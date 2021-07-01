Dysregulation of PI3K and Hippo signaling pathways synergistically induces chronic pancreatitis via CTGF upregulation

The expression of PTEN and SAV1 is downregulated in the pancreatic tissues of mice in 2 models of CP. To clarify the roles of the PI3K and Hippo signaling pathways in CP pathogenesis, we used 2 major murine models of CP: repeated administration of cerulein (17) and pancreatic duct ligation (18). The pancreas atrophied in both CP models (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143414DS1), and histological examination showed a reduced number of acinar cells and the emergence of ductal structures in the pancreas (Figure 1, A and B). We performed immunohistochemical staining for the ADM marker SOX9 and found that the pancreata of CP model mice showed an increased number of SOX9-positive transdifferentiated ADM lesions in comparison with control mice (Figure 1, A and B). CP is also characterized by chronic inflammation and fibrogenesis, which are triggered by inflammatory macrophages and PSCs, respectively (17). Indeed, both CP models showed macrophage infiltration in the pancreas, as indicated by the significant increase in Cd68 expression, leading to marked production of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, including Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2 (Figure 1, C and D). In addition, the expression levels of the profibrogenic Tgfb1 gene and type I collagen (Col1a1 and Col1a2) genes were significantly upregulated in the pancreas in both CP models, with widespread deposition of Sirius red–positive fibers, indicating activation of PSCs in these models (Figure 1, C and D). Next, we examined the expression levels of Pten and Sav1, major components of the PI3K and Hippo signaling pathways, respectively. Their mRNA levels were significantly lower in the pancreata of mice in both CP models than in those of control mice (Figure 1, E and F). Consistent with this finding, immunohistochemical staining for PTEN and SAV1 showed that their protein levels were also significantly lower in acinar cells of mice in both CP models than in those of control mice (Figure 1, G and H). Thus, AKT and YAP, which are the effector proteins of PI3K and Hippo signaling, respectively, were activated in the pancreas in both CP models, as demonstrated by the increase in activating phosphorylation of AKT and the decrease in inhibitory phosphorylation of YAP by Western blot analysis (Figure 1, I and J), along with the increase in phosphorylated AKT and nuclear YAP levels in acinar cells by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). We also found significant upregulation of Ctgf, CCN family proteins (19), and downstream transcriptional targets of the Hippo signaling pathway (20) in mice in both CP models compared with control mice (Figure 1K). Taken together, these results indicate that both the PI3K and Hippo signaling pathways are dysregulated in CP with the downregulation of PTEN and SAV1.

Figure 1 Expression of PTEN and SAV1 is downregulated in the pancreatic tissues of mice in 2 models of CP. (A and B) Representative images of H&E, Sirius red, and SOX9 staining of pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein or vehicle (control) injection (A) and in mice subjected to pancreatic duct ligation (PDL) surgery or sham surgery (B). (C and D) Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein injection (C) and in mice subjected to PDL surgery (D). (E and F) Pten and Sav1 mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein injection (E) and in mice subjected to PDL surgery (F). (G and H) Representative images of PTEN and SAV1 staining of pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein injection (G, left), with quantification of the PTEN and SAV1 staining intensity (G, right); and in mice subjected to PDL surgery (H, left), with quantification of PTEN and SAV1 staining intensity (H, right). (I and J) Protein levels of AKT, p-AKT, YAP, p-YAP, and ACTB in the pancreata of mice after repeated cerulein injection (I) and in mice subjected to PDL surgery (J). (K) Ctgf mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein injection (left) and in mice subjected to PDL surgery (right). Blots run in parallel contemporaneously or run at different times with loading control for each gel are shown. All data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 3 mice per group. Student’s t test was used to evaluate differences between 2 groups. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (insets).

