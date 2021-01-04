MAL2 drives immune evasion in breast cancer by suppressing tumor antigen presentation

MAL2 drives breast tumor progression in immunocompetent models. In a search for the genes significantly associated with unfavorable prognosis in breast cancer, we identified a list of 20 top-ranked genes with highest significance by using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) breast cancer data sets (Figure 1A). Distinct from the other genes in the list, MAL2 does not regulate the proliferation of breast cancer cells. We overexpressed or knocked down this gene in 2 murine TNBC cell lines (EO771 and 4T1) as well as in 1 human TNBC cell line (MDA-MB-468). Consistent with unbiased large-scale genome-wide studies showing that MAL2 is not a gene essential for breast cancer cell proliferation (34–37), we found that altered MAL2 levels had no or minimal effects on the proliferation of murine or human TNBC cells (Figure 1B and

Figure 1 MAL2 expression correlates with poor survival of breast cancer patients without affecting breast cancer cell proliferation. (A) Forest plot with HR is shown for overall survival analysis (best separation) of 20 top-ranked human genes that are negatively correlated with clinical outcomes in breast cancer. A total of 1,075 breast cancer patients from TCGA are included. (B) Cell proliferation was measured for mouse and human TNBC cells with different MAL2 levels (6 replicates under each condition). Data are presented as mean ± SD. Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (C–E) EO771-derived breast tumor growth in immunocompromised mice. EO771 cells with different Mal2 expression levels were orthotopically injected into female NU/J mice (5 × 104 cells per mouse). Tumor volume = 0.5 × length × width × width. Tumor images (C), tumor weights (D), and tumor growth curves (E) are shown here. Data are presented as mean ± SD. One-way and 2-way ANOVA tests were used for data analysis in tumor weight and tumor growth, respectively. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140837DS1), and expression of the other 4 top-ranked genes (LRP11, PGK1, PCMT1, and FAM173B) had modest to significant effects on cancer cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1B). In line with this, orthotopic tumor growth of the EO771- and 4T1-derived tumors in immunocompromised nude (Nu/J) mice had no notable difference among control (WT), Mal2-overexpressing (OE), and Mal2-knockdown (KD) tumors (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1C). MAL2 was highly expressed in each subtype of human breast cancer (estrogen receptor–positive/ progesterone receptor–positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–positive, TNBC) (Supplemental Figure 1D). Our analysis of breast cancer in TCGA and Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium (METABRIC) cohorts showed that a higher expression level of MAL2 in breast cancer, especially in TNBC, was correlated with poorer patient survival (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1E). In the immunocompetent mice, both EO771-derived (in C57BL/6 mice) and 4T1-derived (in BALB/c mice) orthotopic tumors with stable Mal2 overexpression came out with significantly higher volume and weight compared with the control tumors, whereas the tumors with Mal2-KD had strikingly lower volume and weight (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1F). Tumor growth curves confirmed that the Mal2-OE tumors grew much faster than the ones in the Mal2-WT group, whereas Mal2-KD tumors barely grew over time (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 1F). The differences in tumor growth observed here suggest that Mal2 may modulate breast cancer growth by affecting the interaction of tumor cells with nontumor cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME), including immune cells.

Figure 2 MAL2 promotes breast tumor growth in immunocompetent models. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of patients with breast cancer (BRCA) or TNBC. Patients with high versus low expression of MAL2 were compared with respect to overall survival. The overall survival data of patients in TCGA and METABRIC cohorts are combined. Log rank test was used for statistical analysis. (B–D) EO771-derived breast tumor growth in immunocompetent mice (Mal2-WT: n = 9; Mal2-OE: n = 7; and Mal2-KD: n = 7). EO771 cells with different Mal2 expression levels were orthotopically injected into female C57BL/6 mice (5 × 104 cells per mouse). Tumor images (B), tumor weights (C), and tumor growth curves (D) are shown here. Data are presented as mean ± SD. One-way and 2-way ANOVA tests were used for data analysis in tumor weight and tumor growth, respectively. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

