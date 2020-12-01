COVID-19 survival associates with the immunoglobulin response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor binding domain

Study cohorts. From February 25 to April 19, 2020, 1031 consecutive adult patients with suspected COVID-19 pneumonia were admitted to the emergency or clinical departments at the Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) San Raffaele Hospital (24, 25). Serum samples obtained at a time close to diagnosis were available for 582 patients. A confirmed infection (defined as a SARS-CoV-2–positive real-time reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction [RT-PCR] from a nasal/throat swab and/or signs, symptoms, and radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 pneumonia) was present in 509 of 582 (87.4%) cases (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142804DS1). The median age of these patients was 63 years (range 54–75 years); sex was 66.2% male and 43.8% female; ethnicity was 84.1% White, 10.0% Hispanic or Latino, 3.1% Black, and 2.8% Asian. With the exception of 29 patients, the date of symptom onset was identified. The median time from symptoms to admission was 7 days (range 4.5–10 days). The median time from symptoms to blood sampling was 10 days (range 7–16 days). As of May 25, 2020, median time from symptoms to last follow up was 59 days (95% CI: 58–60 days). The median time from symptoms to swab negativization was 40 days (95% CI: 38–42 days). A total of 452 patients (88.8%) were hospitalized and 79 were admitted to the ICU with a median time from hospitalization of 1 day (0–5.25 days). Out of 451 hospitalized patients, 93 died (20.6%) (30 of whom died after entering the ICU). Twenty-three (5.1%) patients were still hospitalized as of May 25, 2020, and 335 (74.3%) had been discharged. The median length of stay from hospitalization to discharge was 14 days (95% CI: 13–15 days), while the median time from hospitalization to death was 12 days (range 6–21 days). For patients who were still hospitalized, the median time from hospitalization to last follow up was 55 days (range 48–64 days). In addition, we included 8 paucisymptomatic subjects with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection but with mild symptoms, no history of hospital admission, a median age of 54 years (range 39–62 years), of which 4 (50%) were males, and 480 sera samples from organ donors collected from 2010 to 2012 as control samples (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Flow diagram of patients characterized in the study. All patients included in the study had a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection as defined by a positive RT-PCR from a nasal/throat swab and/or signs, symptoms, and radiological findings suggestive of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Recombinant antigen production and evaluation of antibody binding. We explored the IgG binding in LIPS to a panel of recombinant antigens (Supplemental Figure 1) in COVID-19 using patient sera collected at least 3 weeks after the disease onset and control sera collected between 2010 and 2012. The ROC-AUC analysis showed the absence of COVID-19–specific IgG antibodies against ORF7a, ORF8, and ORF10 proteins. A potentially antigen-specific reactivity was present against ORF6 and ORF9b proteins in a minor fraction of patients (Supplemental Figure 2). Regarding the reactivity against major SARS-CoV-2 antigens, an alternative version of the spike glycoprotein S1 RBD recombinant antigen (SARS-CoV-2 RBD) exhibited large differences in antigenicity (Supplemental Figure 3). Upon selection of the construct with best assay performance, we could detect strong and SARS-CoV-2–specific antibody binding in LIPS against an N-terminally luciferase tagged monomeric RBD construct (AUC = 1), a trimeric SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 spike glycoprotein (SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2) (AUC = 1), and a monomeric nucleocapsid protein (SARS-CoV-2 NP) (AUC = 1) (Supplemental Figures 3–5).

Antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD stratified by time from symptom onset and Ig class. We analyzed by LIPS 480 patients with COVID-19 in which available information allowed the stratification according to time from symptom onset (weeks 1, 2, 3, ≥ 4) and 95 follow-up samples after hospital discharge (Supplemental Table 2).

SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgM antibodies increased in prevalence from week 1 (43.4%) to week 3 after symptom onset (87.9%) followed by a small decline thereafter (Figure 2 and Figure 3). In prepandemic controls, the SARS-CoV-2 RBD-IgM LIPS showed a specificity of 98.5% (7/480). In antibody-positive patients, the IgM level peaked at week 2 and was followed by a decline thereafter (P < 0.0217, Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD antibody development. Antibody levels in COVID-19 patient (n = 575) and control (n = 480) sera were stratified by the symptom duration (weeks 1, 2, 3, ≥4) at serum sampling and by IgM, IgA, IgG immunoglobulin class (A–C, respectively). For each assay and time point are shown the percentage and count of antibody positive sera, the arbitrary units measured in each sample (circles), their probability density estimate (with the half violin plots upscaled to maximum width for better visualization), a box plot showing median, IQR, and whiskers extending to 1.96 times the median. The dashed vertical lines correspond to the threshold for positivity. Fill colors correspond to an antibody-positive (magenta) or -negative (light blue) score. A schematic depiction of the recombinant antigen is shown on top.

