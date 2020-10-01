A deliberate path toward diversity, equity, and inclusion within the ASCI

Several recent ASCI efforts have broadly targeted the physician-scientist pipeline. The Young Physician-Scientist Award (YPSA) program was established in 2013 to recognize the achievements of young physician-scientists and to provide opportunities for networking and mentoring through attendance and presentation at the Joint Meeting. In 2020, this program was augmented with a dedicated career development program around the topic of effective networking. A second initiative to impact the physician-scientist pipeline was the recent redesign of the ASCI Institutional Representative program (4). The redesign focused on defining the role for institutional representatives coupled with better institutional support. Representatives are encouraged to proactively seek and mentor candidates for nomination for both the YPSA and ASCI with an eye toward diversity, including not just racial and gender diversity but also diversity of scientific and medical disciplines. Although both the YPSA and the Institutional Representative program have made a concerted effort to foster racial and gender diversity, the impact of that effort may not be seen for years. It is encouraging, however, that in the 3 years since the ASCI started collecting data on race and ethnicity, the percentage of inductees into ASCI who self-identify as underrepresented minorities has increased from 3.8% to 20.0%. Raising the upper limit of age for nomination to ASCI to 50 beginning with the 2014 nomination cycle may also have had a positive impact on diversity among nominees. Factors that may prolong the time to a successful independent research career include socioeconomic barriers, disabilities, childbirth, and child and elder care responsibilities; these factors may disproportionately affect minority and female physician-scientists.

The creativity and impact of scientific investigation is improved by diversity (5, 6). Attracting a diversity of talented young people to our field will be facilitated by having diverse role models in senior and leadership positions. As such, the ASCI Council is a highly visible symbol of the physician-scientist establishment. Notably, the current 12-member ASCI council includes 8 women. Fifty percent of ASCI presidents in the past decade have been female, including the last 3 in succession, and all 6 of our elected 2020–2021 Councilors are female. However, the representation of minorities remains low, as does the inclusion of fields outside of Internal Medicine. We must actively seek nominees for ASCI Councilor and Officer positions who better represent the ethnic, racial, and scientific diversity of physician-scientists and the patients we serve.

A cornerstone of the ASCI mission is to publish 2 leading scientific journals, the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), established in 1924, and JCI Insight, launched in 2016. Like the ASCI, the editorial leadership of the JCI has historically been dominated by white men. However, this landscape is changing. Rex Ahima, the first editor of the JCI from a historically underrepresented minority, leads a 45-member editorial team that includes 11 women and 6 self-identified underrepresented minorities. Kathleen Collins, the current editor of JCI Insight, is the first female editor of either journal and leads a 20-member editorial team that includes 9 women and 2 self-identified underrepresented minorities. To address issues of systemic bias in author order, the JCI requires transparency and justification for order of author listing when 2 authors share the first author position on a submitted manuscript (7); suggested methods to reduce gender or racial bias include alphabetical ordering or a coin toss. The JCI has also highlighted issues of gender inequities and the challenges that women from underrepresented minorities face in medicine and academic research (8, 9). In this issue of the JCI, a series of articles focuses on specific actions to address racial disparities in health care access and biomedical research (10–12).