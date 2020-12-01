Healthy donor T cell responses to common cold coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2

HDs have circulating CD4+ T cell responses to 3 common cold coronaviruses but not to SARS-CoV-2. For the purposes of this publication, the term “HDs” refers to individuals not previously exposed to SARS-Cov-2. To quantify responses in these individuals, we performed IFN-γ ELISPOT assays to measure the frequency of T cells that secreted IFN-γ in response to peptides from the S protein from the common cold coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2. A stimulation index (SI) was calculated by dividing the spot-forming units (SFU) per million PBMCs elicited by a peptide pool by the SFU present in wells treated with media alone. A positive response was defined as a SI of greater than 3 and an absolute value of greater than 20 SFU per million PBMCs. The median frequency of T cells reactive to HCoV-NL63, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-OC43 S proteins was 33, 23, and 21 cells per million PBMCs, respectively. In contrast, the median response to SARS-CoV-2 was just 3 T cells per million PBMCs, which was not statistically different from the response to media alone (Figure 1A). Of the 21 HDs tested, 15, 10, and 10 individuals met both criteria for positive responses to HCoV-NL63, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-OC43 S peptides, respectively, whereas only 1 HD (HD9, indicated by the arrowheads in Figure 1) met both criteria for a positive response to the SARS-CoV-2 S peptide pool (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 IFN-γ responses to viral peptide pools from HDs and CCPs. The number of SFU from unfractioned PBMCs (A and E) and CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs (C and G) and the corresponding stimulation indices (B, D, F, and H) in response to S protein peptide pools from different viruses are shown. The number of SFU (I and K) and the stimulation indices (J and L) from unfractioned PBMCs in response to CEF and SARS-CoV-2 M and N peptide pools are also shown. Arrows indicate HD9. Each data point represents the mean of 3 replicate values. Horizontal bars represent the median. Statistical comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction and Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (n = 19–21 for samples from HDs; n = 3–4 for samples from patients with COVID-19). *P = 0.0332, **P = 0.0021, ***P = 0.0002, and ****P < 0.0001.

In order to determine whether CD4+ or CD8+ T cells were responding to the peptides, we depleted CD8+ T cells from PBMCs and used the residual cells in an ELISPOT assay. In virtually all study participants, CD8+ T cell depletion increased the number of SFU in all conditions. The median responses elicited by HCoV-NL63, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-OC43 S peptide pools were 61, 41, and 31 SFU per million cells, respectively (Figure 1C), and while the median responses to the SARS-CoV-2 S peptide pools were also higher, none of the participants met both the absolute count and the SI criteria for a positive response (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, T cells from COVID-19 convalescent patients (CCPs) recognized peptide pools from the SARS-CoV-2 S protein (Figure 1, E–H). The increase in responses to the common cold coronavirus S peptide pools following CD8+ T cell depletion suggests that CD4+ T cells were the major effector cells in our assay, especially since depletion of CD8+ T cells abrogated the responses to MHC class I–restricted peptide pools from CMV, EBV, and influenza (CEF) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143120DS1). However, it is likely that CD4+ T cells were more apt to be induced by the relatively long peptides used in our assay.

We then asked whether HD T cells were better able to recognize other SARS-CoV-2 peptides, including those from the N and M proteins. As shown in Figure 1, I and J, although the majority of HDs responded to CEF peptides, only HD9 had a robust response to peptides from the N protein, and no individual responded to peptides from the M protein. Although some of the other HDs had T cell responses that met the criteria for a positive response according to the SI, the absolute number of responding cells was less than the 20 SFU cutoff. In contrast, T cells from 2 of the 4 CCPs recognized peptide pools from the SARS-CoV-2 M and N proteins (Figure 1, K and L).

T cells target various regions of the HCoV-NL63 S protein. The most robust T cell responses were directed against the S protein of HCoV-NL63, so we focused on this virus for epitope-mapping studies. In order to determine which regions of the S protein were targeted by HD T cells, we performed ELISPOT assays with sequential peptide pools consisting of 10 overlapping peptides. As shown in Figure 2, we observed broad responses to the S peptide pools, and every pool was targeted by T cells from at least 1 individual. However, the most potent responses were elicited by pools 14 (amino acids 777–847), 2 (amino acids 61–131), and 15 (amino acids 837–907), with a median of 36, 28, and 26 T cells producing IFN-γ, respectively (marked in red on Figure 2). In order to define the targeted peptides, we repeated the ELISPOT assay with individual peptides from the pools that were targeted by the 6 HDs for whom we had sufficient numbers of PBMCs. Table 1 contains the list of the 22 peptides we were able to identify and the potential optimal epitopes and restricting HLA alleles. Interestingly, peptides 16 (amino acids 91–107), 132 (amino acids 783–799), and 141 (amino acids 837–853) were each targeted in 2 individuals.

Figure 2 Breadth of T cell responses to HCoV-NL63 S protein. The numbers of SFU per million PBMCs (A) and stimulation indices (B) generated for pools of 10 peptides are shown for 10 HDs. Horizontal bars indicate the median. Pools that elicited the most potent responses are highlighted in red.

