Immune pathogenesis of COVID-19–related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

There are several important features of MIS-C that differentiate it from Kawasaki disease (3). Recent data indicate that coronary artery dilation in patients with MIS-C is mild and transient (4), similar to that observed in some other febrile illnesses of childhood, including systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (5). No coronary artery inflammation or necrotizing arteritis has been observed in autopsy studies in adults with coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) (6, 7), and although data on patients with MIS-C are limited, a recent case report of an 11-year-old patient described myocarditis in the absence of coronary artery inflammation (8).

It is too early to define the pathological mechanism of coronary artery dilation seen in MIS-C with certainty, but a likely contributor is the endothelial dysfunction (without morphological changes) associated with SARS–CoV-2 infection, which is sustained by the cytokine storm. This proposed mechanism may explain the less severe and more transient coronary artery dilation in patients with MIS-C compared with those with Kawasaki disease. The transient nature of coronary artery findings in MIS-C are in marked contrast to the more severe dilation and coronary artery aneurysm formation observed in Kawasaki disease, which can lead to myocardial infarction, aneurysm rupture, and sudden death (9).

Another important difference between the diseases is in the epidemiology; the highest attack rate and most severe sequelae of Kawasaki disease occur in infants (10–12), whereas the median age of MIS-C appears to be about 9 years of age, with infants relatively spared (13). Moreover, children of Asian descent experience the highest attack rates of Kawasaki disease in the world (10), but no cases of MIS-C have been reported from Asia (14, 15). Finally, marked lymphopenia is a common laboratory finding in MIS-C (13), but it is not a feature of Kawasaki disease. A recent study by Carter et al. reported immunophenotyping of patients with MIS-C from the United Kingdom and concluded that MIS-C presents as an immunopathogenic illness that is distinct from Kawasaki disease (16).