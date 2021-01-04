Commentary 10.1172/JCI143928

Prolonged adaptive immune activation in COVID-19: implications for maintenance of long-term immunity?

Philip A. Mudd1 and Kenneth E. Remy2,3

1Department of Emergency Medicine;

2Division of Critical Care Medicine, Department of Pediatrics; and

3Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: Kenneth E. Remy, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, Campus Box 8208, Saint Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone: 314.286.2830; Email: kremy@wustl.edu.

Published October 26, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e143928. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143928.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 26, 2020 - Version history
Ongoing observational clinical research has prioritized understanding the human immune response to SARS-CoV-2 during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Several recent studies suggest that immune dysregulation with early and prolonged adaptive immune system activation can result in cellular exhaustion. In this issue of the JCI, Files et al. compared cellular immune phenotypes during the first two months of COVID-19 in hospitalized and less severe, non-hospitalized patients. The authors utilized flow cytometry to analyze circulating peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Both patient cohorts maintained B and T cell phenotypes consistent with activation and cellular exhaustion throughout the first two months of infection. Additionally, follow-up samples from the non-hospitalized patient cohort showed that activation markers and cellular exhaustion increased over time. These findings illustrate the persistent nature of the adaptive immune system changes that have been noted in COVID-19 and suggest longer term effects that may shape the maintenance of immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

