus of both MCF7 and T47D FLCN-KO cells and reexpression of FLCN restored TFE3 cytoplasmic localization (Figure 2, B and C). To further investigate TFE3 transcriptional activity, we used a luciferase reporter containing the TFE3 consensus promoter motif (CLEAR), where we report an approximately 2-fold enhanced transcriptional activity in T47D and MCF7 FLCN-KO luminal cell lines (Figure 2D). Given that one of the important readouts of TFE3 activation is enhanced lysosomal activity (29), cells were assayed for their ability to process dye-quenched bovine serum albumin (DQ-BSA). DQ-BSA is a self-quenched fluorescent substrate that enters the cell through endocytosis and fluoresces upon lysosomal degradation (39). We show a significant, approximately 10-fold increase in DQ-BSA fluorescence intensity, indicating enhanced lysosomal activity in FLCN-KO cells (Figure 2, E and F). Furthermore, we assessed the expression of known TFE3 target genes involved in autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis (ATP6V0E1, ASAH1, TPP1, and MCOLN1), all of which contain the CLEAR motif consensus sequence in their promoter regions and show a significant increase upon FLCN loss in both T47D and MCF7 cells (Figure 2G). To investigate whether this observed increase is TFE3 dependent, we transiently reduced TFE3 expression using small interfering RNA (siRNA) and show a significant decrease in the expression of all the assessed genes (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cell lines activates AMPK and induces TFE3 nuclear localization and transcriptional activation. (A) Immunoblot analysis of FLCN and downstream signaling molecules in empty vector (EV) control and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) T47D and MCF7 cells. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images showing the localization of TFE3 in EV, FLCNKO, and reexpression of FLCN in T47D and MCF7 cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Quantitative analysis of the immunofluorescence results in D showing the percentage of TFE3 nuclear localization in EV, FLCNKO, and reexpression of FLCN inT47D and MCF7 cells. Results represent the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. ****P < 0.0001. (D) Fold change in TFE3 transcriptional activity, as determined by CLEAR-luciferase promoter activity normalized against CMV-Renilla, in EV and FLCNKO T47D and MCF7 cells. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Representative images of EV and FLCNKO T47D and MCF7 cells after 1 hour of incubation with DQ-BSA-Red followed by a 2-hour chase in complete cellular media prior to fixation. Scale bar: 20 μm. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (F) Relative lysosomal activity, as determined by DQ-BSA assay, in EV and FLCNKO T47D and MCF7 cells upon treatment as indicated in E. Results represent the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. ****P < 0.0001. (G) Relative TFE3 and TFEB mRNA levels and their lysosomal and autophagy target gene mRNA levels measured by RT-qPCR in EV and FLCNKO T47D (left) and MCF7 (right) cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) siRNA control, or siRNA targeting TFEB or TFE3, or both. Data represent the average ± SEM of 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Since many TFE3 target genes are also regulated by TFEB, we assessed the contribution of TFEB to the enhanced autophagy/lysosomal biogenesis responses observed upon FLCN loss using siRNAs targeting TFEB alone, TFE3 alone, or both simultaneously. Interestingly, downregulation of TFEB alone had no effect on the expression level of the assessed genes in FLCN-KO cells, and TFEB/TFE3 double knockdown produced similar effects to those produced by downregulation of TFE3 alone (Figure 2G). It is worth noting that expression levels of TFEB are much lower than TFE3 in human breast cancer cell lines (http://www.proteinatlas.org). Altogether, these results suggest that TFE3 may be more dynamically involved in the FLCN/AMPK pathway than TFEB in this context. In light of these observations, we have focused specifically on the role of TFE3 in breast tumor phenotypes associated with loss of FLCN.

