Commentary 10.1172/JCI144344

Immune MAL2-practice: breast cancer immunoevasion via MHC class I degradation

Devin Dersh and Jonathan W. Yewdell

Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan W. Yewdell, Room 2e13C.1, Bldg 33, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.402.4502; Email: jyewdell@nih.gov.

Laboratory of Viral Diseases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jonathan W. Yewdell, Room 2e13C.1, Bldg 33, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.402.4502; Email: jyewdell@nih.gov.

Published January 4, 2021

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e144344. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144344.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 4, 2021 - Version history
The success of tumor immunotherapy, while partial, confirms the existence and importance of tumor immunosurveillance. CD8+ T cell recognition of tumor-specific peptides bound to MHC class I (MHC-I) molecules is central to this process. In this issue of the JCI, Fang, Wang, et al. describe a unique tumor immunoevasion strategy based on endocytosis and degradation of MHC-I complexes mediated by the trafficking factor MAL2. Notably, MAL2 expression was associated with poor prognosis of breast cancer, and its downregulation enhanced CD8+ T cell recognition of breast cancer in various experimental models. This work demonstrates that a deeper understanding of tumor interference with MHC-I stability and trafficking has considerable potential for enhancing immunotherapies.

