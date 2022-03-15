ADAR1-mediated RNA editing links ganglioside catabolism to glioblastoma stem cell maintenance

Global landscapes of A-to-I RNA editing in GSCs. To elucidate A-to-I RNA editing in GSCs, we interrogated the RNA editomes of 31 patient-derived GSCs and 5 neural stem cells (NSCs) by RNA-Seq (39), using a previously described computational pipeline (refs. 17, 40, 41; and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143397DS1). To eliminate false positives resulting from potential DNA contamination, we matched the existing whole exome sequencing data from this cohort of GSCs. We examined the distribution of 12 well-known types of RNA variants, revealing that A-to-G variants were 30–70 times higher than other variants in both GSCs and NSCs (Figure 1A), which is consistent with previous reports showing that A-to-I RNA editing is the most prevalent type of RNA editing events in human cells (42–44).

Figure 1 Global landscapes of A-to-I RNA editing in GSCs. See also Supplemental Figure 1. (A) Distribution of 12 types of RNA editing events in GBM stem cells (GSCs) and neural stem cells (NSCs). Data represent the mean number of inferred RNA editing events detected in GSCs and NSCs. (B) The comparative distribution of A-to-I RNA editing levels in GSCs relative to NSCs. P value was determined by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. (C) The distribution of A-to-I RNA editing levels in normal NSCs and different subtypes of GSCs. Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test and adjusted using the Bonferroni method. ***P < 0.001. (D) Gene set enrichment analysis of GSC stemness gene feature with different A-to-I RNA editing patterns. (E) The distribution of A-to-I RNA editing events in different types of Alu subfamilies. (F) The distribution and percentage of A-to-I RNA editing events in different regions of RNA transcripts in GSCs. (G) The distribution and percentage of A-to-I RNA editing events in different regions on RNA transcripts in NSCs. (H) The distribution of editing percentage of genes ranked by editing level. Eighty-six genes were defined as having GSC-specific editing, and 30 genes were defined as having NSC-specific editing. (I) The 10 genes, among those defined in H as having GSC-specific editing, with the highest levels of editing and dysregulation in cancer biology are depicted. (J) Relative frequency of A-to-I RNA editing events in low-grade and high-grade gliomas in TCGA (17). Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. ***P < 0.001.

Next, we detected and prioritized candidate editing sites based on prevalence in at least 10 samples that showed high sequencing coverage for subsequent analyses. In total, we detected 6514 high-confidence editing sites. Further analysis of the distribution of RNA editing events across our samples revealed higher editing levels in GSCs compared with NSCs (Figure 1B), especially in the proneural transcriptional subtype (Figure 1C), suggesting a potential oncogenic role of elevated RNA editing in GBM. Gene ontology of genes with higher editing levels in GSCs compared with NSCs included regulation of stem cell differentiation, DNA replication, and RNA metabolism (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Gene set enrichment analysis showed that genes with highly enriched A-to-I RNA editing had a GSC signature, suggesting a role in stemness of the high editing in GSCs (Figure 1D). As expected from prior localization of A-to-I landscapes in human cells (45, 46), A-to-I–edited sites were preferentially localized to Alu repetitive elements, especially in the AluS subfamily (Figure 1E). GSC-enriched editing events were twice as likely to be enriched in 3′-UTR regions compared with intronic or intergenic regions (Figure 1F), whereas the converse trend was apparent with NSC-specific edits, suggesting that A-to-I RNA editing may be more important in the fate of these specific genes in GSCs relative to NSCs (Figure 1G), including the regulation of gene splicing and expression.

The majority of GSC-enriched editing events displayed highly conserved genomic localization in primates (Supplemental Figure 1D); however, comparison of these sites with those in other cancer types revealed less than 1% overlap (Supplemental Figure 1E), suggesting a potential unique contribution of GSC-enriched A-to-I editing events to GBM etiology and/or progression. Eighty-six genes were specifically edited in GSCs (Figure 1H), a fraction of which showed dominant editing events in comparison with NSCs. The genes with the highest fraction of sites edited and dysregulated in cancer biology are depicted in Figure 1I, including PTPRZ1, which is a marker of radial glia and GSCs (47). Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA; ref. 17) revealed that editing levels positively correlated with GBM grade (Figure 1J) and negatively correlated with patient survival in selected genes (Supplemental Figure 1, F–J). Selected editing sites that we identified were distinct from previous reports (17), suggesting that differences may be derived from distinct sequencing depth, intertumoral heterogeneity, or other factors, but also reflect the remarkable cellular heterogeneity of GSCs and their RNA diversity.

