Diagnostic accuracy of 3 urine lipoarabinomannan tuberculosis assays in HIV-negative outpatients

In this multicenter cohort study of 372 HIV-negative outpatients with respiratory symptoms suggestive of pulmonary TB from high-burden TB settings in Peru and South Africa, the FujiLAM POCT was 98.9% specific and identified 53.2% of positive TB cases, representing a 5-fold increase in sensitivity among HIV-negative patients compared with AlereLAM. FujiLAM was designed as a rule-in TB diagnostic test to allow rapid treatment initiation and reached a PPV of 95.2%. Together with its high sensitivity for TB diagnosis in people living with HIV (19) (sensitivity of 70.7% across CD4 strata), the FujiLAM might have considerable impact on the TB epidemic when scaled-up widely for use in near-patient settings. This is supported by a recent impact modeling analysis. The analysis focusing on LAM-based assays concluded that, relative to the status quo, using a urine-based LAM assay (with 70% sensitivity in people living with HIV and 30% sensitivity in HIV-negative people) in all people presenting to care with TB symptoms would avert 30% of TB deaths and 18% of incident TB cases between 2020 and 2035 in South Africa (22). The FujiLAM does meet these targets in the study analyzed here. While the study might overestimate sensitivity because of the high burden of disease at the study sites, it might at the same time underestimate sensitivity as the study did not consider patients with extrapulmonary TB or patients that have a hard time producing a sputum (e.g., children). FujiLAM’s NPV is 83.2% and a negative FujiLAM result alone should not be used to rule-out TB; additional microbiological testing is required.

When considering LAM assays for real-world clinical use it is important to evaluate the diagnostic yield, PPV, and NPV of algorithms that combine LAM assays and sputum-based assays such as Xpert or SSM (23). In this study, the combination of FujiLAM and Xpert reached 82.0% sensitivity at 98.9% specificity (Figure 2), a PPV of 96.8%, and NPV of 92.8% (Table 2). Importantly, the combination of FujiLAM and SSM, which is still widely used in clinical practice if Xpert or other molecular tests are not available, reached a similarly high PPV of 96.3% and NPV of 88.7%. The use of these combinations has the potential to rapidly inform TB treatment within a day or less in decentralized settings, and treatment in FujiLAM-positive patients can immediately be started due to the tests’ high PPV. The characteristics of FujiLAM and Xpert are complementary: FujiLAM cannot detect drug resistance but Xpert can; Xpert is instrument-based but FujiLAM is a fully disposable POCT; and Xpert uses sputum that is often hard to obtain whereas FujiLAM uses urine. These findings, as well as the outcomes from the modeling studies (22, 24) suggest that there may be value in integrating LAM-based assays such as FujiLAM into diagnostic algorithms in general populations. A recent assessment further concludes that the Xpert/FujiLAM combination can be cost effective (our unpublished observations).

An algorithm that starts with x-ray in combination with symptom-based screening to rule out TB and increase pretest probability followed by FujiLAM-based diagnosis warrants further investigation. In sum, future studies should carefully assess FujiLAM’s added value in real-world scenarios in combination with different tests available at various levels of care and report the PPV and NPV of such algorithms.

When comparing the 2 study sites, the performance of all LAM tests was lower in South Africa compared with Peru. The FujiLAM PPV in South Africa was 72.7% compared with 100% in Peru, which was partially due to the lower TB prevalence in South Africa. Assuming a similar pretest probability (prevalence) like in Peru, which could be achieved with optimized TB screening (e.g., with x-ray), the PPV of FujiLAM would increase to greater than 90%. This is sufficiently high to initiate treatment and substantially higher than the clinical diagnosis that is often used in today’s clinical practice to initiate empiric treatment. Various indicators suggest that late medical consultation resulting in more advanced disease in Peru, or patient selection bias, are possible reasons that explain the large differences between sites. This is further supported by a relatively high TB prevalence, high SSM positivity rate, and more patients with higher mycobacterial loads in sputum, as indicated by 62% of patients with short MGIT time to detection (TTD) in Peru compared with patients in South Africa (Table 1). Subgroup analyses showed that LAM positivity is associated with surrogate markers of body mycobacterial load, such as shorter MGIT TTD, SSM positivity and Xpert semiquantitative result (Figure 4). This finding is in line with an earlier study showing that urine LAM likely reflects total mycobacterial body burden (25). On the other hand, FujiLAM was negative in a subset of patients with smear-positive disease, suggesting that mycobacterial burden in the sputum is likely not fully reflective of total mycobacterial body burden. Another factor that could impact diagnostic accuracy as a function of geography are structural differences of LAM in different TB strains but there is no scientific evidence of such differences, and further research is needed.

