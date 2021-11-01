Hyperexcitable interneurons trigger cortical spreading depression in an Scn1a migraine model

Generation of Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice. The human SCN1A L1649Q point mutation is located in segment 4 of domain IV of the voltage-gated sodium channel Na V 1.1 (Figure 1A). To introduce L1649Q into the ortholog mouse Scn1a gene at the corresponding position (exon 27 of the mouse Scn1a gene, p.Leu1649Gln), we used a homologous recombination approach (Figure 1B). The correct homologous recombination and the presence of the point mutation was confirmed by Southern blot analysis of genomic DNA (Figure 1C) and Sanger sequencing (Figure 1D). Transgenic animals were backcrossed with C57Bl/6N females for more than 6 generations. The offspring were genotyped using PCR (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Generation of Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice. (A) The mutation p.Leu1649Gln (L1649Q) is located in segment 4 (S4) of domain IV of the voltage gated sodium channel Na V 1.1. (B) Scheme of important parts of the Scn1a WT allele, the targeting vector, and the mutated allele after homologous recombination. White boxes indicate exons; triangles indicate F3 sites. Restriction sites of MscI and AvrII are depicted; the probes used for Southern blot and the length of the individual restriction fragments after digestion of genomic DNA are indicated in the scheme. (C) Proof of homologous recombination of 5′-side (upper blot) and 3′-side (lower blot) by Southern blot analysis. For Southern blot analysis, MscI (5′-side) and AvrII (3′-side) digested genomic DNA of mutant and WT mice were used. (D) Sequencing trail showing correct insertion of c.4946T>A (asterisk), predicting L1649Q on the protein level. (E) Genotyping of Scn1aL1649Q offspring by PCR analysis of genomic DNA.

The median litter size in heterozygous/heterozygous interbreeding of Scn1aL1649Q knock-in animals was 7 (IQR 3, data not shown) and did not differ from litter sizes of heterozygous/WT interbreeding. The observed distribution of genotypes did not differ from the expected Mendelian distribution (χ2=0.041, P = 0.98, χ2 test; data not shown).

Premature death of homozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice. Homozygous Scn1aL1649Q offspring had a substantially reduced lifespan, with a median survival at postnatal day 18 (95% CI: 16–21 days). By contrast, heterozygous littermates were fully viable, and their survival was identical to WT littermates (Figure 2A). Heterozygous and homozygous knock-in animals could not be distinguished from WT littermates with respect to behavior, appearance, and biometric parameters, including body weight, for the first 2 postnatal weeks (Figure 2B). Homozygous animals displayed rare hemiplegic attacks with circling behavior as previously described in FHM1 knock-in animals (25). A systematic screen with comprehensive phenotyping revealed no significant differences between heterozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice and WT littermates (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142202DS1), except for a shorter QT interval duration (P = 0.003) and a reduced QTc dispersion (P = 0.006) in female heterozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). However, this phenotype was not observed in homozygous mice shortly before their premature death (Supplemental Figure 1). Detailed results of the phenotypic screen are available online at the German Mouse Clinic phenomap website (www.mouseclinic.de).

Figure 2 Premature death of homozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier plot from Scn1aL1649Q knock-in offspring. Homozygous offspring showed significantly reduced survival (median survival was estimated at 18 days (95% CI: 16–21 days, P < 0.0001; group sizes: wt/wt, n = 28; mut/wt, n = 50; mut/mut, n = 22; log rank test). (B) There was no difference in bodyweight gain after birth in Scn1aL1649Q knock-in offspring among different genotypes (the maximum number of animals per group is indicated as group size: wt/wt, n = 34; mut/wt, n = 56; mut/mut, n = 24; 1-way ANOVA), data are shown as mean ± SD. (C) Na V 1.1 expression level normalized to actin levels of cortical tissue prepared from WT and heterozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in littermates at the age of 2 months. Western blot was performed using Na V 1.1 and β-actin antibodies. The Na V 1.1 protein level in cortex samples of heterozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice was significantly reduced compared with samples of WT littermates (*P < 0.05, group sizes: wt/wt, n = 5; mut/wt, n = 5; Mann-Whitney rank sum test).

mRNA and protein expression of Scn1a in knock-in animals. Quantitative PCR analysis of Scn1a mRNA expression levels revealed no significant differences between genotypes in cortex and brainstem (Supplemental Figure 2A). Likewise, Na V 1.1 protein expression levels did not differ between genotypes in P16 animals (Supplemental Figure 2B). By contrast, cortical Na V 1.1 levels in 2-month-old mice (Figure 2C) were significantly lower in heterozygous knock-in animals (P < 0.05). A similar trend was noted in the brainstem, however without reaching statistical significance. Due to premature death of homozygous animals, this analysis was limited to WT and heterozygous mice. mRNA expression levels of other sodium channels (Scn2a, Scn3a, and Scn8a) were largely similar between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3).

