Commentary 10.1172/JCI143466

What are protective antibody responses to pandemic SARS-CoV-2?

Jeffrey P. Henderson

Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, Center for Women’s Infectious Disease, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey P. Henderson, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 South Euclid Avenue, Box 8051, St. Louis, Missouri 63110 USA. Phone: 314.273.2940; Email: hendersonj@wustl.edu.

Published October 15, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 12 on December 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(12):6232–6234. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143466.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 15, 2020 - Version history
Human antibody responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) hold intense interest, with research efforts directed at optimizing antibody-based interventions and monitoring immune status. By relating individual variations in antibody response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity, beneficial antiviral immune responses may be identified in detail. In this issue of the JCI, Secchi and collaborators describe antibody response profiles in 509 patients with COVID-19 from Italy during the 2020 pandemic. The research team found that multiple antibody types to multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens developed over four weeks. Notably, IgG against the spike receptor binding domain (RBD) was predictive of survival and IgA against the viral spike protein (S protein) associated with rapid virologic clearance. These results may help guide selection of convalescent plasma, hyperimmune products, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccine strategies for COVID-19.

