RSPO2 and RANKL signal through LGR4 to regulate osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis

RSPO2 and RANKL promote osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and facilitate bone metastasis. To initially evaluate whether factors secreted by BCa cells prepare bone tissues for metastatic colonization, we collected the conditioned medium of MDA-MB-231 (MDA231) BCa cells, and injected it i.p. into mice every day for 2, 3, or 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144579DS1). The results showed that the number of cells positive for both RANK and CD115 (OP markers), and osteoclast number and activity (determined as osteoclast surface area and eroded surface), were increased in a time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). These data suggested that the conditioned medium of BCa cells could recruit OPs and enhance osteoclast number and activity in tumor-free mice. Because there was no significant difference between 3 weeks and 4 weeks, we chose the 3-week time point for subsequent studies.

Our data showed that i.p. injection of conditioned medium significantly stimulated OPs in trabecular rich regions in tibiae and spines of conditioned medium–stimulated mice, compared with control medium–stimulated mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), while negligible numbers of OPs were found in pelvic bones and the skull (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Next, we stained osteoclasts by tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining in these bones. Our data showed that osteoclast number and activity were increased in both tibiae and spine bones, but not in pelvic or skull bones, in comparison with control medium (Supplemental Figure 1, D–G). To determine whether the osteoclastic premetastatic niche facilitated tumor cell bone metastasis, we used in vitro and in vivo experiments. The in vitro assay showed that the BCa cells could be attracted by OPs in a concentration-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistently, 3 weeks of pretreatment with conditioned medium, prior to intracardiac (i.c.) injection of luciferase-expressing (LUC-expressing) MDA231 bone-tropic subline SCP46 cells, accelerated the onset of bone metastasis, promoted metastatic burden and osteolytic bone lesions, and increased OP and osteoclast number in tibiae and spines in comparison with control medium–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 2, B–G). However, the pelvis and skull had fewer OPs and few cancer cells (Supplemental Figure 2, H–K). Moreover, the number of cancer cells (stained positive for human vimentin) was significantly associated with the number of OPs/osteoclasts (stained positive for RANK) in the bone (Supplemental Figure 2L). All our results indicated that the osteoclastic premetastatic niche facilitates bone metastasis.

To identify potential upstream regulators involved in osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation, we performed an unbiased GPCR ligand/agonist screen using an in vitro OP recruitment model (Figure 1A). Specifically, MDA231 cells were stimulated with 86 GPCR ligands/agonists for 24 hours, which correspond to 85 GPCR receptors (Supplemental Table 1), and the conditioned medium was collected for testing the recruitment of OP RAW264.7 cells. We found that conditioned medium from 3 treatment groups (RSPO2, ligand for LGR4/5/6; RANKL, ligand for LGR4 and RANK; 7α,25-OHC, ligand for GPR183) induced OP recruitment greater than or equal to 2-fold higher than control. However, 7α,25-OHC alone but not RSPO2 and RANKL could directly recruit OPs independent of BCa cell stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3A), suggesting that only RSPO2 and RANKL mimicked premetastatic niche formation in vitro. Furthermore, conditioned medium from 4 different BCa cell lines (MDA231, MCF-7, AT3, and 4T1) stimulated with RSPO2 and RANKL induced recruitment of primary cultured OPs (Figure 1, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Moreover, only RSPO2 and RANKL had this effect among LGR ligands including RSPO1–4, NORRIN, and RANKL (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 1 RSPO2 or RANKL promoted OP recruitment by BCa cells. (A) Experimental design to screen which GPCRs could recruit OP cells. MDA231 cells were stimulated by 86 GPCR ligands or agonists for 24 hours. Transwell inserts seeded with OP cells (RAW264.7 cells) were then placed in each well. After 16 hours, the migrated RAW264.7 cells were fixed, stained, and counted. Three GPCR ligands (7α,25-OHC, RSPO2, and RANKL) significantly enhanced OP migration using the Transwell migration assay (greater than or equal to 2-fold compared with control [Ctrl]). Every GPCR ligand or agonist was tested in 2 technical replicates. CM, conditioned medium. (B) Representative images of primary cultured OPs subjected to the Transwell migration assay (top chamber). (C and D) MDA231 cells generated conditioned medium following treatment by RSPO2 or RANKL for 24 hours (bottom chamber), with quantification of the number of migrated cells. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. n = 3 biological replicates. Scale bars: 20 μm.