Figure 3 Assay performance of the SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD LIPS in COVID-19. Antibody levels in COVID-19 patient (n = 575) and control (n = 480) sera were stratified by symptom duration (weeks 1, 2, 3, ≥4) at serum sampling and IgM, IgA, IgG immunoglobulin class. Left panels: ROC curve analysis of LIPS assays measuring either IgM, IgA, or IgG at 1 week to 4 weeks or later after symptom onset. Shown are the total ROC-AUC and the pAUC95. Middle panels: Venn diagrams of spike RBD antibody-positive or -negative score combinations (shown as count and percentages) for different immunoglobulin classes at the same time points. Right panels: ROC-AUC, pAUC95, sensitivity, specificity, positive, and negative predictive values of an algorithm combining results from IgG and IgM immunoglobulin class–specific LIPS assays at the same time points.

SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgA antibodies increased in prevalence from week 1 (34.3%) to week 4 or later (87.4%) (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The RBD-IgA test specificity was 94.8% (25/480). The RBD IgA level increased modestly from week 1 to week 3 followed by a marginal decline (P = 0.0002).

SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG antibodies increased in prevalence from week 1 (25.9%) to week 4 or later (96.5%) after symptom onset. The specificity of the RBD IgG LIPS test was 100% (0/480) (Figure 2 and Figure 3). In antibody-positive cases, the IgG level increased over time from week 1 to week 4 (P < 10–12).

Positivity for RBD antibodies of more than one class progressively expanded over time, with patients simultaneously positive for 2 or 3 Ig classes increasing from 30% at week 1 to 95% at week 4 (Figure 3). In the first week, antibody-positive subjects had immunoglobulins of all 3 classes in 30% of cases (24/80), of 2 classes in 25% (20/80), and of a single class in 45% (36/80) that were predominantly IgM or IgA (Figure 3).

In patients, a partial correlation was present between SARS-CoV-2 RBD antibody levels of different Ig class that peaked in samples collected 2 weeks after symptom onset (R2: 0.474–0.694) and decreased thereafter (Supplemental Figure 6).

SARS-CoV-2 RBD antibody levels after hospital discharge. We collected sera from 95 patients at the 1 month visit after hospital discharge. All samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG antibodies. For a subset of 35 patients, samples were available from the first hospital admission and from visits 1 month and 3 months after discharge. In all patients, SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG antibodies continued to rise until month 3, with levels converging toward the upper limit of the assay range (P < 10–6) (Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 4 SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD antibody titer after hospital discharge. The line plots show the titer of IgG (orange), IgM (purple), and IgA (blue) according to time from development of symptom onset in sequential samples from the same patients (n = 35). Samples were collected at baseline and at follow-up visits 1 and 3 month after hospital discharge. The dashed lines indicate the cutoff of the IgG and IgM (black) and IgA (blue) assays.

The SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgM and IgA levels showed a more variable profile during follow-up. IgM levels decreased in most patients and seroconverted to negative in 60% (21/35) at month 3. IgA antibodies showed a trend toward a reduction in patients with a longer disease duration at baseline that did not reach statistical significance (Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 3).

Antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 stratified by time from symptom onset and Ig class. SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 IgM antibody prevalence increased in patients with COVID-19 from week 1 (62.2%) through week 3 (91.9%) followed by a decline. IgM levels peaked in week 2 and declined thereafter (P < 10–5) (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 2).

IgA antibody prevalence ranged from 62.9% in week 1 to 95.8% in week 4 or later with levels increasing modestly from up to week 3 followed by a marginal decline (P = 0.007) (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 2).

IgG prevalence progressively increased from week 1 (34.3%) to week 4 or later (97.2%) accompanied by a continuous rise in antibody levels (P < 10–16) (Supplemental Figure 7 and Supplemental Table 2).

SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 assays showed an overall lower specificity compared with the SARS-CoV-2 RBD LIPS, in particular for the IgM and IgA tests (IgM: 76.4%; IgA: 87.1%; IgG: 98.8%).

Positivity for SARS-CoV-2S1+S2 antibodies of more than one class progressively expanded over time, with patients being simultaneously positive for 2 or 3 classes increasing from 51% in week 1 to 95% in week 4 (Supplemental Figure 8). The correlation of S1+S2 antibody levels of different Ig class was partial and peaked in samples collected 2 weeks after symptom onset (R2 from 0.626–0.671) (Supplemental Figure 9).

Overall, we observed a correlation of SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 and RBD antibodies of all antibody classes. This was highest for IgG immunoglobulins (R2 = 0.866) followed by that of IgM and IgA antibodies (R2 = 0.714 and 0.692, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 10).

Antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 NP stratified by time from symptom onset. The SARS-CoV-2 NP IgG prevalence was 53.1% in week 1 and peaked at 93.7% at week 4, while in prepandemic controls the LIPS test had a specificity of 95% (26/480). The SARS-CoV-2 NP IgG levels increased in patients with COVID-19 throughout the study from week 1 to week 4 (P < 10–12) (Supplemental Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 2).

Diagnostic performance of SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay and their combination in COVID-19. After patient stratification according to time from symptom onset, we evaluated the diagnostic performance of each LIPS assay by determining the ROC-AUC, the partial ROC-AUC after imposing a 95% specificity (pAUC95), sensitivity, specificity, positive, and negative predictive values (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figures 8, 12, 13).

In addition, we evaluated alternative combinations of independent tests to select the best-performing algorithm to identify early seroconversion in patients with COVID-19. The combination of the SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgM and IgG LIPS showed the best positive predictive value at both week 1 (91%) and week 2 (96%) from symptom onset (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 14), a sensitivity of 48% in week 1, 83% in week 2, and a 99% specificity.

Antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 and clinical outcome. Patients were classified into 6 groups based on increasing disease severity: discharged without hospitalization (57/509, 11.2%); hospitalized 7 days or fewer (78/509, 15.3%); hospitalized more than 7 days (232/509, 45.6%); hospitalized and admitted to ICU and survived (49/509, 9.6%); hospitalized and died after admission to the ICU (30/509, 5.9%); hospitalized and died without admission to the ICU (63/509, 12.4%). The baseline characteristics, laboratory testing, and antibody prevalence at blood sampling of the patients with COVID-19 according to disease severity are summarized in Supplemental Table 4.

Going from best to worst outcome we saw an increase in age, prevalence of comorbidities, and male sex. Furthermore, among laboratory values determined at or in proximity to the time of sampling, the disease severity was associated with an increase in the neutrophils/white blood cells count and biomarkers of inflammation (CRP, IL-6, ferritin, platelet count), tissue damage (LDH, AST, ALT), coagulatory cascade activation (D-Dimer), and a decrease of hemoglobin values and lymphocyte count.

We then performed a time-dependent covariate Cox regression analysis of antibody responses (adjusted for sex and age and stratified for symptom duration at the time of sampling) on the time to death, time to ICU, and time to swab negativization (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 5). The development of SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG antibodies was associated with improved patient survival in regression analysis with a hazard ratio (HR) for time to death of 0.45 (95% CI 0.26–0.78, P = 0.0141). A trend was also present for the development of IgG to the SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 (HR and 95% CI for time to death 0.6, 0.35–1.02, P = 0.057). Neither the response to the nucleocapsid protein nor the responses to the same antigens of other immunoglobulin classes were linked to survival. Similarly, when SARS-CoV-2 RBD–specific IgG and other antibodies or antibody classes responses were combined the association with the survival did not improve.

Figure 5 Hazard ratios for death, ICU admission, and nasopharyngeal swab SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA RT-PCR negativization in patients with COVID-19. The forest plots show the corresponding hazard ratios for each variable at the time of antibody sampling. The univariable Cox regression analysis was adjusted for sex and age and stratified for the duration of symptoms at serum sampling. Antibody positivity was considered as a time-dependent covariate. Dots represent the HR, filled dots indicate P < 0.05.

A multivariable analysis using 2 different models confirmed the positivity for SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgGs (HR and 95% CI: 0.47 [0.25–0.87]; P = 0.016 and 0.42 [0.19–0.97]; P = 0.041, respectively) as an independent predictor of patient survival (Figure 6A). None of the evaluated antibody responses were associated with ICU admission. A trend for a positive association between the development of SARS-CoV-2 S1/S2 IgA antibodies and the time to swab negativization was observed in the univariable analysis (HR and 95% CI: 1.37 [0.97–1.93]; P = 0.074) that was confirmed as statistically significant in the multivariable analysis (HR and 95% CI: 1.74 [1.1–2.7]; P = 0.017) (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Multivariable hazard ratios for anti–SARS-CoV2 spike antibodies and time to death or to swab RT-PCR negativization in patients with COVID-19. (A) Forest plots of hazard ratios for time to death obtained with 2 models of multivariable Cox regression analysis using SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG-positive score and the shown variables measured at the time of antibody sampling. (B) Forest plot of the hazard ratio of a multivariable model for time to nasopharyngeal swab SARS-CoV-2 RNA RT-PCR negativization based on SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 IgA-positive score and the shown variables. A higher hazard ratio corresponds to a decreased time to swab negativization. The multivariable Cox regression analysis was adjusted for sex and age and stratified for the duration of symptoms at serum sampling. Antibody positivity was considered as a time-dependent covariate. Dots represent the HR, filled dots indicate P < 0.05.

