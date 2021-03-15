Antibody-mediated depletion of viral reservoirs is limited in SIV-infected macaques treated early with antiretroviral therapy

Virologic suppression on cART. Ten Indian-origin rhesus macaques were intravenously infected with the barcoded virus SIVmac239M (27) and treated with an effective cART regimen (26) starting at 4 days post-infection (dpi). Plasma viral loads (pVLs) declined from peak levels (range 7.2 × 104 to 1.7 × 106 viral RNA [vRNA] copies/mL) measured at 4 to 7 dpi to less than 15 vRNA copies/mL within 23–44 days of cART initiation (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142421DS1). The animals were then divided into a CD4-depletion group (n = 5; mean pre-cART pVL = 1.3 × 105 vRNA copies/mL, range 5.4 × 104 to 2.1 × 105) and a control group (n = 5; mean pre-cART pVL = 1.5 × 105 vRNA copies/mL, range 5.9 × 104 to 4.2 × 105) balanced for pre-cART pVLs (Supplemental Figure 1). Starting at approximately 30 weeks after cART initiation, each experimental group animal received the rhesusized in vivo CD4-depleting Ab CD4R1 once every 2 weeks for a total of 5 to 6 administrations. After the final dose of CD4R1, the animals were maintained on cART for another 54 weeks. The control group animals were maintained on cART without Ab administration for the same cumulative duration. pVLs for all 10 animals remained stably below 15 vRNA copies/mL through the period of anti-CD4 Ab administration and until cART was discontinued after approximately 93 total weeks of therapy (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 pVL suppression and CD4 depletion in blood. (A) SIV RNA was quantified in longitudinal plasma samples using a qRT-PCR assay with a threshold quantification limit of 15 vRNA copies/mL. Shown are the values for the first 94 weeks of the study, which include pre-cART time points and approximately 93 weeks on cART (gray shaded region). (B and C) Longitudinal cell counts in blood for (B) total CD4+ T cells and for (C) naive (CD95–), central memory (CM, CD95+CD28+), and effector memory (EM, CD95+CD28–) CD4+ T cell subsets are shown. Data shown in C are represented as means ± SEM for all 5 animals within each group. Red arrows show the timing of 6 anti-CD4 Ab administrations to the CD4-depleted group. CD4-depleted experimental group animals are shown with red plots; control animals are shown with blue plots.

CD4+ T cell depletion and recovery in blood. CD4+ T cells in blood were robustly depleted by anti-CD4 Ab administration. Absolute CD4+ T cell counts in the blood of experimental group animals declined by 96.3% to 100.0% during the CD4-depletion phase of the study (Figure 1B). CD4+ T cell counts declined to nadir levels of 0 CD4+ T cells/μL in 2 of the 5 depleted animals, with a median nadir CD4+ T cell count of 3 CD4+ T cells/μL (range 0–28 CD4+ T cells/μL) for the experimental group. Naive (CD95–) CD4+ T cells declined by 99.4% to 100.0%, central memory (CD95+CD28+) CD4+ T cells declined by 94.0% to 100.0%, and effector memory (CD95+CD28–) CD4+ T cells declined by 100.0% for all 5 animals (Figure 1C). Following the final dose of anti-CD4 Ab, animals were maintained on suppressive cART for 1 year to allow CD4+ T cells to recover so that virologic rebound kinetics would not be confounded by a lack of available target cells. CD4+ T cell counts in blood recovered slowly following the final dose of anti-CD4 Ab, returning to approximately half their predepletion levels (mean recovery to 58.2% of predepletion levels, range 28.0%–68.1%) by the final day of cART, 1 year after the final dose of anti-CD4 Ab (Figure 1B). Despite incomplete recovery of total CD4 counts in the experimental group, the relative proportions of the naive, central memory, and effector memory CD4+ T cell populations within these animals returned to their predepletion ratios after 8 to 9 months of recovery and were maintained at these relative proportions until cART release (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2A). On average in the CD4-depleted animals, naive, central memory, and effector memory cells constituted 56.2%, 40.7%, and 3.1%, respectively, of the total blood CD4+ T cell population prior to depletion, while at pre-cART release, after CD4 cell recovery, these same populations constituted on average 53.3%, 42.7%, and 4.1%, respectively. CD14+ monocytes, which express low levels of CD4, were not measurably depleted in blood by anti-CD4 Ab administration (Supplemental Figure 2B). In the control animals, blood CD4+ T cell counts were essentially unchanged other than normal fluctuations over the course of the study, with mean CD4 counts that were approximately 4% higher at the pre-cART time points compared with the predepletion time point (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Prior studies have shown that following experimental CD8+ cell depletion by administration of an anti-CD8α Ab in rhesus macaques, CD4+ T cells undergo a transient expansion consistent with a homeostatic proliferative response (30). Following anti-CD4 Ab administration and CD4+ T cell depletion, we observed an inverse expansion of CD8+ T cells in blood. CD8+ T cells increased by approximately 140% on average (range 75%–242% increase) within 4 weeks of the final anti-CD4 Ab dose (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thereafter, CD8+ T cell counts declined, but remained elevated relative to pre–anti-CD4 administration time points (Supplemental Figure 2B), perhaps due to the incomplete recovery of CD4+ T cells.