ADAR1 promotes GSC proliferation and self-renewal. To determine which ADAR(s) is/are functionally relevant to GBM, we correlated the mRNA levels of individual ADAR genes with levels in normal brain and survival in GBM using 3 large patient databases: TCGA, the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (CGGA), and the Re pository of M olecular Bra in N eoplasia D a t a (REMBRANDT). ADAR1 mRNA was overexpressed in GBM relative to normal brain (Figure 2A). Both ADAR1 and ADARB1 were elevated at the protein level in GSCs compared with NSCs and nonmalignant cells derived from epilepsy surgical resection specimens (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), but only ADAR1 was negatively associated with patient survival in all three GBM databases (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). ADAR1 protein levels were higher in cultured GSCs compared with matched depleting GBM cells (DGCs) (Figure 2B), and ADAR1 was selectively expressed in cultured GSCs, but not NSCs, by immunofluorescence staining (Supplemental Figure 2E). Consistently, ADAR1 was detected in GBM surgical specimens marked by SOX2, a GSC marker (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, the expression of each of the stem cell markers SOX2, SOX4, and BMI1 in TCGA GBM data sets was positively correlated to ADAR1 mRNA levels, but negatively correlated with the expression of both ADARB1 and ADARB2 (Supplemental Figure 2F). Together, these data strongly suggest a key contribution of ADAR1 to GSCs.

Figure 2 ADAR1 promotes GSC proliferation and self-renewal. See also Table 1 and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3. (A) ADAR1 expression levels in GBM (TCGA) and normal brain in the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) database. *P < 0.05. TPM, transcripts per million. (B) Immunoblotting of ADAR1 in paired GSCs and DGCs. GFAP and SOX2 serve as markers of differentiated and stem/progenitor cells. β-Actin served as loading control. (C) Immunofluorescence analysis of ADAR1 and SOX2. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Percentage of ADAR1+ cells among SOX2+ versus SOX2– cells performed in C. Data were compared by Student’s t test and shown as mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001. (E) ADAR1 expression of GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. n = 4. Data was determined by ANOVA and shown as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (F) Immunoblotting for ADAR1, PARP, and cleaved caspase-3 in GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. β-Actin served as loading control. Arrowheads indicate cleaved PARP. (G) Proliferation of GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. Data was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison testand shown as mean ± SD. n = 5. ****P < 0.0001. (H) Immunofluorescence analysis of Ki67 of GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. Scale bars: 20 μm. (I) Extreme limiting dilution analysis (ELDA) for sphere formation of GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. Data was determined by pairwise tests. n = 24. ***P < 0.001. (J) Proliferation of GSCs transduced with vector, ADAR1 wt, or ADAR1 E912A. Data was determined as in G. n = 5. ****P < 0.0001. (K) Immunoblotting for ADAR1 and cleaved caspase-3 in GSCs transduced as in J. β-Actin served as loading control. (L) ELDA for sphere formation of GSCs transduced as in J. n = 24. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Given the connections between ADAR1 and GSCs, we next determined the functional contributions of ADAR1 to GSC maintenance. Using 2 independent, non-overlapping shRNAs against ADAR1, both shADAR1s, but not nontargeting control shRNA, reduced ADAR1 mRNA (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3A) and protein (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3B) in patient-derived GSCs and DGCs. ADAR1 depletion induced apoptosis and loss of GSC proliferation (Figure 2, F and G), but had minimal to modest effects on matched DGCs (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). To identify the antitumor mechanisms triggered by ADAR1 depletion, we performed RNA-Seq in GSCs upon ADAR1 knockdown, showing that ADAR1 downregulation impaired expression of genes involved in cancer proliferation, particularly those involved in cell cycle control and DNA replication (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). As a consequence, the mitotic index measured by Ki67 was dramatically reduced (Figure 2H) and was associated with reduced GSC sphere formation, as assessed by in vitro limiting dilution assay, a surrogate of self-renewal (Figure 2I). To confirm that ADAR1 enzymatic activity was responsible for changes in GSC growth and self-renewal, we transduced 2 patient-derived GSCs with an empty vector control, a FLAG-tagged wild-type ADAR1 (ADAR1 wt), or a FLAG-tagged, enzymatically dead mutant ADAR1 that contains a point mutation in its catalytic site (ADAR1 E912A). GSCs transduced with ADAR1 wt displayed increased proliferation and self-renewal relative to vector control (Figure 2, J–L, and Table 1). In contrast, catalytically dead ADAR1 reduced proliferation, induced apoptosis, and reduced sphere formation relative to both ADAR1 wt and vector control, suggesting function as a dominant negative (Figure 2, J–L, and Table 1). Taken together, our data support an essential role for ADAR1 in GSC viability, proliferation, and self-renewal, likely mediated by the editing activity of ADAR1.

