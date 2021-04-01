Genomic variants within chromosome 14q32.32 regulate bone mass through MARK3 signaling in osteoblasts

Exon-and intron-level expression of MARK3. We previously reported an eQTL for MARK3 transcript levels summed across all exons of the 26 predicted transcript isoforms, which colocalized with an eBMD association on chr 14. Nonreference alleles of the lead SNPs were associated with increased MARK3 transcript levels and decreased BMD. To determine whether the eQTL was regulating all or a subset of isoforms, we evaluated exon- and intron-level expression using Genotype–Tissue Expression Project (GTEx) (version 6) thyroid RNA-Seq data stratified by genotype at rs11623869, one of the SNPs strongly associated with BMD (P = 7.5 × 10–110). We used data from GTEx for this project due to the paucity of publicly available eQTL data on bone or bone cells and the fact we have previously shown that the MARK3 colocalizing eQTL was present in a large number of GTEx tissues, suggesting that its genetic regulation is under similar regulation across many tissues, including bone and bone cells. There are a total of 26 MARK3 exons across isoforms. Of the 16 exons found in the canonical full-length isoform (MARK3-201; ENST00000216288.11), we observed that increased read counts were associated with the nonreference T allele of rs11623869 for all 16 (14 of 16 had a significant effect of genotype at an adjusted P value (P adj ) < 0.05) (Figure 1, A and B), confirming our prior observation using gene-level eQTL data. The levels of the other 8 exons did not differ (P > 0.3) by rs11623869 genotype. Surprisingly, when we looked at intronic read counts, the rs11623869 genotype had a strong (P = 1.6 × 10–16) effect on intron 5 (Figure 1C). We observed a significant increase in the number of reads mapping to intron 5 in individuals carrying the nonreference T allele of rs11623869 (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Genetically regulated alterations in MARK3 splicing colocalize with an eBMD GWAS locus on chr 14 at 103.4 Mbp. (A) The levels of all exons of the canonical MARK3 transcript are affected by the rs11623869 genotype. (B) An example of exon 7 shows increased normalized RNA-Seq read counts in individuals homozygous for the nonreference alleles (TT) of rs11623869. (C) Reads mapping to intron 5 are influenced by rs11623869 genotype. (D) Normalized intron 5 reads were increased in individuals homozygous for the nonreference alleles (TT) of rs11623869. (E) sQTL influencing the excision of intron 5 in GTEx (version 8) pancreas tissue colocalizes with an eBMD GWAS locus on chr 14 at 103.4 Mbp. (F) sQTL influencing the excision of intron 5 in GTEx (version 8) salivary gland tissue colocalizes with an eBMD GWAS locus on chr 14 at 103.4 Mbp. (G) sQTL influencing the excision of intron 5 in GTEx (version 8) testis tissue colocalizes with an eBMD GWAS locus on chr 14 at 103.4 Mbp. (H) Cell lines with at least 1 rs11623869 T allele have a larger number of reads mapping to intron 5. (I) Schematic of the exons formed in intron 5 of MARK3. PPH4, colocalization posterior probability of hypothesis 4, which states that a single causal variant drives both the sQTL and eBMD association.

Two distinct MARK3 splicing QTLs colocalize with an eBMD association on chr14. In the latest GTEx release (version 8) the consortium identified splicing QTLs (sQTLs) in addition to gene-level eQTLs. This analysis was performed using the leafcutter algorithm (7), which measures intron-excision ratios as a measure of alternative splicing. For MARK3, there were a total of 3 significant sQTL involving intron 5. Two of the sQTL were observed in pancreas (P = 4.4 × 10–31) (Figure 1E) and salivary gland (P = 5.4 × 10–9) (Figure 1F) tissues, and both represented the excision ratio of the entire intron 5. Individuals with the nonreference T allele at rs11623869 had decreased levels of intron 5 excision, suggesting that intron 5 was inefficiently spliced in those individuals. The other sQTL, found in testis (P = 2.5 × 10–73) (Figure 1G), represented a novel intron (novel exon-exon junction) that began at the 5′ end of intron 5 and ended in the middle of intron 5 (hg38; chr14:103451983:103455319). All 3 sQTL strongly (PPH4 > 0.95) colocalized with the eBMD GWAS association.

