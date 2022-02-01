An alternatively spliced STING isoform localizes in the cytoplasmic membrane and directly senses extracellular cGAMP

Extracellular cGAMP activates immune responses in a STING-dependent manner. Although exogenous cGAMP shows antitumor activity in mice, the separate effect of cGAMP on cancer cells and immune cells has not been evaluated simultaneously. We showed that extracellular cGAMP did not affect the viability of B16 melanoma cells, whereas cGAMP promoted the antitumor activity of splenocytes in a STING-dependent manner (Figure 1A), which indicates that the antitumor effect of extracellular cGAMP depends on host immune cells. Then we confirmed that extracellular cGAMP directly activate splenocytes (Figure 1B) and various types of immune cells, such as NK cells (Figure 1C), myeloid cells (Figure 1D), and T cells and B cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144339DS1), in a STING-dependent manner. Moreover, we demonstrate that extracellular cGAMP, similar to the penetrative STING activator DMXAA, activated the STING pathway, as evidenced by an enhanced level of phosphorylation of TBK1 and IRF3 in splenocytes from WT mice but not STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt; Figure 1E), and induced the production of IFN-β in a STING-dependent (Figure 1F) and dose-dependent (Figure 1G) manner. These results suggest that extracellular cGAMP directly activates immune responses by stimulating the STING pathway.

Figure 1 Extracellular cGAMP activates immune responses in a STING-dependent manner. (A) The effect of cGAMP on the viability of B16 cells cocultured with or without splenocytes from WT or STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) was assessed by MTT assay (n = 3). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (B) Expression of CD69 in WT or Tmem173gt splenocytes treated with vehicle or cGAMP was detected by flow cytometry. (C) Expression of CD69 in WT or Tmem173gt NK cells treated with vehicle or cGAMP was detected by flow cytometry. (D) Expression of CD86 in WT or Tmem173gt myeloid cells treated with vehicle or cGAMP was detected by flow cytometry. (E) Expression of p-TBK1 and p-IRF3 was detected by Western blotting in WT or Tmem173gt splenocytes treated with vehicle, cGAMP, or DMXAA, respectively. (F) Production of IFN-β in WT or Tmem173gt splenocytes treated with vehicle or cGAMP was detected by ELISA (n = 3). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (G) Production of IFN-β in WT splenocytes treated with different concentrations of cGAMP, c-di-GMP, or DMXAA was detected by ELISA (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

A cell surface STING projecting its C-terminus outside the cell exists in mouse immune cells. Recently, SLC19A1 was recognized as being an importer of extracellular cGAMP into the cytosol. However, SLC19A1-deficient cells also sense extracellular cGAMP (13, 14), which suggests that there are unknown mechanisms by which STING senses extracellular cGAMP. Here, the topology of transmembrane protein CD38 may provide us a molecular clue to explain this phenomenon. CD38 is a signaling enzyme that catalyzes the metabolism of cyclic ADP-ribose (cADPR), an intracellular second messenger regulating cellular Ca2+ levels. However, its catalytic C-domain localizes outside the cell and binds with extracellular substrates, which induces the internalization of CD38 (15–17). Thus, we sought to determine whether a cell surface STING is located on the plasma membrane with its C-terminus outside the cell, directly sensing cGAMP. Antibodies against the STING C-terminal domain epitope showed immunoreactivity toward nonpermeabilized mouse splenocytes (Figure 2A). We also confirmed the binding of STING antibodies to WT splenocytes by immunoprecipitation (Figure 2B). Moreover, we observed colocalization of STING with surface proteins (CD3, CD19, and CD11b) in WT mice but not in STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, blocking with antibodies against the STING C-terminus significantly attenuated the production of IFN-β by WT mouse splenocytes in response to extracellular cGAMP (Figure 2E). These results suggest that some STING proteins with their C-terminal cGAMP binding sites outside the cell are expressed on the plasma membrane of mouse immune cells.

Figure 2 Identification of a cell surface STING projecting its C-terminus outside of splenocytes. (A) A cell surface STING with its C-terminus outside of mouse splenocytes was detected with 3 antibodies against the STING C-terminal epitope using flow cytometry. (B) WT splenocytes were incubated with the indicated antibodies and then washed and lysed. Immunoblotting was performed to detect the existence of IgG in the cell lysate using a second antibody against rabbit IgG. (C) Colocalization of cell surface STING with surface proteins of T cells (CD3), B cells (CD19), and myeloid cells (CD11b) from C57BL/6 mice was detected using confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Expression of cell surface STING and surface proteins of T cells (CD3), B cells (CD19), and myeloid cells (CD11b) from STING-deficient mice (Tmem173gt) using confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Extracellular cGAMP–induced production of IFN-β was detected by ELISA in WT splenocytes preincubated with the indicated antibodies (n = 3). **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test for comparison with the isotype antibody and the cGAMP treatment group.