Loss of FLCN in MCF7 cells enhances cellular metabolism in a TFE3-dependent manner. A fundamental characteristic of cancer cells is to couple nutrient consumption to macromolecular biosynthesis and energy production to facilitate tumor growth and survival (40). We have previously shown that FLCN loss induces an AMPK-dependent increase in resistance to several energy-depleting stresses, and this is likely to contribute to cellular metabolic adaptation (8–10, 12). However, the link between metabolic reprograming following FLCN loss and TFE3 activation has not been studied to date to our knowledge. We show a significant 1.7-fold increase in ATP levels in FLCN-KO MCF7 cell lines, which was abolished following transient knockdown of TFE3 (Figure 3A). In parallel, we show an increase in glucose consumption and lactate production (Figure 3B), and an enhanced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 3C) and oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Figure 3D) under basal culture conditions in FLCN-KO MCF7 cell lines compared with empty vector (EV) controls. Notably, all of these metabolic changes were dependent on TFE3 activity, as TFE3 downregulation in FLCN-KO cells mitigated these effects (Figure 3, B–D). Finally, we assessed the expression of common glycolytic genes (HK2, SLCA1, and LDHA) in MCF7 cells and show a significant increase in FLCN-KO cells compared with EV, which was abolished following TFE3 downregulation (Figure 3E). Taken together, our results show that loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells engages metabolic reprogramming toward increased cellular bioenergetics, which can provide a metabolic advantage to cells to facilitate growth and survival.

Figure 3 Loss of FLCN in MCF7 cells enhances cellular metabolism in a TFE3-dependent manner. (A) Fold change in ATP levels in empty vector (EV) and FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) MCF7 cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) siRNA control or siRNA targeting TFE3, after 48 hours of transfection as measured by CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (B) Glucose consumption and lactate production levels in the cellular media were measured using a NOVA Bioanalysis flux analyzer in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3 after 48 hours of transfection. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (C and D) Basal extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) (C) and oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (D) in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with NT control siRNA or siRNAs targeting TFE3, after 48 hours of transfection, measured by Seahorse Bioscience XF96 extracellular flux analyzer. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (E) Relative mRNA levels of TFE3 and glycolysis-related genes measured by RT-qPCR in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3. Data represent the average ± SEM of n = 6 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate, where each point represents the average of the triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells enhances tumor growth. Next, we investigated the impact of FLCN loss on breast tumor growth. FLCN-KO MCF7 and T47D luminal breast cancer cells exhibited significantly increased tumor growth as compared with wild-type (WT) control cells when injected into the mammary fat pads of NOD SCID gamma (NSG) mice (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, reexpression of FLCN in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells restored tumor growth kinetics to those observed with parental MCF7 breast cancer cells (Figure 4, A and B). In line with the in vitro data, characterization of these tumors following resection showed enhanced AMPK activity (p-Thr172-AMPK) upon FLCN loss, which occurred in both MCF7 and T47D cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 2B). Again, elevated AMPK activity was abrogated upon reexpression of FLCN in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells (Figure 4C). Notably, we show that tumors 10 and 12 had higher expression of FLCN, as evident by immunoblot analysis (Figure 4C), which was associated with lower tumor volumes (Figure 4B). Conversely, the weak FLCN expression achieved in tumor 11 (Figure 4C) was associated with a much greater tumor volume (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells enhances tumor growth. (A) Growth curves of tumors of WT (blue), FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) (red), FLCNKO plus EV (orange), and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing (turquoise) MCF7 cells injected in mammary fat pads (MFP) of NSG mice over the course of 6 weeks. Data represent the mean volumes ± SEM of each cohort measured each week (n = 10 mice in each cohort). Significance was determined using repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001. (B) Individual volumes of tumors as recorded 6 weeks after injection in cells indicated in A. Data represent the average volume ± SEM of each cohort recorded 6 weeks after injection (n = 10 mice in each cohort). Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant. Samples 10 and 12 represent tumors with higher FLCN expression compared with sample 11, where FLCN expression was lower (refer to panel C). (C) Immunoblot analysis of WT, FLCNKO, FLCNKO plus EV, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumors resected 6 weeks after injection. Three representative samples were run from each cohort. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (D) Representative images of immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining for human TFE3, GPNMB, and Ki67 in WT, FLCNKO, FLCNKO plus EV, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumors resected 6 weeks after injection (left). Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification of IHC results showing the percentage of TFE3 nuclear localization, positive GPNMB staining, and positive Ki67 staining (right). Data represent mean quantifications ± SEM of IHC images from at least 5 different mice. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

IHC analysis demonstrates that TFE3 is localized to the nucleus in FLCN-KO MCF7 and T47D tumors and is transcriptionally active, as shown by an enhanced GPNMB expression (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2C). TFE3 localization reverted to the cytoplasm and GPNMB levels were reduced upon FLCN reexpression in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells (Figure 4D). In keeping with increased tumor growth, we report a significant increase in nuclear Ki67 staining in FLCN-KO luminal breast tumors (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2C), which was suppressed following FLCN expression in the MCF7 model (Figure 4D). IHC staining for cleaved caspase-3, a marker of apoptosis, failed to detect any significant differences in MCF7 or T47D cells as a result of FLCN loss (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results indicate that loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer tumors potentially enhances proliferation without altering apoptosis.

