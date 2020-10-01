NIDDK initiatives addressing health disparities in chronic diseases

Studying etiology and treatment in those most affected has long been a major consideration for the NIDDK in designing interventional and epidemiological studies. For example, because the heavy burden of renal disease African Americans bear is apparent long before progression to ESRD, they comprise 45% of participants in the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort Study, which is examining risk factors for progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease in people with CKD (5).

The Glycemia Reduction Approaches in Diabetes: A Comparative Effectiveness Study is a multicenter randomized controlled trial sponsored by the NIDDK evaluating four diabetes medications added to metformin in people with type 2 diabetes, among whom 20% of participants are non-Hispanic Black and 18% are Hispanic/Latino (6). NIDDK’s intramural Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch has identified important environmental and genetic determinants of type 2 diabetes in the Pima Indians of Arizona (7), who have among the highest rates of the disease in the world, and facilitated American Indian participation in clinical trials. The NIDDK’s long-standing commitment to overcoming barriers to inclusion for participants from disproportionately affected groups is clear from landmark NIDDK-led clinical research, such as the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and the DPP Outcomes Study. Because minority participants comprised more than 45% of the cohort, the researchers were able to demonstrate not only that the DPP lifestyle intervention and treatment with metformin were both capable of preventing type 2 diabetes in adults at risk for the disease but also that the benefits of the interventions were generalizable, helping African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, and White participants equally (8).

Indeed, because the disparate burdens of pediatric type 2 diabetes are particularly acute, nearly 80% of study participants in the Treatment Options for Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth (TODAY) trial were from highly affected minority groups. Subgroup analyses were therefore able to demonstrate that in people with type 2 diabetes who are 20 years old or younger, metformin alone was particularly ineffective for maintaining blood glucose control among participants identifying as non-Hispanic Black (9). The TODAY results underscore the enormous importance of finding effective approaches for treating and preventing pediatric type 2 diabetes: because the disparities in its prevalence are dramatic, such improvements in care would almost certainly translate to improved health equity.