Slowed inactivation of mutant Na V 1.1 channels in acutely dissociated neurons. Na V 1.1 is one of the primary Na+ channels expressed in Purkinje cells (32), which can be easily identified based on their size and typical shape (Figure 3A). To determine the functional effects of the L1649Q mutation, we first performed whole-cell patch clamping of acutely isolated Purkinje cells from WT, hetero-, and homozygous mice between P19 and P25, which enabled recordings of large Na+ currents without space clamp artefacts (Figure 3B). Current density was similar in Purkinje cells dissociated from WT and heterozygous mice but significantly reduced in homozygous mice (Figure 3C). However, current density was rather variable for all genotypes and less data could be obtained for homozygous mice because of their reduced survival. The activation properties of the Na+ currents were similar between genotypes (See Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 3 Slowed inactivation of Na+ currents in acutely isolated cerebellar Purkinje cells of mutant mice. (A) Image of an acutely dissociated cerebellar Purkinje neuron (marked by an arrow) and a patch pipette. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Representative traces of Na+ currents recorded from dissociated neurons of wt/wt, mut/wt, and mut/mut animals were elicited by voltage steps from –70 to 5 mV in 5 mV increments (duration 15 ms, holding potential –90 mV). (C) Box plots of the peak current density of neurons recorded from animals with the indicated phenotypes (*P < 0.05, ANOVA on ranks with Dunn’s post hoc test, wt/wt: n = 27; mut/wt: n = 33, mut/mut: n = 12). (D) Box plots of the voltage of half-maximal inactivation for the indicated phenotypes. V 1/2 was significantly shifted to more depolarized potentials in neurons of mut/mut animals in comparison to wt/wt and mut/wt (wt/wt: n = 27; mut/wt: n = 33, mut/mut: n = 12, *P < 0.05 ANOVA on ranks with Dunn’s post hoc test). (E) Dot plots of fast (left) and slow (right) time constants of fast inactivation, respectively, plotted over different voltage steps. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (wt/wt: n ≤ 14; mut/wt: n ≤ 31, mut/mut: n ≤ 13, *P < 0.05 2-way ANOVA with Tukey test for pairwise multiple comparison). (F) Box plots of remaining current at the end of a 15 ms test pulse to –25 mV (I 15ms ) divided by the peak current (I Peak ) recorded at the same voltage. The remaining current was significantly increased in neurons of mut/mut animals in comparison to wt/wt and mut/wt (wt/wt: n = 20; mut/wt: n = 25, mut/mut: n = 9, *P < 0.05 ANOVA on ranks with Dunn’s post hoc test).

Several properties of the inactivation process were significantly changed. The voltage of half-maximal steady-state inactivation, while similar between WT and heterozygous mice, was shifted by +4 mV in homozygous mice (Figure 3D). The time course of inactivation was described as a sum of 2 exponential functions (see Supplemental Methods). Both time constants were larger for heterozygous versus WT mice, and for homozygous versus both WT and heterozygous mice (Figure 3E). As a consequence of the slowed inactivation, the remaining Na+ current, measured at –25 mV at the end of a 15 ms pulse relative to the peak current (I 15ms /I peak ), was significantly elevated in homozygous mice (Figure 3F). The time course of recovery from inactivation was not different between mutant and WT mice (data not shown).