An angiogenic profile emerges following FLCN loss in luminal breast cancer cells. We have shown that FLCN loss induces the nuclear localization and activation of TFE3, which is shown to be involved in several cellular stress pathways (29), all of which could potentially contribute to the enhanced tumor growth observed in FLCN-deficient luminal breast cancer cells. Hence, we wanted to elucidate the genes and pathways involved in the growth of FLCN-deficient tumors. We performed RNA-sequencing analysis on MCF7 WT and FLCN-KO mammary tumors and report significant differences in the gene expression profile in both cohorts (Figure 5A). Specifically, Gene Ontology (GO) analysis following RNA sequencing revealed enrichment in several pathways, many of which we have recently reported in FLCN-deficient cells (8), including autophagy, lysosomal biogenesis, and innate immune responses (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 2). Importantly, regulation of the angiogenesis pathway was one of the top hits in FLCN-KO tumors compared with their controls (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 3). This was of interest since, to our knowledge, a direct link between FLCN, TFE3, and angiogenesis has yet to be reported. We show a significant increase in many angiogenesis-associated genes in FLCN-KO tumors compared with their WT controls, including HIF1A, EGLN1, SEMA, TMEM2, EPHA2, NOS3, VEGFA, and VEGFB (Figure 5B) (18). To further evaluate this angiogenic profile, we assessed a panel of secreted angiogenic factors by multiplex ELISA in FLCN-proficient and -deficient tumor lysates. We observed a multiple-fold increase in several of these factors, including EGF, endoglin, IL-6, and VEGF-A, in FLCN-KO compared with FLCN-expressing MCF7 cells (Figure 5C). IHC analyses of the resected MCF7 and T47D tumors confirmed a significant increase in VEGF-A staining in FLCN-KO cells compared with their controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). FLCN reexpression in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells caused a reduction in VEGF-A levels (Figure 5D). We also show that the number of intratumoral vessels, as determined by mouse CD31 staining, was significantly increased in FLCN-KO cells compared with their controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C), which was also lost following FLCN reexpression in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells promotes an angiogenic profile. (A) Heatmap representing differential gene expression in WT and FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) MCF7 tumors following RNA-sequencing analysis. Each column represents a different mouse from each cohort, where blue is WT and red is FLCNKO. Fold increase was normalized against EV and color coded (dark red indicates 3-fold or more increase, light green indicates 3-fold or more decrease, black indicates no change). (B) Gene enrichment scores for significantly upregulated pathways in FLCNKO compared with WT MCF7 tumors highlighting regulation of angiogenesis as a differentially induced pathway, with the heatmap specifically showing the upregulation of angiogenesis-related genes. Each column represents a different mouse from each cohort, where blue is WT and red is FLCNKO. Fold increase was normalized against EV and color coded (dark red indicates 3-fold or more increase, light green indicates 3-fold or more decrease, black indicates no change). (C) Fold increase in 17 angiogenic/growth factors detected in WT and FLCNKO MCF7 tumor lysates using human angiogenesis array. Data represent the average values of 10 mice in each of the indicated cohorts. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Representative images of immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining for human VEGF-A, mouse CD31, and mouse F4/80 of WT, FLCNKO, FLCNKO plus EV, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumors resected 6 weeks after injection (top). Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification of IHC results showing percentage positive VEGF-A staining, positive CD31 staining, and positive F4/80 staining (bottom). Data represent mean quantifications ± SEM of IHC images from at least 5 different mice. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (E) Relative human VEGFA mRNA levels measured by RT-qPCR in WT, FLCNKO, FLCNKO plus EV, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumors (top). Concentration of human VEGF-A in EV and FLCNKO cells transfected with siRNA targeting TFE3 in MCF7 cells, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumor lysates, as measured by ELISA (bottom). Data represent the average ± SEM of at least 5 different mice from each cohort, performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. (F) Relative human VEGFA mRNA levels measured by RT-qPCR in EV, FLCNKO, and FLCNKO cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3 in MCF7 cells (top). Concentration of human VEGF-A in EV and FLCNKO cells transfected with siRNA targeting TFE3 in MCF7 cells, and FLCNKO FLCN-reexpressing MCF7 tumor lysates, as measured by ELISA (bottom). Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Given that early initiation of tumor angiogenesis is required to support rapidly growing tumors (41), we performed a short-term in vivo experiment to assess the degree of angiogenesis at earlier time points during tumor growth. MCF7 EV and FLCN-KO tumors were resected 2 weeks after injection into NSG mice. In agreement with our previous observations (Figure 4A), we show that tumor volumes were larger in FLCN-KO MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Interestingly, FLCN-KO MCF7 tumors also exhibited a prominent red coloration (Supplemental Figure 3D), which may reflect the increased vascularization we see in end-stage tumors. Indeed, IHC staining of these early tumors revealed a significant increase in VEGF-A and CD31 staining in FLCN-KO cells compared with their control (Supplemental Figure 3, E–G).

