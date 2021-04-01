Hypoxia-inducible factor activity promotes antitumor effector function and tissue residency by CD8+ T cells

VHL-deficient CD8+ T cells control tumor growth and improve survival. To explore the impact of VHL/HIF modulation in tumor-reactive CD8+ T cells, we utilized mice harboring loxP-flanked Vhl alleles (Vhlfl/fl) and Cre recombinase driven by the distal Lck promoter (dLck). This allowed deletion of Vhl in mature T cells, leading to elevated HIF-1α and HIF-2α protein expression (31). Crossing these mice with TCR transgenic P14 mice, which recognized LCMV-derived peptide gp33 presented by MHC class I molecule H2-Db, we assessed the ability of antigen-specific, VHL-deficient CD8+ T cells to control established tumors. WT animals were s.c. inoculated with B16.gp33 melanoma or MC38.gp33 colorectal adenocarcinoma modified to stably express the gp33 antigen, followed by adoptive transfer of ex vivo activated Vhlfl/fl dLck-Cre– (WT) or Vhlfl/fl dLck-Cre+ (VHL-KO) P14 cells (Figure 1, A and B). VHL-deficient T cells mediated superior tumor growth inhibition and survival compared with their WT counterparts in both tumor models and cured the majority of mice of MC38.gp33 tumors. Enhanced HIF activity in T cells mediated immunopathology in the lungs of animals infected with chronic virus and led to improved protection from B16 lung metastasis challenge (31, 36), suggesting enhanced lung responses. Therefore, we asked whether T cell–specific deletion of Vhl in polyclonal mice was protective against lung metastases. After i.v. challenge with B16 cells as a model for metastasis via seeding tumor lesions in the lungs, VHL-KO hosts presented significantly fewer B16 melanoma metastases (Figure 1C) compared with WT hosts. Immunofluorescence analysis of the lungs revealed increased numbers of CD8+ TILs within tumor lesions of VHL-KO compared with WT hosts (Figure 1D), without evidence of immunopathology in healthy lung parenchyma. Interestingly, VHL-KO polyclonal CD8+ TILs preferentially localized in nonhypoxic tumor areas compared with their WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1). VHL-KO P14 TILs also accumulated to 3–10-fold higher numbers than WT TILs in s.c. B16.gp33, MC38.gp33, and rhabdomyosarcoma KMR.gp33 (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 HIF-dependent accumulation of TILs and control of tumor growth by VHL-deficient CD8+ T cells. (A–B) Tumor growth and survival of (A) B16.gp33- or (B) MC38.gp33-bearing C57BL/6J mice after transfer of Vhlfl/fl dLck-Cre– (WT) or Vhlfl/fl dLck-Cre+ (VHL-KO) P14 cells, n = 7 in A and 9 in B (experimental) and 5 in A and 6 in B (control). (C) Images (middle) and quantification (right) of metastatic lung tumors in polyclonal WT and VHL-KO mice after i.v. challenge with B16.gp33 cells. (D) Immunofluorescence microscopy of CD8α (red) and DAPI (blue) in representative tumor lesions from C at 20× magnification; tumor regions indicated by dotted lines (left) and quantification of CD8+ TILs per tumor area unit (AU; right). Data are combined from 2 independent experiments with 6 × 105 B16.gp33 cells injected into 11 WT and 10 VHL-KO mice. Corresponding results were obtained in 2 additional experiments with 4.5 × 105 tumor cells, n = 9 mice per group. (E) Number of donor P14 cells from tumor (TILs) and spleen from mice bearing B16.gp33 (left) and MC38.gp33 (right) tumors at endpoint of efficacy experiments (A and B), n = 9 for WT and 10 for VHL-KO for B16.gp33, n = 3 per group for MC38.gp33. (F) Frequency of donor P14 cells recovered from KMR.gp33 tumors or spleen 7 days after cotransfer of WT and VHL-KO cells, n = 4. (G) Tumor growth and survival of B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice after transfer of WT, VHL-KO, or Vhlfl/fl-Hif1afl/fl-Epas1fl/fl dLck-Cre+ (VHL-HIF-1α-HIF-2α-KO) P14 cells, n = 5 per group. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments except as stated in D. Bars and error represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test (tumor growth) and Bonferroni-corrected log-rank test (survival), (*) failed to reach the Bonferroni-corrected threshold although showing P < 0.05.