Mice with pancreas-specific loss of Pten and Sav1 spontaneously develop CP. To investigate the significance of PI3K and Hippo signaling pathway dysregulation in CP, we generated mice with pancreas-specific Pten and/or Sav1 knockout (KO) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Single knockout of either Pten or Sav1 in mice (Pdx1-Cre Ptenfl/fl [PTEN-KO] and Pdx1-Cre Sav1fl/fl [SAV1-KO] mice) did not affect pancreas weight or pancreatic histology at 6 weeks of age (Figure 2, A–C). In sharp contrast, the pancreata of mice with deletion of both Pten and Sav1 (Pdx1-Cre Ptenfl/fl Sav1fl/fl [double-KO; DKO] mice) were extremely atrophied (Figure 2A) and weighed significantly less than those of control (Ptenfl/fl Sav1fl/fl [wild-type; WT] mice) and single-knockout mice (Figure 2B). Histological examination showed massive loss of acinar cells, disorganized pancreatic ductal hyperplasia, the emergence of structures reminiscent of SOX9-positive ADM lesions, and fibrosis in the pancreata of DKO mice (Figure 2C). These results indicated that mice with loss of both Pten and Sav1 spontaneously develop CP. However, the presence of glucagon-positive islet cells and the levels of serum glucose and insulin did not differ between DKO mice and the other strains of mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that pancreatic endocrine functions were maintained in DKO mice. When we aged the mice longer, PTEN-KO and SAV1-KO mice survived and developed a small amount of ADM in their pancreata at 10 months of age (Supplemental Figure 2E). Meanwhile, all DKO mice died by 8 weeks of age without developing PanIN or PDAC (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Mice with pancreas-specific loss of Pten and Sav1 spontaneously develop CP. Pancreatic phenotypes were examined in WT mice, pancreas-specific Pten knockout (PTEN-KO) mice, Sav1-knockout (SAV1-KO) mice, and Pten and Sav1 double knockout (DKO) mice at 6 weeks of age. (A) Macroscopic images of the pancreas. (B) Pancreas weight. (C) Representative images of H&E, Sirius red, and SOX9 staining of pancreatic tissue. (D) Protein levels of AKT, p-AKT, YAP, p-YAP, and ACTB in the pancreata of mice. (E) Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, Col1a2, and Ctgf mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue. Blots run in parallel contemporaneously are shown. All data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 3 mice per group. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare differences among 4 groups. †P < 0.05 vs. all groups. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (insets).

Next, we investigated the phenotypes of DKO mice at early ages after birth. The weight of the pancreas increased gradually in DKO mice and did not differ from that of other mice until 2 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2G), excluding the possibility of failed pancreatic development in DKO mice. From 2 weeks of age, the weight of the pancreas started to decrease over time, and pancreatic tissues were almost completely replaced by ADM and fibrotic lesions at 6 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). As expected, an increase in activating phosphorylation of AKT and a decrease in inhibitory phosphorylation of YAP were observed in the pancreata of DKO mice (Figure 2D), suggesting activation of AKT and YAP. Given the stimulatory roles of AKT and YAP activation in cell proliferation, we assessed the number of Ki67-positive proliferating cells in the pancreas. While a mild increase in the number of Ki67-positive acinar cells was observed in PTEN-KO and SAV1-KO mice compared with WT mice, a massive increase in Ki67-positive ductal cells was seen in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2J). The number of apoptotic acinar cells in the pancreas, as determined by TUNEL staining, was increased in DKO mice compared with the other strains of mice (Supplemental Figure 2K). Taken together, these data suggest that apoptosis of acinar cells and proliferation of ductal cells may contribute to CP phenotypes in DKO mice. We then examined the expression levels of inflammatory cytokines/chemokines, fibrosis-related genes, and ADM-related genes in DKO mice. Similar to the pattern in both CP models, the mRNA levels of Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, Col1a2, and Ctgf were all significantly increased in the pancreata of DKO mice (Figure 2E), suggesting that pancreas-specific co-deletion of PTEN and SAV1 recapitulates the CP phenotypes observed in these 2 major CP models.

CEBPA positively regulates PTEN and SAV1 in acinar cells, and inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 induces ADM through CTGF upregulation in vitro. We then assessed the effects of PTEN and SAV1 loss in acinar cells in vitro. To this end, we knocked down PTEN and/or SAV1 in the mouse PAC tumor cell line 266-6 and found that the double knockdown of PTEN and SAV1 strongly upregulated the expression of SOX9, increased the expression of CTGF, and decreased the inhibitory phosphorylation of YAP (Figure 3A). These data suggest that the inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 induces ADM in vitro, recapitulating PAC phenotypes in both CP models and in DKO mice.