Given that VEGF-A is a key player in tumor-associated angiogenesis, we validated VEGF-A expression and its dependence on FLCN and TFE3 in MCF7 breast cancer cells. Using real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) and ELISA, we show that VEGF-A was expressed at higher levels in MCF7 FLCN-KO tumors compared with FLCN-expressing controls, and that VEGF-A levels were reduced following reexpression of FLCN (Figure 5E). Interestingly, we showed via transient TFE3 knockdown that this increase in VEGF-A levels in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells is TFE3 dependent (Figure 5F). Thus, tumor-derived VEGF-A is likely to contribute to the enhanced angiogenic response observed in FLCN-null breast cancer cells.

Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells enhances tumor growth in a TFE3-dependent manner. We next investigated whether the enhanced tumor growth in FLCN-KO cells was dependent on TFE3 transcriptional activity. Accordingly, we stably reduced TFE3 expression levels in MCF7 FLCN-KO cells by shRNA and showed that the increase in tumor growth observed following FLCN loss is abolished by the concomitant reduction of TFE3 expression (Figure 6A). Characterization of these tumors following resection confirmed loss of FLCN and reduced TFE3 expression (Figure 6B). The residual signal for TFE3 observed in whole-tumor lysates likely represents stromal contamination, as no TFE3 expression was detected in the MCF7 FLCN-KO cells expressing TFE3-targeting shRNAs in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4). Additionally, our IHC analysis of the resected tumors shows that TFE3 is localized to the nucleus in FLCN-KO MCF7 cells compared with WT controls, which was ablated upon downregulation of TFE3 (Figure 6C). Moreover, we report an increase in VEGF-A and CD31 staining in FLCN-KO cells compared with EV, both of which were significantly reduced upon downregulation of TFE3 (Figure 6C). These results indicate that loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer tumors enhances tumor growth and angiogenesis in a TFE3-dependent manner.

Figure 6 Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells enhances tumor growth and promotes angiogenesis in a TFE3-dependent manner. (A) Growth of mammary tumors in mice injected with WT (blue), FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) (red), and FLCNKO plus shTFE3 (orange) MCF7 cells over the course of 5 weeks. Data represent the mean tumor volumes ± SEM of each cohort measured each week (n = 10 mice in each cohort). Significance was determined using repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001. (B) Immunoblot analysis of WT, FLCNKO, and FLCNKO plus shTFE3 MCF7 tumors resected 5 weeks after injection. Three representative samples were run from each cohort. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (C) Left: Representative images of the immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining for human TFE3, human VEGF-A, and mouse CD31 in WT, FLCNKO, and FLCNKO plus shTFE3 MCF7 tumors resected 6 weeks after injection. Scale bar: 50 μm. Right: Quantification of IHC results showing the percentage TFE3 nuclear localization, VEGF-A staining, and CD31 staining in the indicated cohorts. Data represent the mean quantifications ± SEM of IHC images from at least 5 different mice. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells activates a HIF-1α–dependent angiogenesis program in a TFE3-dependent manner. One of the main transcription factors involved in glycolytic and angiogenic responses is HIF-1α (42). HIF-1α regulates several hundred genes, including numerous glycolytic genes and VEGFs. Interestingly, we have previously shown that loss of FLCN in cells provides an energetic advantage due to metabolic reprograming that engages aerobic glycolysis, a process that we have shown to be dependent on the activation of PGC-1α, a potent metabolic sensor upstream of HIF-1α (12).