It is well established that RANKL is a key cytokine affecting the immune system, including T cells, B cells, and macrophages (14–16), and it has been reported that RSPO signaling promotes macrophage polarization in the tumor microenvironment (17). To systematically evaluate the role of RSPO2 and RANKL in the premetastatic niche, we used immunocompetent mice with the mouse mammary cancer cell line 4T1 (Figure 2A). After 4T1 cells were stimulated by RSPO2 or RANKL, the conditioned medium was collected and then injected i.p. into mice every day. After 21 days, OP number and osteoclast number and activity were increased in both the group treated with RSPO2-stimulated conditioned medium and the group treated with RANKL-stimulated conditioned medium (tumor-free mice) (Figure 2, B and C). To determine whether the osteoclastic premetastatic niche facilitated tumor cell bone metastasis, we injected LUC-expressing 4T1 cells i.c. into all groups of mice at day 21. Mice pretreated with RSPO2- or RANKL-stimulated conditioned medium had a dramatic increase in bone metastatic burden as determined by bioluminescent imaging (Figure 2, D and E), aggravated osteolytic bone lesions (Figure 2, D and F), and an earlier onset of bone metastasis (Figure 2G). Consistent with these results, OP number and osteoclast number were increased in the groups pretreated with RSPO2- or RANKL-stimulated conditioned medium (Figure 2, D and F). Furthermore, RSPO2- or RANKL-stimulated conditioned medium had no significant effect on BCa cell metastasis to lung, kidney, and brain (Supplemental Figure 3D). Together, these results demonstrated that RSPO2 and RANKL promoted osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and ultimately enhanced BCa bone metastasis.

Figure 2 RSPO2 or RANKL promoted osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation by BCa cells. (A) Experimental design of the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model. 4T1 cells were treated with RSPO2 or RANKL; then conditioned medium was collected and injected i.p. into BALB/c mice every day for 21 days of pretreatment. Then mice were either euthanized and bones harvested (tumor-free mice), or 4T1-LUC cells were injected i.c. into the mice (day 0). Seventeen days after i.c. injection, the mice (tumor-bearing mice) were sacrificed and bones analyzed. (B and C) Representative images of immunofluorescence (IF) double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) and TRAP staining in the third lumbar vertebrae (L3 spine) of tumor-free mice (B) and quantitative analysis (C). White arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. n = 5 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF), 50 μm (TRAP). N.Oc/B.Pm, osteoclast number/bone perimeter; Oc.S/BS, osteoclast surface/bone surface; ES/BS, eroded surface/bone surface. (D–G) Representative images of bioluminescent, radiographic, H&E, TRAP, and IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) in the tibiae of tumor-bearing mice (D) and quantitative analysis (E–G). Yellow arrows indicate osteolytic lesions; red dotted lines indicate tumor zone; white arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, (E) 2-way ANOVA, (F) 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test, (G) log-rank test. Ctrl, n = 6; RSPO2, n = 5; RANKL, n = 8. Scale bars: 1 mm (micro-CT), 100 μm (TRAP), 25 μm (H&E), 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF). T, tumor; B, bone.

