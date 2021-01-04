Sustained cellular immune dysregulation in individuals recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection

Differential immune cell subset frequencies in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Others previously found that SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals, especially those with severe infection, have pronounced lymphopenia compared with healthy and convalescent individuals (5, 8, 9). However, most of these studies were done in hospitalized patients and only evaluated a few cell types. Here, we obtained samples and clinical data from a cohort of hospitalized COVID-19 patients (“hospitalized,” n = 46) and a cohort of nonhospitalized individuals who had recovered from confirmed COVID-19 infection (“nonhospitalized,” n = 39). These groups were compared with healthy, COVID-19–negative controls (“healthy,” n = 20). An overview of the cohort demographics is shown in Table 1. Importantly, most individuals in the hospitalized group (n = 36) were viremic and hospitalized at the time of sample collection; however, a minority (10 of 46) were asymptomatic for at least 3 consecutive days and were at least 7 days past initial diagnosis at the time of initial sample collection and therefore could be classified as convalescent, but were still included in the hospitalized group because of disease severity. All individuals in the nonhospitalized group were convalescent at the time of sample collection. As shown in Table 1, there were differences between age, race, and comorbidities. Many of these differences reflect the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more severe infection being associated with older age, African American race, and preexisting comorbidities.

Table 1 Cohort demographics and clinical information

As previously described (32), we found that hospitalized individuals in our study displayed normal WBC counts but distinctly lower numbers of lymphocytes (Table 1). To further assess immune cells that remain during SARS-CoV-2 infection, we utilized a general immunophenotyping flow cytometry panel to evaluate the proportion of specific immune cell subsets within the total CD45+ cell population in each individual (overview shown in Figure 1A). Although there was a decrease in the lymphocyte counts, we observed no significant decrease in proportion of CD4+ T cells in the total CD45+ population (Figure 1B). There was an increase in CD8+ T cell frequencies in the nonhospitalized group compared with the hospitalized group (Figure 1C, P = 0.003). In contrast, B cell frequencies were decreased in nonhospitalized individuals in comparison to the healthy and hospitalized groups (Figure 1D, P = 0.002 and P < 0.001, respectively).

Figure 1 Differential frequencies of immune cell subsets in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Staining of isolated PBMCs from healthy (CoV–, n = 19), hospitalized (H, n = 41), and nonhospitalized (NH, n = 39) samples, showing immune cell subsets as a frequency of the total CD45+ population. (A) Overview of all immune cell subsets, with a more in-depth look at (B) CD4+ and (C) CD8+ T cells; (D) B cells; (E) NK T cells; (F) CD56+CD16+ and (G) CD56+CD16– NK cells; (H) CD14+, (I) CD16+, and (J) CD14+CD16+ monocytes; and (K) DCs. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. P values determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests and are indicated as follows: *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001.

We investigated the innate immune cell subsets including NK T cells, NK cells, monocytes, and DCs, which have been shown to play a protective role during other acute viral infections, including influenza A (33). Interestingly, many of these subsets showed decreased frequencies in hospitalized patients and returned to baseline in nonhospitalized individuals. There was a trend toward decreased NK T cells in the hospitalized group compared with the healthy and nonhospitalized groups (Figure 1E, P = 0.057 and P = 0.057, respectively). Similarly, hospitalized individuals had decreased double-positive CD56+CD16+ NK cells (Figure 1F, compared with healthy: P = 0.023 and compared with nonhospitalized: P = 0.011) and CD56+CD16– NK cells (Figure 1G, compared with nonhospitalized: P = 0.009). There were decreased frequencies of CD14+ monocytes in hospitalized individuals compared with healthy and nonhospitalized individuals (Figure 1H, P < 0.001 and P = 0.004, respectively), with decreased frequencies in the CD16+ monocyte population of hospitalized over nonhospitalized individuals as well (Figure 1I, P = 0.013). In contrast, the amount of double-positive CD16+CD14+ monocytes increased in frequency in the nonhospitalized group above healthy controls (Figure 1J, P = 0.033). DC frequency decreased in the hospitalized and nonhospitalized samples compared with the healthy sample (Figure 1K, P = 0.003 and P = 0.007, respectively). These data showed altered immune cell frequencies in hospitalized individuals, and although some of these observed perturbances are missing in the nonhospitalized individuals, decreased frequencies of double-positive monocytes and DCs suggest a degree of sustained immune dysfunction in both groups of SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals.

