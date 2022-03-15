Sortilin restricts secretion of apolipoprotein B-100 by hepatocytes under stressed but not basal conditions

Global Sort1 and hepatocyte-specific Sort1-deleted mice have no difference in apoB-100 secretion compared with WT mice under basal conditions. We studied global Sort1-KO mice on a C57BL6/J background (29) as compared with their WT littermate controls; both groups of mice were maintained on a chow diet. As expected, there was no detectable sortilin protein in the livers of the KO mice (Figure 1A). There was no difference between genotypes in body weight, plasma cholesterol, or plasma triglyceride (TG) in mice in WT versus Sort1-KO mice maintained on a chow diet (Table 1). Mice were injected with both Pluronic to inhibit lipolysis and 35S-labeled methionine/cysteine (Met/Cys) to label newly synthesized proteins over a 2-hour period. In multiple independent powered experiments (n = 4), we observed no difference in TG secretion over the 2-hour labeling period (Figure 1, B and C) or secretion of newly synthesized total apoB-100 at 60, 90, or 120 minutes after injection (Figure 1, D–F). Similarly, there was also no change in the secretion of other plasma proteins in the size range of albumin (alb), apoE, or apoA-I secretion (Figure 1G) or secretion of apoB-48 (Supplemental Figure 2A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144334DS1). Importantly, there was no difference in the distribution of secreted lipoproteins among the mice, indicating the particle size of newly secreted lipoproteins does not differ between the 2 groups (Figure 1, H and I).

Figure 1 Global Sort1-deleted mice under basal conditions have no difference in apoB or TG secretion compared with WT mice. 8- to 10-week old WT and Sort1-KO mice were used for experiments. (A) Liver homogenate was Western blotted for sortilin and actin protein. (B) Mice were injected i.v. with Pluronic and 35S Met/Cys and bled every 30 minutes for 2 hours. Plasma TG was measured. (C) TG secretion rate was calculated as the mg/dL/h. (D–F) Total plasma from each mouse at 60, 90, and 120 minutes after injection was subjected to autoradiography, and 35S-labeled apoB-100 was quantified by liquid scintillation counting. (G) 35S-labeled albumin, apoE, and apoA-I bands were also counted in 120-minute total plasma. n = 5/group. Representative of 4 independent experiments. (H and I) In 1 experiment, 2-hour plasma was pooled within each group and separated by FPLC. (H) Total cholesterol and (I) TG were measured in each fraction.

Table 1 Characteristics of mice with Sort1 knockout or overexpression on chow and high-fat diet

To determine if hepatocyte-specific loss of Sort1 differed from the global KO, we repeated the in vivo TG and total apoB-100 secretion studies in 2 different liver-specific mouse models. We injected Sort1fl/fl mice with AAV8.TBG.Cre to delete Sort1 in hepatocytes or AAV8.TBG.null as controls. We separately crossed hemizygous Alb-Cre+-transgenic mice with Sort1fl/fl mice to delete Sort1 in hepatocytes. Consistent with the global Sort1 KO, we did not observe any difference in plasma lipids (Supplemental Table 1). Additionally, there was no difference in TG or apoB-100 secretion in either model as compared with their littermate controls in either model (Supplemental Figure 1). Given our observations that neither global Sort1-KO nor hepatocyte-specific Sort1-KO mice under chow-fed basal conditions had evidence for altered apoB-100 secretion, we chose to focus our subsequent experiments on the global Sort1-KO mice (see below).