LGR4 regulates osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis. LGR4, LGR5, and LGR6 are receptors for RSPO2 (18), while RANK and LGR4 are receptors for RANKL (19, 20). We next asked which receptor(s) of RSPO2 and RANKL are involved in regulating premetastatic niche formation. We first examined the clinical significance of each receptor (LGR4/5/6) of RSPO2 in human BCa bone metastasis in a previously published data set (21). Because there is no signal of LGR6 in this data set and the expression of LGR6 is extremely low in BCa cell lines (22), we only analyzed the relationship of LGR4 and LGR5 to Kaplan-Meier bone metastasis–free survival of BCa patients. Our results indicated that only high expression of LGR4, but not LGR5, was significantly associated with the incidence of bone metastasis (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Then, we asked which RANKL receptor, LGR4 or RANK, was responsible for OP recruitment. Our data showed that knockdown of LGR4, but not RANK, in cancer cells dramatically decreased the RANKL-induced recruitment of primary cultured OPs (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Therefore, we focused on the overlapping receptor LGR4 for the following study.

Figure 3 LGR4 contributed to OP recruitment and regulated osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis. (A) Kaplan-Meier analysis of bone metastasis–free survival according to LGR4 mRNA expression in BCa patients (GEO GSE2603; LGR4 low, n = 38; LGR4 high, n = 39). Log-rank test. (B) LGR4 IHC staining in BCa patient samples and quantitative analysis. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Primary, n = 73; bone met., n = 27. Scale bars: 50 μm/20 μm (top/bottom). (C) LGR4 expression was correlated with bone metastatic capability in MDA231 sublines with distinct bone-metastasis abilities (GEO GSE14244 and GSE16554). (D) Experimental design of the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model. Conditioned medium from LGR4-knockdown SCP46 cells was collected and injected i.p. into nude mice every day for 21 days of pretreatment (tumor-free mice); SCP46-LUC cells were injected i.c. into mice (day 0). Forty-seven days after i.c. injection, bones of mice (tumor-bearing mice) were analyzed. (E and F) Representative images of IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) and TRAP staining in the L3 spines of tumor-free mice (E), and quantitative analysis (F). White arrows, double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 5. Scale bars: 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF), 50 μm (TRAP). (G–J) Representative images of bioluminescent, radiographic, H&E, and TRAP staining in the L3 spines of tumor-bearing mice (G), and quantitative analysis (H–J). Yellow arrows, osteolytic lesions; red dotted lines, tumor zone. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, (H) 2-way ANOVA, (I) log-rank test, n = 5 (H and I); (J) unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3. Scale bars: 1 mm (micro-CT), 200 μm (H&E), 30 μm (TRAP).

Our IHC staining results confirmed that the expression level of LGR4 was significantly higher in human bone metastatic tumor samples (n = 27) compared with primary breast tumor samples (n = 73; Figure 3B). Furthermore, the expression level of LGR4 was correlated with bone metastatic capability in a series of extensively used MDA231 human BCa bone-tropic sublines (13 sublines) with distinct bone-metastasis abilities (refs. 23, 24; Figure 3C; and Supplemental Table 2). Silencing the expression of LGR4 in two BCa cell lines (MDA231 and BT549), or using Lgr4-heterozygous (Lgr4+/−) primary cultured mouse PyMT BCa cells, resulted in conditioned medium with strikingly reduced OP recruitment (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, re-expression of LGR4 in the same cancer cells (MDA231 and BT549) restored OP recruitment (Supplemental Figure 4D). Furthermore, conditioned medium from MCF-7 cells overexpressing LGR4 remarkably enhanced OP recruitment (Supplemental Figure 4F).

We next collected the conditioned medium of LGR4-knockdown SCP46 cells, a highly efficient bone tropism cell line with the highest LGR4 expression level (Figure 3C), and injected it i.p. into the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model every day for 3 weeks (Figure 3D). After 21 days, the bones of the tumor-free mice were sectioned and analyzed. Our data showed that OP number and osteoclast number and activity were decreased in the LGR4-knockdown group (Figure 3, E and F). To examine whether the LGR4 knockdown–induced change to the osteoclastic premetastatic niche would result in inhibition of BCa cell bone metastasis, we performed i.c. injection of LUC-expressing SCP46 cells into all groups of mice at day 21. As expected, LGR4 knockdown strikingly inhibited metastatic burden in the spines, protected against osteolytic bone lesions, and delayed the onset of bone metastasis (Figure 3, G–J). These results demonstrated that the RSPO2 and RANKL receptor LGR4 is a key regulator of formation of the osteoclastic premetastatic niche and subsequent bone metastasis.