MAL2 expression is correlated with low cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells in tumors. For accurate assessment of cell population and activities in the TME, we developed a deconvolution method named Inference of Cell Types and Deconvolution (ICTD) (38). We analyzed bulk RNA-Seq databases of human breast tumors to evaluate the composition and activities of diverse cell types in the TME. Using TCGA (Figure 3A) and GSE32646 (Supplemental Figure 2A) breast cancer data sets, we found that low MAL2 expression levels were correlated with increased cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells in TNBC tumors with high tumor-infiltrating T cell levels. Single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis of TNBC tumor tissues revealed that MAL2 was primarily expressed in tumor cells rather than other cell types (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2B). MAL2 expression did not appear to globally affect the cellular composition in the TME (Supplemental Figure 2C). Further investigation of T cell receptor (TCR) signaling from 115 TNBC cases in TCGA showed that tumors with high TCR signaling activity were enriched in the tumors with low MAL2 expression, whereas higher MAL2 expression was correlated with lower TCR signaling activity, suggesting an inhibitory role of MAL2 in T cell–mediated cytotoxicity (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1). Consistent with the bioinformatics analysis of the human TNBC database, we observed increased CD8+ T cell infiltration and tumor cell death (indicated by cleaved caspase-3 staining) in the Mal2-KD EO771-derived tumors in comparison with the Mal2-WT ones. However, the proliferation of tumor cells (indicated by Ki-67 staining) was not altered with Mal2 expression changes. By contrast, the Mal2-OE tumors exhibited reduced CD8+ T cell infiltration and cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 3 MAL2 expression is correlated with low cytotoxicity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. (A) Violin plots representing relative cytotoxicity (RC) level of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and normalized expression levels of 3 cytotoxicity markers in TNBC samples with high or low MAL2 expression levels. The data of TNBC patients are from TCGA cohort. Unpaired 2-tailed t test was used for statistical analysis. (B) Expression of MAL2 was quantified by log(TPM+1) in immune cells, stromal cells, and TNBC tumor cells in the GSE75688 scRNA-Seq data set. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (C) MAL2 expression is negatively associated with the expression levels of TCR signaling genes in TNBC patient samples. The heatmap shows the expression levels of the TCR signaling genes in the samples. Each row is 1 TCR signaling gene and each column is 1 sample. The genes are ordered by their coexpression correlation with MAL2 (low to high from top to bottom). The histogram on the right illustrates the distribution of the coexpression correlation between MAL2 and the TCR signaling genes. x-axis, correlation values; y-axis: TCR gene counts. (D) CD8+ T cells isolated from EO771-derived tumors with different levels of Mal2 (WT, OE, and KD) in C57BL/6 mice were analyzed by flow cytometry for their activity indicated by IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GZMB levels in the cell. Flow cytometrical data are shown on the left, and the quantitative results are summarized on the right. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA test. Data are presented as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) CD8+ T cells as above mentioned were analyzed for their secretion of cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α). Supernatants were collected and quantified by ELISA. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA test. Data are presented as mean ± SD and are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To determine whether Mal2 expression levels affect the activity of tumor-infiltrating T cells in vivo, we isolated the CD8+ T cells from the aforementioned EO771 tumors in C57BL/6 mice and evaluated their functionality. KD of Mal2 notably augmented the production of cytolytic granules (GZMB) and cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α) in the CD8+ T cells, indicating the active state of these cells. In comparison with the control tumors, increased levels of MAL2 in the tumor cells significantly suppressed granule and cytokine production of CD8+ T cells (Figure 3D). Using ELISA, we also confirmed that CD8+ T cells from the Mal2-OE tumors secreted less TNF-α and IFN-γ than their counterparts from the Mal2-WT tumors, in contrast to higher levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ secretion observed in the CD8+ T cells from the Mal2-KD tumors (Figure 3E). In addition to the EO771 tumor model, we also validated the negative correlation of Mal2 expression levels with CD8+ T cell activity in the 4T1-derived tumor models (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Next, we used a doxycycline-induced Mal2-KD model to eliminate the potential impact of Mal2 depletion on initial tumor establishment. EO771 cells expressing doxycycline-inducible Mal2 shRNA were injected orthotopically into C57BL/6 mice. When the tumors were established (~100 mm3), the mice were divided into 2 groups for treatment with vehicle or doxycycline. The mice treated with doxycycline had much smaller tumors in comparison with the vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), and the tumor growth rate was also decreased in the doxycycline-treated group (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). CD8+ T cells isolated from the doxycycline-induced tumors accumulated more granules and cytokines in the cells (Supplemental Figure 3E) and secreted higher levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 3F). Taken together, the results suggested that Mal2 expression levels in tumor cells affected the immune response of breast tumors but not their proliferation.