To assess the role of HIF in improved tumor clearance by VHL-deficient TILs, we adoptively transferred P14 cells that were Vhlfl/flHif1afl/flEpas1fl/fl dLck-Cre+ (triple knockout, TKO), VHL-KO, or WT into recipient mice bearing s.c. B16.gp33 tumors (Figure 1G). Strikingly, TKO P14 cells were unable to control tumor growth or improve survival, indicating that the enhanced antitumor activity observed by VHL-KO P14 cells was dependent on the loss of VHL-mediated degradation of HIF-α transcription factors.

VHL-deficient TILs accumulate and survive in tumors in a HIF-dependent manner. To further study VHL-KO versus WT CD8+ TILs in the same tumor microenvironment, we cotransferred equal numbers of congenically distinct VHL-KO and WT P14 cells and tracked their frequency over time in tumor-bearing hosts. Kinetic analysis of TILs in B16.gp33 tumors revealed progressive accumulation of VHL-KO TILs beginning at day 7 after transfer as assessed by both frequency (Figure 2A) and numbers (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast, WT P14 cell numbers progressively declined over the same time period (Supplemental Figure 2A). The increase in VHL-KO P14 cells was not due to an increase in proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2B) but likely to a survival advantage in tumors, as indicated by lower death receptor FasR (CD95) and higher antiapoptotic Bcl-2 expression compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Notably, VHL-KO P14 cells recovered from tumors, as well as upon prolonged culture, retained phosphorylation of the downstream signal transducer STAT5 (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) and showed higher levels of IL-2Rα (CD25) expression (Supplemental Figure 2, B and D), consistent with regulation by HIF as also previously reported (37). Thus, VHL-KO CD8+ T cells had a cell-intrinsic survival advantage over their WT counterparts, and HIF-α was required for TIL accumulation (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 VHL-deficient P14 TILs accumulate in tumors in a HIF-dependent manner. (A) Congenically distinct WT and VHL-KO P14 cells were cotransferred into B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice. Flow cytometry plots show input donor cells (left) and recovered donor cells from a representative tumor on day 10 after transfer (middle). Mean recovered frequencies over time are provided (right), n = 4 at days 3–10 and n = 5 at day 20. (B) Congenically distinct donor WT and VHL-KO P14 cells (top) and WT and VHL-HIF-1α-HIF-2α-KO P14 cells (bottom) were cotransferred into B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice (left). Representative flow cytometric analysis of donor TILs on day 10 (middle) and recovered donor P14 frequencies in indicated tissues (right), n = 6 VHL-KO/WT and 5 VHL-HIF1α-HIF-2α-KO/WT. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Bars, line charts, and error bars represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (2-tailed Student’s t test).

VHL-deficient TILs retain polyfunctionality and cytolytic capacity despite elevated exhaustion-associated markers. Immunotherapy of solid tumors is hampered by tumor-induced inhibitory signals that promote T cell exhaustion via multiple coinhibitory receptors on CD8+ TILs (5). Upon progressive exhaustion, CD8+ T cells lose their proliferative potential and have decreased effector cytokine production capacity (5). We sought to explore the mechanisms by which VHL-KO TILs resist tumor-induced exhaustion, sustaining their efficacy against solid tumors. Progressive accumulation of coinhibitory receptors PD-1, TIM-3, and/or LAG-3 was evident on WT and VHL-KO P14 TILs after cotransfer (Figure 3A). The VHL-KO TILs coexpressed a significantly higher frequency of these exhaustion-associated markers, yet they produced significantly more IFN-γ and TNF-α upon restimulation compared with their WT counterparts isolated from the same tumors (Figure 3B). Furthermore, the cytotoxic molecule granzyme-B was found significantly upregulated in VHL-KO over WT P14 TILs (Figure 3C). Thus, VHL-deficient TILs retain multiple effector functions in contrast to WT TILs over the course of tumor growth (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 3 VHL-deficient P14 TILs retain polyfunctional antitumor cell responses despite elevated exhaustion-associated markers. (A) Coexpression of exhaustion-associated markers PD-1, TIM-3, and LAG-3 by donor P14 TILs recovered in Figure 2A. Representative flow cytometry plots of PD-1 and TIM-3 expression gated on LAG-3+ cells (top). Pie charts indicate accumulation of exhaustion markers on days 3–10 after cotransfer and on day 20 after single transfer. (B and C) IFN-γ and TNF-α coproduction (B) and granzyme-B (GzmB) expression (C) by donor TILs recovered as in A after restimulation with gp33 peptide. Representative flow cytometry plots (left) and quantification of donor cell numbers (B) and MFI (C). (D) Graphical presentation of TIL polyfunctionality (green) and tumor-induced T cell exhaustion (red) for WT and VHL-KO donor TILs. (E) Specific lysis at indicated effector-to-target ratios of B16.gp33 target cells by sorted donor P14 TIL populations recovered on day 7 after cotransfer as in A, n = 6 per condition. (F) Dependence of CTL-mediated target cell lysis on granzyme-B/perforin pathway, n = 4 per condition. Data are representative of 3 (A–D) and 2 (E and F) independent experiments. Bars, line charts, and error bars represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (2-tailed Student’s t test in A–E, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons in F).