DKK1 is the downstream target of LGR4 that regulates osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis. Next, we asked which secreted factor modulated by RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 signaling regulates osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation. We identified 2090 human secreted proteins from the UniProt database by bioinformatic analysis (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Methods). It is well established that RSPO-LGR4 signals through the WNT pathway, with 66 confirmed WNT target genes identified in a colon cancer study (25). Overlapping these 2 sets of genes, we found 14 genes that encode secreted proteins regulated by WNT/β-catenin signaling (Figure 4A). We next compared the expression of these 14 genes in LGR4-knockdown SCP46 cells and found that the DKK1 transcript level was one of the most highly changed (Supplemental Table 4). Proteomic profiling of proteins in conditioned medium from LGR4 WT and knockout MDA-MB-468 (MDA468) BCa cells showed that, of the 14 proteins, DKK1 had the highest change in level (Supplemental Table 5). Regulation of DKK1 expression was further confirmed in LGR4-silenced MDA231, MDA468, BT549, and SCP46 cells using reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) or quantitative RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, DKK1 expression was significantly higher in human bone metastatic tumor samples (n = 27) compared with primary breast tumor samples (n = 73) by IHC staining (Figure 4B). In contrast, there was no significant difference in the expression of DKK1 in human lymph node metastatic tumor samples (n = 50) compared with primary BCa samples (n = 50; Supplemental Figure 5C). We also found a positive correlation between LGR4 (Figure 3B) and DKK1 (Figure 4B) expression in our bone metastatic samples (n = 27, P < 0.0001; Figure 4C). A similar correlation was present between the mRNA levels of DKK1 and LGR4 in the previously mentioned 13 MDA231 cell sublines (Supplemental Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 2), and 8 distinct human BCa cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5E and Supplemental Table 6).

Figure 4 DKK1 was identified as the key factor for osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis. (A) Fourteen targets were identified as secreted proteins regulated by WNT signaling. (B) DKK1 IHC staining in BCa patients and quantitative analysis. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. Primary, n = 73; bone met., n = 27. Scale bars: 50 μm/20 μm (top/bottom). (C) Correlation of LGR4 expression with DKK1 expression in BCa bone metastasis tumors. Pearson’s correlation analysis. (D) Primary cultured OPs (top chamber) were subjected to migration assay with DKK1 (bottom chamber) and quantified. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. n = 4 biological replicates. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E and F) Conditioned medium from DKK1-overexpressing SCP46 cells was injected i.p. into BALB/c nude mice every day for 21 days (tumor-free mice). IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red), TRAP staining in L3 spines of mice (E), and quantitative analysis (F). White arrows, cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 5. Scale bars: 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF), 50 μm (TRAP). (G–J) SCP46-LUC cells were injected i.c. into tumor-free mice (day 0); 49 days later, bones of tumor-bearing mice were analyzed. Representative images of bioluminescent, radiographic, H&E, and TRAP staining in L3 spines of mice (G), and quantitative analysis (H–J). Yellow arrows, osteolytic lesions; red dotted lines, tumor zone. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, (H) 2-way ANOVA, (I) log-rank test, n = 6 (H and I); (J) unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 3. Scale bars: 1 mm (micro-CT), 200 μm (H&E), 30 μm (TRAP).