Immune dysregulation in hospitalized and nonhospitalized samples. Prior findings suggest that T cells upregulate activation and exhaustion markers during acute COVID-19 infection, especially in severe infection (12–15, 26, 27). Here, we examine T cell phenotypes in infection and convalescence, separating our cohort based on severity of infection into individuals who were hospitalized and nonhospitalized. We measured surface-level expression of the activation markers CD69, OX40, CD38, CD137, and CD154. We also analyzed the T cell exhaustion markers TIGIT, PD-L1, PD1, and TIM3. Notably, PD1 and TIM3, although often classified as exhaustion markers, have also been shown to be activated during other acute infections (34, 35). Finally, we stained for CD27 and CD28 because loss of these markers has been found to represent a loss of differentiated memory T cells, suggesting a more senescent phenotype (36).

In hospitalized individuals, we observed elevated frequencies over healthy and nonhospitalized groups with respect to CD69 (Figure 2A, P < 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively), OX40 (Figure 2B, P < 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively), and PD1 (Figure 2C, P < 0.001 and P = 0.005, respectively). The markers HLA-DR, CD154, and TIM3 were elevated in hospitalized over nonhospitalized individuals (Figure 2, D–F, P = 0.009, P = 0.028, and P = 0.047, respectively). Collectively, these observations identified markers that were elevated during severe infection, but then returned to baseline with resolution of symptoms or remained normal in mild infection. Further, 2 exhaustion markers were elevated in the hospitalized and nonhospitalized samples when compared with the healthy samples: TIGIT (Figure 2G, P < 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively) and PD-L1 (Figure 2H, P = 0.007 and P = 0.003, respectively). Meanwhile, the frequency of CD4+ T cells expressing CD38 was significantly lower in hospitalized patients in comparison to nonhospitalized patients (Figure 2I, P = 0.031). In summary, expression of some markers (CD69, OX40, PD1, HLA-DR, CD154, and TIM3) on CD4+ T cells appeared elevated in hospitalized SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals, whereas they appeared to be similar to baseline in nonhospitalized individuals. Other activation and exhaustion markers such as TIGIT and PD-L1 remained elevated during the convalescent stage after infection.

Figure 2 CD4+ T cell activation and exhaustion in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Frequency of CD4+ T cells expressing a given activation or exhaustion marker. (A–F) Markers that were elevated in hospitalized patients and similar to baseline in nonhospitalized individuals. (G–I) Markers that remained elevated in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. P values determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Healthy: CoV– (n CoV- = 20), hospitalized: H (n H = 46), nonhospitalized: NH (n NH = 39).

We next investigated the frequencies of T cell activation and exhaustion markers in CD8+ T cells (relative frequencies of all markers shown in Supplemental Figure 1B). We found that the activation markers CD69 and CD38 were significantly elevated in hospitalized individuals in comparison with the healthy group (Figure 3, A and B, P < 0.001 and P = 0.002, respectively) and nonhospitalized group (Figure 3, A and B, P < 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively). In addition, frequencies of OX40, CD154, and HLA-DR were all higher in hospitalized individuals than nonhospitalized individuals (Figure 3, C–E, P = 0.033, P = 0.013, and P = 0.005, respectively). The exhaustion marker TIM3 was higher in the hospitalized than the nonhospitalized group (Figure 3F, P = 0.004), and PD-L1 was higher in the hospitalized group over the nonhospitalized and healthy groups (Figure 3G, P = 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively). Overall, expression of these activation and exhaustion markers indicated more severe immune dysregulation of CD8+ T cells in the hospitalized group.