MAL2 expressed in tumor cells directly inhibits CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity. To determine whether MAL2 expressed in tumor cells directly affects the cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells, we generated a set of EO771 cell lines stably presenting a chicken ovalbumin peptide (OVA 257-264 ) and expressing different levels of MAL2 (WT, OE, and KD). EO771-OVA cells were cocultured with mature CD8+ T cells isolated from splenocytes of an OT-I transgenic mouse that expressed TCR to recognize the OVA 257-264 antigen in the context of H-2Kb, and T cell cytotoxicity was measured by lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay (39). Compared with the WT group, CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity on the Mal2-OE cells was decreased significantly, whereas the same T cells exhibited much higher cytotoxicity on the Mal2-KD cells (Figure 4A). In line with the cytotoxicity results, the OT-I T cells cocultured with the Mal2-KD cells secreted strikingly higher levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ than the ones cocultured with Mal2-WT tumor cells, but these cells were inactive when cocultured with Mal2-OE cells (Figure 4B). We also applied a mammary tumor organoid model to assess the effect of the tumor cell–expressing MAL2 on CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity ex vivo (40). When cocultured with tumor organoids generated from the EO771 tumors in C57BL/6 mice, the OT-I T cells exhibited significantly higher cytotoxicity on the Mal2-KD tumor organoids, but extremely lower cytotoxicity on the Mal2-OE tumor organoids, in comparison with their cytotoxicity on the control Mal2-WT tumor organoids (Figure 4, C and D). To determine whether the effect of MAL2 is dependent on the interaction between tumor cell antigen and the T cell receptor, we used an MHC-I–blocking antibody or control isotype antibody in the coculture of EO771-OVA and OT-I T cells. Blocking MHC-I dramatically reduced the cytotoxicity of OT-I T cells to similar levels against all the EO771-OVA cells expressing different levels of MAL2, suggesting that MHC-I–mediated antigen presentation was involved in the function of MAL2 (Figure 4E). Next, we tested whether MAL2 expression affected the CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity in human TNBC cells. NY-ESO-1–presenting human TNBC cells (MDA-MB-468) expressing different levels of MAL2 were cocultured with human T cells specific for the tumor-associated antigen NY-ESO-1 bound to HLA-A. Interestingly, when MAL2 was overexpressed, the cytotoxicity of NY-ESO-1–specific T cells was significantly decreased (Figure 4F). By contrast, the cytotoxicity of the NY-ESO-1–specific T cells was increased significantly when MAL2 was knocked down. This result was further supported by the T cell cytotoxicity assay using CD8+ T cells with TCR specific for the endogenous tumor-associated antigen MAGE-A10 in MDA-MB-468 cells (Figure 4G). Collectively, in both murine and human TNBCs, the MAL2 level in tumor cells negatively affected the cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells.