To confirm these observations, we used nuclear RNA-Seq on cell lines from the ENCODE project (8). IMR90, a fibroblast cell line, was heterozygous for the top eBMD-associated SNPs, including rs11623869. In IMR90, we observed a large number of reads mapping to intron 5 (Figure 1H). Many were split reads spanning exons 5 and 6, supporting inefficient splicing of intron 5. Additionally, there was a relative absence of reads in intron 5 in NHEK cells, which are homozygous reference (GG) at rs11623869, and a large number of reads in HEPG2 cells, which are homozygous nonreference (TT) at rs11623869 (Figure 1H). A total of 134 SNPs were in linkage disequilibrium (r2 > 0.5) with rs11623869 in individuals of European ancestry (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142580DS1). Six of these SNPs are located in intron 5. In IMR90 nuclear RNA-Seq data from ENCODE (GEO GSE90262), all 6 showed significant allele-specific expression with more than 80% of the reads overlapping the 6 SNPs coming from the nonreference haplotype (Table 1). The human fetal osteoblast (hFOB) cell line, which was also heterozygous for rs11623869, demonstrated the same allele-specific expression pattern for the SNPs in intron 5 (Table 1).

Table 1 Allele-specific read counts for SNPs located in intron 5 in hFOB and IMR90 cells

In both IMR90 and hFOB, we also confirmed the formation of an exon in intron 5. In RNA-Seq data from both cell lines, we observed 111 reads supporting the presence of an exon that began at chr 14:103,455,317 and was preceded by a 3′ splice site AG (Figure 1I). We identified different ending sites for the exon. One ended at chr 14:103,455,353 and was followed by rs7150317 (chr 14:103,455,354), one of the 6 BMD associated intron 5 SNPS, which created a canonical 5′ splice site AG|GT on the nonreference allele (reference allele was AG|CT) (Figure 1I). The other version of the exon ended at chr 14:103,455,382 and was followed by a noncanonical 5′ slice site (AG|TTAATT) (ref. 9 and Figure 1I). Both forms of the exon contained a premature stop codon (PTC) in the middle of the MARK3 kinase domain, suggesting transcripts with the exon would not produce a functional protein and be targeted for nonsense-mediated decay (NMD).

The data regarding altered intron 5 splicing on the nonreference haplotype would seem to be at odds with the increased protein-coding transcripts, given that both the inefficient splicing and formation of exons led to the formation of PTCs. However, as shown above, exons of the full-length MARK3 isoform showed higher levels in GTEx thyroid tissue in individuals possessing the nonreference haplotype. To confirm this, we amplified full-length MARK3 cDNA using a primer pair starting in exon 1 and ending in the last exon. A total of 400 clones were sequenced. Of the 400, 180 (45%) represented full-length MARK3 transcripts arising from the reference haplotype (determined using the coding SNP rs13987) and 220 (55%) from the nonreference haplotype (1-tailed hypergeometric P = 0.025). Together, these data further support MARK3 as the causal gene at this locus. Additionally, they indicate that BMD-associated variants influence both MARK3 splicing and overall transcript levels.