Gain-of-function effect of L1649Q resulted in increased firing of interneurons in acute brain slices. To further study the functional effect of the L1649Q mutation, we moved to electrophysiological analyses in acute brain slices from heterozygous animals versus WT littermates. We used thalamocortical and horizontal hippocampal slices from postnatal day 14–20 to perform whole-cell patch clamp recordings of inhibitory and excitatory neurons within cortex or hippocampus as previously described (17). In both the cortex and the hippocampal CA1 region, input-output curves revealed a significantly increased action potential frequency in fast-spiking inhibitory interneurons of heterozygous animals (i.e., in the cell type in which Na V 1.1 is mainly expressed) (Figure 4, A and C). Recordings in cortical layer 5 and CA1 pyramidal neurons did not reveal differences between heterozygous and WT animals (Figure 4, B and D and Supplemental Table 5). No significant differences were found for cortical and hippocampal regular spiking inhibitory interneurons (see Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Hyperexcitability of GABAergic neurons and increased GABAergic transmission in acute slices of heterozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice. Representative whole-cell current clamp recordings of action potential series in hippocampal GABAergic (A) and layer 5 pyramidal neurons (B) of wt/wt (left) and mut/wt (right) animals. Voltage traces upon injection of –0.05, –0.025, 0, and 0.1 nA; middle: 0.2 nA, bottom: 0.3 nA. Dashed lines show holding potential of –70 mV. Number of APs per trace plotted versus size of current injection for fast-spiking inhibitory neurons (C) of hippocampal CA1 region (left) and cortical layer 4 (right) as well as pyramidal neurons (D) located in the hippocampal CA1 region (left) and cortical layer 5 (right). The area under the curve was significantly increased only for inhibitory neurons of heterozygous animals compared with WT littermates, indicating a higher frequency of AP firing (*P < 0.05; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). CA1: inhibitory neurons: wt/wt: n = 18 cells from 6 animals (18/6); mut/wt: 10/6; pyramidal cells: wt/wt: 11/5; mut/wt: 12/6. Cortex: inhibitory neurons: wt/wt: 7/4; mut/wt: 6/5; pyramidal cells: wt/wt: 9/5; mut/wt: 13/6. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Representative whole-cell current traces showing recorded sIPSCs from hippocampal pyramidal neurons within the CA1 region recorded in slices of wt/wt (left) or mut/wt (right) animals. Membrane voltage was clamped to –70 mV. The sIPSC frequency as recorded in (E) was significantly increased for mut/wt animals in both cortical (F, left) and hippocampal (G, left) pyramidal cells, whereas the sIPSC amplitude did not change (F and G, right; *P < 0.05; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). Hippocampus: wt/wt: n = 8 cells from 3 animals (8/3); mut/wt: 7/3. Cortex: wt/wt: 19/6; mut/wt: 10/3.

To characterize alterations of inhibitory input, we studied spontaneous and miniature inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) from pyramidal cells in both cortex and hippocampus. As expected for a gain-of-function Na+-channel mutation increasing neuronal firing in interneurons, we observed a significantly increased frequency of spontaneous IPSCs (sIPSCs) in heterozygous animals versus WT littermates (Figure 4, E–G). Miniature IPSCs (mIPSCs), recorded by applying 1 μM tetrodotoxin (TTX) to block action potentials, did not reveal a difference between WT and heterozygous animals (data not shown).

To dissect the alterations of Na V 1.1 function causing this hyperexcitability of inhibitory neurons in more detail, we used nucleated patch recordings, allowing adequate voltage control from identified neurons (33). Nucleated patches from CA1 inhibitory neurons at the border between stratum oriens and stratum pyramidale had Na+-current amplitudes of 100 to 400 pA without showing any differences in current amplitudes (wt/wt: –294.3 ± 46.6 pA; mut/wt: –206.8 ± 27.0 pA) (Figure 5A). Half-maximal voltages and slopes of steady-state activation and inactivation curves were similar for heterozygous and WT animals (Figure 5B). However, the inactivation curve showed a 3-fold larger baseline and thus an increase in the area under the curve between –50 mV and +20 mV (Figure 5C), hinting at an increased persistent or steady-state Na+ current, as it was detected before for the L1649Q mutation in transfected neurons (30). Presumably due to the small currents and a high variability, we were not able to detect a significantly increased current at the end of the test pulses in nucleated patches (see Supplemental Table 6). To assess a persistent current in neurons in their native environment, we performed whole-cell recordings using slow voltage ramps of hippocampal GABAergic neurons in the CA1 region at the border between stratum oriens and stratum pyramidale. We found a significant increase in the Na+ current elicited by voltage ramps for heterozygous compared with WT animals, as revealed by using TTX as specific Na+ channel blocker (Figure 5, D–F).