Figure 3 CD8+ T cell activation and exhaustion in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Frequency of CD8+ T cells expressing a given activation or exhaustion marker. (A–G) Markers that were elevated in hospitalized over nonhospitalized individuals. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. P values determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Healthy: CoV– (n CoV- = 20), hospitalized: H (n H = 46), nonhospitalized: NH (n NH = 39).

To help characterize the B lymphocyte population in this cohort, we looked at the activation markers CD69, CD95, and HLA-DR. Fc receptor-like 4 (FCRL4) was also measured because it is upregulated on B cells of lymphoid tissue, increased in the periphery during some chronic infections and autoimmune diseases, and is associated with an exhausted B cell phenotype (37–42). We also examined the frequencies of the exhaustion marker PD1 and the memory marker CD27. A summary of B cell marker expression is shown in Supplemental Figure 1C. Similar to observations in our CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, we found an increased frequency of the activation markers CD69 and CD95 in hospitalized individuals over nonhospitalized individuals (Figure 4, A and B, P = 0.039 and P = 0.034, respectively), whereas CD69 was also elevated in the hospitalized and nonhospitalized groups compared with healthy controls (Figure 4A, P < 0.001 and P < 0.001, respectively). B cell expression of CD95 was also increased in hospitalized individuals over healthy controls (Figure 4B, P = 0.021). B cell expression of HLA-DR trended toward a decrease in hospitalized individuals, and CD27 was significantly increased in nonhospitalized individuals over healthy controls (Figure 4, C and D, P = 0.051 and P = 0.004, respectively). Finally, the exhaustion marker PD1 was elevated in nonhospitalized individuals over hospitalized patients and healthy controls (Figure 4E, P < 0.026 and P < 0.016, respectively). These data indicate that B cells were dysregulated in both hospitalized and nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients, similar to what we have described for T cells.

Figure 4 B cell activation and exhaustion in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Frequency of B cells expressing a given activation or exhaustion marker. (A and B) CD95 and CD69 frequencies were elevated in hospitalized samples, while (C and D) HLA-DR and CD27 frequencies were elevated in nonhospitalized samples. (E) PD1 frequencies remained elevated in nonhospitalized group. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. P values determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. Healthy: CoV– (n CoV- = 20), hospitalized: H (n H = 46), nonhospitalized: NH (n NH = 39).

Longitudinal analysis shows sustained immune dysregulation in nonhospitalized convalescent individuals. We next performed longitudinal analyses comparing the expression of activation and exhaustion markers over time. We did this in 2 ways: (a) observing changes in marker frequencies over time, defined as days after symptom onset (median = 29 days; range 19–40), utilizing all nonhospitalized samples with a recorded date after symptom onset (n = 23); and (b) directly comparing the frequencies of these markers between visit 1 and visit 2 for nonhospitalized patients with samples collected at 2 sequential time points (n = 25).

Interestingly, when investigating changes in activation and exhaustion markers, we observed that CD4+ T cell expression of HLA-DR increased over time in our nonhospitalized samples (Figure 5A, P = 0.022 based on days after symptom onset and P = 0.013 based on visit 1/visit 2). Similarly, OX40 and TIM3 frequencies increased over time (Figure 5, B and C), with trending relationships based on days-after-symptom-onset analyses (P = 0.056 and P = 0.055, respectively) and significant relationships based on visit 1/visit 2 analyses (P = 0.001 and P = 0.031, respectively). We also observed an increase in CD69 expression between visit 1 and visit 2 (Supplemental Figure 2A, P = 0.006), and an increase in CD137 based on days after symptom onset (Supplemental Figure 2B, P = 0.027), although these markers were not significantly upregulated over both methods of analysis. In contrast, frequencies of PD-L1 decreased based on days after symptom onset and between visit 1 and visit 2 (Figure 5D, P = 0.028 and P = 0.016, respectively). Taken together, these data showed evidence that CD4+ T cells in nonhospitalized patients continued to express, and even upregulate, T cell activation and exhaustion markers.

