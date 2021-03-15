Hierarchical tumor heterogeneity mediated by cell contact between distinct genetic subclones

Cell culture. The MCF-10A cell line (18) and its derivatives were maintained in DMEM/F12 (1:1) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 5% horse serum (Life Technologies), 20 ng/mL EGF (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 μg/mL insulin (Life Technologies), 0.5 μg/mL hydrocortisone (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.1 μg/mL cholera toxin (Sigma-Aldrich), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Life Technologies). The exception was the MCF-10A–derived PIK3CA E545K mutant cell line, which was maintained on the same media described above, but without supplemental EGF. All assays using MCF-10A background cells were done in DMEM/F12 (1:1) media containing 1% charcoal dextran–stripped FBS (Life Technologies) supplemented with insulin, hydrocortisone, cholera toxin, penicillin-streptomycin, and lacking EGF. MCF-10A parental cells were purchased from ATCC. PIK3CA E545K knockins were created in a previous study (19), as were the HER2 L755S mutant (10) and SF3B1 R702R silent substitution cells (21). The MCF-7 cell line (23) was purchased from ATCC. Parental MCF-7 cells and its derivatives were maintained in phenol red–free DMEM/F12 (1:1) supplemented with 5% FBS (Life Technologies) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. The same media was used for any assays involving these cells. The PIK3CA WT MCF-7 cells and the HER2 L755S knockins were previously developed in our lab (10, 24). The MCF-10A FN1 knockouts were maintained in the same medium as the parental with an addition of 1 μg/mL of puromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The MCF-7 FN1 knockouts were maintained in DMEM/F12 (1:1) supplemented with 5% FBS (Life Technologies), 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2 μg/mL puromycin. Assays involving the knockouts were performed in the same assay media used for their corresponding parental cell line. MCF-10A and MCF-7 cell lines were verified by STR profiling.

Cocultures. Cells were plated at the indicated ratio into T25 flasks (Corning) as shown in Supplemental Figure 1. The cocultures were grown to near confluency and then split at a 1:10 ratio. Genomic DNA (gDNA) was extracted at each split for analysis by droplet digital PCR (ddPCR). Control cultures were allowed to grow until the flasks of one of the controls (e.g., HER2 or PIK3CA) reached confluency. At this point, cells from each control were mixed with equal volumes to yield the artificial mixes.

Droplet digital PCR. gDNA used for ddPCR was extracted using the QIAamp DNA Blood Mini Kit (Qiagen) and then digested using CviQI (New England Biolabs) restriction enzyme. The digested DNA was purified using the QIAquick PCR Purification Kit (Qiagen). ddPCR reactions were performed using the BioRad QX200 system (BioRad) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Sequences of the primers and probes used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 3. In the case of the dual-mutant assay, the FAM-tagged probe was designed to detect the mutant allele of one gene and the HEX-tagged probe was designed to detect the mutant allele of the other gene of interest. For dual-mutant reactions, forward and reverse primers were added for both loci. The working concentrations of the primers were doubled, and their volumes halved to maintain the same concentrations as recommended in the manufacturer protocol. Positive droplets for each channel were identified using the QuantaSoft program (BioRad) and the fraction of each cell in the coculture was calculated according to the calculations shown in the Supplemental Methods.

Lentivirus-mediated stable integration of fluorescence proteins. Lentiviral vectors containing fluorescence proteins (#20131202, Takara Bio USA) were used to transduce cells according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Plasmid sequences were rLV-EF1a-tdTomato-IRES-Puro-WPRE for red cells, and rLV-EF1a-ZsGreen1-IRES-Puro-WPRE for green cells. Briefly, cells were seeded at subconfluent concentrations and infected after 24 hours with a mixture of the viral particles in media and polybrene (800 μg/mL). Following an overnight incubation, the cells were recovered by replacing the transduction media with normal maintenance media. Fluorescence was assessed 48 hours after recovery and the cells were then single-cell diluted to isolate individual clones. The isolated clones were then evaluated for fluorescence and their growth rates were compared with that of the parental using crystal violet staining (data not shown). Clones that most closely resembled the parental growth rates and expressed the fluorescence protein were selected. Fluorescence imaging was performed using the EVOS M7000 system (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Xenograft assays. A total of 35 female athymic nude mice with supplemental estrogen pellets (Harlan Laboratories) were assigned to a total of 5 groups: 5 mice times 3 control groups and 10 mice times 2 coinoculation groups. Cells (2 × 106) were resuspended in Geltrex LDEV-Free Reduced Growth Factor Basement Membrane Matrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and subcutaneously injected. Coinoculations were accomplished by mixing equal number of cells from each cell line prior to resuspension in Geltrex. Tumor volumes were periodically assessed using calipers to measure the length, width, and height for each tumor.

