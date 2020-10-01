COVID-19, racism, and the pursuit of health care and research worthy of trust

COVID-19 disparities and the reactions of many Americans to racially motivated violence are not surprising. The social contract concept suggests that individuals consent to yielding some of their freedoms and submitting to authority in exchange for protection of their remaining rights or maintenance of the social order (1). A level of trust in authority is inherit in this consent. However, over the course of history, African Americans and other people of color have been excluded from the social contract made by the US government with its citizens or subjected to the repercussions of a broken contract. These breeches of contract are reflected in structural racism. In the US, structural or institutional racism includes policies and structures that allow the dominant group (White Americans) to differentially allocate desirable opportunities and resources to people of color, subjecting them to harm and failing to protect them (2). Policies inherent to institutional racism, such as residential segregation, have long-lasting adverse health effects on the population. Residential segregation places people of color in neighborhoods that lack social investment, leading to less access to high-quality health care and education, healthful foods, well-paying jobs, and safe housing, physical, and social environments (3).

In health care, structural racism is evident in the well-documented disparate access to care and the quality of health care received by people of color in the US. These disparities are pervasive across settings, populations, health conditions, and levels and types of care. Researchers have pointed to factors that contribute at multiple levels — from policies and community resources to organizational attributes and clinician behaviors. It is not surprising, then, that African Americans, Latino individuals, and those in other racial/ethnic minority groups report lower levels of trust in physicians and health care systems than do Whites (4).

In research, structural racism shows up in the disproportionately low levels of funding for health disparities research (5), the lack of diversity among leadership and investigators in the research enterprise, the underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in research studies, and the lack of engagement of communities of color in the design and conduct of research studies, including the dissemination of results. For example, African Americans make up 13% of the US population, but only 5% of patients enrolled in clinical trials that support US Food and Drug Administration approval of new drugs (6).