Our data suggest that FLCN loss induces a TFE3-dependent angiogenic program, including upregulation of VEGF-A. Given that HIF-1α is one of the main transcription factors involved in VEGF-A expression, we next investigated the dependency of VEGF-A expression on the PGC-1α/HIF-1α axis, and whether it is linked to TFE3 activity. Our RNA-sequencing analyses revealed that TFE3, PGC-1α, and HIF-1α downstream targets are all upregulated in FLCN-KO MCF7 tumors compared with FLCN-expressing controls (Figure 7, A–C). To further corroborate these results and assess the role of TFE3 in PGC-1α/HIF-1α pathway induction, we show that the HIF-1α transcriptional activity is elevated in FLCN-KO MCF7 cells and this is abrogated upon the downregulation of TFE3 (Figure 7D). We have previously shown that enhanced cellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) induced HIF transcriptional activity and drove Warburg metabolic reprogramming in an AMPK- and PGC-1α–dependent manner (12). We quantified the relative levels of cellular ROS using the general oxidative stress indicator CM-H2DCFDA. We observed that loss of FLCN is associated with a significant 1.7-fold increase in intracellular ROS levels, which we show to be TFE3 dependent (Figure 7E). We next verified the RNA-sequencing results by RT-qPCR, showing that loss of FLCN in MCF7 cells induces the upregulation of several TFE3, PGC-1α, and HIF-1α target genes (Figure 7F). Importantly, downregulation of TFE3 in FLCN-KO cells significantly abrogated the observed induction of TFE3 (ATPV1C1 and ASAH1), PGC-1α (ATP5J and PGC-1β), and HIF-1α (ENO1 and HK2) target genes (Figure 7F), revealing an important role of TFE3 in controlling the PGC-1α/HIF-1α pathway. To investigate this pathway further, we downregulated PGC-1α in FLCN-KO cells and observed a significant decrease in both PGC-1α and HIF-1α target genes, but the levels of TFE3 target genes were unaffected (Figure 7G). Similarly, downregulation of HIF-1α in FLCN-KO cells abrogated only the HIF-1α target genes, but the levels of both PGC-1α and TFE3 target genes were unaffected (Figure 7H). Together, these results indicate that loss of FLCN in luminal MCF7 cells induces TFE3 activity, which acts upstream of the PGC-1α/HIF-1α pathway. Importantly, we have identified an oncogenic pathway where TFE3 acts as a master regulator of autophagy and lysosomal biogenesis on one hand, while controlling PGC1-α/HIF-1α pathways involving OXPHOS, glycolysis, and angiogenesis, all of which could be contributing to tumor growth.

Figure 7 Loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells activates a HIF-1α–dependent angiogenic program in a TFE3-dependent manner. (A–C) Heatmaps representing the differential TFE3 (A), PGC-1α (B), and HIF-1α (C) target gene expression in WT and FLCN-knockout (FLCNKO) MCF7 tumors following RNA-sequencing analysis. Each column represents gene expression from a different mouse from each cohort, where blue indicates WT and red indicates FLCNKO tumors. Fold increase was normalized against EV and color coded (dark red indicates 3-fold or more increase, light green indicates 3-fold or more decrease, black indicates no change). (D) Fold change in HIF-1α transcriptional activity, as determined by HIF-1α luciferase promoter activity normalized to CMV-Renilla, in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with nontargeting (NT) control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3. Data represent the average ± SEM of n = 7 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P < 0.001. (E) Relative mean fluorescence intensity of the total cellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with NT control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3, as measured by flow cytometry. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Significance was determined using Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001. (F–H) Relative TFE3, PGC-1α, and HIF-1α downstream target gene mRNA levels measured by RT-qPCR in EV and FLCNKO MCF7 cells transfected with NT control siRNA or siRNA targeting TFE3 (F), PGC-1α (G), or HIF-1α (H). Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