Xenograft processing. Tumors were harvested upon reaching a predetermined threshold (1.5 cm3) or at the termination of the experiment. Upon extraction, each tumor was placed in 10% formalin for 1 hour and then 30% sucrose in PBS overnight. The tumors were then cut into 2 halves. One half was used for genomic DNA extraction using the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (Qiagen) for ddPCR analysis. The other half was prepared for fluorescence imaging. In order to preserve the endogenous fluorescence of the xenograft cells, tumors were preserved in OCT (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and stored at –80°C. Cryosectioning was performed by the Johns Hopkins Oncology Tissue Services Core. Cryosectioned slides were stained with DAPI and mounted using a mixture of 20 mM Tris, pH 8.0, 0.5% N-propyl gallate, and 90% glycerol.

Time-lapse imaging. Cells were plated in isolation or in coculture and were allowed to grow for 24 hours. They were then transferred to the incubator of the IncuCyte (Essen BioScience), which was kept at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Periodic phase and fluorescence images were taken at ×10 magnification using the IncuCyte’s internal camera.

Microarray. RNA was extracted from controls and cocultures in quadruplicate using the RNeasy and QiaShredder kits (Qiagen). Samples were sent to the Johns Hopkins Deep Sequencing & Microarray Core, which performed quality control measures and subjected the RNA to the Affymetrix Clariom S Array. Downstream analysis was performed using the Transcriptome Analysis Console (TAC) Software (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Transcriptome data were deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and is accessible through GEO series accession number GSE165065.

Fibronectin coating. Fibronectin from human plasma (Sigma-Aldrich) was dissolved to 1 mg/mL in sterile water by placing in 37°C for 30 minutes. The soluble fibronectin was then diluted in a minimal volume of HBSS and applied to each plate at a concentration of 5 μg/cm. Plates were left to air-dry for at least 45 minutes before cells were added.

CRISPR Cas-9 system. The CRISPR-Cas 9 system was used to knockout FN1 in the MCF-10A and the MCF-7 PIK3CA mutants. Guide RNA sequences were chosen from the GeCKov2 library pool (41). Vectors were created by cloning the guide RNAs into the lentiCRISPR v2 single-vector system backbone. Each vector was then cotransfected with lentiviral packaging plasmids CMV dR8.91 and VSVG into HEK293T cells. The harvested virus was used to infect the PIK3CA mutants in confluent 6-well plates for 24 hours. After infection, the transduced cells were recovered for 4 hours following which they were selected using puromycin for 3 days (1 μg/mL for MCF-10As and 2 μg/mL for MCF-7). After selection, the cells were single-cell diluted and individual colonies were sequenced at the locus to identify clones with insertions/deletions at the cut site. The selected clones were further analyzed by Western blot to verify complete knockout of FN1.

Western blot analysis. MCF-10A cells were seeded in 6-well plates in DMEM/F12 (1:1) media containing 1% charcoal dextran–stripped FBS (Life Technologies) supplemented with insulin, hydrocortisone, cholera toxin, and penicillin-streptomycin. The MCF-7 cells were plated in DMEM/F12 (1:1) supplemented with 1% charcoal dextran stripped FBS (Life Technologies) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. For lysate preparation, the cells were washed thoroughly with PBS to avoid serum cross-reactivity with the FN1 antibody, following which they were scrapped in PBS and centrifuged to remove any residual serum. The supernatant was discarded and the cell pellet was resuspended in Laemmli buffer. The lysates were resolved by SDS-PAGE using NuPAGE gels (Invitrogen). Since fibronectin is a high-molecular-weight protein, the gels were incubated in 20% ethanol at room temperature for 5–10 minutes prior to transfer. The proteins were transferred onto PVDF membranes using iBlot 2 (Invitrogen) and the membranes were probed with anti-fibronectin antibody (ab2413, Abcam) diluted in primary antibody dilution buffer (R2004, Kwikquant). TBST was replaced with clean wash buffer (R2001) in all steps. Images were acquired according to the manufacturer’s protocol using the Kwikquant Imager (Kindle Biosciences, LLC).