CD4+ T cell depletion and recovery in tissues. To evaluate CD4+ cell depletion in key tissue sites of SIV replication and reservoir establishment, we collected rectal pinch biopsies and excisional LN biopsies immediately prior to anti-CD4 Ab administration, following Ab doses 3 and 6, and 2 to 3 weeks prior to cART release. Ab-mediated CD4+ T cell depletion was less robust and more variable within tissues than in blood. In rectal tissues, CD4+ T cell frequencies declined by 35.0% to 62.6% following anti-CD4 Ab administration (Figure 2A). When comparing CD4+ T cell frequencies following dose 3 with the CD4+ T cell frequencies following dose 6, there was no evidence of additional cumulative depletion of CD4+ T cells with 3 additional anti-CD4 Ab administrations (Figure 2A). By 1 year after the final anti-CD4 administration, just prior to cART release, rectal CD4+ T cell frequencies partially or completely recovered in 4 of 5 depleted animals, ranging from 52.4% lower to 8.6% higher than predepletion levels. As expected, CD4+ T cell frequencies in rectal tissue of control group animals were essentially unchanged over the course of the study, with CD4+ T cell frequencies just prior to cART release that ranged from 15.3% lower to 39.5% higher than the predepletion study time point.

Figure 2 CD4 depletion in tissues. (A and B) The frequency of CD4+ T cells as a percentage of total CD3+ T cells in rectal (A) and LN (B) tissues was determined by flow cytometry at the indicated time points. Values were normalized to the pre-CD4–depletion time point (30 weeks after cART initiation) for CD4-depleted (red) and control (blue) animals. (C) The frequency of naive (CD95–), central memory (CD95+CD28+), and effector memory (CD95+CD28–) CD4+ T cells as a percentage of total CD3+ T cells in LNs was determined by flow cytometry at the indicated time points for CD4-depleted (red) and control (blue) animals. (D, left) Representative images showing immunohistochemical staining for CD4 (brown) and CD68/CD163 (red) in LN sections from a CD4-depleted animal and a control animal at the indicated time points. B cell follicles are indicated with dashed borders. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D, right) Quantitation of immunohistochemical CD4 staining in T cell zone regions and B cell follicles of LN tissues collected at the indicated time points from CD4-depleted (red) and control (blue) animals. The data shown in A, B, and D were statistically analyzed using a 2-sample 2-sided t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

In LN tissues, CD4 depletion was more pronounced than in rectal tissue. Nadir CD4+ T cell frequencies in LN were 80.6% to 86.9% lower than at the predepletion time point (Figure 2B). For all 5 CD4-depleted animals, there was a greater reduction in LN CD4+ T cell frequencies after 6 doses of anti-CD4 Ab when compared with CD4+ T cell frequencies following only 3 doses of Ab, suggesting that there may have been additional CD4+ T cell depletion with additional doses of anti-CD4 Ab (Figure 2B). Further depletion of central memory cells (CD95+CD28+), which were initially more resistant to depletion and which have been shown to be a major source of residual viral genomes in the setting of suppressive cART (31–33), was the primary driver of this additional CD4+ T cell depletion (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Prior to anti-CD4 Ab administration, mean naive (CD95–) and central memory CD4+ T cell frequencies were 44.4% and 11.8%, respectively, of total CD3+ T cells in LN (Figure 2C). Following 3 doses of anti-CD4 Ab, the mean frequency of naive CD4+ T cells declined by 88% down to 5.6% of the total CD3+ T cell population, but did not decline further after 3 additional anti-CD4 Ab administrations. In contrast, the mean frequency of central memory CD4+ T cells declined by only 56% down to 5.2% of the total CD3+ T cell population after 3 doses of anti-CD4 Ab and declined by another 22% down to 2.7% of the total CD3+ T cell population in LN after 6 doses of anti-CD4 Ab (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Like the recovery observed in blood, CD4+ T cell frequencies in LN tissue returned to approximately half their predepletion levels (mean recovery to 59.3% of predepletion levels, range 44.4%–74.5%) within a year of the final anti-CD4 dose. In control animals, CD4+ T cell frequencies in LN were relatively steady throughout the course of the study, with only minor changes consistent with sampling variability and immunologic fluctuations. CD4+ T cell frequencies at the pre-cART release time point in LN in control animals ranged from 19.6% lower to 2.8% higher than at the predepletion study time point.