Loss of MARK3 function in mice is associated with increased bone mass. The association between MARK3 expression and BMD in human tissue suggested by our previous work (1) was investigated in detail in genetically modified mice. Measurement of Mark3 mRNA expression levels across several mouse tissues (Figure 2A) showed high levels in mouse brain and kidney, as previously described (10, 11). Mark3 mRNA was also enriched in samples of cortical bone, growth plate, and bone marrow (Figure 2A). In primary mouse osteoblasts, Mark3 was expressed at levels 25-fold greater than that of 2 other family members, Mark1 and Mark2 (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Unrestricted loss of Mark3 in mice results in reduced fat mass and higher bone acquisition. (A) Mark3 mRNA expression across mouse tissues (n = 4). (B) mRNA expression levels of Mark1, Mark2, and Mark3 in primary osteoblasts (n = 5). (C) Growth curve of Mark3 global KO (Mark3–/–) mice and WT (Mark3+/+) littermates from 4 weeks to 12 weeks of age (n = 6–10). (D) Body length and gonadal fat mass normalized by body weight at 12 weeks of age (n = 7–10). (E and F) Representative computer renderings and quantitative analysis of femoral trabecular (E) and cortical bone (F) by micro-CT in Mark3+/+ and Mark3–/– mice at 12 weeks of age (n = 7–8). BV/TV (%), bone volume/tissue volume; Tb. Th (mm), trabecular thickness; Ct. Th (mm), cortical thickness. (G) Histomorphometric analysis of Mark3+/+ and Mark3–/– mice at 12 weeks of age (n = 7–10). N. Ob/B.Pm, osteoblast numbers per bone perimeter; N. Oc/B. Pm, osteoclast numbers per bone perimeter; MAR, mineral apposition rate. (H) Serum P1NP and CTX levels (n = 7–9). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test between genotypes.

In order to evaluate the effect of Mark3 deletion on the bone, we first examined the phenotype of mice with unrestricted loss of the Mark3 gene. Immunoblots performed on the global KO mice indicated successful deletion of MARK3 protein in various tissues, including femoral cortical bone, bone marrow, white adipose tissue (WAT), hippocampus, and kidney (Supplemental Figure 1A). Global Mark3-knockout (Mark3–/–) mice presented with significantly reduced body weight at all indicated ages (Figure 2C) compared with WT littermates (Mark3+/+), which was attributed to decreased body length and abdominal fat depots (Figure 2D), and in agreement with the original description of Mark3–/– mice (12). Morphometric analysis of the femoral bone by micro-CT showed significantly increased trabecular (Figure 2E) and cortical bone thickness (Figure 2F) in Mark3–/– mice compared with WT littermates. Histomorphometry performed at the femoral metaphysis showed a significant increase in both osteoblast and osteoclast number per bone perimeter and increased bone-formation rate/bone surface (BFR/BS) in Mark3–/– mice when compared with WT (Figure 2G). Mineralization surface/BS (MS/BS), which is a measure of the proportion of BS upon which new mineralized bone was being deposited during the period of calcein labeling, was also increased in Mark3–/– mice (Figure 2G). Serum levels of the bone formation marker total procollagen type 1 N-terminal propeptide (P1NP) were significantly increased in Mark3–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 2H), whereas carboxy-terminal collagen crosslinks (CTX) levels were similar between groups (Figure 2H). These results suggest that the increased bone volume following loss of Mark3 function results primarily from increased osteoblast number and activity.