Our data also showed that DKK1 treatment directly led to OP recruitment in a dose-dependent manner in both primary cultured OPs (Figure 4D) and RAW264.7 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G), while DKK1 had only a mild effect on OP differentiation into mature osteoclasts at high concentration (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). In the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model, conditioned medium of DKK1-overexpressing SCP46 cancer cells remarkably induced OP number and increased osteoclast number and activity compared with vector control cancer cell conditioned medium in tumor-free mice at day 21 (Figure 4, E and F). In the BCa cell i.c. injection metastasis model, pretreatment with DKK1 overexpression conditioned medium significantly promoted bone metastasis burden, increased osteolytic bone lesions, and accelerated bone metastasis (Figure 4, G–J). To further verify the contribution of DKK1 to the enhanced osteoclastic premetastatic niche and BCa cell bone metastasis, we collected the conditioned medium of DKK1-overexpressing MDA231 subline SCP6, a poorly efficient bone tropism cell line with lower LGR4 and DKK1 expression levels (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 2). The conditioned medium was then injected i.p. into the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model every day for 3 weeks, followed by i.c. injection of LUC-expressing SCP6 cells. As expected, DKK1 overexpression conditioned medium strikingly promoted bone metastatic burden caused by poorly efficient bone-tropic SCP6-LUC cells, increased osteolytic bone lesions, accelerated the onset of bone metastasis, and increased OP and osteoclast numbers (Supplemental Figure 5, J–M), indicating that conditioned medium pretreatment of the mice changed the behavior of the LUC-SPC6 cells, and DKK1 was a critical mediator of osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis.

RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 regulates osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis by modulating DKK1 expression. To further explore whether LGR4 regulated osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis by modulating DKK1 expression, we used a “rescue” strategy in vitro and in vivo. Our data showed that overexpression of DKK1 in LGR4-silenced cancer cells successfully rescued the reduced OP recruitment (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with this, knocking down DKK1 inhibited the ability of LGR4-overexpressing cancer cells to attract OPs (Supplemental Figure 6B). In the premetastatic niche in vivo model, overexpression of DKK1 in human SCP46 cancer cells restored the serum level of human DKK1 protein inhibited by LGR4 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) and reversed the effects of LGR4 silencing on OP number and osteoclast number and activity (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6E). Consequently, conditioned medium from cells overexpressing DKK1 reversed the LGR4 knockdown–induced decline in bone metastasis burden, osteolytic bone lesions, and the onset of bone metastasis, as well as numbers of OPs and osteoclasts, following i.c. injection of BCa cells (Figure 5, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 6F).

Figure 5 DKK1 rescued the loss of effect on OP recruitment and osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation following LGR4 knockdown. (A and B) Knockdown of LGR4, transfection of DKK1 expression plasmid, or exogenous expression of DKK1 with LGR4 knockdown was performed in SCP46 cells, the conditioned medium was collected and injected i.p. into nude mice every day for 21 days of pretreatment, and tumor-free mice were euthanized at this time point. Representative images of IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) and TRAP staining in the tibiae of mice (A), and quantitative analysis (B). White arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF), 50 μm (TRAP). (C–F) SCP46-LUC cells were injected i.c. into tumor-free mice (tumor-bearing mice); 40 days later, the mice were sacrificed and bone analysis was performed. Representative images of bioluminescent, radiographic, H&E, TRAP, and IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) in the tibiae of mice (C), and quantitative analysis (D–F). Yellow arrows indicate osteolytic lesions; red dotted lines indicate tumor zones; white arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, (D) 2-way ANOVA, (E) log-rank test, (F) 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 1 mm (micro-CT), 50 μm (H&E and TRAP), 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF).

Next, we examined whether RSPO2/RANKL regulated osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis via DKK1 signaling. We collected the conditioned medium from SCP46 cancer cells stimulated by RSPO2 or RANKL with or without DKK1 knockdown and then injected the conditioned medium i.p. into mice every day for 21 days. Our data showed that knockdown of DKK1 in cancer cells successfully reduced the RSPO2- or RANKL-induced OP recruitment and osteoclast number and activity in tibiae and spines (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, G–I). After i.c. injection of BCa cells, the group receiving conditioned medium from DKK1-knockdown cells had decreased RSPO2/RANKL-induced bone metastasis burden and osteolytic bone lesions, delayed onset of bone metastasis, and reduced numbers of OPs and osteoclasts (Figure 6, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 6J). Together, our results demonstrated that RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 regulates DKK1 expression to promote osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis.