LN follicles are viewed as a sanctuary site for residual virally infected cells during cART, perhaps due to the limited virus-specific CD8+ T cell surveillance that occurs therein (34–38). To examine the ability of Abs to target and eliminate cells within different regions of the LN, we immunohistochemically stained fixed LN tissue sections for CD4. As shown in Figure 2D, depletion of CD4+ cells occurred primarily in the extrafollicular T cell zone, where the majority of the CD4+ T cells reside in LN. There were limited or no consistent changes in CD4+ T cells in B cell follicles following anti-CD4 administration, suggesting that T cells within the follicles were less susceptible to Ab-mediated targeting and depletion.

Changes in viral DNA in PBMC and tissues. To assess changes in potential residual sources of virus associated with depletion of viral target cells, we quantified viral DNA (vDNA) in PBMCs and in replicate rectal and LN tissue samples collected at the same time points as those used to assess tissue CD4 depletion (i.e., immediately prior to anti-CD4 Ab administration, after Ab doses 3 and 6, and 2 to 3 weeks prior to cART release). We have previously shown that the overwhelming majority of persistent vDNA genomes are intact in SIV-infected macaques that initiate cART early after infection (39, 40). To confirm that this finding applied to the current study animals, we performed near full-length (nFL) viral genome sequencing on vDNA extracted from LN-derived mononuclear cells from 1 control group animal and 1 CD4-depletion group animal with the highest levels of vDNA prior to anti-CD4 Ab treatment (ZJ39 and ZK40; see Figure 3). Consistent with our prior findings, 80% to 88% of the viral genome sequences in these 2 animals were intact (Supplemental Figure 4). Prior to anti-CD4 Ab administration (at ~30 weeks after cART initiation), vDNA levels in all samples were low, consistent with the establishment of small viral reservoirs due to early cART initiation (41). In PBMCs prior to CD4 depletion, mean vDNA levels in the CD4-depletion and control group animals were 4.9 (range 1.2–17.0) and 8.6 (range 1.2–29.0) vDNA copies/106 cells, respectively (Figure 3). After 3 doses of anti-CD4 Ab, PBMC vDNA levels in all 5 Ab-treated animals declined to below the assay detection limit (<0.2 to <0.8 vDNA copies/106 cells), while PBMC vDNA could be detected in all 5 control animals at the same time point (mean 5.6 vDNA copies/106 cells). Apart from a single vDNA+ PBMC sample from 1 CD4-depleted animal after dose 6, vDNA remained below the assay detection limit in all 5 CD4-depleted animals through the duration of cART administration (Figure 3). Consistent with anti-CD4 administration directly depleting infected cells, this single vDNA+ sample after dose 6 was from animal ZK40, in which the pre–anti-CD4 vDNA levels were highest (17 vDNA copies/106 PBMC) and in which the extent of blood CD4 depletion was least robust (3.7% CD4+ T cells remaining at nadir vs 0.0%–0.7% remaining at nadir in other animals). In the control group animals, vDNA decayed over the course of the experiment. After 93 weeks on cART, vDNA levels in PBMCs declined to below the detection limit in 2 of 5 control animals and averaged 2.8 vDNA copies/mL in the remaining 3 control animals (Figure 3). Notably, the control animal with the highest PBMC and LN vDNA levels was animal ZJ39, which had the highest pre-cART peak viral load of the study animals (Figure 1A).

Figure 3 Cell- and tissue-associated vDNA levels. vDNA quantification in PBMCs (top panel), rectal pinch biopsy samples (center panel), and LN biopsy samples (bottom panel) are shown for CD4-depletion (red symbols) and control (blue symbols) group animals at the indicated time points. Determined vDNA levels were normalized based on input diploid genome cell equivalents (Cell Eq) assayed for each sample determined by the duplex quantification of the copy number of a host cell gene within the same sample extraction. Open symbols represent samples in which no vDNA was detected, with the symbol plotted at the threshold sensitivity limit for that sample based on the number of cell equivalents assayed.