Hepatic overexpression of sortilin reduces TG secretion but not apoB-100 secretion in basal chow-fed mice. Hepatic overexpression of sortilin has been consistently shown to reduce TG secretion in mice (11–13), but the effects on total apoB-100 secretion are much less well studied (13). To determine the effect of murine Sort1 (mSort1) overexpression on total newly synthesized apoB-100, we injected an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector expressing mSort1 or a control null AAV into 8-week-old chow-fed C57BL6/J mice. We noted a significant increase in hepatic sortilin mRNA and protein abundance (Figure 2, A and B). 12 weeks after injection, plasma cholesterol levels were significantly decreased, while there was no effect on plasma TG levels (Table 1). As above, the mice were injected with both Pluronic and 35S Met/Cys. As our lab (11) and others (13) have previously reported, there was a significant decrease in TG secretion in mSort1-overexpressing mice as compared with control mice (Figure 2, C and D). However, remarkably, there was no difference in the secretion of newly synthesized total apoB-100 in the plasma at 60, 90, or 120 minutes after injection (Figure 2, E–G). There was also no difference in alb, apoE, apoA-I, or apoB-48 secretion, as controls (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Hepatic overexpression of sortilin reduces TG but not apoB-100 secretion in basal chow-fed mice. 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice were injected with either null or mSort AAV.TBG and maintained on a chow diet for 12 weeks. (A) Hepatic Sort1 mRNA was measured by qRT-PCR. ****P <0.0001 by t test. (B) Liver homogenate was Western blotted for sortilin and actin protein. (C) Mice were injected i.v. with Pluronic and 35S Met/Cys and bled every 30 minutes for 2 hours. Plasma TG was measured and compared using repeated-measures ANOVA. **P <0.005 by 2-way ANOVA. (D) TG secretion rate was calculated as the mg/dL/h. *P < 0.05 by t test. (E–G) Total plasma from each mouse at 60, 90, and 120 minutes after injection was subjected to autoradiography, and 35S-labeled apoB-100 was quantified by liquid scintillation counting. (H) Total plasma from the 2-hour postinjection time point was subjected to autoradiography, and 35S-labeled Alb, apoE, and apoA-I bands were counted. n = 8–9/group. (I) 2-hour plasma was pooled and separated by sucrose density ultracentrifugation and then taken off in 11 fractions, and total apoB-100 was measured by Western blotting. Data are presented as percentage of total apoB-100 in each fraction for each group. *P < 0.05 as compared with null AAV by Student’s t test.

Because there was a dissociation between the effects of Sort1 overexpression on TG versus apoB-100 secretion, we used plasma from the 2-hour postinjection bleed to perform sucrose density gradient separation of lipoproteins. We noted that the Sort1-overexpressing mice had a marked decrease in newly synthesized apoB-100 in the VLDL fraction but a corresponding increase in the LDL fractions (Figure 2I). This is consistent with an effect of Sort1 overexpression reducing the secretion of TG-rich VLDL, resulting in a shift to more apoB-100 being secreted in denser TG-poor LDL particles, with no effect on total apoB-100 secretion. This suggests that measurement of total apoB-100 secretion, as opposed to only VLDL apoB-100 secretion, may be important to understand the overall effect of sortilin’s regulation of apoB-100 secretion.