To assess the impact of Mark3 deletion on bone mass without the potential confounding effects of alterations in body composition on skeletal acquisition, we generated mice lacking Mark3 selectively in osteoblasts by crossing mice expressing osteocalcin-Cre (Oc-Cre) with mice carrying Mark3 floxed alleles. Immunoblots performed in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice demonstrated a marked reduction in Mark3 protein expression specifically in bone samples, but not in other tissues (Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast to the growth retardation observed in the global Mark3–/– mice, Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice had no discernible changes in overall growth, body weight, and length (Figure 3, A–C) at 12 weeks and 18 months of age. In addition, 12-week-old Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice did not show alterations in gonadal fat mass (Figure 3D) as opposed to Mark3–/– mice (Figure 2, C and D). Moreover, 12-week-old Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice under a normal chow diet displayed unaltered insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance (Figure 3E), which is consistent with the glucose metabolism of Mark3–/– mice, as described previously (12). Similarly to the femoral phenotype in global Mark3–/– mice, bone thickness in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice was increased in both trabecular and cortical bone (Figures 3, F and G), with concordant increases in the mean polar moment of inertia (MMI-polar), indicating the bone’s capability of resisting against torsional loads was increased in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice when compared with the control Mark3fl/fl mice. The increased cortical thickness in the Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre femoral bone resulted in increased resistance to fracture when assessed by 3-point bending (Figure 3, H and I). Representative stress-strain curves for Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre and control mice group are shown in Figure 3H. The ultimate moment was shown here because it considers the span across which the bone was tested and is therefore more translatable across studies. Compared with control, 12-week-old Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice exhibited an increase in the ultimate moment with a decrease in Young’s modules (Figure 3I). These changes were primarily driven by an increase in preyield strain leading to an increase in preyield energy (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Mice lacking Mark3 in osteoblasts exhibit normal fat mass, but higher bone mass. (A) Growth curves for Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre and control mice (Mark3fl/fl) over 12 weeks (n = 5–6). (B) Body weight, (C) body length, and (D) gonadal fat mass of Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre and Mark3fl/fl mice at 12 weeks and 18 months of age (n = 5–6 for 12 weeks; n = 9–10 for 18 months). (E) Glucose tolerance test (GTT) and insulin tolerance test (ITT) in Mark3fl/fl and Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice at 12 weeks (n = 6–7). (F and G) Representative computer renderings of bone structure and quantitative analysis of the femoral trabecular (F) and cortical bone (G) generated from Mark3fl/fl and Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice at 12 weeks and 18 months old (n = 5–6 for 12 weeks; n = 9–10 for 18 months). (H) Representative stress-strain curves and stress-strain curves of Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre and Mark3fl/fl mice. (I) Ultimate moment, Young’s modulus, ultimate strain, ultimate stress, preyield energy, preyield strain, preyield stress and postyield energy as measured by 3-point bending test of the 12-week-old femur (n = 10). (J) Histomorphometric analysis of Mark3fl/fl and Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice at 12 weeks of age (n = 7–10). (K) Serum P1NP and CTX levels at 12 weeks (n = 10). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test between genotypes.

Histomorphometry performed in 12-week-old male Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre and control mice showed no difference in either osteoblast and osteoclast number per bone perimeter (Figure 3J). However, there was a trend toward higher bone BFR/BS and MS/BS in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice compared with Mark3fl/fl (Figure 3J), which may explain the increased bone thickness in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice compared with control. In agreement with increased bone thickness and similarly to Mark3–/– mice, serum levels of P1NP were significantly increased (Figure 3K), while CTX levels were unchanged in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice compared with the control Mark3fl/fl mice (Figure 3K).

MARK3 signals in osteoblasts impinge on the Notch pathway. To explore the mechanism of action of MARK3 in osteoblasts, we determined the effect of MARK3 loss of function on the differentiation of primary calvarial osteoblasts isolated from Mark3fl/fl neonates. Adenoviral CRE-mediated knockout of Mark3 ( referred to herein as Ad-CRE) (Figure 4A) accelerated the onset of osteoblast differentiation, as indicted by increased Oc mRNA expression (Figure 4B) and increased alizarin red–stained mineral deposition at 14 days (Figure 4C) as compared with adenoviral-GFP transfected control primary osteoblasts (referred to herein as Ad-GFP). Analogous results were obtained in human osteoblasts following siRNA-mediated knockdown of Mark3 (Figure 4, D–F). BrdU incorporation (Figure 4G) and immunoblot of cleaved caspase 3 (Figure 4H) to assess osteoblast proliferation and apoptosis, respectively, revealed no differences between Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected primary calvarial osteoblasts.