Table 1 HCoV-NL63 T cell–targeted peptides detected by ELISPOT assay and HLA-binding predictions

Expansion of memory T cells and cross-recognition of HCoV-NL63 and SARS-CoV-2 S protein peptide pools. We cultured PBMCs with peptide pools from different viral proteins to determine whether we could detect memory CD4+ T cell responses that were not seen when PBMCs were assayed directly after isolation. As shown in Figure 3, preculturing of PBMCs with the HCoV-NL63 S peptide pool caused an increase in the percentage of HD and CCP CD4+ T cells that coexpressed either IFN-γ and IL-2 (Figure 3, A and B) or IFN-γ and TNF-α (Figure 3, C and D) when the cells were restimulated with the same peptide pool. Interestingly, a modest but significant increase was also seen when cells from HDs were precultured and stimulated with SARS-CoV-2 S peptide pools, suggesting that memory responses to these peptides could be amplified in some HDs. HD9, the only individual who had a positive ELISPOT response to the SARS-CoV-2 peptide pool, also had the most robust memory T cell responses to both HCoV-NL63 and SARS-CoV-2 S peptide pools. We performed the preculture expansion assay to determine whether cross-recognition could potentially explain this observation. As shown in Figure 4, PBMCs cultured in the absence of antigen for 10 days did not produce responses to HCoV-NL63 or SARS-CoV-2 S proteins or to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein that were above background levels (Figure 4A, plots 1–4) following a 12-hour restimulation with each peptide pool. In contrast, following 10 days of culturing with HCoV-NL63 S protein peptides, a 12-hour restimulation with the same peptides induced coexpression of IFN-γ and IL-2 from 1.25% of CD4+ T cells, a 9.6-fold increase over the response obtained when the cells were precultured without peptide (Figure 4A, plot 6 vs. plot 2). Interestingly, when cells that were cultured with the HCoV-NL63 S peptide pool for 10 days were restimulated with SARS-CoV-2 S peptides, we detected coexpression of IFN-γ and IL-2 in 0.41% of CD4+ T cells (Figure 4A, plot 8). This represents a 2.6-fold increase over cells that were precultured for 10 days in the absence of peptide and then stimulated with SARS-CoV-2 S peptides (Figure 4A, plot 4). Of note, we observed no increase in the percentage of cells that recognized SARS-CoV-2 N peptides following preculturing with the HCoV-NL63 S peptide pool (Figure 4A, plot 7 vs. plot 3), suggesting that the increase in SARS-CoV-2 S peptide–reactive cells was not due to nonspecific stimulation. Thus, it is likely that there was CD4+ T cell cross-recognition of S peptides from the 2 viruses. We observed similar 2.6- and 3-fold increases in antigen-responsive CD4+ T cells when PBMCs precultured with SARS-CoV-2 S peptides for 10 days were restimulated with SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 4A, plot 16 vs. plot 4) and HCoV-NL63 (Figure 4A, plot 14 vs. plot 2) S peptide pools, respectively, which is further evidence of T cell cross-recognition in HD9.

Figure 3 Expansion of antigen-specific CD4+ T cell responses. The percentages of cells that coexpressed either IL-2 and IFN-γ (A and B) or TNF-α and IFN-γ (C and D) are shown for cells from HDs (A and C) and CCPs (B and D) following preculturing for 10–12 days and stimulation for 12 hours with varied peptide pools (n = 11 HDs; n = 3 CCPs). In each panel, the peptide pool used for preculturing is shown first, followed by the peptide pool used in the 12-hour stimulation. *P = 0.0332 and **P = 0.0021, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test. Horizontal bars represent the median. NT, untreated; NL63, HCoV-NL63; S2N, SARS-CoV-2-N; S2S, SARS-CoV-2-S.

Figure 4 Cross-recognition of HCoV-NL63 and SARS-CoV-2 S protein peptide pools in HD9 and CCP2. PBMCs from HD9 (A) and CCP2 (B) were precultured with peptide pools (shown in rows) for 10–12 days and then stimulated for 12 hours with peptide pools (shown in columns). The percentage of cells that coexpressed IL-2 (y axis) and IFN-γ (x axis) is shown above the gated box in the upper right corner of each plot.

We performed the same experiment with PBMCs from a CCP (CCP2). Preculturing of PBMCs with HCoV-NL63 S peptides resulted in 42.6- and 10.0-fold increases in the percentage of cells that responded to restimulation with HCoV-NL63 (Figure 4B, plot 22 vs. plot 18) and SARS-CoV-2 S peptides (Figure 4B, plot 24 vs. plot 20), respectively. Interestingly, while preculturing of the PBMCs with the SARS-CoV-2 S peptide resulted in a 76.8-fold increase in the percentage of cells that responded to restimulation with the SARS-CoV-2 S peptide pool (Figure 4B, plot 32 vs. plot 20), no such increase was seen in the percentage of CD4+ T cells that responded to restimulation with HCoV-NL63 S peptides (Figure 4B, plot 30 vs. plot 18). Thus, the memory CD4+ T cells that were amplified by the S peptides from the 2 viruses most likely had different T cell receptor repertoires with different cross-recognition capacities. We obtained similar cross-recognition results with PBMCs from another CCP, CCP3 (Supplemental Figure 2), and in this case, preculturing of PBMCs with SARS-CoV-2 S peptides also resulted in cross-recognition of the NL63 S peptide pool.

We generally did not see amplification of HD CD8+ T cell responses after preculturing with HCoV-NL63 S or SARS-CoV-2 S or N peptide pools (Supplemental Figure 3). However, CD8+ T cells coexpressing TNF-α and IFN-γ in response to SARS-CoV S and N peptide pools were amplified in CCP3 in the expansion assay, and there was again evidence of cross-recognition of HCoV-NL63 and SARS-CoV-2 S peptides, suggesting that this phenomenon was not limited to CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2).