Figure 4 Mal2 expression in tumor cells affects CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity. (A) EO771-OVA cells with different Mal2 expression levels (WT, OE, or KD) were cocultured with OT-I T cells, and T cell cytotoxicity was measured by LDH release assay. Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (B) EO771-OVA cells were cocultured with OT-I T cell with or without 50 ng/mL PMA for 5 hours. Supernatants were tested by ELISA for TNF-α and IFN-γ levels. Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (C) EO771 tumor organoids were cocultured with OT-I T cell for 30 hours. Spheroids with diameter greater than 100 μm were counted. Scale bar: 100 μm. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (D) EO771 tumor organoids from C were dissociated into single cells and stained with anti-EpCAM antibody and LIVE/DEAD cell stain. T cell cytotoxicity was assessed by percentages of dead tumor cells. Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (E) EO771-OVA cells were cocultured with OT-I T cells with control isotype or MHC-I–blocking antibody, and T cell cytotoxicity was measured. Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (F) NY-ESO-1–expressing human MDA-MB-468 cells with different MAL2 expression levels were cocultured with NY-ESO-1–specific T cells at the ratio of 1:10, and T cell cytotoxicity was measured. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (G) Human MDA-MB-468 cells with different MAL2 expression levels were cocultured with MAGE-A10 specific T cells at the ratio of 1:20 and T cell cytotoxicity was measured. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. Data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments in the figure. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

MAL2 downregulates tumor antigen presentation. Mass spectrometry analysis identified a number of MAL2-interacting proteins enriched in MHC-I–mediated antigen presentation, endocytosis/recycling, and RAB pathways (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2). Confocal 3D imaging analysis of the MHC-I complex on the TNBC cell (MDA-MB-468) membrane clearly showed that KD of MAL2 increased the percentage of the cells positive for MHC-I (human HLA), whereas overexpression of MAL2 suppressed MHC-I presence on the cell surface (Figure 5, B and C). In the membrane protein extraction analysis, MAL2 appeared to downregulate the total levels of human MHC-I components, HLA-A, B, and C, on the plasma membrane (Figure 5D). Flow cytometry assay further validated that Mal2 expression negatively affected OVA antigen presentation on EO771-OVA cells (Figure 6A). Consistently, the presentation of the MHC-I complex on the cell membrane was also inhibited by MAL2, although total mRNA levels (H-2Kb and HLA-A) remained unchanged (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 5 MAL2 suppresses the presentation of MHC-I molecules on breast cancer cell membrane. (A) Mass spectrometry analysis showed that MAL2 was highly associated with MHC-I antigen presentation and endocytosis signaling. Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) was performed to determine the signaling pathways. The curve shows enrichment ratios for the 10 top-ranked signaling pathways. Fisher’s exact test was used for statistical analysis. (B) Confocal 3D imaging of the MHC-I complex on the surface of MDA-MB-468 cells with different MAL2 levels. EGFR is a biomarker for cell surface proteins. (C) Quantitation results of confocal imaging analyses in B. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. (D) Localization of human MHC-I proteins (HLA-A, B, C) in MDA-MB-468 cells was determined by immunoblotting analyses of cell fractions.

