Review 10.1172/JCI144227

Battle for supremacy: nucleic acid interactions between viruses and cells

Elizabeth J. Hennessy and Garret A. FitzGerald

Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT), University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Elizabeth J. Hennessy, Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT), University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.1185; Email: ehenn@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by Hennessy, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT), University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Elizabeth J. Hennessy, Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics (ITMAT), University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.898.1185; Email: ehenn@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

Find articles by FitzGerald, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published December 8, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 3 on February 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(3):e144227. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144227.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 8, 2020 - Version history
View PDF

Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, researchers have been trying to understand its origin, life cycle, and pathogenesis. There is a striking variability in the phenotypic response to infection with SARS-CoV-2 that may reflect differences in host genetics and/or immune response. It is known that the human epigenome is influenced by ethnicity, age, lifestyle, and environmental factors, including previous viral infections. This Review examines the influence of viruses on the host epigenome. We describe general lessons and methodologies that can be used to understand how the virus evades the host immune response. We consider how variation in the epigenome may contribute to heterogeneity in the response to SARS-CoV-2 and may identify a precision medicine approach to treatment.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement