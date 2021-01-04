Immune MAL2-practice: breast cancer immunoevasion via MHC class I degradation

Commentary 10.1172/JCI144344

Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

The success of tumor immunotherapy, while partial, confirms the existence and importance of tumor immunosurveillance. CD8+ T cell recognition of tumor-specific peptides bound to MHC class I (MHC-I) molecules is central to this process. In this issue of the JCI, Fang, Wang, et al. describe a unique tumor immunoevasion strategy based on endocytosis and degradation of MHC-I complexes mediated by the trafficking factor MAL2. Notably, MAL2 expression was associated with poor prognosis of breast cancer, and its downregulation enhanced CD8+ T cell recognition of breast cancer in various experimental models. This work demonstrates that a deeper understanding of tumor interference with MHC-I stability and trafficking has considerable potential for enhancing immunotherapies.