We also cotransferred VHL-KO CD8+ T cells bearing the irrelevant OT-I transgenic TCR, and these cells did not exhibit enhanced accumulation (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G), showing that the increase in the number of TILs and elevated effector function observed with VHL deficiency was T cell intrinsic and antigen dependent. Finally, we crossed Vhlfl/fl P14 mice with those harboring estrogen receptor–controlled Cre-recombinase (ER-Cre) to induce deletion of Vhl upon in vivo tamoxifen treatment. After cotransfer of Vhlfl/fl P14 ER-Cre+ and ER-Cre– P14 cells into B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice, mice were treated with tamoxifen and TILs were analyzed at day 9 after transfer. Even though deletion was not complete by day 9 after transfer (Supplemental Figure 2H), loss of Vhl after transfer resulted in enrichment of the ER-Cre+ P14 TIL population over their cotransferred ER-Cre–negative counterparts (Supplemental Figure 2I) and upregulation of granzyme-B (Supplemental Figure 2J).

We also investigated whether HIF activity in polyclonal CD8+ TILs correlated with the phenotype observed for VHL-deficient P14 cells. We developed a yellow fluorescence protein (YFP) reporter mouse that reported transcription of a HIF-α target gene, egl-9 family HIF 3 (Egln3), as a proxy for HIF-α transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). In s.c. B16.gp33 tumors, YFP signal was observed in the activated CD44+CD11a+ CD8+ TIL subset (Supplemental Figure 3D). The activated YFP+CD8+ TIL subset showed upregulation of multiple exhaustion-associated and costimulatory markers compared with the activated YFP– subset and had a similar pattern of expression to the VHL-KO P14 TILs (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Thus, the expression of cell-surface molecules associated with exhaustion by TILs reporting HIF transcriptional activity was similar to VHL-KO TILs, consistent with HIF promoting these phenotypes.

Finally, we compared cytolytic function of the P14 TIL populations (5) and found that VHL-KO P14 TILs mediated nearly 2-fold greater lysis of target cells than WT P14 TILs from the same tumors (Figure 3E), which was dependent on granzyme-B/perforin (Figure 3F). Taken together, we found that VHL deficiency promoted superior antitumor function by TILs, despite exhaustion-associated coinhibitory marker expression.