Figure 6 RSPO2 or RANKL regulated osteoclastic premetastatic niche formation and bone metastasis via DKK1 signaling. (A and B) Conditioned medium (Ctrl, RSPO2, RANKL, RSPO2+shDKK1, RANKL+shDKK1) from SCP46 cells was injected i.p. into nude mice for 21 days (tumor-free mice). Representative images of IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) and TRAP staining in the tibiae of mice (A), and quantitative analysis (B). White arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 5 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF), 50 μm (TRAP). (C–F) Mice of indicated experimental groups were analyzed 46 days after i.c. SCP46-LUC cell injection (tumor-bearing mice). Representative images of bioluminescent, radiographic, H&E, TRAP, and IF double staining for RANK (green) and CD115 (red) in the tibiae of mice (C), and quantitative analysis (D–F). Yellow arrows indicate osteolytic lesion areas; red dotted lines indicate tumor zone; white arrows indicate cells double-positive for RANK and CD115. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, (D) 2-way ANOVA, (E) log-rank test, (F) 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 6 per group. Scale bars: 1 mm (micro-CT), 25 μm (H&E), 50 μm (TRAP), 10 μm/5 μm (left/right, IF).

RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 regulates DKK1 expression through Gα q and β-catenin signaling in BCa cells. To examine whether RSPO2/RANKL-DKK1 signaling is specific to bone metastasis patients, we next examined the serological RSPO2, RANKL, and DKK1 levels in benign breast lump patients (n = 9), primary BCa patients (n = 28), and bone metastasis BCa patients (n = 10). The results showed that the expression level of DKK1 was significantly higher in bone metastatic BCa patients compared with primary BCa patients, and RSPO2 expression levels were higher in bone metastatic BCa patients compared with both primary BCa and benign lump patients (Figure 7A). However, the RANKL level, while higher in primary BCa patients, was not higher in bone metastatic BCa patients compared with the benign group, which is consistent with previous reports (26, 27). Interestingly, there was a significant positive correlation between DKK1 and RSPO2, as well as between DKK1 and RANKL, in bone metastatic BCa patients (Figure 7B) but not in benign lump and primary BCa patients (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, in 7 different BCa cell lines including basal-like, luminal, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) subtypes, stimulation with RSPO2 or RANKL induced DKK1 expression at the mRNA level (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D), and increases in DKK1 protein level were detected in stimulated MDA231 cells and 4T1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F). DKK1 upregulation in the HER2+ cell lines was much lower than that in the other subtypes, which is consistent with a clinical report that HER2+ BCa has lower bone metastasis propensity (3). Furthermore, from the in vivo premetastatic niche mouse model (Figure 2, B and C), we found that the serum DKK1 level was significantly increased in the RSPO2- and RANKL-stimulated group (Supplemental Figure 7G).

Figure 7 RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 signaling induced DKK1 expression though Gα q and β-catenin signaling pathway. (A) Serum RSPO2/RANKL/DKK1 levels in BCa patients. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test. Benign, n = 9; primary, n = 28; bone metastasis, n = 10. (B) Serum RSPO2/DKK1 and RANKL/DKK1 correlations in BCa patients with bone metastasis. Pearson’s correlation analysis. (C) DKK1 mRNA levels in MDA231 cells stimulated with RSPO2 (left) or RANKL (right) for 6 hours with or without LGR4 knockdown. Data indicate the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 3 biological replicates. (D) Dkk1 mRNA levels in murine primary cultured tumor cells (MMTV-PyMT Lgr4fl/fl and MMTV-PyMT MMTV-Cre Lgr4fl/fl [CKO]) stimulated with RSPO2 or RANKL for 6 hours. Data indicate the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 4 biological replicates. (E) DKK1 mRNA levels in LGR4- or RANK-knockdown MDA231 cells following treatment with RANKL for 6 hours. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 3 biological repeats. (F and G) DKK1 mRNA levels in MDA231 cells stimulated with RSPO2 or RANKL for 6 hours with or without 2 siRNAs targeting Gα q or transfected with vectors expressing 2 Gα q inhibitors (the C-terminal domain of Gα q [Gαq-CT] or regulator of G protein signaling 2 [RGS2]). Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 3 biological repeats. (H) DKK1 mRNA levels in MDA231 cells stimulated with RSPO2 (left) or RANKL (right) for 6 hours with or without inhibition of β-catenin. Data indicate the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. n = 3 biological replicates.