Figure 6 MAL2 downregulates antigen presentation on breast cancer cells. (A) MAL2 downregulates antigen presentation on EO771-OVA cells with different MAL2 levels. The antigen presentation efficiency was assessed by flow cytometry. MFI scores are presented for 3 independent experiments. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (B) The presentation of the MHC-I complex on the cell membrane is inhibited by MAL2. EO771 and MDA-MB-468 cells with different MAL2 levels were tested. One-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (C) MAL2 promotes the turnover rate of tumor antigen on the cell surface. EO771 cells with different Mal2 expression levels were preincubated with OVA 257-264 peptides and OVA 257-264 peptides were washed off, and then cells were collected at indicated times and stained for the MHC-I–presented OVA 257-264 . Two-way ANOVA test was used for statistical analysis. (D) Localization of the MAL2 protein in MDA-MB-468 cells. EGFR is biomarker for membrane proteins. EEA-1 and RAB7 are biomarkers for early and late stage endosomes, respectively, and LAMP-1 is a biomarker for lysosomes. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Quantification of (D). In this figure, data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We also assessed the turnover rate of the OVA antigen presented on the cell surface (Figure 6C). EO771 cells expressing varying levels of Mal2 were incubated with free OVA 257-264 peptides to saturation, and then unbound OVA 257-264 peptides were washed off. The OVA antigen presented on the cell surface was measured over time. It was evident that the OVA antigen bound to MHC-I on the cell surface had a markedly higher turnover rate when Mal2 was overexpressed. KD of Mal2 slowed down the turnover of the OVA antigen on the cell surface. Interestingly, in addition to its primary localization on the plasma membrane, MAL2 appeared to be associated with endosomes, indicated by its significant colocalization with EEA-1 and RAB7, 2 well-known markers for endosomes (Figure 6, D and E). The interaction of MAL2 with RAB7 was also shown in the results of mass spectrometry (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2). Like other cell surface receptors, MHC-I molecules are continuously removed from the surface, followed by intracellular degradation or recycling. We next asked whether MAL2 is involved in the endocytosis of the antigen-loaded MHC-I complex and protein degradation in tumor cells. Treatment of MDA-MB-468 cells with MG-132 (proteasome inhibitor) or filipin (endocytosis inhibitor) (41) increased HLA protein levels to a similar extent in the whole-cell lysates of MDA-MB-468 cells with varying levels of MAL2. However, only filipin treatment resulted in significantly increased levels of HLA on the plasma membrane of these cells, suggesting that MAL2 may regulate the endocytosis-mediated degradation of the MHC-I complex (Supplemental Figure 4B). Macropinocytosis is a special type of endocytosis, through which cancer cells take in extracellular macromolecules to support survival and growth in nutrient-deprived TMEs (42). We assessed the level of micropinocytosis by measuring the uptake of dextran, a large-molecule mass in MDA-MB-468 cells expressing different levels of MAL2. Ethylisopropylamiloride (EIPA) is a specific inhibitor for macropinocytosis (43). No significant difference was observed in the macropinocytosis of the cells with different levels of MAL2 in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4C) and in vivo (Supplemental Figure 4D). This result indicates that MAL2 is probably not involved in tumor cell metabolism by macropinocytosis.

Mal2 regulates tumor antigen presentation via endocytosis. Previous studies have shown that the MHC-I complex (or human HLA) potentially interacts with RAB7 for endocytosis (44, 45). Interestingly, mass spectrometric analysis identified both RAB7 and HLA proteins in the Mal2-containing protein complex (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that MAL2 may modulate the interaction between RAB7 and HLA. To test it, we first applied co-IP assays to detect whether MAL2 is within the same protein complex containing HLA and RAB7. We detected physical interaction of MAL2 with HLA-A (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 5A) and with RAB7 (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 5B) in human MDA-MB-468 cells. GFP was used as a negative control, which showed no interaction with either HLA or RAB7 (Figure 7, A and B). It has been noted that MAL2 is a heavily glycosylated protein, and its glycosylated form has a much higher molecular size (~40 kDa) compared with its unglycosylated form (19.1 kDa) (29, 46). Overexpression of exogenous MAL2 significantly increased the interaction between HLA-A and RAB7, whereas MAL2 KD decreased their interaction (Figure 7C). To examine how MAL2 regulates HLA-A and RAB7 interaction, we generated a series of MAL2 mutant forms on the consensus N-glycosylation site (N132) and potential glycosylation sites (N144, N147A, and N149A) (Figure 7D). Either MAL2 with a single glycosylation site mutated (N132A, N144A, N147A, N149A) or MAL2 with 3 other potential glycosylation sites (N144A/N147A/N149A, designated as 3N→3A) mutated retained partial glycosylation, whereas MAL2 with all 4 sites mutated (designated as 4N→4A) was completely unglycosylated (Figure 7E, left, and Supplemental Figure 5C, left). The co-IP results suggested that the functional interaction of MAL2 with HLA-A and RAB7 required the glycosylation of MAL2 because the MAL2 4N->4A mutant lost all binding activity with HLA-A and RAB7, whereas the N132A and 3N->3A mutants of MAL2 partially retained their binding activity (Figure 7E, right, and Supplemental Figure 5C, right). To examine the functional consequence of MAL2 glycosylation, we examined the effect of MAL2 on the level of HLA-A presented on the cell surface (Figure 7F). Overexpression of the MAL2 4N->4A mutant had no effect on the presentation of HLA-A on the cell surface, whereas WT or partially binding-deficient forms of MAL2 reduced HLA-A presentation. Other than the interaction with MHC-I molecules, the glycosylation mutations of MAL2 did not seem to affect its intracellular localization (Supplemental Figure 5E). Next, we applied an in situ proximity ligation assay (PLA) to assess the effect of MAL2 on the interaction of HLA-A and RAB7 in the cell. We found that MAL2 overexpression significantly enhanced the interaction between HLA and RAB7, shown by strong fluorescence signals (Figure 7G), whereas KD of MAL2 abolished this interaction. Flow cytometry assays also confirmed that MAL2 increased the coexistence of HLA-A and RAB7 in the endosomes isolated from MDA-MB-468 cells (Figure 7H). When treated with cycloheximide to block protein synthesis, MDA-MB-468 cells with exogenous MAL2 overexpression had a significantly higher degradation rate of MHC-I molecules (HLA) in comparison with the control cells, whereas MAL2 KD had the opposite effect (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting a critical role of MAL2 in the endocytosis-mediated protein degradation of the MHC-I complex.