In biopsies collected 30 weeks after cART initiation (immediately prior to CD4 depletion), vDNA levels were also low in rectal tissue, with no vDNA detected in 2 control group animals (<0.2 and <0.6 vDNA copies/106 cells) and in 1 CD4-depletion group animal (<0.3 vDNA copies/106 cells, Figure 3). Seven weeks later, following anti-CD4 dose 3, vDNA levels in 2 of 5 CD4-depletion group animals were below the assay threshold sensitivity limit (<0.08 and <0.09 vDNA copies/106 cells), with mean vDNA levels of 0.09 vDNA copies/106 cells in the remaining 3 animals (Figure 3). At the same time point, rectal samples from control group animals contained 0.3 vDNA copies/106 cells (mean). Following 3 additional anti-CD4 doses, vDNA was not detected in rectal tissue samples from 4 of 5 CD4-depleted animals (assay sensitivity cutoffs between 0.06 and 0.1 vDNA copies/106 cells) and was quantified at only 0.1 vDNA copies/106 cells in the fifth animal. In the control group animals at the same time point, vDNA was detected in rectal tissue of 4 of 5 animals at 0.27 vDNA copies/106 cells on average (mean). One year later, just prior to cART release, vDNA levels were below the assay detection limit in all 5 CD4-depletion group animals (<0.23 vDNA copies/106 cells) and in 3 of 5 control group animals (<0.24 vDNA copies/106 cells). In the remaining control group animals, quantifiable vDNA levels in rectal tissue prior to cART release were low (0.18 vDNA copies/106 cells and 1.1 vDNA copies/106 cells).

As was the case for PBMCs and rectal tissue, LN tissue vDNA levels were low after 30 weeks of cART prior to CD4 depletion, averaging 2.1 copies/106 cells in the 5 control group animals and 3.3 copies/106 cells in the 4 CD4-depletion group animals with quantifiable vDNA levels (Figure 3). One CD4-depletion group animal, ZK31, had LN vDNA levels that were below the quantitative PCR (qPCR) assay sensitivity limits throughout the study. CD4 depletion did not result in a clear reduction in vDNA levels in LNs. vDNA levels in LNs of the CD4-depletion group animals were 4.5- to 5.5-fold lower on average following anti-CD4 dose 3 and subsequent assessed time points when compared with the predepletion time point in the 4 animals that had quantifiable vDNA prior to CD4 depletion. However, vDNA levels in the LNs of the 5 control group animals were similarly 2.1- to 5.8-fold lower at the same assessed later study time points when compared with the predepletion time point, consistent with spontaneous decay of initially infected cell populations after prolonged cART, initiated early in infection (41).

Taken together, these findings confirm that early cART initiation resulted in the establishment of limited vDNA levels and demonstrate that anti-CD4 Ab–induced depletion of CD4+ T cells was able to deplete residual infected cells (i.e., those harboring vDNA), particularly in PBMCs and rectal tissues, though perhaps less so in LN tissues despite relatively robust depletion of CD4+ T cells overall in LNs.

Time to rebound. Antiretroviral therapy was discontinued 54 weeks after the final dose of anti-CD4 Ab. Plasma viremia rebounded in all 10 study animals. In 9 of 10 macaques, quantifiable vRNA was first detected in plasma within 4 weeks of cART discontinuation (Figure 4 and Figure 5). Viral rebound was delayed in 1 CD4-depletion group animal (ZK08), with vRNA first detected in plasma 98 days following cART cessation (Figure 4 and Figure 5). Although there was a trend toward a small delay in viral rebound in the CD4-depletion group animals, with a median time to first detection of vRNA of 28 days (range 18 to 98 days) in the CD4-depletion group compared with 18 days for the control group animals (range 14 to 28 days), this difference between the groups was not significant (P = 0.13, log-rank test, Figure 4).

Figure 4 Time to rebound. Shown are Kaplan-Meier curves depicting comparison of time to first vRNA-positive blood sample (>15 vRNA copies/mL plasma) following cART cessation for CD4-depleted (red) and control (blue) group animals (n = 5 per group). The data were statistically analyzed using a Mantel-Cox test.

Figure 5 Viral rebound after cART cessation. SIV RNA was quantified in longitudinal plasma samples using a qRT-PCR assay with a threshold quantification limit of 15 vRNA copies/mL. Shown are the values spanning the final 2 weeks of cART (gray shaded region) and the time period following cART discontinuation for each of the 10 study animals. For each animal, deep sequencing was used to determine the number and relative proportions of the viral clonotypes, shown in inset plots, present at the circled time point. Each bar in the inset plots represents a single clonotype, with its log relative proportion shown. The clonotype proportions and viral loads at the circled time points were used to calculate a viral reactivation rate for all animals other than ZK08. For ZK08, because only a single clonotype was detected at the 2 time points indicated by dashed circles, the viral reactivation rate was estimated using a different probabilistic model (see methods). Control animals are shown with blue plots; CD4-depleted experimental group animals are shown with red plots.