Flow sorting for PCR array. HER2 mutants (MCF-10A background) were cocultured with the PIK3CA mutants in MCF-10A assay media in the absence of phenol red for 5 days. HER2 mutants grown in isolation were used as control. The control and cocultured cells were trypsinized and centrifuged at 200g for 5 minutes. The cell pellets were resuspended in PBS with 3% charcoal dextran–stripped FBS. Flow sorting was carried out at the Vanderbilt Flow Cytometry Shared Resource using the 100 μM flow nozzle. RFP-tagged HER2 mutants were separated using assay media with 20% charcoal dextran–stripped FBS as catch buffer.

PCR array. Total RNA was extracted from controls and cocultures using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen). The RNA was reverse transcribed using the RT2 First Strand Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The expression of a total of 84 genes was tested using the RT2 Profiler PCR Array Human Kit EGF/PDGF Signaling Pathway Sampler (GeneGlobe ID PAHS-040Z). The data were analyzed using the GeneGlobe data analysis center from Qiagen according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The average of 5 housekeeping genes (ACTB, B2M, GAPDH, HPRT1, RPLP0) was used for normalization. The data generated in this array were deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and are accessible through GEO series accession number GSE165150.

Immunohistochemical staining of patient tumors. Patient tissue, from stage 1 to stage III operable ER-positive/HER2-negative breast tumors from postmenopausal patients who received 15 to 21 days of letrozole prior to surgery were obtained from a prior Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer center trial (BRE0776) (33). Since fibronectin is widely expressed by different cell types and is a part of the extracellular matrix, we were unable to use the matched normal tissue from the tissue microarray as a negative control. Therefore, cell pellets from the FN1 knockouts and the corresponding FN1+ parentals created in our lab for this paper were used as negative and positive controls, respectively. Pellets were sectioned by the Translational Pathology Shared Resource at Vanderbilt University. The tissues and sectioned pellet controls were stained with ab2413 anti-fibronectin primary (Abcam) and 26836 Fibronectin/FN1 (E5H6X) Rabbit mAb (Cell Signaling).

cBioPortal data analysis. Information for in silico data analyses were obtained using the METABRIC and GENIE databases and analyzed using cBioPortal (https://www.cbioportal.org). Genomic profiles, including mutations, allelic frequencies, and mRNA expression z scores, were obtained and analyzed further using the GraphPad prism. In the METABRIC data set, samples were filtered based on increased FN1 expression (FN1: EXP > 2) prior to analysis of genetic alterations in PIK3CA, AKT1, AKT2, AKT3, PIK3C2B, and PTEN genes. In the GENIE data set (breast cancer cohort), samples with cooccurrence of HER2 (searched using the genetic nomenclature of ERBB2 in cBioPortal) and PIK3CA mutations were selected. Within the selected subset, samples which had both the HER2 and PIK3CA allele frequency data were separated and analyzed.

Transwell assays. PIK3CA mutant cells were seeded into the wells of transwell plates (VWR). Meanwhile, HER2 or WT cells were seeded onto transwell inserts with a pore size of 0.4 μM. After allowing the cells on the insert to settle, the inserts were transferred into the transwell plates. Assay media was added such that cells on the insert were covered on the apical and basolateral sides. Media was replenished periodically. After 7–10 days, inserts were removed and both the inserts and the plated cells were trypsinized and counted using a Beckman Coulter counter.

Immunofluorescence staining of in vitro cocultures. A 1:1 mixture of fluorescence HER2 cells (described above) and nonfluorescence PIK3CA cells (MCF-10A background) were plated onto Nunc Lab-Tek Chamber Slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cocultures were grown for 7 days. Slides were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and stained using ab2413 anti-fibronectin primary (Abcam) and donkey anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 405 secondary (Abcam). Prior to imaging, Fluorescence Mounting Media were added to each slide (https://nic.med.harvard.edu/resources/media/). Images were taken using a Nikon C1 Confocal Microscope.

3D matrigel assay and imaging. Fluorescence HER2 and PIK3CA MCF-10A background cells (described above) were plated into multi-well plates containing Geltrex LDEV-Free Reduced Growth Factor Basement Membrane Matrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and assay media as previously described (42). Cells were grown for 12 days and then imaged. Images were taken using a Nikon C1 Confocal Microscope and image processing was performed using ImageJ (https://imagej.nih.gov/ij/).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using the GraphPad Prism 5 software (GraphPad Software). Unpaired t test, 1-way ANOVA, and 2-way ANOVA functions were used in the appropriate contexts to analyze our results. All statistical tests were 2-tailed. All averages and error bars represent the mean and SEM of each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Study approval. All animal care and experimental protocols were approved by the IACUC of The Johns Hopkins University. All human samples were obtained from prior studies conducted in accordance with the IRB of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.