Figure 7 MAL2 regulates tumor antigen presentation via endocytosis. (A) MAL2 is physically associated with HLA-A. MDA-MB-468 cells expressing flag-tagged MAL2 and HA-tagged HLA-A2 (HA-tagged GFP as negative control) were analyzed by co-IP and Western blotting using indicated antibodies. (B) MAL2 is physically associated with RAB7. MDA-MD-468 cells expressing flag-tagged MAL2 and HA-tagged RAB7 were analyzed as described in A. (C) MAL2 mediates the interaction of HLA-A and RAB7. MDA-MB-468 cells with different MAL2 expression levels were lysed and endogenous RAB7 was immunoprecipitated for Western blotting. (D) Illustration of MAL2 mutations on potential glycosylation sites. (E) Glycosylation of MAL2 is essential for the interaction of MAL2 with HLA-A. HA-tagged HLA-A2 and flag-tagged WT or mutant MAL2 were coexpressed in MDA-MD-468 cells. MAL2 was immunoprecipitated for Western blotting analysis. (F) WT but not unglycosylated MAL2 (4N->4A) regulates the presentation of human HLA on the cell membrane. MDA-MB-468 cells were transfected with control or MAL2 expression vectors and flow cytometry assay was applied to assess the presentation of HLA-A on the cell membrane. MFI scores are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (G) MAL2 regulates the interaction of HLA-A and RAB7 in MDA-MB-468 cells. Proximity ligation assay was applied, and fluorescence intensity scores are shown to indicate the extent of interaction. Red: colocalized HLA-A2 and RAB7 in situ; blue, DAPI for nucleus staining. (H) MAL2 regulates the endosome-mediated turnover of the MHC-I complex. Endosomes were isolated from MDA-MB-468 cells expressing different levels of MAL2, and then stained for HLA-A and RAB7 in flow cytometry assay. Quantitation data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. Statistical analyses in the figure were conducted using 1-way ANOVA test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