Loss of sortilin has no effect on apoB-100 secretion in primary murine hepatocytes, HepG2 cells, or McA-RH7777 rat hepatoma cells under basal conditions. In light of our observation that neither deletion nor overexpression of sortilin had an effect on total apoB-100 secretion in chow-fed mice under basal conditions in vivo, we turned to ex vivo and in vitro models to confirm this observation. We isolated primary hepatocytes from Sort1-KO mice and their littermate controls, labeled the cells with 35S Met/Cys for 2 hours to label newly synthesized proteins, and measured the appearance of total apoB-100 in the media. We found no difference in apoB-100 secretion or intracellular apoB-100 between Sort1-KO hepatocytes and those from WT littermate controls, indicating that the cells were secreting the same number of particles (Figure 3, A and B). Interestingly, there was an increase in TG secretion that was not observed in the Sort1-KO mice in vivo, and sucrose density gradient ultracentrifugation showed that larger particles were being secreted (Figure 3, A and B). To ensure the difference in particle number secretion was not a rodent-specific effect, we knocked down SORT1 in HepG2 cells (Figure 3C) and found no difference in apoB-100 secretion or cellular apoB-100 with loss of SORT1 expression (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Loss of sortilin has no effect on apoB secretion in primary murine hepatocytes ex vivo, HepG2 cells, or McA-RH7777 rat hepatoma cells under basal conditions. (A and B) Primary hepatocytes were isolated from Sort1-KO mice and their WT littermates, and, 2 hours after plating, they were incubated for 1 hour without Met/Cys and then labeled in the same media with 35S Met/Cys for 2 hours. Media was collected, and cells were lysed, immunoprecipitated with apoB antibody, and subjected to autoradiography. n = 24 wells from 4 mice per group. (C) HepG cells were transfected with SORT1 siRNA or control siRNA. After 36 hours, cells were lysed and Western blotted for sortilin and actin protein. (D and E) ApoB-100 secretion was measured, as described for A and B. n = 9/group from 3 independent experiments. (F) McA cells were transfected with rat Sort1 (rSort1) siRNA or control siRNA. After 36 hours cells were collected for RNA extraction, and Sort1 mRNA was measured by qRT-PCR. *P < 0.05 by t test. (G) Other cells were lysed and separated by gel electrophoresis and Western blotted for sortilin and actin protein. Representative of 3 independent transfections. (H and I) Newly synthesized apoB-100 secretion was measured in siRNA-transfected McA cells, as described in A and B. n = 15 wells/group from 5 independent experiments. (J) siRNA-transfected McA cells were incubated for 1 hour without Met/Cys and then labeled in the same media with 35S Met/Cys for 20 minutes and chased for 10 minutes. Media was collected, and cells were treated as described above. (K) Additional wells were incubated in the chase media for 2 hours and similarly processed. Data are presented as relative newly synthesized apoB-100 from the 10-minute time point remaining in the cell or media. n = 9 wells per group per time point from 3 independent experiments.

We then turned to a well-established rat hepatoma cell line, McA-RH7777 (McA), for further investigation. The regulation of apoB-100 secretion in response to various stimuli by both ERAD and PERPP pathways has been well studied in McA cells by multiple groups (19, 23, 27). We treated McA cells with an siRNA against Sort1, which reduced Sort1 mRNA by 90% and could not detect sortilin protein remaining in the cells after 36 hours (Figure 3, F and G). At this time, the cells were labeled with 35S Met/Cys, and then media and cells were harvested. We found that neither apoB-100 secretion nor cellular apoB-100 levels were affected in Sort1-knockdown cells as compared with control cells (Figure 3, H and I). Similarly to primary hepatocytes, there was a significant increase in TG secretion, with loss of Sort1 expression once again demonstrating a particle size difference, despite no change in particle number (Supplemental Figure 3C). To confirm that the absence of effect on apoB-100 secretion with knockdown of Sort1 was not due to any other alterations in apoB-100 metabolism, we performed pulse-chase studies in which McA cells were pulse labeled with 35S Met/Cys for 20 minutes and then chased in unlabeled media for 2 hours. Sort1 siRNA–treated cells had no difference in the amount of newly synthesized apoB-100 produced or apoB remaining in the cell or media after the 2-hour chase, indicating that there were no differences in either synthesis of apoB-100 or its degradation over the 2-hour period (Figure 3, J and K). Based on multiple models, we conclude that, in a basal state, loss of sortilin does not affect total apoB-100 secretion, consistent with our in vivo observations in mice.