Table 1 Stem cell frequencies in GSCs (3565 and 3691) transduced with control vector, ADAR1 wt, or ADAR1 E912A

ADAR1-induced A-to-I RNA editing regulates GM2A expression. To identify critical ADAR1 targets in GSCs, we performed RNA-Seq in ADAR1-knockdown GSCs and intersected the results with GSC-specific A-to-I editing events. We prioritized target genes that were (a) downregulated upon ADAR1 knockdown, (b) reduced in editing levels, and (c) negatively associated with GBM patient survival in the TCGA database. We identified 10 genes using these criteria (Figure 3, A and B), among which we further prioritized targets by comparing the editing levels of each gene with the expression of both ADAR1 and the corresponding gene. GM2A showed the highest expression in GSCs, the greatest reduction in mRNA upon ADAR1 knockdown, and the best correlation between expression and A-to-I editing levels (Figure 3, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 3 ADAR1-induced A-to-I RNA editing of GM2A regulates GM2A expression. See also Supplemental Figure 4. (A) Volcano plot of relative gene expression in GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. Purple and blue points designate upregulated and downregulated target genes, respectively, upon genetic targeting of ADAR1. Red points denote genes with editing sites. (B) Venn diagram of the overlapping genes.Blue circle: downregulated genes with ADAR1 depletion, purple circle: genes with negative prognostic significance in GBM in TCGA, orange circles: genes with alterations in editing levels. The rectangle shows 10 overlapping genes. (C) Top: Correlation between expression levels of ADAR1 and overall editing level of GM2A in GSCs. Bottom: Correlation between expression levels and overall editing levels of GM2A in GSCs. (D) Immunoblotting of ADAR1 and GM2A in GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1. β-Actin served as loading control. (E) Sequence chromatograms of GM2A transcripts in 3691 GSCs transduced with shCONT, shADAR1, or shADARB1. Arrowheads indicate edited positions. Percentages indicate the calculated frequency of editing at selected positions. (F) Immunoblotting of ADAR1 IP in indicated GSCs. β-Actin served as a nonspecific control. (G) ADAR1 RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) to pull down GM2A mRNA in indicated GSCs. ACTB served as nonspecific control. +RT and –RT: with and without RTase in reverse transcription. (H) ADAR1 and GM2A mRNA expression in indicated GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1 with simultaneous transduction with vector control, wild-type ADAR1, or editing-dead E912A ADAR1 mutant. n = 4. Quantitative data from 4 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (I) Immunoblotting of ADAR1 and GM2A in indicated GSCs performed in H. β-Actin served as loading control. (J) Sequence chromatograms of the GM2A transcript performed in I. Arrowheads indicate edited positions.

GM2A is a small glycolipid transport protein, known as a GM2 ganglioside activator, that presents GM2 gangliosides to hexosaminidase (HEX) family members to promote ganglioside catabolism, which takes place predominantly in the central nervous system (48–50). Targeting ADAR1 expression in GSCs reduced protein and mRNA levels of both ADAR1 and GM2A (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4C), supporting ADAR1 as an upstream regulator of GM2A. Next, we characterized the editing events in GM2A and identified 2 prevalent GSC-specific A-to-I edits in its 3′-UTR (Figure 3E). By cloning the reverse transcriptase PCR products followed by Sanger sequencing, we found that these RNA editing events were diminished in GSCs upon transduction with shADAR1, but not nontargeting control shRNA (shCONT) or shADARB1 (Figure 3E). Based on published ADAR1 CLIP-Seq data generated in U87MG glioma cells (51), ADAR1 bound in the 3′-UTR of GM2A (Supplemental Figure 4D). We confirmed such binding in GSCs by performing ADAR1 RNA immunoprecipitation–PCR (RIP-PCR) (Figure 3, F and G). These data demonstrate that ADAR1 directly acts on GM2A transcripts in GSCs.