An alternatively spliced mouse STING isoform with 3 transmembrane domains locates in the plasma membrane. In mice, the Tmem173 gene is predicted to encode 3 alternatively spliced STING isoforms with an identical C-terminus but a different N-terminus, based on the NCBI’s GENE database (gene ID: 72512; Figure 3A). Thus, we used an antibody against the C-terminus of STING to determine whether all of these predicted STING isoforms were expressed in mice splenocytes, and an additional isoform shorter than the canonical STING was identified (Figure 3B). Additionally, 2 alternatively spliced STING isoforms were also detected by RT-PCR (Figure 3C) and validated by sequencing (Supplemental Figure 2A) in splenocytes. We also found that both STING isoforms were ubiquitously expressed in different mouse tissues (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, the C-terminus of the shorter spliced STING isoform (plasmatic membrane STING, pmSTING) was predicted to be outside the cell because of the lack of a transmembrane (TM) domain compared with the canonical isoform endoplasmic reticulum STING (erSTING) (Figure 3D). To investigate the topology of pmSTING and erSTING, we constructed a pmSTING-GFP (or pmSTING-Flag) and an erSTING-GFP (or erSTING-Flag) fusion protein and then expressed them in B16Tmem173–/– cells. We demonstrated that the C-terminus of pmSTING indeed faced outside the cell (Figure 3E), using immunoprecipitation, immunofluorescence (Figure 3F), and flow cytometry (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 An alternatively spliced STING isoform with 3 TM domains localizes in the plasma membrane of mouse splenocytes. (A) Predicted exon structure and schematic of the functional domains in the C-terminus of mouse Tmem173 transcript variants based on NCBI’s GENE database. (B) Different STING isoforms were detected by immunoblotting in splenocytes from 3 individual C57BL/6 mice. (C) Two STING isoforms with a different N-terminus were detected by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) in mouse spleen and thymus. (D) Predicted plasma membrane topology of detected mouse STING isoforms. (E) B16Tmem173–/– cells transfected with erSTING-EGFP, pmSTING-EGFP, or EGFP were incubated with the indicated antibodies and then washed and lysed. Immunoblotting was performed to detect IgG in the cell lysate using a secondary antibody against rabbit IgG. (F and G) B16Tmem173–/– cells were transfected with erSTING-Flag, pmSTING-Flag, or a vector plasmid, respectively. An antibody against Flag was used to detect Flag projecting outside cells using immunofluorescence (F) and flow cytometry (G), respectively. Scale bars: 20 μm.

The mouse pmSTING isoform directly senses extracellular cGAMP and activates TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. Next, we evaluated the roles of mouse pmSTING in sensing extracellular cGAMP and activating TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. A functional study showed that the pmSTING rather than the erSTING isoform specifically sensed extracellular cGAMP and induced the production of IFN in B16Tmem173–/– cells that stably expressed secreted alkaline phosphatase (SEAP) to monitor IFN activity. However, mutation of the phosphorylation site of TBK1 (S316R) in the C-terminus of pmSTING eliminated its capability to induce SEAP production (Figure 4A). Unexpectedly, B16Tmem173–/– cells transfected with erSTING or pmSTING showed obviously elevated SEAP levels compared with levels in untransfected cells (Figure 4A). We suspected that endogenous cGAMP due to plasmid DNA–triggered activation of cGAS may contribute to the relatively high basal levels of SEAP in B16Tmem173–/– cells transfected with erSTING or pmSTING. As expected, we confirmed that knockdown of cGAS decreased the basal levels of SEAP and did not affect pmSTING sensing of extracellular cGAMP (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, we detected the potential roles of SLC19A1 in pmSTING sensing of extracellular cGAMP and showed that SLC19A1 was not necessary for the activation of pmSTING induced by extracellular cGAMP (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Additionally, we showed that extracellular cGAMP enhanced the phosphorylation of TBK1 and IRF3 (Figure 4B), induced the dimerization of pmSTING (Figure 4, C and D), and promoted the interaction of pmSTING with TBK1 and IRF3 (Figure 4E) in pmSTING-transfected B16Tmem173–/– cells, but we did not observe these results in erSTING-transfected B16Tmem173–/– cells (Figure 4, C–E). Collectively, these results suggest that the pmSTING isoform is expressed in mice at the cell surface with its C-terminus outside the cell and directly senses extracellular cGAMP.

Figure 4 Mouse pmSTING isoform directly senses extracellular cGAMP and activates TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. (A) B16Tmem173–/– cells stably expressing SEAP to monitor IFN activity were transfected with erSTING-Flag, pmSTING-Flag, or mutated pmSTING-Flag (Mut pmSTING-Flag) at the TBK1 phosphorylation site (Ser316R). SEAP was detected in these cells after treatment with vehicle or cGAMP (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (B) Western blotting was performed to detect p-TBK1 and p-IRF3 in B16Tmem173–/– cells transfected with erSTING-Flag or pmSTING-Flag upon treatment with vehicle or cGAMP. (C and D) B16Tmem173–/– cells were transfected with both erSTING-Flag and erSTING-EGFP or both pmSTING-Flag and pmSTING-EGFP, and then treated with vehicle or cGAMP. Immunoprecipitation using anti-Flag antibody (C) or anti-GFP antibody (D) was performed to detect pmSTING or erSTING dimerization in response to extracellular cGAMP. (E) B16Tmem173–/– cells were transfected with erSTING-Flag or pmSTING-Flag and then treated with vehicle or cGAMP. Immunoprecipitation using anti-Flag antibody was performed to detect the interaction between pmSTING (or erSTING) and TBK1 or IRF3, respectively.