Figure 3 CEBPA positively regulates PTEN and SAV1 in acinar cells, and inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 induces ADM through CTGF upregulation in vitro. (A) Protein levels of LATS1, LATS2, p-LATS1/2, YAP, p-YAP, CTGF, SOX9, and ACTB in 266-6 cells 3 days after transfection with negative control (NC) siRNA, Pten siRNA (PTEN knockdown [KD]), Sav1 siRNA (SAV1 KD), both Pten and Sav1 siRNAs (PTEN SAV1 double KD [DKD]), or both Lats1 and Lats2 siRNAs (LATS1/2 DKD). (B) Cebpa mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue in mice after repeated cerulein or vehicle (control) injections (left) and in mice subjected to PDL surgery or sham surgery (right). (C and D) mRNA levels of Cebpa, Pten, Sav1, Ctgf, and Sox9 (C) and protein levels of CEBPA, PTEN, SAV1, and ACTB (D) in 266-6 cells 3 days after transfection with NC siRNA or Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1). (E) Protein levels of YAP, p-YAP, AKT, p-AKT, CTGF, SOX9, and ACTB in 266-6 cells 3 days after transfection with NC siRNA or Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1). (F) mRNA levels of Cebpa, Ctgf, Pten, Sav1, and Sox9 in 266-6 cells 3 days after transfection with NC siRNA, Ctgf siRNA (#1) (CTGF KD#1), Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1), or both Cebpa (#1) and Ctgf siRNAs (#1) (DKD#1). Blots run in parallel contemporaneously or run at different times with loading control for each gel are shown. The data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 3 samples per group. Student’s t test was used to evaluate differences between 2 groups (B and C). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare differences among 4 groups (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and †P < 0.05 vs. all groups.

Next, we examined an upstream transcription factor (TF) that regulates Pten and Sav1 in the pancreas. In silico analysis using the TRANSFAC TF database (21) revealed that Cebpa was the curated TF that targeted Pten and Sav1. The pancreatic expression of Cebpa was significantly downregulated in mice in both models of experimental CP compared with control mice (Figure 3B). We thus knocked down CEBPA in the mouse PAC tumor cell line 266-6 and found that CEBPA knockdown significantly decreased the mRNA and protein levels of both PTEN and SAV1 (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), and decreased the mRNA levels of the known CEBPA-target genes Bcl-2 and p21 (refs. 22, 23, and Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that CEBPA positively regulates PTEN and SAV1 in PACs. In silico analysis indicated that there are several CEBPA binding sites in their promoter regions, and a ChIP assay showed that CEBPA proteins bind to these regions in 266-6 cells (Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that Cebpa transcriptionally regulates the Pten and Sav1 genes by binding to their promoters in pancreatic cells. CEBPA knockdown also substantially increased activating phosphorylation of AKT and decreased inhibitory phosphorylation of YAP in 266-6 cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3E). Moreover, CEBPA knockdown markedly increased SOX9 mRNA and protein levels in conjunction with CTGF upregulation in 266-6 cells (Figure 3, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and E). To investigate whether the phenotypic changes induced by CEBPA knockdown in 266-6 cells are mediated by the decreased expression levels of both PTEN and SAV, we examined the effect of PTEN and SAV1 re-expression on the ADM phenotype of CEBPA-silenced cells in vitro. We confirmed that the transfection of Pten and Sav1 cDNA increased the protein levels of both PTEN and SAV1 in 266-6 cells (Supplemental Figure 3F) and significantly suppressed the increase in the mRNA levels of Ctgf and Sox9 upon CEBPA knockdown (Supplemental Figure 3G), suggesting that the decrease in PTEN and SAV1 resulting from CEBPA inhibition induces ADM in vitro. Furthermore, CTGF inhibition significantly suppressed the increase in Sox9 levels in 266-6 PACs with CEBPA knockdown (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3H). Taken together, these data suggested that CEBPA inhibition reduced PTEN and SAV1, which induced transdifferentiation of PACs through CTGF upregulation. We also searched for upstream signals that triggered CEBPA downregulation in CP models. We found that expression levels of the Hnf4a and Cebpb genes, both of which are reported to positively regulate Cebpa (24, 25), significantly decreased in both CP models compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J).

Inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 in PACs may activate surrounding macrophages and PSCs via CTGF upregulation in vitro. To further examine the mechanisms underlying CP development in the absence of PTEN and SAV1, we focused on the interaction between PACs and macrophages/PSCs. First, we examined the expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the macrophage cell line RAW 264.7 two days after coculture in a Transwell system with 266-6 PACs transfected with Cebpa siRNA or negative control siRNA. CEBPA knockdown in acinar cells significantly increased the mRNA expression levels of Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2 in the cocultured RAW 264.7 cells (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Next, we cocultured 266-6 PACs and PSCs isolated from mouse pancreata in the Transwell coculture system. The mRNA expression levels of Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 were significantly higher in PSCs cocultured with 266-6 cells with CEBPA knockdown than in PSCs cocultured with 266-6 cells transfected with negative control siRNA (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4B). These results suggest that PACs with CEBPA knockdown–mediated inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 may activate surrounding macrophages and PSCs. Interestingly, further CTGF inhibition in 266-6 PACs with CEBPA knockdown significantly suppressed the increase in the expression levels of these inflammatory cytokines in cocultured RAW 264.7 cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C) and prevented upregulation of profibrogenic genes in cocultured PSCs (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4D), suggesting that inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 in PACs may activate surrounding macrophages and PSCs via CTGF upregulation in vitro.

Figure 4 Inhibition of PTEN and SAV1 in PACs may activate surrounding macrophages and PSCs via CTGF upregulation in vitro. (A) mRNA levels of Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2 in RAW 264.7 cells 2 days after coculture with 266-6 cells transfected with negative control (NC) siRNA or Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA knockdown [KD] #1). (B) mRNA levels of Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 in PSCs isolated from mouse pancreata 2 days after coculture with 266-6 cells transfected with NC siRNA or Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1). (C) mRNA levels of Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2 in RAW 264.7 cells 2 days after coculture with 266-6 cells transfected with NC siRNA, Ctgf siRNA (#1) (CTGF KD#1), Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1), or both Cebpa (#1) and Ctgf (#1) siRNAs (double KD [DKD] #1). (D) mRNA levels of Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 in PSCs isolated from mouse pancreata 2 days after coculture with 266-6 cells transfected with NC siRNA, Ctgf siRNA (#1) (CTGF KD#1), Cebpa siRNA (#1) (CEBPA KD#1), or both Cebpa (#1) and Ctgf (#1) siRNAs (DKD#1). All data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 3 samples per group. Student’s t test was used to evaluate differences between 2 groups (A and B). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare differences among 4 groups (C and D). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005.

CTGF produced by PACs is involved in the development of CP via pancreas-specific loss of Pten and Sav1 in vivo. To investigate whether CTGF derived from PACs is involved in CP induced by deletion of Pten and Sav1 in mice, we generated mice with pancreas-specific triple knockout of Pten, Sav1, and Ctgf (Pdx1-Cre Ptenfl/fl Sav1fl/fl Ctgffl/fl [triple KO; TKO] mice) and compared pancreatic phenotypes among WT, DKO, and TKO mice. We first confirmed that the levels of Pten, Sav1, and Ctgf were significantly decreased in the pancreata of TKO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 5A). The weight of the pancreas was significantly increased in TKO mice compared with DKO mice (Figure 5, B and C). Importantly, histological analysis showed that the acinar cell loss, ADM formation, and fibrosis observed in DKO mice were mitigated in TKO mice (Figure 5, D and E). In addition, the pancreatic expression levels of Cd68, together with those of Tnfa, Il1b, and Ccl2, were significantly lower in TKO mice than in DKO mice (Figure 5F). Similarly, Ctgf deletion significantly suppressed the upregulation of Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 expression observed in DKO mice (Figure 5F). While all DKO mice died early (Supplemental Figure 2F), some of the TKO mice survived to 10 months of age without developing PanIN or PDAC (Supplemental Figure 5A). Taken together, these results indicate that in the absence of PTEN and SAV1, CTGF in PACs promotes CP development in mice via the acceleration of ADM formation and activation of surrounding macrophages and PSCs.