In cells overexpressing human apoB-100 or treated with fatty acids, knockdown of sortilin results in a significant increase in total apoB-100 secretion. In contrast to the lack of effect of sortilin deficiency on apoB-100 secretion in WT mice and primary hepatocytes, we had previously reported that, in primary hepatocytes from hapoB-Tg;Apobec1–/– mice, treatment with an siRNA against Sort1 resulted in increased apoB-100 secretion (11). This suggested the possibility that the markedly increased synthesis of apoB-100 in the livers of these mice might unmask an apoB-100 secretion phenotype associated with loss of Sort1 expression. We tested this hypothesis in a McA cell line with hAPOB stably overexpressed (McA-hAPOB cells; ref. 30). We confirmed that apoB-100 secretion was increased over 6-fold as compared with WT McA cells (Figure 4A). After treating McA-hAPOB cells with an siRNA against Sort1, there was a significant increase in apoB-100 secretion as compared with that in McA-hAPOB cells treated with a control siRNA, despite no difference in cellular apoB-100 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). There was a significant decrease in TG secretion in the McA-hAPOB cells as compared with WT McA cells, indicating that these cells secret smaller TG-depleted apoB-100 containing particles, as observed in the hapoB-Tg;Apobec1–/– mice, and, under these conditions, we did not observe a difference in TG secretion (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Figure 4 In cells overexpressing human apoB or treated with fatty acids loss of sortilin results in a significant increase in apoB-100 secretion. (A) McA and McA-HAPOB cells were transfected with rat Sort1 (rSort1) siRNA or control siRNA. After 36 hours, cells were incubated for 1 hour without Met/Cys and then labeled in the same media with 35S Met/Cys for 2 hours. Media was collected and cells were lysed and subjected to autoradiography, and 35S-labeled apoB-100 was quantified by liquid scintillation counting counted. n = 3 wells/group. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) McA and McA-HAPOB cells were transfected with mSort1 or empty control vector (pcDNA), and apoB-100 secretion was measured as described in A. n = 3 wells/group. Representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) siRNA-transfected McA cells were incubated without Met/Cys with 0(NT), 0.4, 0.8, or 1.2 mM oleic acid (OA) for 2 hours and then labeled in the same media with 35S Met/Cys for 2 hours, after which apoB-100 secretion was measured. n = 9 wells/treatment/group. (D) apoB secretion from McA cells treated with 0, 0.4 mM, or 0.8 mM palmitic acid (PA). n = 9 wells/treatment/group. (E) apoB secretion in siRNA-transfected HepG2 cells treated with 0 or 1.2 mM OA. n = 9 well/treatment/group. (F) apoB secretion in primary hepatocytes isolated from Sort1-KO mice and WT littermate controls treated with 0.4 mM OA or 0.4 mM PA or nontreated (NT) for 4 hours. n = 3 wells/mouse. Representative of 3 independent isolations. *P < 0.05 versus control siRNA or pcDNA by ANOVA.

To see if a reciprocal relationship existed, we transfected McA and McA-hAPOB cells with a vector overexpressing mSort1 or an empty vector control plasmid (pcDNA). In the McA cells, overexpression of Sort1 had no effect on apoB-100 secretion. However, in McA-hAPOB cells, overexpression of Sort1 resulted in a significant decrease in apoB-100 secretion (Figure 4B). There was no difference in total cellular apoB-100 between the groups under any condition (Supplemental Figure 4b)

To discern whether the differences we observed between the 2 mcA cell lines were due to an increase in relative apoB-100 secretion, we sought to increase apoB secretion in a more physiologic manner by acutely lipid-loading McA cells with 0.4, 0.8, or 1.2 mM oleic acid (OA) for 4 hours (31). Sort1 knockdown had no effect on apoB-100 secretion in the absence of OA, but under treatment with 0.8 mM and 1.2 mM OA, Sort1 knockdown significantly increased apoB-100 secretion (Figure 4C). Similar results were seen with palmitic acid (PA), with an increase in apoB-100 secretion in the Sort1-knockdown cells starting at lower doses of 0.4 mM and 0.8 mM (Figure 4D). The increase in apoB-100 secretion was specific, as there was no effect on either cellular apoB-100 or newly synthesized alb or apoB-48 secretion (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5A). To ensure that this was not a rodent-specific effect, HepG2 cells were treated with 1.2 mM OA and a SORT1 siRNA; the OA-treated cells showed increased apoB-100 secretion (Figure 4E). Once again, there was no difference in cell apoB-100 levels or alb secretion (Supplemental Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5B). Sort1-KO primary hepatocytes also demonstrated an increase in apoB-100 secretion with treatment of 0.4 mM OA or PA compared with WT littermate hepatocytes (Figure 4F).