We next examined whether RSPO2- or RANKL-induced DKK1 expression was dependent on LGR4 and sought to clarify the signaling pathways downstream of LGR4. LGR4 knockdown or knockout almost completely blocked RSPO2 or RANKL induction of DKK1 expression in MDA231 cells (Figure 7C) and primary cultured PyMT cells (Figure 7D), whereas RANKL-induced DKK1 expression was independent of its classical receptor RANK (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 7H). RSPO-LGR4 potentiates WNT/β-catenin signaling, and RANKL-LGR4 goes through Gα q signaling (20), so we next investigated whether Gα q or β-catenin signaling regulates DKK1 expression. Using 2 siRNAs and 2 inhibitors of Gα q , and 2 concentrations of the β-catenin inhibitor FH535, we found that inhibition of either Gα q or β-catenin almost completely suppressed RSPO2- or RANKL-induced DKK1 expression (Figure 7, F–H), suggesting that Gα q or β-catenin was required for LGR4 regulation of DKK1 expression. Thus, all these data demonstrated that RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 induces expression of DKK1 via the Gα q and β-catenin signaling pathways.

DKK1 functionally interacts with LRP5 but not LRP6 and regulates the expression of Rnasek via canonical WNT signaling for OP recruitment. Since DKK1 was downstream of RSPO2/RANKL-LGR4 signaling, we next sought to determine via which coreceptor, LRP5 or LRP6, DKK1 binds to regulate OP recruitment. We used 2 cell models. One involved primary cultured OPs from Lrp5-knockout (Lrp5–/–) or Lrp6-knockout (Lrp6flox/flox LysM-Cre) mice; the other used Lrp5- or Lrp6-silenced RAW264.7 cells. Knocking out or knocking down Lrp5, but not Lrp6, inhibited DKK1-induced OP recruitment (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), suggesting that DKK1 regulated OP recruitment by functionally binding to LRP5.

Figure 8 DKK1 interacted with LRP5 but not LRP6 to regulate Rnasek expression via canonical WNT/β-catenin signaling for OP recruitment. (A–F) Representative images are shown of Lrp5 WT or knockout primary cultured OPs (A), Lrp6fl/fl LysM-Cre primary cultured OPs (B), primary cultured OPs from β-catenin(ex3)fl/fl gain-of-function mutation mice (D), and Rnasek-overexpressing (E) and Rnasek-knockdown (F) RAW264.7 cells subjected to the Transwell migration assay; the migrated cells were counted and compared between the groups with 200 ng/mL DKK1 as chemoattractant versus vehicle. In addition, primary cultured OPs treated with the canonical WNT signaling activator (TWS119, 30 mM) or non-canonical WNT pathway signaling inhibitors (JNK inhibitor SP600125, 2 μM; Rac inhibitor EHop-016 [EHop], 8 μM; and calcineurin inhibitor cyclosporin A [Cyc A], 4 μM) were also subjected to the Transwell migration assay with or without DKK1 as chemoattractant (C). Quantification of the number of migrated cells is shown in the graphs. Data indicate the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A, C, D, and F), unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E). n = 4 biological replicates for C and n = 3 biological replicates for the others. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Representative images of IHC staining for RNASEK in tumor-free mouse tibiae (see Figure 2, B and C). Quantitative analysis of IHC staining is shown at right. Data indicate the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. n = 5 per group. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Since DKK1 regulates both canonical and non-canonical WNT signaling (28, 29), we tested whether DKK1 regulates OP recruitment through canonical or non-canonical WNT signaling. Four different canonical or non-canonical WNT signaling inhibitors or activators were used. Our data showed that only TWS119, an activator of canonical WNT/β-catenin signaling, but not the JNK inhibitor SP600125, the Rac inhibitor EHop-016, or the calcineurin inhibitor cyclosporin A, significantly inhibited DKK1-induced OP recruitment (Figure 8C) without cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 8C). Moreover, using primary cultured OPs from β-catenin(ex3)flox/flox gain-of-function mutation mice, β-catenin activation was shown to significantly inhibit DKK1-induced OP recruitment (Figure 8D). All of our data indicated that DKK1 regulated OP recruitment by suppressing canonical WNT/β-catenin signaling.