Figure 5 CD4+ T cell activation and exhaustion over time in nonhospitalized individuals. (A–C) HLA-DR, OX40, and TIM3 frequencies increased over time, while (D) PD-L1 frequency decreased over time in nonhospitalized patients. Plots on left show days after symptom onset versus frequency (n = 23, P values determined by mixed-effects model and relationship represented by linear regression; blue: visit 1, orange: visit 2). Plots on right show paired analysis of first versus second visits (n = 25, P values determined by paired Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test). Dotted line shows median values of healthy samples as baseline. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001.

When investigating CD8+ T cell marker frequencies in nonhospitalized individuals longitudinally, we observed a trend toward increased expression of the activation marker HLA-DR based on days-after-symptom-onset analysis and a significant increase based upon visit 1/visit 2 analysis (Figure 6A; P = 0.052 and P = 0.031, respectively). Other activation markers also had an increased frequency at the later time point, including CD69 and CD154 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D, P < 0.001 and P = 0.007 respectively). Additionally, we found that CD8 T cell expression of exhaustion markers increased in nonhospitalized individuals over time when looking at visit 1/visit 2 analyses for TIGIT and PD-L1 (Figure 6, B and C, P = 0.003 and P = 0.009, respectively), as well as TIM3 (Supplemental Figure 2E, P = 0.036). Meanwhile, days-after-symptom-onset analyses showed a significant increase with TIGIT and a trending increase with PD-L1 (Figure 6, B and C, P = 0.006 and P = 0.051, respectively). We also observed significantly decreased frequencies of CD27 and CD28 based on days-after-symptom-onset and visit 1/visit 2 analyses, albeit with low correlation coefficients (Figure 6, D and E, P = 0.039, P = 0.014, P = 0.035, and P = 0.009, respectively). In summary, we showed that the frequency of several activation and exhaustion markers in CD8+ T cells may initially be lower in nonhospitalized individuals in comparison to the hospitalized group; surprisingly, many of these markers appeared to increase over time in the convalescent phase in these individuals.

Figure 6 CD8+ T cell activation and exhaustion over time in nonhospitalized individuals. (A–C) Expression of HLA-DR, TIGIT, and PD-L1 increased over time in nonhospitalized individuals, while (D–E) CD27 and CD28 frequencies decreased over time. Plots on left show days after symptom onset versus frequency (n = 23, P values determined by mixed-effects model, relationship represented by linear regression; blue: visit 1, orange: visit 2). Plots on right show paired analysis of first versus second convalescent visits (n = 25, P values determined by paired Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test). Dotted line shows median values of healthy samples as baseline. Boxplots indicate median, IQR, and 95% confidence interval. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Longitudinal investigation of nonhospitalized patients did not identify B cell markers that significantly differed by both methods of analysis (days after symptom onset and visit 1 versus visit 2 comparison). However, B cells did express higher frequencies of FCRL4 and CD95 based on days after symptom onset, and HLA-DR frequencies increased at the visit 2 time point (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C, P = 0.010, P = 0.023, P = 0.045, respectively). Meanwhile, CD27 frequency decreased over days after symptom onset, with decreased PD1 frequencies in the visit 2 group (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E, P < 0.001 and P = 0.005, respectively). Overall, these data begin to suggest that the B cell population remained activated in nonhospitalized patients well into the convalescent period.