High-fat diet feeding unmasks an effect of Sort1 deletion or overexpression on apoB-100 secretion in mice. As shown above, neither Sort1 deletion nor overexpression in mice fed a chow diet affected total apoB-100 secretion. Based on our cellular studies, we hypothesized that excess hepatocyte lipid may reveal an effect of sortilin deficiency or overexpression on apoB-100 secretion. Therefore, we placed Sort1-KO mice on a 45% high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks. Body weights trended higher in the Sort1-KO mice compared with WT mice, but the differences were not statistically significant (Table 1). Plasma cholesterol levels were significantly higher by 20% in the Sort1-KO mice compared with WT mice, while plasma TG levels were not different (Table 1). We performed a TG/apoB-100 production study after 12 weeks of HFD and observed significant increases in TG secretion (Figure 5, A and B) and total apoB-100 secretion (Figure 5, C and D) in the Sort1-KO mice compared with WT littermate controls. Sort1-KO mice had no change in secretion of other plasma proteins, including apoB-48, alb, apoE, and apoA-I (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 2C). The increase in apoB-100 secretion was not due to the increased age of the mice on HFD, as age-matched Sort1-KO and WT mice maintained on a chow diet did not show any differences in secretion (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 5 Feeding mice a high-fat diet unmasks an effect of Sort1 deletion or overexpression on apoB-100 secretion. (A) 8- to 10-week-old WT and Sort1-KO mice were placed on a 45% high-fat diet for 12 weeks. Mice were injected i.v. with Pluronic and 35S Met/Cys and bled every 30 minutes for 2 hours. Plasma TG was measured and compared using repeated-measures ANOVA. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA. (B) TG secretion rate was calculated as the mg/dL/h. **P < 0.01 by t test. (C and D) Total plasma from each mouse at 60 and 120 minutes after injection was subjected to autoradiography, and 35S-labeled apoB-100 was quantified by liquid scintillation counting counted. (E) 35S-labeled Alb, apoE, and apoA-I bands were also counted in 120-minute total plasma. n = 12–14/group. *P < 0.05 as compared with WT by Student’s t test. (F and G) 8-week-old C57BL/6J mice were injected with either null or mSort AAV.TBG and maintained on a 45% high-fat diet for 12 weeks. Mice were injected i.v. with Pluronic and 35S Met/Cys and bled every 30 minutes for 2 hours. TG secretion and rate was as described in A and B. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA. (H and I) 35S-labeled apoB-100 was quantified by liquid scintillation counting at 60 and 120 minutes as described above. **P < 0.01 by t test. (J) 35S-labeled Alb, apoE, and apoA-I protein after 120 minutes was measured as described above. n = 9–10group. *P < 0.05 as compared with null AAV by Student’s t test.

We also asked whether HFD feeding influenced the effect of Sort1 overexpression on apoB-100 secretion. WT mice injected with AAV-mSort1 or control vector (AAV-null) were placed on a 45% HFD for 12 weeks. Body weights were not different between the 2 groups. Plasma cholesterol levels were significantly lower by 43% in the Sort1-overexpressing mice compared with control mice, and plasma TG levels were also significantly lower by 21% (Table 1). We performed a TG/apoB-100 production study at 12 weeks of diet and observed significant decreases in TG secretion (Figure 5, F and G). While chow-fed mice overexpressing Sort1 had no change in total apoB-100 secretion (Figure 2), the mice fed HFD and overexpressing Sort1 had a significant decrease in total apoB-100 secretion (Figure 5, H and I) and apoB-48 secretion (Supplemental Figure 2D), but no increase in other secreted proteins was seen (Figure 5J). We concluded that dietary lipid overload results in an unmasking of the effects of sortilin in the regulation of apoB-100 secretion in a manner that was not observed in basal chow-fed conditions.