HIF transcriptional activity drives the generation of highly functional CD8+ Trm-like TILs. Tumor infiltration by CD8+ T cells is a positive prognostic factor in cancer, and recently the accumulation of CD8+ TILs with Trm features has been shown to predict a better clinical outcome in multiple settings (23, 24, 38–41). To understand how HIF activity affects the Trm phenotype of CD8+ TILs, we evaluated expression of the canonical tissue-residency markers CD69 and CD103 after cotransfer of WT and VHL-KO P14 cells into tumor-bearing mice. We observed a prominent CD69+CD103+ subset (15%–20% of TILs) within the VHL-KO but not the WT population (Figure 4, A and B). This CD69+CD103+ subset was observed in VHL-KO compared with WT TILs in multiple tumor settings: (a) polyclonal CD8+ TILs recovered from the lungs of VHL-KO mice after i.v. B16 challenge; (b) P14 TILs recovered from s.c. B16.gp33, MC38.gp33, and KMR.gp33 tumors; and (c) ER-Cre+ P14 TIL recovered from s.c. B16.gp33 and MC38.gp33 tumors after tamoxifen-induced in vivo deletion (Supplemental Figure 4A). Administration (i.v.) of anti-CD8α antibody before euthanization to label vascular CD8+ T cells confirmed tissue localization of the CD69+CD103+ subset within tumors (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 4 HIF promotes CD69+CD103+ Trm-like CD8+ TILs with higher cytolytic capacity against target cancer cells. (A) Representative flow cytometry (left) and frequency (right) of CD69 and CD103 expression on WT and VHL-KO P14 cells after cotransfer (days 7, 10) or single transfer (day 20) into B16.gp33-bearing mice. n = 3 (days 7–10), n = 6 WT, and n = 7 VHL-KO (day 20). (B) CD69 and CD103 expression on VHL-KO TILs on day 20 (top) and absolute number of CD69+CD103+ donor TILs over time (bottom). n = 7 (day 10), n = 6 (days 7 and 20). (C) Representative flow cytometry (top) and MFI (bottom) of granzyme-A and granzyme-B expression on WT and VHL-KO TILs after cotransfer into B16.gp33-bearing hosts, n = 9. (D) Specific target cell lysis at 1:1 effector-to-target ratio by indicated sorted CD103lo and CD103hi donor P14 TIL subsets recovered on day 7 as in A, n = 6. (E) YFP signal in polyclonal CD69–CD103– and CD69+CD103+ CD8+ Egln3-YFP-KI (Egln3YFP/+) and control (Egln3+/+) TILs stained on day 13 following B16.gp33 challenge (left) and quantification of YFP signal (right), n = 4 for Egln3YFP/+ and n = 2 for Egln3+/+. (F) Representative flow cytometry (left) and frequency (right) of CD69 and CD103 on donor TILs 7 days after cotransfer of WT and VHL-KO P14 cells (top) or WT and VHL-HIF1α-HIF-2α-KO P14 cells (bottom), n = 6 VHL-KO/WT and n = 5 VHL-HIF1α-HIF-2α-KO/WT. (G) Representative flow cytometry (left) and MFI (right) of granzyme-B and T-bet expression on P14 TIL populations recovered as in F. Data shown as mean ± SEM are representative of 4 (A), 2 (B and C), and 3 (D–F) independent experiments. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons in D, 2-tailed Student’s t test in others).

Trm CD8+ T cells are the first-line responders of adaptive immunity within tissues and exhibit potent effector function and cytolytic capacity (42). We found increased expression of both granzyme-A and granzyme-B in VHL-KO TILs compared with WT TILs after cotransfer into B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice (Figure 4C). Additionally, the tumor cell killing capacity of CD69+CD103+ TILs sorted into CD103hi and CD103lo subsets showed that the CD103hi VHL-KO P14 TIL was the most cytolytic subset (Figure 4D). Consistent with cytolytic function, granzyme-B was found to be upregulated by the Trm-like subset compared with other VHL-KO TIL subsets (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, the cytolytic advantage of VHL-KO over WT P14 TILs (as shown in Figure 3, E and F) was not observed for the CD103lo subset.

HIF–YFP-reporter activity among polyclonal CD8+ TILs showed a higher frequency of YFP+ cells among the CD69+CD103+ subset than the CD69–CD103– subset (Figure 4E). To test whether HIF-α activity supports the formation of the Trm-like CD8+ TIL subset, we transferred TKO P14 cells into B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice, where they failed to give rise to the CD69+CD103+ TIL subset (Figure 4F). Similarly, HIF was required for the enhanced granzyme-B expression and the relative downregulation of T-bet by VHL-KO TILs (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4C), which was notable because T-bet downregulation is a key characteristic of Trm differentiation (43). Considering that T-bet has been implicated in the direct suppression of CD103 expression (44), these findings support a model where HIF transcriptional activity drives the generation of CD103+ Trm in part via T-bet downregulation. Expression of additional surface molecules in a pattern consistent with reduced tissue egress and a bona fide Trm phenotype was also observed among the CD69+CD103+ VHL-KO subset; CD62L and Ly6C were downregulated, whereas CD44, which is linked to peripheral tissue retention, and CD101, which limits aberrant T cell activation, were upregulated (Supplemental Figure 4D). Consistent with these findings, analysis of the HIF reporter CD103+ TILs showed that the highest frequency of coexpressed activation/exhaustion surface receptors PD-1 and GITR was found on the YFP+ Trm-like TILs (Supplemental Figure 4E). Together, these experiments established that HIF was required for the generation of the VHL-dependent Trm-like CD8+ TIL subset.