FLCN overexpression in basal-like breast cancer cells restores TFE3 cytoplasmic localization and attenuates tumor growth. We have shown that loss of FLCN in luminal breast cancer cells, which typically express high levels of FLCN, enhances tumor growth in a TFE3-dependent manner. We next investigated the effect of increasing FLCN expression in basal-like TNBC cell lines, which typically express lower FLCN levels when compared with luminal cell lines (Figure 1). Accordingly, we stably overexpressed FLCN in 2 basal-like TNBC cell lines, MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T, both of which exhibit low FLCN levels and predominant TFE3 nuclear localization (Figure 8, A and B). Interestingly, immunofluorescence staining revealed that TFE3 nuclear localization is significantly impaired in both MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T following FLCN overexpression (Figure 8B). To investigate the impact of FLCN overexpression on the angiogenic pathway, we assessed the relative expression of TFE3, PGC-1α, and HIF-1α target genes by RT-qPCR and report a significant decrease in the levels of these genes in both MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T cell lines (Figure 8C). Reduced nuclear TFE3 localization and target gene activation were associated with a significant decrease in cellular proliferation in vitro, which was more profound in FLCN-overexpressing Hs578T cells (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 FLCN overexpression in basal-like breast cancer cells restores TFE3 cytoplasmic localization and attenuates tumor growth. (A) Immunoblot analysis of empty vector (EV) and FLCN-overexpressing (FLCNOE) MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T basal-like breast cancer cells. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Quantitative analysis of the immunofluorescence data showing the percentage of TFE3 nuclear localization in EV and FLCNOE MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T cells. Data represent the average ± SEM of n = 4 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (C) Relative TFE3, PGC-1α, and HIF-1α downstream target gene mRNA levels measured by RT-qPCR in EV and FLCNOE MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T cells. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Statistical significance was determined using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison correction. **P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (D) The percentage proliferation of EV and FLCNOE MDA-MB-436 and Hs578T cells over 5 days, as monitored and analyzed by an IncuCyte Live Cell Analysis System. Data represent the average ± SEM of at least n = 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate. Significance was determined using repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. ****P < 0.0001. (E and F) Growth of mammary tumors in mice injected with WT (EV) (blue) or FLCNOE cells (red) in MDA-MB-436 (E) and Hs578T (F) cell models over the course of 5 to 6 weeks. Data represent the mean tumor volumes ± SEM of each cohort measured each week (n = 10 mice in each cohort). Significance was determined using repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Importantly, FLCN overexpression also impaired mammary tumor growth in vivo, inducing a more profound effect in the Hs578T cells when compared with the MDA-MB-436 model (Figure 8, E and F). Interestingly, Hs578T breast cancer cells overexpressing FLCN can only be detected as residual cancer cells at the site of injection as compared with control cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, MDA-MB-436 cells that overexpress FLCN exhibit an early growth defect that is rapidly overcome, resulting in growth rates and tumor volumes that were similar to those of their EV controls at the endpoint (Figure 8E). This likely reflects the fact that FLCN overexpression has a more modest effect in reducing the nuclear localization of TFE3, TFE3 downstream gene activation, and in vitro proliferation in MDA-MB-436 cells when compared with Hs578T cells (Figure 8, B–D). Indeed, while expression was still detectable in end-stage MDA-MB-436 mammary tumors (Supplemental Figure 5C), FLCN levels were significantly reduced in end-stage tumors when compared with the levels detected in MDA-MB-436 cells just prior to injection (Supplemental Figure 5D). Notably, both MDA-MB-436 control and FLCN-overexpressing tumors displayed a similar degree of nuclear TFE3 staining in end-stage mammary tumors (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). These data suggest that there is strong selective pressure to maintain TFE3 nuclear localization in rapidly growing cancer cells.

Collectively, these results demonstrate that expression of exogenous FLCN in basal-like TNBC cells impairs TFE3 nuclear localization and TFE3-dependent transcription, which results in impaired tumor growth.