Viral reactivation rate determinations. Because reactivation is a stochastic process, the time to initiation of successful viral replication from the rebound-competent viral reservoir is intrinsically variable. Therefore, time-to-rebound analyses are limited in their capacity to detect small changes in the size of the viral reservoir (42, 43). To determine whether there were smaller differences in the viral reservoir sizes between the CD4-depletion and control groups that may not have been identifiable by time-to-rebound analyses, we took advantage of the increased power afforded by the barcoded SIVmac239M virus system. Although cART was initiated at an early postinfection time point (4 days), deep-sequencing of vRNA in 0.7 mL of plasma (input 5,500–10,000 cDNA copies per animal) collected at peak viremia prior to cART initiation revealed a large number of replicating unique viral clonotypes in each of the 10 study animals (mean: 1,161 unique clonotypes per animal; range: 803–1,369) (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). After cART was released, 15 of the 41 unique viral clonotypes that rebounded across all 10 study animals were not previously detected at peak viremia (Supplemental Figure 5), suggesting that our sequencing results from pre-cART peak viremia underrepresented the number of replicating viral clonotypes that were capable of forming rebound-competent viral reservoirs and highlighting the very rapid and low viral load requirement for any given clonotype to become a long-lived reservoir.

We directly estimated the viral reactivation rate (27, 29) for each animal based on the viral growth rate and the relative proportions of the rebounding clonotype constituents that made up rebound viremia (Figure 5). Notably, the animal with the greatest number of rebounding clonotypes (animal ZJ39 with 15 clonotypes) was also the animal with the earliest viral rebound, first detected at 14 days after cART release (Figure 5). In contrast, the rebounding virus in CD4-depletion group animal ZK08, which had a prolonged delay in viral rebound (98 days), contained only a single rebounding clonotype, consistent with an expectation that substantially delayed viral rebound would be characterized by infrequent viral reactivation events and thus a single rebounding viral clonotype (Figure 5). Because reactivation rate calculations based on viral barcode sequencing rely upon differences in the relative proportions of multiple detected viral barcodes, a barcode sequencing–based viral reactivation rate as was calculated for the 9 other study animals could not be calculated using the available sequencing data for outlier animal ZK08. ZK08 was therefore omitted from barcode sequencing–based reactivation rate analysis and group comparisons. When comparing the determined viral reactivation rates for the CD4-depletion group animals with the control animals, there was a trend toward lower viral reactivation rates in the CD4-depletion group animals (median: 1 reactivation per 5.1 days, range: 1 reactivation per 1.6–8.5 days) compared with the control group animals (median: 1 reactivation per 2.0 days, range: 1 reactivation per 0.4–5.8 days), but this difference was not significant (P = 0.16, 1-sided Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test; Figure 6). There was no significant correlation between CD4 levels in blood or LNs at the time of cART discontinuation and the calculated viral reactivation rates for the study animals (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that the degree of CD4 reconstitution was not associated with the viral reactivation rate.

Figure 6 Comparison of calculated viral reactivation rates. Viral reactivation rates (i.e., the number of days between each productive viral genome reactivation) were calculated (27, 29) for each study animal based on the relative frequency of rebounding viral barcode clonotypes and the viral growth rate during the exponential growth phase of viral rebound. Data were statistically analyzed using a 1-tailed Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test.

Although a viral reactivation rate could not be estimated for animal ZK08 based on viral barcode sequencing, it was clear based on the prolonged delay to viral rebound that the animal had a substantially lower reactivation rate than any of the other study animals. Animal ZK31, which initially had a single rebounding viral clonotype detected at 28 days off cART (not shown) with a second rebounding clonotype detected at approximately 26,000-fold lower proportion than the dominant clonotype in a higher viral load sample 7 days later (Figure 5), had the lowest reactivation rate that could be estimated, at 1 per 8.5 days. Even for this animal, the probability of an observed time to detection of 98 days or more was highly unlikely (probability of 4.5 × 10–5, assuming a 13-day delay for drug washout and viral growth sufficient to reach detectable levels). To estimate bounds for the frequency of reactivation for animal ZK08, we used an alternative, though less precise approach based on the observed time to rebound (42). Based on this approach, the viral reactivation rate would have to range from a maximum of 1 per 28 days to a minimum of 1 per 1657 days for the observed time to detection to lie within the range expected for 95% of subjects. This large range in the estimate bounds for the reactivation rate highlights the imprecision inherent in reactivation rate determinations based only on time to rebound data and underscores the power and value of barcode sequencing–based reactivation rate determinations made possible by the SIVmac239M infection model.