An alternatively spliced isoform of human STING with 1 transmembrane domain embeds in the plasma membrane and projects its C-terminus outside the cell. Identification of a pmSTING in mice led us to consider if a pmSTING isoform also existed in humans. We confirmed that a pmSTING with C-terminus outside cells exists in human PBMCs using flow cytometry (Figure 5A), immune precipitation (Figure 5B), and immunofluorescence (Figure 5C) assays. In addition to encoding the canonical STING isoform (human erSTING [h-erSTING]), the human TMEM173 gene was also predicted to encode an alternative spliced STING isoform with 1 TM domain based on the NCBI’s Gene database (gene ID: 340061; Figure 5, D and E), and the expression of this transcript was confirmed in PBMCs by immunoblotting (Figure 5F) as well as by PCR and sequencing (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4). We further demonstrated that this human pmSTING (h-pmSTING) was expressed in the plasma membrane and that its C-terminus was localized in the extracellular space using immunofluorescence (Figure 5H) and flow cytometry (Figure 5I).

Figure 5 An alternatively spliced isoform of human STING localizes in the plasma membrane. (A) Flow cytometry was performed to detect cell surface STING with its C-terminus outside human PBMCs. (B) Human PBMCs were incubated with the indicated antibodies and then washed and lysed. Immunoblotting was performed to detect IgG in the cell lysate using a secondary antibody against rabbit IgG. (C) Colocalization of cell surface STING with surface protein of T cells (CD3) and myeloid cells (CD11b) from human PBMCs was detected by confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Exon structure of the predicted human TMEM173 transcript variants based on the NCBI’s GENE database. (E) Predicted plasma membrane topology of STING isoforms in homo sapiens. (F) Two STING isoforms were detected by an antibody against the STING C-terminal epitope using immunoblotting of human PBMCs from 3 healthy donors. (G) Two STING isoforms with a different N-terminus were detected in human PBMCs (hPBMC) by RT-PCR. (H and I) 293T cells were transfected with h-erSTING-Flag, h-pmSTING-Flag, or a vector plasmid, respectively. An antibody against Flag was used to detect Flag projecting outside of cells by immunofluorescence (H) and flow cytometry (I), respectively. Scale bar: 20 μm.

h-pmSTING directly senses extracellular cGAMP and activates TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. Furthermore, we investigated whether such a h-pmSTING isoform also contributes to sensing of extracellular cGAMP and activation of TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. We showed that extracellular cGAMP not only induced IFN production (Figure 6A) and enhanced the phosphorylation of TBK1 and IRF3 (Figure 6B) in h-pmSTING–transfected rather than h-erSTING–transfected 293T cells, but also promoted the dimerization of h-pmSTING (Figure 6, C and D) and interaction of h-pmSTING with TBK1 and IRF3 (Figure 6E) in h-pmSTING–transfected 293T cells. By comparison, extracellular cGAMP had no effect on the dimerization of h-erSTING (Figure 6, C and D) or the interaction of h-erSTING with TBK1 and IRF3 (Figure 6E) in h-erSTING–transfected 293T cells. These results suggest that pmSTING, rather than erSTING, directly sensed extracellular cGAMP and activated TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling in human cells.

Figure 6 Human pmSTING isoform also directly senses extracellular cGAMP and activates TBK1/IRF3/IFN signaling. (A) 293T cells were cotransfected with h-erSTING-Flag or h-pmSTING-Flag and a luciferase reporter to detect IFN production. Luciferase activity was detected in these cells after treatment with vehicle or cGAMP (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. (B) Western blotting was performed to detect p-TBK1 and p-IRF3 levels in 293T cells transfected with h-erSTING-Flag or h-pmSTING-Flag upon treatment with vehicle or cGAMP. (C and D) 293T cells were transfected with both h-erSTING-Flag and h-erSTING-EGFP or both h-pmSTING-Flag and h-pmSTING-EGFP, and then treated with vehicle or cGAMP. Immunoprecipitation using anti-Flag antibody (C) or anti-GFP antibody (D) was performed to detect the dimerization of h-pmSTING or h-erSTING in response to extracellular cGAMP. (E) 293T cells were transfected with h-erST1 ING-Flag or h-pmSTING-Flag and then treated with vehicle or cGAMP. Immunoprecipitation using anti-Flag antibody was performed to detect the interaction between h-pmSTING (or h-erSTING) and TBK1 or IRF3, respectively.

Finally, we evaluated whether such a pmSTING isoform with its C-terminus outside the cell is conserved across animals. On the basis of the alternatively spliced isoform sequence, we predicted that the STING isoform with its C-terminus outside the cell also exists in many other species (Figure 7A), and that pmSTING may be a conserved membrane molecule sensing extracellular cGAMP in the animal kingdom.