Enrichment of Trm gene expression signature by VHL-deficient P14 TILs is associated with phenotypic hallmarks of T cell exhaustion. We next compared transcriptional profiles of cotransferred VHL-KO and WT P14 populations recovered from B16.gp33 tumors (GSE156342), and found differential expression of genes encoding effector, costimulatory, and coinhibitory molecules by RNA-Seq on days 7 and 11 after transfer (Figure 5, A and B). Thus, much as we observed for VHL-KO CD8+ T cells responding to chronic infection, VHL-KO TILs upregulated molecules associated with T cell activation to significantly higher levels than their WT counterparts (31). Notably, this included molecules associated with cytolytic function as well as inhibitory molecules associated with loss of T cell function, chronic stimulation, and activation. Interestingly, the VHL-KO P14 TIL population showed significant enrichment in core CD8+ Trm signature genes (Figure 5C) (25). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of the Trm signature comparing VHL-KO and WT P14 TILs corroborated this observation (Figure 5D). Furthermore, the pattern of expression for key transcription factors controlling Trm fate (12), including upregulation of Prdm1 (encodes Blimp-1), Egr2, and Runx3 and downregulation of Bcl6, Tcf7, and Eomes, was also observed for VHL-KO TILs compared with WT TILs (Figure 5E). Thus, constitutive HIF-α activity achieved by VHL deletion instructed a Trm gene expression program in tumor-specific CD8+ T cells.

Figure 5 Expression of the Trm and T cell exhaustion gene expression signatures by VHL-deficient P14 TILs. (A) Relative gene expression by VHL-KO and WT day 11 P14 TILs. Red and black denote an increase of 1.5-fold or greater in expression by VHL-KO over WT TILs or vice versa, respectively. (B and E) Changes in gene expression between VHL-KO and WT P14 for day 7 CD103+ TILs, days 7 and 11 bulk TILs, and day 7 spleen. (C) Volcano plots showing gene expression enrichment for Trm, TE, LLEC, and Tem signature genes from published datasets (25, 45) by VHL-KO versus WT D11 TIL. Genes with less than 1.5-fold change in expression were excluded. (D) GSEA of Trm signature in VHL-KO versus WT D11 TILs. (F) Comparison of T cell exhaustion signatures for Trm, TE, LLEC, and Tem between VHL-KO and WT D11 TILs (top) and small intestine intraepithelial P14 Trm relative to spleen P14 Tcm (45) (bottom). Genes with less than 1.5-fold change in expression were excluded. (G) GSEA of T cell exhaustion signature in VHL-KO versus WT D11 TILs and P14 Trm versus P14 Tcm. (H) Representative flow cytometric analysis (left) and quantification (right) of CD8+CD44+ VHL-KO and WT P14 TILs for T-bet, Eomes, Tcf-1, and granzyme-B. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (n = 3 for Eomes and T-bet coexpression; n = 6 for Tcf-1). (I) Representative histograms of Eomes and Tcf-1 expression (left) and MFIs (right) in cotransferred donor P14 TIL populations. Overexpressed gene counts are shown at bottom of volcano plots, and statistical P values denote comparisons between indicated groups. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test in H and I). FC, fold change; NS, not significant; NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR q value, FDR corrected P value.

T cell exhaustion is phenotypically characterized by expression of coinhibitory receptors and activation-associated markers, many of which are also upregulated on CD8+ Trm cells (9, 18, 24). Interestingly, we found that established exhaustion and terminal-exhaustion signatures (6) were both enriched among virus-specific CD8+ Trm and VHL-KO TILs (Figure 5F), and this was further supported by equivalent exhaustion-associated gene set enrichment by CD8+ Trm compared with central memory T cells (Tcm cells) and VHL-KO TILs compared with WT TILs (Figure 5G). These data showed that the T cell exhaustion/activation phenotype observed due to VHL deletion was accompanied by transcriptional programs also observed by Trm cells. Moreover, resistance to tumor-induced exhaustion as observed for VHL-KO TILs and accumulating evidence for the functional importance of Trm-like CD8+ TILs (42) together suggest that some markers of the exhaustion phenotype in the context of Trm-like TILs do not always reflect dysfunction.

Effector cell differentiation of CD8+ T cells is derailed by tolerogenic antigen exposure, suppressive cytokine milieu, and metabolic perturbations in chronic viral infections and malignancies (20). Nevertheless, “stem-like” progenitor-exhausted CD8+ T cells arise under these conditions, possessing characteristics of classical memory subsets that give rise to terminally exhausted subsets (20). Transcription factors Tcf-1 and Eomes promote Tcm differentiation (7) and were expressed by WT TILs but were not found in VHL-KO TILs (Figure 5, H and I). Additionally, VHL-KO cells gradually downregulated expression of CD43, CD27, and CXCR3 in tumors and spleens (Supplemental Figure 4F), indicating emergence of long-lived effector cells (LLEC), a rapidly cytotoxic, cytokine-producing population that is terminally differentiated but survives to late time points. Indeed, transcriptomic analysis revealed enrichment of LLEC signature in VHL-KO TILs (Figure 5C; ref. 45), whereas effector-memory Tem and terminal-effector (TE) cell signatures were not. Together these data indicate that VHL deletion promoted sustained effector function, attributed to LLEC and Trm phenotypes, and limited terminal differentiation of TILs in tumor-bearing mice.