MAL2 modulates the immune profile and response in tumors. To confirm whether Mal2 expression in tumor cells regulates T cell activities and cytotoxicity in vivo, we generated a scRNA-Seq data set of T cells (CD3+) isolated from EO771-derived tumors expressing different levels of Mal2 (WT, OE, and KD) by using the 10x Genomics Chromium system. Expression profiles of 11,884, 10,200, and 8,062 CD3+ T cells from the WT, OE, and KD tumors, respectively, were collected after exclusion of dead or low-quality cells. A total of 10 subtypes of the CD3+ T cells were identified by cell clustering analysis, including CD8+ effector T cells, CD8+ naive I T cells, CD8+ naive II T cells, NKT cells, CD4+ naive T cells, and T effector memory (Tem), Th1, Th2, Treg, and T stem cell memory (Tscm) cells (see details in Methods), which were illustrated in the t-SNE plot of the identified cell groups (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 3). Compared with the T cells isolated from Mal2-WT tumors, which contained 35.4% of CD8+ effector T cells and 27.5% of CD8+ naive T cells, very few CD8+ effector T cells (0.1%) were observed in the Mal2-OE tumors, along with a much higher percentage of naive T cells (49.3%), including 18.5% of Tem cells, 14.7% of CD8+ naive T cells, and 16.1% of CD4+ naive T cells (Figure 8B). By contrast, Mal2-KD tumors were significantly more enriched (P < 1 × 10-10 by χ2 test) for CD8+ effector T cells (48.1%), and they contained fewer CD8+ naive T cells (8.3%) (Figure 8B). Expression levels of signature genes for cytotoxicity (Gzmb, Ifng, Cst7, and Ccl4), negative regulation of cytotoxicity (Tcf7, Ptpn22, Il7r, Lef1, and Peli1), and positive regulation of cytotoxicity (Il2ra, Hsph1, Il12rb1, Akt1, and Casp3) suggested that the activity of the CD8+ effector T cells was drastically suppressed in the Mal2-OE tumors in comparison with that of the Mal2-WT and Mal2-KD tumors (Figure 8C). We plotted the average expression levels of these marker genes in the CD8+ T cells under the 3 conditions (Mal2-WT, -OE, and -KD) (Figure 8D). The average expression levels of each function-associated gene (cytotoxicity, positive regulation, and negative regulation) in CD8+ T cells isolated from the tumors expressing varying levels of Mal2 are shown in Figure 8E. T cells from the Mal2-OE tumors displayed lower cytotoxicity and negative regulation of T cell cytotoxicity in comparison with the ones from the Mal2-WT tumors. However, T cells from the Mal2-KD tumors showed much higher cytotoxicity and positive regulation of T cell activity. Our data clearly suggested that suppression of Mal2 rescued the cytotoxicity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells, whereas high levels of Mal2 expression blocked the maturation and activation of T cells in the tumor. In addition to T cell analysis, we also analyzed other tumor-infiltrated immune cells by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6). NK cells and DCs were decreased in the Mal2-OE tumors in comparison with the Mal2-WT tumors, whereas neutrophils were increased. By contrast, more NK cells and DCs were observed in the Mal2-KD tumors, suggesting activated innate immune response. However, no significant difference was seen for macrophage infiltration among these 3 subtypes of EO771 tumors.

Figure 8 Mal2 expression levels are negatively correlated with tumor infiltration and cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells in vivo revealed by scRNA-Seq analysis. (A) A total of 27,827 CD3+ T cells were isolated from EO771 tumors with different Mal2 expression levels (WT, OE, and KD) and profiled with 10x Genomics. 10 groups are identified (by Louvain algorithm) and color marked over the t-SNE plot. (B) Distribution of T cell subtypes within EO771 tumors expressing different levels of Mal2 (WT, OE, and KD). (C) Functional marker gene expression of CD8+ T cells from the tumors expressing different levels of MAL2 over the low-dimensional t-SNE plot. (D) Relative gene expression heatmap of CD8+ T cells from the tumors expressing different levels of MAL2. Key genes responsible for cytotoxicity, negative regulation, and positive regulation of CD8+ T cells are shown. (E) The average expression levels of the T cell function genes in CD8+ T cells from the tumors expressing different levels of MAL2.