Figure 4 Mark3 deletion accelerates osteogenic differentiation in vitro via DVL/JNK/JAG1 pathway. (A) Mark3 and (B) Oc mRNA levels during osteogenic differentiation at days 0, 7, and 14 in Mark3fl/fl primary osteoblasts transfected with Ad-GFP and Ad-CRE (n = 4). (C) Representative images and quantification of Alizarin red (ARS) staining after 14 days of osteogenic differentiation in Ad-GFP and Ad-Cre transfected primary osteoblasts (n = 3). (D) Mark3 mRNA levels after 48 hours of siRNA treatment in hBMSCs. (E) Representative images and quantification of ARS staining after 14 days of differentiation in control and siRNA transfected primary hBMSCs (n = 3). (F) qRT-PCR analysis of Oc expression after 14 days of osteoblast differentiation (n = 4) in primary hBMSCs. (G) BrdU incorporation for primary osteoblasts isolated from Mark3fl/fl and Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice (n = 5-6). (H) Western blot to detect cleaved caspase 3 in Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected osteoblasts (n = 5). (I) Bulk RNA-Seq of Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected Mark3fl/fl primary osteoblasts identifies Notch signaling and cytoskeletal organization as potential pathways regulated by MARK3. (J) Relative mRNA expression of Jag1 and Hes1 at days 0, 7, and 14 of osteogenic differentiation Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected Mark3fl/fl osteoblasts (n = 4). (K) Western blot and quantification of JAG1 48 hours after adenovirus treatment of primary osteoblasts (n = 8). (L) Hes1 luciferase reporter assay on Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected Mark3fl/fl primary osteoblasts (n = 4–5). (M) Egr1 mRNA levels after 48 hours of Ad-GFP and Ad-Cre transfection (n = 5). (N) Egr1 and Jag1 mRNA after 48 hours of transfection of si-Egr1 in primary osteoblasts (n = 5). (O) Phos-tag SDS-PAGE of DVL to indicate phosphorylated forms of DVL after 48 hours in Ad-GFP– and Ad-Cre–transfected Mark3fl/fl primary osteoblasts (n = 4). (P) Phos-tag SDS-PAGE of DVL to indicate phosphorylated forms of DVL after overexpression of the human MARK3 kinase domain in primary hBMSCs (n = 3). (Q) Immunoblot of p-JNK and t-JNK after 48 hours of Ad-GFP and Ad-Cre transfection (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test between genotypes.

To identify possible downstream targets of MARK3 in osteoblasts, we profiled global RNA transcripts by RNA-Seq in Ad-GFP versus Ad-CRE Mark3fl/fl primary osteoblasts after 24 hours of infection. Supplemental Table 3 shows all differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05). Pathway analyses of RNA-Seq conducted on control and Mark3-deficient osteoblasts revealed significant downregulation of genes involved in cytoskeleton organization, gap junctions, insulin signaling, apoptosis, and Notch signaling (Figure 4I). In particular, the expression of Jagged1 (Jag1) mRNA was downregulated, as were several transcription factors known to regulate Jag1 expression, including Neurl1a, Stat3, Tfcp2l1, Egr1, and Foxl (Figure 4I). All gene symbols, fold changes, and adjusted P values of the analyzed Notch pathway from RNA-Seq are included in Supplemental Table 2. In accordance with these predictions, Cre-mediated knockdown of Mark3 in primary osteoblasts reduced Jag1 and Hes1 mRNA expression (Figure 4J), decreased JAG1 protein levels (Figure 4K), and reduced the activity of a Hes1 reporter construct expressing luciferase (Figure 4L). As predicted from our pathway analysis (Figure 4I), the expression of Erg1, a known transcriptional regulator of Jag1 (13), was reduced in Mark3-efficient osteoblasts (Figure 4M), whereas siRNA-mediated knockdown of Egr1 reduced Jag1 mRNA (Figure 4N).