Induction of hepatic ER stress also reveals an effect of sortilin on apoB-100 secretion. An increase in apoB-100 secretion in the absence of Sort1 expression was observed at a lower dose of PA than OA in McA cells as well as in primary hepatocytes. While these fatty acids increase apoB-100 secretion, they are also associated with increased levels of ER stress, PA to a greater extent than OA (32). We observed the presence of elevated ER stress markers in both the PA- and OA-treated primary hepatocytes as compared with untreated and PA-treated McA cells but not OA-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 7). The regulation of apoB secretion under ER stress conditions is unique and complex (19). Increased apoB itself in the ER is sufficient to induce ER stress in hepatocytes (33). Lipid-induced ER stress first results in an increase in apoB secretion as an adaptive response to protect the ER from excess lipid (31). Prolonged or severe ER stress from lipids and other causes ultimately leads to a decrease in apoB secretion from the hepatocyte, as a portion of the apoB is targeted for degradation through an undefined pathway that is not solely ERAD (31, 32). We hypothesized that sortilin may be involved in the apoB-related ER stress response with regard to apoB secretion and that induction of ER stress may reveal an effect of sortilin knockdown or deletion on apoB secretion. In order to separate the effects of FAs from the induction of ER stress, we treated McA cells with known inducers of ER stress and compared apoB-100 secretion in cells after siRNA knockdown of Sort1 compared with controls. As noted above, knockdown of Sort1 in untreated basal McA cells had no effect on apoB secretion (Figure 6A). In the setting of treatment with 10 μM ceramide, which is elevated with PA treatment and known to increase ER stress (32, 34), Sort1 knockdown resulted in a significant increase in apoB-100 secretion (Figure 6A and ref. 31). These results suggest that the effect of sortilin on apoB-100 secretion may be dependent on the amount of apoB-100 that exits the ER, influenced by the degree of ER stress.

Figure 6 Induction of hepatic ER stress also reveals an effect of sortilin on apoB-100 secretion. (A) siRNA-transfected McA cells were incubated without Met/Cys with 0 (NT) or 10 μM ceramide for 2 hours and then labeled in the same media with 35S Met/Cys for 2 hours, after which apoB-100 secretion was measured. n = 6 wells/treatment/group. (B) siRNA-transfected McA cells were treated with 1 μM tunicamycin for 4 hours, and then cells were lysed and Western blotted for sortilin, Grp78, phos-eIF2a, and actin protein. Representative blots from 3 experiments. (C and D) Newly synthesized apoB-100 secretion and cell apoB-100 were measured in tunicamycin-treated (1 μM) siRNA-transfected McA cells as in A. n = 9 wells/group/treatment from 3 experiments. (E and F) McA cells were treated with 0.8 mM PA or 1 μM tunicamycin with or without the addition of 4-phenylbutyric acid (PBA). Newly synthesized apoB100 was measured in media (E) and cells (F). (G–I) WT and Sort1-KO mice were injected i.p. with 0.05 μg/g body weight tunicamycin. After 4 hours, mice were injected with Pluronic and bled after 2 hours. (G) Livers were homogenized and Western blotted for sortilin, Grp78, phos-eIF2a, and actin protein. (H) 2 hours after Pluronic plasma was immunoblotted for apoB and quantified by densitometry. (I) Pooled 2 hour plasma was separated by FPLC, and TG and apoB100 were measured. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by ANOVA.