Figure 5 CTGF produced by PACs is involved in the development of CP via pancreas-specific Pten and Sav1 loss in vivo. Pancreatic phenotypes were examined in WT mice, mice with pancreas-specific Pten and Sav1 double knockout (DKO), and mice with Pten, Sav1, and Ctgf triple knockout (TKO) at 6 weeks of age. (A) Pten, Sav1, and Ctgf mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue. (B) Macroscopic images of the pancreas. (C) Pancreas weight. (D and E) Representative images of H&E, Sirius red, and SOX9 staining of pancreatic tissue (D) and quantification of the Sirius red–positive area (E, left) and SOX9 staining intensity (E, right). (F) Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue. All data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 3 mice per group. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare differences among 3 groups. *P < 0.05 and †P < 0.05 vs. all groups. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (insets).

CTGF inhibition ameliorates CP by alleviating inflammation, fibrogenesis, and ADM formation in vivo. To explore the therapeutic potential of targeting CTGF in CP, we treated mice with cerulein-induced CP with either FG-3154, an anti-CTGF neutralizing antibody, or control IgG. The therapeutic protocol is shown in Figure 6A. Compared with control IgG treatment, FG-3154 treatment significantly alleviated the pancreatic weight loss caused by repeated cerulein injection (Figure 6, B and C). Histologically, while CP post-treatment phenotypes were comparable to pretreatment phenotypes in the control IgG group (Figure 6, D and E), the anti-CTGF neutralizing antibody treatment alleviated CP phenotypes (Figure 6, D and E). Furthermore, compared with control IgG treatment, FG-3154 treatment significantly suppressed the upregulation of Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 expression caused by repeated cerulein injection (Figure 6F). Taken together, our data show that CTGF inhibition suppresses CP progression by alleviating inflammation, fibrogenesis, and ADM formation, thereby suggesting the targeting of CTGF as a novel potential therapeutic approach for CP.

Figure 6 CTGF inhibition ameliorates CP by alleviating inflammation, fibrogenesis, and ADM formation in vivo. Pancreatic phenotypes were examined in vehicle-treated mice (control) and mice with cerulein-induced CP upon treatment with control IgG or FG-3154 (40 mg/kg) twice weekly for 2 weeks. (A) Therapeutic protocol. (B) Macroscopic images of the pancreas. (C) Pancreas weight. (D and E) Representative images of H&E, Sirius red, and SOX9 staining of pancreatic tissue (D) and quantification of the Sirius red–positive area (E, left) and SOX9 staining intensity (E, right). (F) Pten, Sav1, Cd68, Tnfa, Il1b, Ccl2, Tgfb1, Col1a1, and Col1a2 mRNA levels in pancreatic tissue. All data are presented as the means ± SDs of results for 4 mice per group. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used to compare differences among 3 or 4 groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, and †P < 0.05 vs. all groups. Scale bars: 100 μm and 50 μm (insets).

CP tissues exhibit lower CEBPA, PTEN, and SAV1 levels and higher CTGF levels than nonpancreatitis tissues from humans. Finally, we assessed the clinical significance of our findings using CP tissues and nonpancreatitis tissues from patients. To this end, we first histopathologically evaluated obstructive pancreatitis tissues and nonpancreatitis tissues from the same patients. Among patients who underwent surgical resection of the pancreas due to PDAC development at the pancreatic body, 6 exhibited obstructive pancreatitis on the tail side but not the head side. CP tissues exhibited decreased numbers of PACs, increased areas of fibrosis, and SOX9-positive ADM lesions compared with nonpancreatitis tissues in these patients (Figure 7, A and B). We then performed immunohistochemical staining for CEBPA, PTEN, SAV1, phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT), YAP, and CTGF in the pancreatic tissues. The expression levels of PTEN, SAV1, and CEBPA were significantly lower in CP tissues than in nonpancreatitis tissues (Figure 7, C and D). In contrast, p-AKT, nuclear YAP, and CTGF levels were significantly higher in CP tissues than in nonpancreatitis tissues (Figure 7, C and D). Next, we also performed the same histopathological analyses using pancreatic tissues from CP patients and normal pancreatic tissues from pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor patients. Similarly to the obstructive pancreatitis tissues, CP tissues showed significantly lower levels of PTEN, SAV1, and CEBPA and higher levels of p-AKT, nuclear YAP, and CTGF than those in normal pancreatic tissues (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Collectively, these data suggest that dysregulation of the CEBPA-PTEN/SAV1-CTGF axis might be involved in the development of CP in humans.