Combined anti–PD-1 and VHL-deficient CD8+ T cell ACT reduces tumor burden. The combination of ACT and checkpoint blockade holds promise for treatment of solid tumors (46). Trm-like CD8+ TILs found in lung cancer patients have been reported to be responsive to PD-1 blockade in a CD103-dependent fashion (18), prompting us to assess VHL-KO ACT together with PD-1 blockade immunotherapy. After development of B16.gp33 tumors (>75 mm3), we transferred WT or VHL-KO P14 cells followed by treatment with PD-1 blocking or isotype control antibody. Mice receiving anti–PD-1 and VHL-KO cells showed decreased tumor burden compared with all other groups, with complete responses in 42% of mice (Figure 6A). Endpoint tumors showed effective blockade of PD-1 in both donor groups (Supplemental Figure 5A). Although anti–PD-1 immunotherapy did not further increase accumulation of donor TILs (Supplemental Figure 5A), VHL-KO cells retained the higher frequency and numbers of the CD69+CD103+ Trm-like subset over their WT counterparts (Figure 6B). Additionally, anti–PD-1 did not affect target cell killing or granzyme-B levels, which remained consistently higher for the VHL-KO population after cotransfer (Figure 6C). However, PD-1 blockade boosted the capacity of both donor TIL populations to coproduce IFN-γ and TNF-α, with a greater impact on VHL-KO TILs (Figure 6D). This is consistent with the idea that although VHL-KO cells have enhanced antitumor immunity, they are eventually overcome by exhaustion. Anti–PD-1 therapy may allow for increased proliferation of progenitor-exhausted cells and/or prevention of terminal exhaustion. These data indicate that checkpoint blockade in combination with strategies to enhance Trm-like TILs further improve responses to therapy and increase survival.

Figure 6 Immunotherapy with anti–PD-1 improves response to established tumors. (A) Tumor growth and survival in B16.gp33-bearing mice after transfer of WT or VHL-KO P14 cells and anti–PD-1(αPD-1) or PBS treatment. Tumor growth was compared by Mann-Whitney U test (middle) and survival was assessed by Bonferroni-corrected log-rank test (right). n = 12 (αPD-1) and n = 8 (isotype) in P14 transferred mice; n = 5 (αPD-1) and n = 3 (isotype) with no transfer. (B) Representative flow cytometry (left) and quantification of frequency (top right) and weight-adjusted numbers (bottom right) of CD69+CD103+ P14 TILs recovered at endpoint in A from mice treated with anti–PD-1 or PBS. n = 8 for WT donor with αPD-1; n = 5 for rest. (C) Specific target cell lysis of sorted donor WT and VHL-KO TILs after treatment with anti–PD-1 or isotype control antibody (bottom left). Ratio of cotransferred donor VHL-KO/WT TILs recovered (top right) and MFI of granzyme-B expression on sorted populations (bottom right) are shown. n = 4 for CTL assay; n = 7 for donor cell ratio; n = 4 for αPD-1; n = 3 for isotype control in granzyme-B panel. (D) Representative flow cytometry of IFN-γ and TNF-α coproduction by donor TIL populations upon restimulation, quantitated by frequency (top right) and compared by ratio of anti–PD-1 to control treatment (bottom right), n = 3 (top right), and n = 4 pooled (bottom right). Data are representative of 2 (A–C) and 4 (D) independent experiments. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test C top and D bottom panel, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons in others, except as specified in A).

