Similarities and differences between the immunopathogenesis of COVID-19–related pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and Kawasaki disease

From April 23 (4 weeks after the exponential increase of COVID-19 cases in our area and schools closed) to June 5, 2020, 14 patients with MIS-C (according to WHO, ref. 7, or Royal College criteria, refs. 8, 9) pediatric patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR without MIS-C (COVID) and 37 pediatric HCs negative for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR and serology were recruited. Fourteen patients with prepandemic KD, according to AHA criteria (38), were also recruited between 2016 and 2019. Patient definition and inclusion criteria are defined in Supplemental Methods.

This was a cross-sectional study. Patients’ blood samples were drawn between day 1 and day 10 of disease evolution (with the exception of 1 KD patient in whom disease onset had been 14 days but who still presented with increased C-reactive protein levels) for routine laboratory analysis, quantification of 34 different circulating cytokines and evaluation of the presence of circulating SARS-CoV-2 ICs (only in patients with MIS-C). Sampling was performed before the administration of immunomodulatory treatment (intravenous immunoglobulin [IVIG], steroids, tocilizumab, anakinra) in all but 2 patients who received IVIG 2 days before the extraction. None of the patients had preexisting conditions, except for 1 COVID patient in remission of an acute lymphocytic leukemia after stem cell transplantation in 2017.

SARS-CoV-2 infection determination

Real-time RT-PCR for nasopharyngeal and stool samples. Viral RNA extraction was performed with NucliSENS easyMAG (BioMerieux Laboratories) or MagMAX Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturers’ instructions. RT-PCR was performed with the COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit (Genefinder Laboratories) for detection of the RdRp, E, and N viral genes and the human RNase P gene as internal control.

SARS-CoV-2 serology

IgG, IgA, and IgM antibodies specific for SARS-CoV-2 were determined using a Luminex system against the receptor-binding domain of the spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2, as reported previously (39). Briefly, 10 μL of plasma was incubated with antigen-coupled beads for 2 hours at room temperature with agitation. Plates were then washed 3 times and incubated with biotinylated secondary antibody (IgM, IgA, or IgG; Sigma-Aldrich) for 45 minutes at room temperature with agitation. Plates were washed 3 times and streptavidin-R-phycoerythrin (Sigma-Aldrich) was added for 30 minutes at room temperature with agitation. Plates were washed 3 times and beads were resuspended in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) (Roche Diagnostics). Plates were read using a Luminex xMAP 100 analyzer.

Cytokine quantification

Cytokine determination was assessed with the Luminex System (Procartaplex, Thermo Fisher Scientific) performed in serum or plasma of patients the following the manufacturer’s instructions. The cytokines detected included eotaxin/CCL11, GM-CSF, GRO-α/CXCL1, IFN-α, IFN-γ, IL-1β, IL-1α, IL-1RA, IL-2, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-7, IL-8/CXCL8, IL-9, IL-10, IL-12 p70, IL-13, IL-15, IL-17A, IL-18, IL-21, IL-22, IL-23, IL-27, IL-31, IP-10/CXCL10, MCP-1/CCL2, MIP-1α/CCL3, MIP-1β/CCL4, RANTES/CCL5, SDF-1/CXCL12, TNF-α, and TNF-β/LTA. Plates were read using a Luminex xMAP 100 analyzer.

SARS-CoV-2 IC evaluation

Specific viral ICs against SARS-CoV-2 were detected by adapting a previous protocol used to detect hepatitis C virus ICs (40, 41). This consisted of the immunoprecipitation of IgG or IgA followed by determination of viral load with quantitative PCR. Specifically, for each sample, 25 μL of 10 mg/mL streptavidin magnetic beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was incubated with 5 μg of IgG-biotin (Sigma-Aldrich) or IgA-biotin (Sigma-Aldrich) for each sample for 30 minutes at room temperature with orbital agitation. After 2 washes with PBS containing 0.05% bovine serum albumin (BSA) (Sigma-Aldrich), the magnetic beads were resuspended to the original volume with PBS-BSA. Twenty-five microliters of magnetic beads coupled with IgG were incubated with 100 μL of patient serum for 30 minutes at room temperature with orbital agitation. Magnetic separation between the beads and the supernatant was performed. The process was repeated with resulting streptavidin- and IgA-coupled magnetic beads. SARS-CoV-2 virus was measured in pretreated serum, the IgG-immunoprecipitated fraction, the IgA-immunoprecipitated fraction, and supernatant fraction by quantitative PCR.

For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in serum samples, RNA was isolated with the MagMAX Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), following the manufacturer’s instructions. Multiplex real-time RT-PCR (TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was performed in an Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to detect the genes encoding SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab, N protein, and S protein. An internal control (MS2 phage control) was included before RNA extraction. The assay included a positive control, consisting of a sample with positive SARS-CoV-2 and positive SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies and a negative control, consisting on a sample negative for SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies.

Routine hematological and biochemical analysis

A broad battery of routine laboratory parameters including hemogram, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR, mm/hour), D-dimer, procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP), ferritin, N-terminal pro–brain natriuretic peptide (NTPro-BNP), sodium, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and albumin were studied within the routine hospital care.

Statistics

For the analysis of clinical data, the Mann-Whitney test was performed to compare numerical variables between 2 groups and the χ2 test was used to compare categorical variables between 2 groups.

For the analysis of cytokine levels, we used relative changes in the fluorescence intensities, as recommended previously (42). Because we had both plasma and serum samples from patients (Supplemental Table 7) and the matrix from plasma and serum may affect the results (42), data from serum samples were normalized to the mean of serum samples from HCs, and data from plasma samples were normalized to the mean of plasma samples from HCs to minimize this effect. After normalization to HCs, log 2 FC of all the samples was compared to the mean of the HC group (ref. 22 and Supplemental Figure 1).

For PCA we used single value decomposition without data scaling because data were already normalized. PCA and heatmap analysis were performed using the online tool ClustVis (43). LDA was performed on the normalized data using the R package candisc (discriminant and canonical correlation analysis, R package version 0.8; ref. 44).

The Kruskal-Wallis test was performed for all the cytokines, using Bonferroni’s correction for comparisons of all the samples. Pair-wise comparisons using the Mann-Whitney test were only performed when the Kruskal-Wallis test was significant after Bonferroni’s correction. Mann-Whitney test results were corrected for multiple comparisons (4 groups, 6 comparisons) with Bonferroni’s correction. Statistical test results were considered significant when P was less than 0.05. To compare the circulating cytokine levels of MIS-Cplus patients with the remaining MIS-C and KD patients, Bonferroni’s correction was not performed due to sample size limitation as previously reported (24). Taking into account the sample size, changes reported as statistically significant should be interpreted as indicative of the direction of change in biological signals.

The statistical analyses and graphical representation of the data were done with SPSS 22 (IBM), Prism 8 (GraphPad Software), the online tool ClustVis (43), and R 3.6 (Foundation for Statistical Computing).

Study approval

This study was carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the Ley General de Sanidad (April 25, 1986) Art. 10. The protocol was approved by the Ethics Committee of Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (PIC-58-60). Parents and children over the age of 12 years signed informed consent or assent, in compliance with current legislation.