We next investigated the impact of Mark3 deficiency on downstream targets of Jag1. Mark3-deficient osteoblasts had decreased levels of phospho disheveled (DVL) (Figure 4O), a known downstream mediator of the MARK3 signaling cascade (14, 15). Conversely, overexpression of the human MARK3 kinase domain increased phosphorylation of DVL in primary human bone marrow stromal cells (hBMSCs) (Figure 4P). In addition, levels of phosphorylated JNK, an established target of DVL (16, 17), were significantly reduced in Mark3-deficient osteoblasts (Figure 4Q) whereas phosphorylated β-catenin (p–β-catenin) and total β-catenin (t–β-catenin) were not changed compared with that in controls (Supplemental Figure 2). These observations indicated a regulatory association between MARK3 and the Notch signaling pathway. The change of Egr1 is in accordance with the inhibited phosphorylation of DVL-JNK, as Egr1 is transcriptionally regulated by the JNK/c-Jun pathway (18, 19).

Osteoblast-targeted overexpression of Jag1 normalizes bone mass in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice. To further test the concept of MARK3 as a key regulator of Notch signaling in mature osteoblasts, we overexpressed Jag1 in osteoblasts derived from Mark3+/+ and Mark3–/– calvaria (Figure 5A) to rescue the effects of Mark3 deletion. Indeed, the enhanced alkaline phosphatase and mineral accumulation upon Mark3 deletion were reversed by overexpression of Jag1 plasmid in 14 day–differentiated osteoblasts (Figure 5B), which further suggests that JAG1 is a downstream mediator of MARK3 signaling during osteogenesis.

Figure 5 Targeted overexpression of Jag1 in osteoblasts reverses high bone mass in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice. (A) Efficiency of Jag1 overexpression after transfection measured by qRT-PCR (n = 3). (B) Left: ALP and ARS staining after 14 days of differentiation in Mark3+/+ and Mark3–/– primary osteoblasts transfected with a control or Jag1 overexpression plasmid. Right: quantification (n = 6). (C) Deletion of Mark3 and overexpression efficiency of Jag1 in femur of Mark3fl/flJag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre mice (n = 6–7). (D) Growth curves for Mark3fl/fl, Jag1LSL, Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre, Mark3fl/flJag1LSL, Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre, and Mark3fl/flJag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre over 12 weeks (n = 6–10). (E) Representative computer renderings of bone structure and quantitative analysis in the femoral trabecular and cortical bone in Mark3fl/fl, Jag1LSL, Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre, Mark3fl/flJag1LSL, Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre, and Mark3fl/flJag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre mice at 12w of age (n = 9-10). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test between 2 groups or 1-way ANOVA followed by Student-Newman-Keuls test between multiple groups.

To gain additional support for NOTCH/JAG1 as mediators of MARK3 signaling in vivo, we analyzed bone mass acquisition in double-transgenic mice generated by crossing Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice with osteoblast-specific heterozygous Jag1 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 3) (Mark3fl/fl,Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre). Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis showed effective deletion of Mark3 and overexpression of Jag1 in the respective mouse models (Figure 5C). Similarly to Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice, both Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre and the double-transgenic Markfl/fl;Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre showed no significant changes in body weight and trabecular BV/TV (Figure 5, D and E). However, the increased trabecular and cortical thickness observed in Mark3fl/fl;Oc-Cre mice was reversed in the double-transgenic Mark3fl/fl;Jag1LSL/+;Oc-Cre mice (Figure 5E), suggesting that JAG1 acts downstream of MARK3 and that its overexpression rescues Mark3 deletion.

MARK3 is a downstream target of LKB1 in osteoblasts. The results described above support a mechanistic link between the genomic regulatory elements that account for Mark3 expression and its downstream signaling, but do not provide information on how this kinase is regulated by upstream signals in osteoblasts. In this regard, previous studies have shown that the master kinase liver kinase B1 (LKB1) phosphorylates MARK3 in a variety of cell types (20). To determine whether this also occurs in osteoblasts, we compared the effect of overexpression of either WT Lkb1 or a mutant Lkb1-K78M construct deficient in kinase activity (21). Transfection efficiency was measured by RT-PCR (Figure 6, A and C). In line with our hypothesis, overexpression of Lkb1 increased the phosphorylation of MARK3 (Figure 6B), while the inactive kinase K78M-Lkb1 inhibited the phosphorylation of MARK3 (Figure 6D).