Depletion of MAL2 enhances CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity in human TNBC tumors. We applied patient-derived tumor organoid models to determine whether MAL2 expression in tumor cells affects CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity ex vivo. MAL2 expression in fresh primary tumor cells was manipulated via lentiviral MAL2 or its shRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 7A). Tumor cells with different levels of MAL2 expression were then mixed with cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) (tumor cell vs. CAF = 1:1) from the same tumor tissue to form patient-derived tumor organoids. When the spheroid diameter reached 100 μm, organoids were cocultured with preactivated autologous CD8+ T cells isolated from the same tumor tissue. Tumor organoid dissociation and T cell cytotoxicity were monitored (illustrated in Supplemental Figure 7B). As expected, the MAL2-OE organoids exhibited much more resistance to CD8+ T cell killing compared with the MAL2-WT organoids. By contrast, the MAL2-KD organoids were more vulnerable to the CD8+ T cells (Figure 9, A and B). Flow cytometry assay also showed that CD8+ T cells exhibited significantly higher cytotoxicity on the MAL2-KD organoids, but much lower cytotoxicity on the MAL2-OE organoids compared with their cytotoxicity on the control MAL2-WT organoids (Figure 9C). Consistently, KD of MAL2 notably augmented the production of cytolytic granules (GZMB) and cytokines (IFN-γ, TNF-α) of CD8+ T cells, indicating the active state of CD8+ T cells (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 7C). Increased levels of MAL2 in tumor cells significantly suppressed granule and cytokine production of CD8+ T cells, whereas CD8+T cells from the MAL2-KD spheroids had much higher cytotoxicity (Figure 9, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7C).

Figure 9 Depletion of MAL2 enhances CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity in human TNBC tumors. (A) MAL2 levels in tumor cells affect the cytotoxicity of the tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in human TNBC tumors. Tumor cells isolated from fresh TNBC tumor tissues (patient #1 and #2) were transduced with lentiviral MAL2 or its shRNA. The tumor cells formed spheroids with CAFs isolated from the same tumor tissue. The tumor spheroids were cocultured with preactivated CD8+ T cell isolated from the same tumor tissue to detect the T cell cytotoxicity (spheroid dissociation rates). Representative images of spheroids are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SD of represented images from 3 parallel experiments in A. (C) Spheroids from A were digested into single cells, which were stained for EpCAM (tumor cells), anti-CD140a (CAFs), and LIVE/DEAD dead-cell stain. Flow cytometry data show the CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity in patient-derived CAF-tumor spheroids with different MAL2 expression levels. (D) The CD8+T cells collected from A were analyzed for their activity. The CD8+ T cells were incubated with 50 ng/mL PMA, 1 μg/mL ionomycin, and 5 μg/mL brefeldin A for 5 hours, and were stained with antibodies against IFN-γ, TNF-α, and GZMB. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SD of 3 technical experiments. (E) Correlation of MAL2 levels (pathological scores) with tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity (determined by GZMB levels) in human breast tumor tissue microarrays. Immunohistochemical analyses of MAL2, CD8, and GZMB in human TNBC TMA slides were conducted, and quantitative results were obtained as described in Supplemental Methods. Statistical analyses were conducted using 1-way ANOVA test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To confirm the findings above, we also expressed NY-ESO-1 in human TNBC cells isolated from patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tissues, manipulated MAL2 expression as mentioned above (by using the lentiviral system), and then formed PDX-derived tumor organoids with the matched mouse CAFs. The spheroids were cocultured with preactivated NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ T cells to test the cytotoxicity ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). The NY-ESO-1–specific CD8+ T cells cocultured with the MAL2-OE organoids displayed much lower cytotoxicity than the ones cocultured with the MAL2-WT organoids. However, coculturing with the MAL2-KD organoids significantly boosted T cell activity ex vivo.

Additionally, we analyzed human breast tumor tissue microarray to assess the effect of MAL2 levels on the cytotoxicity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. A total of 260 breast tumor tissue samples (260 cores from 185 cases) were processed by double-staining (MAL2 and CD8a or GZMB) IHC. Tumor tissue samples were stained with anti-CD8a antibody for tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells and with anti-GZMB for cytotoxicity. Two consecutive TMA slides were used for each staining. The results showed that breast tumor tissues with a relatively high expression level of MAL2 (pathological scores 2–3) had significantly lower cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells than those with low MAL2 expression (pathological scores 0–1) (Figure 9E, Supplemental Figure 8D, and Supplemental Tables 4 and 5), confirming our results from animal tumor models.