VHL-deficient CD8+ T cells establish sustained protection from tumor challenge. To assess antitumor memory, we rechallenged cured mice with an alternate gp33-expressing tumor cell line. Memory VHL-KO cells were significantly more effective at protecting hosts from tumor growth after rechallenge with either gp33-expressing tumor type (~78%, both) compared with the WT memory cells (MC38.gp33 [38%] and B16.gp33 [22%] rechallenge tumors) (Figure 7A). The recall response, as measured by the magnitude of TIL expansion scaled to the primary response (Figure 7B) and by recovered donor numbers (Figure 7C) were both significantly higher in mice harboring memory VHL-KO cells than their WT counterparts. The responding memory VHL-KO population included a prominent CD69+CD103+ Trm-like subset (~15%) which was absent in the WT memory population, as well as an enrichment of cells with a Tem phenotype associated with rapid effector functions (Figure 7, D and E). In contrast, animals with WT memory cells generated Tcm and Tem subsets but only a minor Trm-like component (~2%) (Supplemental Figure 5B). WT and VHL-KO memory populations recovered from spleens produced TNF-α and IFN-γ, but in the TIL compartment only the memory VHL-KO cells were capable of coproducing effector cytokines (Figure 7F). Finally, mice protected from tumor growth during rechallenge were tested for local protective tissue-resident memory by daily treatment with FTY720, which targets S1PR1, preventing T cell egress from lymph nodes (27, 47) and circulating T cells from contributing to the response, followed by further rechallenge with B16.gp33 tumor cells at the primary tumor site (Figure 7G). Control mice receiving FTY720 but without protective P14 memory succumbed to B16.gp33 challenge within 2 weeks, whereas 2 out of 5 mice with WT P14 memory and all of the mice with VHL-KO P14 memory (14 out of 14) were protected from rechallenge upon FTY720 treatment, demonstrating local protection by tissue-resident memory. Thus, tumor eradication upon VHL-deficient ACT resulted in the generation of functional antitumor T cell memory capable of protecting against local rechallenge.

Figure 7 VHL-deficient memory T cells confer superior protection from tumor rechallenge. (A) Tumor-free survival after rechallenge with B16.gp33 (middle) or MC38.gp33 (right) in mice with complete regression of MC38.gp33 and B16.gp33 (+αPD-1) tumors, respectively (see Figure 1B and Figure 5A), n = 8 WT, n = 9 VHL-KO, n = 6 control (middle); n = 9 experimental groups, n = 5 control (right). (B) Recovered memory WT or VHL-KO P14 cell counts in animals in A were adjusted to the respective mean counts recovered in primary tumor models (see Figure 1E). (C) Weight-adjusted donor TIL and splenocyte numbers between animals receiving WT (black) and VHL-KO (red) memory cells, n = 4 VHL-KO, n = 5 WT. (D) CD69 and CD103 expression (left) and quantification (right) on recovered memory cells in C. (E) Frequency of Tcm (CD62Lhi), Tem (CD62LloCD103lo), and Trm (CD103hiCD69hiCD62Llo) phenotypes within the donor memory populations. (F) Recall function of memory cells recovered from mice bearing B16.gp33 rechallenge tumors. Representative flow cytometry (left) of IFN-γ and TNF-α coproduction by indicated memory TILs (top row) and memory splenocytes (bottom row), and quantification by frequency (top right) and weight-adjusted cell numbers (bottom right), n = 2 VHL-KO, n = 3 WT. (G) Tumor-free survival after FTY720 or vehicle and rechallenge with B16.gp33 tumor cells in mice that resisted the rechallenge tumor growth in A. RAG-KO mice were controls, n = 14 VHL-KO, n = 5 WT, n = 6 naive control, n = 5 RAG-KO. Data are representative of 2 independent (A–F) or pooled (G) experiments. Circle and square symbols in B–F indicate rechallenge with B16.gp33 and MC38.gp33, respectively, error bars represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; (A and G) Bonferroni-corrected log-rank test, (B–D, and F) 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons, (E) Student’s t test. (*) failed to reach Bonferroni-corrected threshold although showing P < 0.05.

Improved antitumor activity by VHL-deficient TILs is dependent on CD103. We next investigated the role of CD103 in VHL-KO CD8+ T cell antitumor efficacy in primary tumor models. B16.gp33-bearing mice were treated with a monoclonal anti-CD103 antibody or isotype control starting 1 day before adoptive transfer of either VHL-KO or WT P14 cells. In vivo treatment with anti-CD103 resulted in effective blockade of CD103 expression on VHL-KO TILs (Supplemental Figure 5C), which translated into loss of tumor control (Figure 8A). The mice receiving VHL-KO cells and anti-CD103 lost their survival advantage over mice receiving WT cells (Figure 8A). The blockade of CD103 resulted in partial reduction in VHL-KO cell numbers in endpoint tumors but not WT cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 5C). Although other endogenous cell types, such as DCs and CD4+ Tregs, may be affected by anti-CD103, tumor growth, survival, and TIL numbers in mice receiving WT cells were not significantly affected by the CD103 blockade (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating a dependence on the presence of VHL-KO T cells.