A high specificity (≥98%) of a POCT is necessary to avoid overtreatment. Specificity of FujiLAM in this study with HIV-negative patients was 98.9%, higher than AlereLAM’s specificity at 92.3% (Figure 2). Earlier studies reported a lower specificity for FujiLAM (16, 19, 26) and the result from this study underlines the importance of a very comprehensive reference standard for a proper specificity assessment of urine biomarker tests (27).

Our study further shows the potential of LAM as a TB diagnostic biomarker. Using preconcentration of urine samples and the ultrasensitive EclLAM assay, which exploits high-affinity monoclonal antibodies directed toward Mtb-specific lipoarabinomannan epitopes (14), we demonstrated that sensitivity increments compared with FujiLAM are feasible. However, this currently requires specialist laboratory equipment allowing electrochemiluminescent-based detection and sophisticated assay protocols. The EclLAM assay reached 66.7% sensitivity at 98.1% specificity, showing that a threshold around 5 pg/mL LAM or below is required to meet the TPP sensitivity target. Other recent research studies (25, 28–30) indicated that lower detection limits will translate into higher diagnostic sensitivity. We also showed this in our earlier small case control study that uses an earlier version of the EclLAM and reached 80% sensitivity in HIV-negative SSM-positive patients at a threshold of 11 pg/mL (14). In this study, despite the lower threshold due to urine preconcentration, the sensitivity of EclLAM is lower, which is likely a result of the case control design of the earlier study, whereas this study used a rigorous cohort design with a low risk of bias.

It is important to mention that our threshold is an estimate based on the EclLAM assay and nonstandardized LAM calibration material and might not be generalizable to other LAM assays with different antibodies, detection technologies, or LAM calibration material. Establishing biological reference materials, as has been done by the WHO for other diseases (31), is an urgent priority to support the development, validation, and comparison of current and future LAM assays.

EclLAM is a research assay employing laboratory equipment and is not designed for use at the POC. In addition, preconcentration was required to increase sensitivity. Therefore, key challenges in the development of next generation LAM POCT’s are to reach a high analytical sensitivity with thresholds in the low pg/mL range while keeping the test simple, affordable, and highly specific. Today, the most sensitive POC lateral flow immunoassays detect antigens, like the Malaria histidine-rich protein II or LAM in case of FujiLAM, in the low picogram per milliliter range (16, 32) and sample concentration, signal amplification, and/or reagent optimization will likely be needed for POCT’s to reach sensitivities like the EclLAM.

Taken together, these results suggest that LAM is present in the urine of most HIV-negative patients and that improved assay methods and reagents for LAM detection will lead to increased diagnostic accuracy. The results also suggest that as the detection limits for high sensitivity laboratory-based tests for LAM continue to improve, centralized urine or blood-based (33) TB antigen detection could also provide a high-throughput complement to nucleic acid tests for TB.

The strengths of this study were the consecutive enrollment of a cohort of HIV-negative patients from 2 epidemiologically diverse TB endemic settings in Africa and South America, the comparison of 3 independent LAM assays, the rigorous study design and the comprehensive reference standard. A limitation of the study is that patients unable to provide sputum and patients in whom the disease was thought to be only extrapulmonary and who might benefit from non–sputum-based testing (20) were excluded, which could have decreased the sensitivity of the LAM assays. Also, the SSM proportion, Xpert, and MGIT TTD results suggest more advanced disease in the Peruvian cohort but relatively low burden in South Africa, which could have artificially influenced the sensitivity of the assays. FujiLAM was designed as a POCT and can be used with fresh, unprocessed urine. The use of frozen urine samples for LAM testing in this study could have lowered LAM concentrations, as a recent study showed that the use of fresh samples leads to minor sensitivity increases in FujiLAM (34). Centrifugation of urine is not necessary before FujiLAM testing, but it was a standard procedure in this study.

In conclusion, FujiLAM has the potential to improve rapid diagnosis of TB at the point-of-care among all people with presumptive TB presenting to outpatient health care centers and could have a high impact on patient outcomes if implemented as a rule-in test in combination with rapid treatment initiation. Further prospective studies are needed to confirm these findings and assess the effect on patient impact to inform policy. Furthermore, the findings highlight the clinical potential of LAM-based diagnosis, and research toward an even more sensitive generation of LAM tests should be prioritized.