Commentary 10.1172/JCI142497

Getting to the point in point-of-care diagnostics for tuberculosis

Elisa H. Ignatius,1,2 Keira A. Cohen,3 and William R. Bishai1

1Division of Infectious Diseases,

2Division of Clinical Pharmacology, and

3Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: William R. Bishai, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB2 Room 108, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.3507; Email: wbishai@jhmi.edu.

First published September 28, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 11 on November 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):5671–5673. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142497.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published September 28, 2020 - Version history

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to affect over 10 million people per year worldwide. Despite advances in diagnosis, smear microscopy insufficiently detects pulmonary disease, with test result reporting taking longer than a day. While urine assays to detect the lipopolysaccharide lipoarabinomannan (LAM), present in mycobacterial cell walls, can provide results within minutes, the currently available assay has low sensitivity and its application is limited to patients with HIV suspected of having TB. In this issue of the JCI, Broger and Nicol et al. investigated 3 rapid urine tests in 372 ambulatory HIV-negative individuals suspected of having TB in South Africa and Peru. FujiLAM emerged as a rapid test to confirm TB diagnosis in the HIV-seronegative population. This study shows that FujiLAM has considerable potential to reshape the TB diagnostics landscape, making diagnosis and treatment in one office visit a reality for TB.