Antibody responses to HA flu in COVID-19. We measured IgM and IgG antibodies against the HA1 antigen of the H1N1 Ca2009 virus in the COVID-19 patient and prepandemic control cohorts. The results showed that an average of 22.6% of patients with COVID-19 were HA1 IgM antibody positive in March and April as compared with 8.9% of prepandemic controls collected in the same months of years 2010 to 2012 (Supplemental Figure 15A and Supplemental Table 6). No differences were observed across patients in HA IgM prevalence after stratification according to disease severity (P = 0.475) (Supplemental Figure 15B). In light of the ubiquitous presence of HA IgG antibodies, we titrated the sera and stratified the levels into terciles. We observed no differences in high titer HA IgG (defined as those falling in the upper tercile) prevalence across patients with different disease severity (P = 0.919) (Supplemental Figure 15C). Flu antibodies were not correlated with those against SARS-CoV-2 antigens, as indicated by both regression and PCA analyses (Supplemental Figure 16).

Antibody responses to HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-HKU1 antigens in COVID-19. In both COVID-19 patients and prepandemic controls, IgG antibody binding to the HCoV-OC43 spike RBD was low, did not correlate with SARS-CoV-2 RBD IgG antibodies, and increased modestly from week 1 to week 3 after symptom onset (ANOVA P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 17 and Supplemental Table 2).

IgG antibody binding to the S2 antigen of both HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-HKU1 was instead strong and generalized in both case and control sera. We confirmed the specificity of this binding using monoclonal antibodies to irrelevant antigens (insulin and IA-2), that showed a signal overlapping with the assay background (Supplemental Figure 18). After serum titration and stratification of the S2 antibody reactivities into terciles, we observed that high titer IgG antibodies to the HCoV-OC43 or the HCoV-HKU1 S2 antigens progressively increased in prevalence and level in patients from week 1 to week 4 or later (P < 10–15 for both antigens) (Figure 7, A and B; and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 7 HCoV-OC43 and HUK1 S2 IgG antibodies in patients with COVID-19. (A, B) Kinetics of HCoV-OC43 and HKU1 S2 IgG expansion in COVID-19 (n = 575) and control (n = 480) sera stratified by the duration of symptoms at serum sampling. For each sample are shown the measured arbitrary units (circles), the probability density estimate (with the half violin plot upscaled to maximum width for better visualization), box plot displaying median, IQR, and whiskers extending to 1.96 times the IQR. Fill colors correspond to AU greater than 66th (light blue), greater than 33rd (purple), or less than 33rd (orange) percentile in patients with COVID-19. Shown are the percentages and count of subjects with AU greater than the 66th percentile. (C) Correlation of SARS-CoV-2, HCoV-OC43, and HCoV-HKU1 spike IgG in symptomatic COVID-19 sera. Shown are the linear regression (black lines) of log-transformed AU (circles), its 95% CI (gray areas), and its coefficients. (D) Dumbbell plot of IgG binding reduction in a selection of symptomatic and paucisymptomatic patients with COVID-19. LIPS using the indicated HCoV-OC43 and SARS-CoV-2 antigens were performed with (orange fill) or without (light blue fill) competition with untagged SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 protein.

In patients, a partial but clear correlation between HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-HKU1 S2 IgG antibodies was present that extended also to SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 IgG antibodies (R2 = 0.616–0.786) (Figure 7C).

We then conducted an inhibition of antibody-binding experiment using the SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 antigen as competitor and a selection of sera from symptomatic patients with COVID-19 and paucisymptomatic subjects with a proven SARS-CoV-2 infection and high titer SARS-CoV-2 spike antibodies (Figure 7D). All sera were diluted to bring the antibody binding within the linear range of the assay. The results showed that IgG binding to the cognate antigen sNLuc-SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 was reduced up to 90% in all symptomatic and paucisymptomatic COVID-19 sera (median percentage of inhibition of binding: 86% and 81%, respectively). The IgG binding to the HCoV-OC43 S2 antigen was instead only partially competed by SARS-CoV-2 S1+S2 in symptomatic (5/6, median binding reduction: 9%, IQR 3%–16%) and paucisymptomatic COVID-19 (8/9, median binding reduction: 36%, IQR 6%–49%).

The prevalence of serum samples with high levels of HCoV-OC43 S2 IgA increased from week 1 through week 3 followed by a modest decline (Supplemental Figure 19C). The S2 IgA levels in COVID-19 increased over time from week 1 to week 3 after symptom onset (P < 10–5) but were only modestly greater than in prepandemic controls (Supplemental Figure 19A). No correlation was observed between HCoV-OC43 S2 and SARS-CoV-2 IgA levels (Supplemental Figure 19B).