To further demonstrate that ADAR1-mediated RNA editing is responsible for enhanced GM2A expression, we performed rescue experiments with either shRNA-resistant wild-type ADAR1 (ADAR1 wt) or a mutant ADAR1 that contains a point mutation in its catalytic site (ADAR1 E912A). While both ADAR1 wt and ADAR1 E912A were expressed at equivalent levels, only ADAR1 wt rescued GM2A expression and editing levels in shADAR1-transduced GSCs (Figure 3, H–J). Collectively, these data show that ADAR1-mediated RNA editing regulates GM2A expression in GSCs. We note that a smaller change in GM2A editing in 3691 GSCs gave more drastic effects on GM2A expression in comparison with 3565 GSCs, which likely reflects certain unknown variations among patient-derived GSCs that render some GSC isolates more sensitive to editing change than other isolates.

GM2A contributes to GSC survival, proliferation, and self-renewal. GM2A was upregulated in GBM relative to normal brain and negatively associated with GBM patient survival in the TCGA GBM data set (Figure 4, A and B). GM2A expression was elevated at both the mRNA and protein levels in cultured GSCs compared with NSCs (Figure 4C). To determine GM2A expression within the GBM hierarchy, we compared GSCs with matched DGCs differentiated by serum exposure, revealing a consistent decrease in ADAR1 and GM2A expression in DGCs, which was coincident with diminished SOX2 expression (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 GM2A maintains GSC survival, proliferation, and self-renewal. See also Table 2. (A) Gene expression levels of GM2A in normal brain or gliomas in the TCGA database. Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. **P < 0.01. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of glioma patients with high or low GM2A expression in TCGA. P value was determined by log-rank test. (C) Left: Comparative GM2A mRNA expression in NSCs (NSC11 and WT83) and GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) by reverse transcriptase PCR. n = 4. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. ***P < 0.001. Right: Western blotting for GM2A in NSCs (NSC11 and WT83) and GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691). β-Actin served as loading control. (D) Western blotting for ADAR1 and GM2A in matched GSCs and DGCs. GFAP and SOX2 served as markers of differentiated or stem/progenitor cells. β-Actin served as loading control. (E) GM2A mRNA expression in GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A. na, not available. n = 4. Quantitative data from 4 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (F) Western blotting for GM2A, PARP, and cleaved caspase-3 in GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A. β-Actin served as loading control. Arrowhead indicates cleaved PARP. (G) Proliferation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A as determined by CellTiter-Glo. Quantitative data from 5 technical experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). n = 5. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. ****P < 0.0001. (H) ELDA for in vitro sphere formation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A. n = 24. Pairwise tests for differences in stem cell frequencies. ***P < 0.001.

To determine whether loss of function of GM2A phenocopied the loss of ADAR1, we used 2 independent shRNAs to knock down GM2A and assessed the impact of GM2A depletion on GSCs (Figure 4E). Similarly to ADAR1 knockdown, silencing of GM2A in 3 patient-derived GSCs induced apoptosis, as indicated by strongly increased cleaved caspase-3 (without induction of cleaved PARPγ) (Figure 4F), retarded GSC growth (Figure 4G), and abolished sphere formation in limiting dilution assays compared with a nontargeting control shRNA (Figure 4H and Table 2). Together, these data demonstrate that GM2A is required to maintain the tumorigenic potential of GSCs, although other genes likely contribute to this process.

Table 2 Stem cell frequencies in GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A

GM2 ganglioside catabolism is critical to maintain GSC stemness. GM2A is a sphingolipid protein that presents GM2 gangliosides to the lysosomal β-hexosaminidase enzymes (HEXA and HEXB) for catabolism in lysosomes (48, 52). Like GM2A, these GM2 ganglioside catabolism pathway genes were upregulated in GBM relative to normal brain, and both HEXA and HEXB were negatively associated with GBM patient prognosis (Figure 5A). GM2A expression correlated with HEXA and HEXB expression in GBM (Figure 5B), which is consistent with their coordinated function. However, as expected, GM2A did not directly regulate the expression of either HEXA or HEXB, as targeting GM2A expression did not significantly alter the RNA levels of either HEXA or HEXB (Figure 5C). To determine the roles of HEXA and HEXB in GSCs, we targeted HEXA and HEXB separately, each with 2 independent shRNAs (Figure 5D). Similarly to GM2A depletion, loss of either HEXA or HEXB decreased GSC growth (Figure 5, E and F) and abolished tumor sphere formation (Figure 5, G and H). These results suggest that elevated GM2 ganglioside catabolism is critical to maintain GSC stemness.