We next treated McA cells with 1 μM tunicamycin to induce ER stress and confirmed an increase in markers of ER stress, Grp78 and phos-eIF2a (Figure 6B). Importantly, this treatment did not decrease sortilin protein in the control siRNA-treated cells (Figure 6B), as ER stress has previously shown to decrease Sort1 transcription (13). As previously reported (31, 35), apoB-100 secretion was decreased in the control cells in response to tunicamycin. However, in the absence of Sort1, this decrease in apoB-100 secretion in response to ER stress induction was prevented and therefore higher than in control cells (Figure 6C), with no changes in cellular apoB-100 levels (Figure 6D), indicating that the increased secretion was not due to a change in apoB-100 synthesis. To determine whether the inhibition of ER stress would prevent the increase in apoB-100 secretion, we pretreated siRNA-transfected McA cells with or without 4-phenylbutyric acid (PBA) and then treated the cells with 0.8 mM PA or 1 μM tunicamycin. The Sort1 siRNA–transfected cells that were not treated with PBA showed increased apoB-100 secretion in the PA- and tunicamycin-treated groups, while the cells with PBA did not demonstrate any difference in apoB-100 secretion with any treatment (Figure 6, E and F). There was no change in apoB-100 levels in the cells of any treatment group, indicating a secretion specific effect (Figure 6F). These data demonstrate that the inhibition of ER stress eliminated the sortilin effect on apoB-100 secretion.

We then injected Sort1-KO and littermate controls with 0.05 μg tunicamycin per gram of body weight; 4 hours later, we injected the mice with Pluronic. Tunicamycin-treated mice had increased levels of hepatic Grp78 and phos-eIf2a protein, demonstrating that there was an increase in hepatic ER stress (Figure 6G). Sortilin protein levels were not decreased by this acute 0.05 μg/g tunicamycin treatment (Figure 6G). To confirm previous reports that showed a decrease in Sort1 transcription in response to tunicamycin, we also injected mice with the higher doses of 0.5 and 1 μg/g of tunicamycin. At a 1 μg/g dose of tunicamycin, Sort1 message levels were decreased, as previously reported, but sortilin protein levels were unchanged in the WT mice at all doses after 6 hours (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). There was a significant decrease in TG secretion in both WT and Sort1-KO mice treated with tunicamycin, but only Sort1-KO mice had higher levels of total apoB-100 mass at all doses of tunicamycin (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). In mice treated with 0.05 μg/g tunicamycin, apoB-100 was elevated in the VLDL fraction in Sort1-KO mice compared with that in WT mice, despite no observed difference in VLDL-TG (Figure 6I), suggesting that there is an increase in VLDL particles with loss of Sort1 expression. These results show that ER stress unmasks a role for sortilin in limiting apoB-100 secretion and that, in the setting of ER stress, the lack of sortilin results in more apoB-100 targeted for secretion.

Carriers of rs12740374 with diabetes had a greater decrease in plasma apoB, TG, VLDL, and LDL compared with people without diabetes. Carriers of the rs12740374 variant, which is associated with increased hepatic sortilin expression, have been consistently shown to have decreased LDL-C and apoB levels, but the relative decrease has not been compared in a metabolic stressed condition, such as the presence of type 2 diabetes. In order to determine if the same relationship observed in cells and mice also existed in humans, we compared the relative reduction in apoB and TG levels in carriers of the rs12740374 variant with diabetes with that in carriers without diabetes in almost 500,000 individuals in the UK Biobank. There was a significantly greater decrease in both apoB and TG in carriers of the rs12740374 variant with diabetes (Figure 7, A and B). While plasma apoB measurements were not available, we were able to replicate the observed decrease in plasma TG in rs12740374 carriers with diabetes as compared with people without diabetes in our internal Penn Medicine Biobank (data not shown). Metabolomics analysis performed in a subset of this samples in the UK Biobank revealed a decrease in the concentration of VLDL and LDL particles. The decrease in apoB-containing particle number was also greater in the carriers of rs12740374 with diabetes (Figure 7, C and D). All together, these analyses suggest that the rs12740374 variant, which increases sortilin expression in the liver, has a greater effect on apoB-lipoprotein production in the metabolically stressed diabetic state compared with the nondiabetic state.