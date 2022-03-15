The changing role of natural killer cells in cancer metastasis

Multiple immune and stromal cells have been shown to increase the metastatic potential of cancer cells and aid early dissemination of cancer cells, including macrophages (93), neutrophils (94–96), fibroblasts (97), platelets (98), and regulatory T cells (99). Less is known about whether cancer cells can reprogram NK cells to a pro-metastatic state. Our group recently showed that NK cells are the most abundant innate immune cell responding to K14-positive cancer cell clusters arriving in the lung (51). K14 is a basal epithelial marker that marks highly migratory cell populations in development and cancer (100). As discussed above, we previously defined the expression and requirement of K14 in these highly metastatic breast cancer cells, which lead collective invasion, systemic dissemination, and colonization of distant organs (63, 101). In studying how this subset of invasive cells evades immunosurveillance, we found that K14-positive cells did not express MHC class I molecules. MHC class I molecules are a major class of NK cell inhibitory signals (102), suggesting that these invasive cells respond to NK cell targeting. Next, to test how NK cells interact with metastatic cancer cells, we developed a novel NK cell–organoid ex vivo 3D coculture platform. These assays recapitulate NK cell–cancer cell interactions and allow us to observe in real time as NK cells induce apoptosis in cancer cells during invasion and colony formation. We found that NK cells specifically targeted K14-positive cells for cytotoxic activity, resulting in reduced collective invasion and metastatic colony formation (Figure 1).

Yet, despite the potent anti-metastatic effects of surveilling NK cells, metastases emerge in breast cancer patients. To address how NK cells are altered by cancer cells, we isolated NK cells that had been exposed to the tumor (tumor-exposed, or teNK, cells). We tested their function in our varied 3D coculture assays. To our surprise, teNK cells promoted colony formation over monoculture controls (51). These ex vivo findings were confirmed with in vivo adoptive transfer experiments with teNK cells. Our findings may help to explain clinical observations in melanoma and breast cancer that increased NK cell numbers do not always correlate with increased survival (103, 104).

To identify molecular strategies to reverse the metastasis-promoting effects of teNK cells, we performed transcriptomic analysis comparing teNK cells to healthy NK cells. Using live imaging, we observed that NK cells and metastatic cancer cells interact repeatedly. This led us to perform additional bioinformatics analyses, which revealed receptor-ligand pairs between K14-positive cells and teNK cells. To validate potential candidates, we tested blocking antibodies that target two identified inhibitory receptors highly expressed by teNK cells: TIGIT and KLRG1. Treatment with either anti-TIGIT or anti-KLRG1 neutralized the effect of teNK cells and reduced colony formation. In contrast, treatment with antibodies against programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) did not limit the colony-promoting effect of teNK cells. We found that DNA methyltransferases (Dnmt1, Dnmt3a, Dnmt3b) were highly expressed by teNK cells relative to healthy NK cells, suggesting that the reprogramming of NK cells by cancer cells is epigenetically controlled. Treatment with FDA-approved DNMT inhibitors also neutralized the teNK cell effect on colony formation. Combination therapy with both DNMT inhibitors and anti-TIGIT or anti-KLRG1 antibodies significantly reduced the number of colonies formed (51). An exciting extension of this work will be to determine which combination of epigenetic therapies and inhibitory receptor blockade can significantly restore and sustain NK cell cytotoxicity in metastatic models.

Our results show that NK cells are capable of considerable functional plasticity in response to cues from the cancer cell. Several other groups have shown that NK cells can be induced to secrete various factors to promote the metastatic niche. For example, TGF-β is an important immunomodulator of the immune microenvironment (105) that can reduce the activation, proliferation, and cytolytic activity of NK cells through the mTOR pathway (106). Using mouse models of impaired or constitutively active TGF-β signaling, Gao et al. found that TGF-β is sufficient to convert classical NK cells into populations of type 1 innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) (107). The authors found that NK cells that were CD49a–CD49b+ could be converted into an intermediate form of ILC1 (defined by CD49a+CD49b+) or classical ILC1s (defined as CD49a+CD49b–). These NK cell–derived ILC1s had higher gene expression of Ctla4 and Lag3, markers of immune exhaustion. The authors observed in functional metastasis models that intermediate ILC1s and ILC1s do not impair metastatic development. Instead, these cells express high levels of TNF, which the authors postulate is one of several factors that allow ILC1s to contribute toward a pro-tumorigenic microenvironment (107). These findings are supported by other studies showing that STAT5-deficient NK cells secrete VEGFA, which in turn stimulates endothelial cell growth and tumor angiogenesis (108). So just as cancer cells are able to co-opt macrophages and neutrophils, they can also shift NK cells in favor of tumor promotion.

Our findings also support a role for inflammatory signaling in cancer progression (109). It will therefore be important to understand the contributions of chronically activated or inactivated NK cells. For example, NKG2D is a known activating immunoreceptor in T cells and NK cells (110). However, using a model of a chemically induced liver cancer in NKG2D wild-type or knockout mice, Sheppard et al. showed how chronically activated CD8+ T cells expressing NKG2D contribute to liver cancer development and a proinflammatory state within the tumor and surrounding tissues (111). The authors propose a model that NKG2D can act early in precancerous lesions to activate immune effector responses like NK cells to eliminate the tumor (111). However, in doing so, this process allows for the development of a proinflammatory environment that becomes tumor promoting (112). While these observations were observed in primary tumor development, distant-site metastases often develop under proinflammatory conditions (113), and inactivated NK cells or chronically stimulated NK cells could play a role in supporting metastatic outgrowth.