Figure 5 The GM2 ganglioside catabolic pathway maintains GSCs. (A) Left: Gene expression levels of HEXA and HEXB in normal brain and gliomas in TCGA. Statistical significance was determined by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. ***P < 0.01. Right: Kaplan-Meier survival curves of glioma patients with high or low HEXA or HEXB expression in TCGA. P value was determined by log-rank test. (B) Pairwise correlation analysis between GM2A, HEXA, and HEXB gene expression data from TCGA GBM data sets. Correlation coefficient (R) values are shown. (C) mRNA expression of HEXA and HEXB in GSCs (3565 and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shGM2A. Quantitative data from 3 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). n = 3. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001. (D) HEXA (top) and HEXB (bottom) mRNA expression in GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT, shHEXA, or shHEXB. n = 4. Quantitative data from 4 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (E) Proliferation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shHEXA determined by CellTiter-Glo. n = 5. Quantitative data from 5 technical experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. ****P < 0.0001. (F) Proliferation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shHEXB determined by CellTiter-Glo. n = 5. Quantitative data from 5 technical experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. ****P < 0.0001. (G) ELDA for in vitro sphere formation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) transduced with shCONT or shHEXA. n = 24. Pairwise tests for differences in stem cell frequencies. ***P < 0.001. (H) Analyses identical to those in G were performed for HEXB.

Given the functional contributions of GM2A, HEXA, and HEXB to lysosomal degradation of GM2 gangliosides, we next investigated lysosomal localization of GM2 gangliosides in GSCs in comparison with nonmalignant neural cultures from epilepsy patient surgical specimens. In GSCs, GM2 gangliosides strongly colocalized with lysosomes, as indicated by coimmune staining between the lysosomal marker Lamp2 and GM2 gangliosides (Figure 6A). In contrast, in nonmalignant cultures, GM2 gangliosides were located proximal to, but not in, lysosomes (Figure 6A). Upon shRNA targeting of GM2A, lysosomes appeared morphologically intact and remained near nuclei, while GM2 gangliosides became dispersed into the cytoplasm with only partial lysosomal localization in GSCs (Figure 6, B–E). Likewise, shRNA-mediated depletion of HEXA in GSCs induced a similar phenotype as GM2A depletion with a disrupted localization GM2 ganglioside to the lysosome (Figure 6, F and G). Finally, targeting ADAR1 in GSCs through shRNA transduction induced a similar loss of lysosomal localization of GM2 gangliosides (Figure 6, H–K). Collectively, these results support similar roles of ADAR1, GM2A, and HEXA in GM2 ganglioside targeting to lysosomes and GSC maintenance.

Figure 6 Disruption of GM2 ganglioside catabolism relocates GM2 gangliosides. (A) Immunofluorescence analysis of nonmalignant cells derived from epilepsy surgical specimens (NM176 and NM263) and GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of 3565 GSCs transduced with shCONT or shGM2A with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. n = 2 biological replicates. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Statistical values for experiments performed in B. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was compared by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (D) Immunofluorescence analysis of 3691 GSCs transduced with shCONT or shGM2A with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. n = 2 biological replicates. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (E) Statistical values for experiments performed in D. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was compared by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05. (F) Immunofluorescence analysis of 3565 GSCs transduced with shCONT or shHEXA with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. n = 2 biological replicates. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Statistical values for experiments performed in F. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was compared by Student’s t test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (H) Immunofluorescence analysis of 3565 GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1 with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. n = 2 biological replicates. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) Statistical values for experiments performed in H. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was compared by Student’s t test. ****P < 0.0001. (J) Immunofluorescence analysis of 3691 GSCs transduced with shCONT or shADAR1 with lysosome marker Lamp2 and GM2 ganglioside. n = 2 biological replicates. DAPI indicates nuclei. Scale bar: 10 μm. (K) Statistical values for experiments performed in J. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was compared by Student’s t test. ****P < 0.0001.