Figure 8 Improved antitumor efficacy and effector function by VHL-deficient TILs is dependent on CD103. (A) Tumor growth and survival in anti-CD103 (αCD103) or isotype control treated B16.gp33 tumor–bearing mice after transfer of WT and VHL-KO P14 cells. Tumor growth was compared by Mann-Whitney U test (middle) and survival assessed by Bonferroni-corrected log-rank test (right), n = 8 for donor groups with αCD103; n = 7 for VHL-KO with isotype; n = 8 for WT with isotype; n = 4 for αCD103; n = 4 for isotype. (B) Granzyme-B expression by cotransferred P14 TIL populations for indicated antibody therapy (middle) after restimulation using cognate gp33 peptide. MFI is quantitated on the right, n = 3 per group. (C) Representative flow cytometry of IFN-γ and TNF-α coproduction by P14 TIL populations upon restimulation (left), quantitated by frequency (top middle) and compared by ratio of anti-CD103 to isotype (top right). Frequency of P14 TILs triple-positive for granzyme-B, IFN-γ, and TNF-α (bottom middle) and comparison by ratio of anti-CD103 to isotype (bottom right), n = 3 per group (middle) and pooled (right). (D) CTL assay on B16.gp33 (left) or MC38.gp33 (right) target cells of cotransferred donor P14 TIL populations sorted from the same tumors after in vivo anti-CD103 or isotype treatment at 1:1 E/T ratio. Graphs show specific target cell lysis mediated by indicated P14 TIL populations, n = 4 per group. Data are representative of 2 (A and D) and 3 (B and C) independent experiments. Mean fold increase in frequency between groups provided in C and D where appropriate. Symbols represent mean in A and individual mice in B–D, except for C (right panel) where symbols represent mean ratio of separate experiments. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. NS, not significant, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Student’s t test in C right panel, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction for multiple comparisons in others, except as specified in A).

CD103 blockade resulted in a loss of the enhanced granzyme-B expression by VHL-KO over WT P14 TILs (Figure 8B). Further, coproduction of effector cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α upon restimulation was also diminished for the CD103-treated VHL-KO TIL population compared with the isotype control (Figure 8C). In vivo treatment with anti-CD103 resulted in dramatic reduction in cytolytic advantage by the VHL-KO population in the ex vivo killing assays against B16.gp33 and MC38.gp33 target cancer cells (Figure 8D). This was accompanied by a reduction in Eomes and T-bet suppression (Supplemental Figure 5D). Thus, blockade of CD103 attenuated the improved accumulation, polycytokine production, and cytolytic capacity of VHL-KO P14 TILs, consistent with a complete loss of survival advantage over WT recipients. This observation supports the conclusion that the acquisition of the CD69+CD103+ Trm-like phenotype is a key element of enhanced tumor immunity by VHL-KO TILs.

VHL-deficient CAR T cells show enhanced accumulation and differentiation into Trm-like TILs in solid tumors. To determine whether constitutive HIF-α activity could allow for improved antitumoral responses by CAR T cells, we transduced polyclonal T cells from VHL-WT and VHL-KO donors with the second generation anti-human CD19 CAR and transferred to mice bearing B16 tumors that expressed human CD19 surface antigen (B16.hCD19) as previously described (48) (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Eight days after T cell transfer, donor CAR T cells from tumors, spleens, and draining lymph nodes were analyzed for accumulation and expression of CD103 and CD69. As observed for VHL-KO P14 cells, VHL-KO CAR T cells again accumulated in the tumor, spleen, and draining lymph node with greater frequency than WT CAR T cells (Figure 9B). Not only was the tissue retention of CAR T cells enhanced by unregulated HIF-α expression, tumor-infiltrating CAR T cells derived from VHL-KO donors showed a significantly increased frequency of the CD69+CD103+ Trm phenotype compared with WT CAR T cells (Figure 9C). Additionally, tumor-infiltrating CAR T cells showed increased CD69 expression, and like other antigen-specific VHL-KO TILs, VHL-KO CAR T cells showed enhanced granzyme-B expression (Supplemental Figure 6E). Similar results were found with a model of rhabdomyosarcoma that we modified to express human CD19 surface antigen (KMR.hCD19, Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, and Figure 9, A and D). Collectively, these results suggest that translating the advantage of VHL deficiency in ACT to the powerful and expanding field of CAR T therapy allows for improved antitumor responses against solid tumors, and that this response correlates with the acquisition of a Trm phenotype by CAR TILs.