Age affects T cell activation and exhaustion markers in hospitalized and nonhospitalized individuals. Since older patients with SARS-CoV-2 have higher morbidity and mortality rates (10), we investigated differences related to age in each of our groups. By analyzing samples at the visit 1 time point in the hospitalized group, we found a positive correlation between age and CD8+ T cell expression of CD69 (Supplemental Figure 4A, P = 0.009), as well as a negative correlation between age and CD8 expression of CD27 and CD28 (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, P = 0.010 and P = 0.003, respectively). We observed a positive correlation between age and frequencies of CD69, CD95, and FCRL4 within the B cell population of our hospitalized individuals (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F; P = 0.024, P = 0.024, and P = 0.014, respectively). Analysis of CD4+ T cells and age in hospitalized individuals had no significant findings. We observed no differences between age and marker frequencies in healthy controls across all subsets.

We next investigated any correlations of age and frequency of activation and exhaustion markers in the nonhospitalized group. Our group and others have reported that elderly individuals form suboptimal immune responses after vaccination and infection (43). In this study, within the CD4+ T cell compartment, we observed increased frequencies of PD1, TIGIT, and HLA-DR that correlated positively with age (Figure 7, A–C, P = 0.002, P = 0.032, and P = 0.022, respectively). We also observed a loss of CD28 expression in elderly individuals (Figure 7D, P = 0.027). Similarly, in our CD8+ T cells, there were increased PD1, HLA-DR, and TIGIT frequencies that correlated positively with age (Figure 7, E–G, P < 0.001, P = 0.007, and P = 0.008, respectively), whereas expression of CD27 and CD28 had a negative correlation with age (Figure 7, H and I, P < 0.001 and P = 0.010, respectively). Finally, there was a decrease in CD27+ B cells with age (data not shown, P = 0.007). Of note, T cell and B cell expression of CD27 and CD28 have been shown to decline in the elderly by several groups (44). Although more in-depth studies investigating T cell function with age in SARS-CoV-2–infected individuals are necessary, these data showed that T cell immune dysregulation after SARS-CoV-2 infection was more pronounced in older nonhospitalized patients, suggesting that older individuals may have an impaired ability to form SARS-CoV-2–specific memory responses.

Figure 7 Correlations between T cell marker frequencies and age in nonhospitalized individuals. (A–C) PD1, TIGIT, and HLA-DR frequencies on CD4+ T cells (gray dots) increased with age. (D) CD28 frequencies on CD4+ T cells decreased with age. (E–G) PD1, HLA-DR, and TIGIT frequencies on CD8+ T (red dots) cells increased with age. (H–I) CD27 and CD28 on CD8+ T cells decreased with age. P and r values determined by Spearman’s rank correlation test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001; n = 39.

Hospitalized ICU patients have increased T cell and B cell dysregulation. Finally, we evaluated whether severity of illness affected expression of activation and exhaustion markers within our hospitalized group because several other reports have found increased expression of activation/exhaustion markers in severe infection (12–15, 26, 27). We stratified samples from our hospitalized group into 2 groups: ICU (n = 26) and non-ICU patients (n = 10). (Note: 10 samples from the hospitalized group were collected in the convalescent period and thus were excluded in this analysis.) Our analysis found that ICU patients had increased CD69 expression on CD4+ T cells (Figure 8A, P = 0.004), and CD38 frequencies were elevated in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 8B And 8C, P = 0.049 and P = 0.025, respectively), similar to recent results (12–15, 26, 27). In addition, the exhaustion marker PD-L1 was found to be elevated in ICU patients (Figure 8D, P = 0.018). Interestingly, the marker CD137 was found to be decreased in frequency in ICU patients (Figure 8E, P = 0.002). Of note, CD137 has been found to play an important role in acute infection within mice (45). B cells from ICU patients had a trending increase in CD95 frequencies and a significant increase in CD27 frequencies, while having decreased expression of HLA-DR (Figure 8, F–H, P = 0.055, P = 0.029, and P = 0.045, respectively). In summary, these findings better define the dysfunctional immune response observed in severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.