Pharmacologic inhibition of GSC self-renewal by exploiting of the ADAR1/GM2 axis. Having established the importance of the ADAR1/GM2 axis in maintaining GSC self-renewal and stemness, we next exploited strategies to intervene with this pathway. As ADAR1 is regulated by interferon through the JAK/STAT pathway (53, 54), we performed gene set enrichment analysis based on Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways in the GBM TCGA data set, revealing that the JAK/STAT signaling pathway was indeed one of the most differentially expressed gene sets in GBMs (Figure 7A). Several genes in the JAK/STAT pathway correlated with ADAR1 expression in GBM (Supplemental Figure 5A). Although the molecular link between ADAR1 expression and the JAK pathways remains to be fully elucidated in future studies, we elected to first explore the therapeutic potential of such connection by treating GSCs with selective inhibitors against 4 JAK family members: JAK1, JAK2, JAK3, and TYK2. We found that while inhibitors of JAK1, JAK2, and JAK3 showed minimal impact on ADAR1 expression (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D), a specific TYK2 inhibitor greatly diminished ADAR1 mRNA (Figure 7, B and C) and protein (Figure 7D) levels in GSCs. In line with ADAR1 as an upstream regulator, GM2A expression progressively diminished in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Pharmacologic targeting of GSC self-renewal through the ADAR1/GM2 axis. See also Supplemental Figure 5. (A) Gene set enrichment analysis based on KEGG pathway annotation of JAK/STAT signaling pathway genes in GBM informed by TCGA data. (B) ADAR1 and GM2A mRNA expression in 3565 GSCs treated with vehicle control (DMSO) or different concentrations of a TYK2 inhibitor. n = 4. Quantitative data from 4 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. **P < 0.01. (C) ADAR1 and GM2A mRNA expression in 3691 GSCs treated with vehicle control (DMSO) or several concentrations of a TYK2 inhibitor. n = 4. Quantitative data from 4 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SD (error bars). Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Western blotting for ADAR1, SOX2, and GM2A in GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) treated with vehicle control (DMSO) or TYK2 inhibitor. (E) Comparative concentration response curves for GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691), matched DGCs (1517, 3565, and 3691), and nonmalignant cells derived from epilepsy surgical specimens (NM176 and NM263) treated with increasing concentrations of a TYK2 inhibitor for 2 days. (F) ELDA for in vitro sphere formation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691) treated with vehicle control (DMSO) or a TYK2 inhibitor. n = 24. Pairwise tests for differences in stem cell frequencies. ***P < 0.001. (G) Cell viability of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; top) and matched DGCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; bottom) with increasing concentrations of desipramine. (H) Cell viability of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; top) and matched DGCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; bottom) with increasing concentrations of chloroquine. (I) Sphere formation of GSCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; top) and matched DGCs (1517, 3565, and 3691; bottom) with DMSO, desipramine, or chloroquine. Scale bars: 50 μm.

We next utilized the TYK2 inhibitor to determine its potency in selective inhibition of GSC proliferation relative to either nonmalignant cells or matched DGCs under the same concentrations (Figure 7E). TYK2 inhibitor treatment also reduced GSC self-renewal (Figure 7F). Given our finding of a link between ADAR1-mediated RNA editing and GM2 ganglioside catabolism, we explored the translational potential of targeting GM2. Certain cationic amphiphilic drugs, including desipramine and chloroquine, induce phospholipidosis and inhibit GM2 hydrolysis (55). Treatment with either desipramine or chloroquine reduced GSC proliferation (Figure 7, G and H, top panels) and sphere formation (Figure 7I, top panel). In contrast and aligned with GSC-specific effects, desipramine or chloroquine minimally affected the of DGC proliferation (Figure 7, G and H, bottom panels) and sphere formation (Figure 7I, bottom panel).

ADAR1 and GM2A promote in vivo tumorigenesis. As in vivo tumor formation is an essential feature of GSCs, we interrogated ADAR1 and GM2A dependencies in proof-of-principle tumor xenograft experiments. GSCs transduced with 1 of 2 independent shADAR1s or a control shRNA encoding a nontargeting sequence were transplanted into the brains of immunocompromised mice. Mice bearing intracranial GSCs transduced with shADAR1 demonstrated eradication of tumor formation relative to mice bearing GSCs expressing the shRNA control (Figure 8, A and B). We further extended the analysis by examining the GM2A dependency. Consistent with a critical role of GM2A in GSC maintenance, mice with transplanted GSCs expressing shGM2A displayed longer survival and reduced tumor volume compared with those transduced with the control shRNA (Figure 8, C and D). Collectively, these results strongly suggest that therapeutic targeting of the TYK2/ADAR1/GM2A axis may serve as a new clinical strategy for GBM treatment.