To determine which downstream target genes regulated by DKK1–LRP5–β-catenin signaling affected OP recruitment, we examined the transcriptome of OPs with or without DKK1 stimulation. Zc3h11a, Rnasek, Usp49, Btbd6, and Ly6c1 were the 5 most highly upregulated genes upon treatment with DKK1 (Supplemental Figure 8D). After verification using quantitative RT-PCR, Rnasek was selected for further investigation (Supplemental Figure 8E). RNASEK is a transmembrane V-ATPase–associated factor that regulates the migration of multiple cell types (30–32). Therefore, we examined the function of Rnasek in regulating OP recruitment. Our results showed that overexpressing Rnasek notably enhanced OP recruitment (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 8F). Conversely, knocking down Rnasek inhibited DKK1-induced OP recruitment (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 8G). Consistently, in the premetastatic niche in vivo mouse model, the number of RNASEK-positive cells was increased in the RSPO2- or RANKL-stimulated groups (Figure 8G; refer to Figure 2, B and C). In conclusion, DKK1 interacted with the WNT coreceptor LRP5 to block canonical WNT signaling and to upregulate Rnasek, thereby attracting OPs.

Targeting LGR4 signaling reduces BCa bone metastasis. In order to validate targeting LGR4 signaling for treatment of BCa bone metastasis, we used an anti-DKK1 antibody alone and in combination with a soluble LGR4 extracellular domain (ECD) protein (containing both the RSPO2 and the RANKL interaction domains to function as a competitive inhibitor of LGR4 binding; ref. 20) to pretreat BCa cells and assessed the effect on RSPO2- or RANKL-induced OP recruitment. The anti-DKK1 and LGR4-ECD treatments were effective in inhibiting OP recruitment in vitro, but they were not additive (Figure 9, A–D), suggesting they are likely in the same signaling pathway. Considering the effect of anti-DKK1 antibody promoting BCa lung metastasis (29), we next assessed using the soluble LGR4-ECD protein as a treatment for BCa bone metastasis in vivo. After an initial i.c. injection of SCP46 cells, a highly efficient bone tropism cell line with the highest LGR4 expression level (Figure 3C), nude mice were given daily i.p. injections of soluble LGR4-ECD protein (Figure 9E). LGR4-ECD protein treatment significantly delayed the onset of bone metastasis, alleviated SCP46-induced excessive bone metastasis burden, and ameliorated osteolytic bone lesions (Figure 9, F–I), but did not promote lung metastasis (Supplemental Figure 9A). In addition, LGR4-ECD protein treatment reduced the number of OPs and osteoclasts (Figure 9, F and I). Using a specific anti–human DKK1 antibody, we found that DKK1 from human BCa cells was significantly decreased in the LGR4-ECD protein treatment group (Figure 9, F and J, and Supplemental Figure 9B). Therefore, all our results demonstrated that LGR4 signaling can be a promising target for treating BCa bone metastasis.