Figure 5 Increased ramp Na+ currents of hippocampal inhibitory neurons in acute brain slices. (A) Recordings of steady-state fast inactivation of Na+ currents from nucleated patches of inhibitory neurons of wt/wt (top) and mut/wt (bottom) animals. Steady-state inactivation induced by 30 ms–lasting conditioning pulses to different potentials (between –120 mV and 20 mV in 10 mV increments) and 30 ms test pulse to 0 mV (holding potential –90 mV). Shown are currents elicited by test pulse to 0 mV (conditioning pulses of –100 mV, –60 mV, –50 mV, –40 mV, –30 mV, –20 mV, –10 mV shown on the left). (B) Mean voltage-dependence of steady-state Na+-channel activation and fast inactivation (± SEM). Lines represent Boltzmann functions fit. V 1/2 and k V slope factor for activation and inactivation curves were not different between genotypes. Dashed box represents the part used for analyzing area under the curve (AUC) shown in C. (C) Box plot of values of AUC of steady-state fast inactivation between –50 mV and 20 mV, indicating a persistent, steady-state Na+ current, which was significantly increased in inhibitory neurons of mut/wt compared with wt/wt animals (P = 0.029; Mann-Whitney rank sum test; wt/wt, n = 8; mut/wt, n = 8). (D) Representative whole-cell recordings elicited by voltage ramps from –80mV to 0 mV showing ramp Na+ currents of fast-spiking neurons, which were blocked by TTX. Bottom traces show net ramp current after subtracting traces recorded with TTX from those without. (E) Box plots of ramp current amplitudes recorded in inhibitory neurons from wt/wt and mut/wt animals. The ramp current was significantly increased in neurons of mut/wt animals compared with wt/wt (**P < 0.01; Mann-Whitney rank sum test; wt/wt: n = 9 cells from 2 animals [9/2]; mut/wt: 7/2). (F) Box plots of integral of recorded ramp currents, which were significantly increased in neurons of mut/wt animals compared with wt/wt (***P < 0.001; Mann-Whitney rank sum test; wt/wt: 9/2; mut/wt: 7/2).

Higher susceptibility to CSD in vivo. Having determined the molecular and cellular effects of the L1649Q mutation, we examined the consequences on migraine-relevant parameters in intact animals, eliciting CSD by either application of 300 mM KCl or electrical stimulation. Figure 6A illustrates representative recordings of direct current (DC) potential and electrocorticogram signal of CSD events in WT and heterozygous littermates which were experimentally induced by local application of 300 mM KCl. Quantitative analysis of CSD events revealed a significantly increased frequency in heterozygous animals versus WT littermates at 2 months of age (P < 0.05, wt/wt: median 4 [IQR 1.5], mut/wt: median 6, [IQR 2.5]), whereas only a trend was observed in older (9 months) animals (P = 0.092; wt/wt: 5 [IQR 2], mut/wt 6 [IQR 2]) (Figure 6B). This effect was found to be stable irrespective of sex (P = 0.488; wt/wt: 5 [1.5] female, 5 [2] male; mut/wt: 6 [3] female, 7 [2] male) (Figure 6C). In addition, the latency from KCl application to the onset of CSD was significantly reduced in heterozygous animals (P < 0.05, wt/wt: 91 [77], mut/wt: 54 [38]), indicating a higher CSD susceptibility (Figure 6D), but CSD propagation velocity was similar in both groups (P = 0.67; wt/wt: 5.05 [1.2], mut/wt 4.76 [1.3]) (Figure 6E). To determine the threshold for eliciting CSD, we used electrical stimulation with increasing intensity. In 6 WT animals, we were not able to elicit a CSD even with the highest stimulation (100 μC), whereas in 5 of 6 heterozygous animals CSD could be generated in a range from 3 to 100 μC, indicating a substantially lowered threshold in mutant animals (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Higher susceptibility to CSD in heterozygous animals in vivo. (A) Representative recordings of DC potential (top) and ECoG signal (below) of CSD in WT and heterozygous littermates after local application of 300 mM KCl. (B) Box plots represent the frequency of CSD events, elicited as in A, showing a higher CSD frequency in heterozygous animals compared with WT littermates in 2-month-old animals (*P < 0.05) and a trend in 9-month-old animals (P < 0.10) (group sizes: 2 months: wt/wt, n = 17; mut/wt, n = 13; 9 months: wt/wt, n = 18; mut/wt, n = 19; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (C) CSD frequency in WT and heterozygous male and female animals without differences between sexual phenotype (P = 0.67; group sizes: female: wt/wt, n = 17; mut/wt, n = 13; male: wt/wt, n = 18; mut/wt, n = 19; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (D) Latency (s) of the first CSD after stimulation. Heterozygous littermates showed a shorter latency (*P < 0.05; group size: wt/wt, n = 16; mut/wt, n = 13; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (E) CSD propagation velocity (mm/min) was similar in both genotypes (P = 0.488; group size: wt/wt, n = 12; mut/wt, n = 13; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (F) CSD threshold determined by electrical stimulation. Five of 6 heterozygous animals (83%) showed a CSD at the given thresholds, whereas these stimulation intensities were not able to elicit any CSDs in WT littermates (median: 20 μC; group size: wt/wt, n = 6; mut/wt, n = 6).

Increase in extracellular potassium levels in acute brain slices of heterozygous knock-in mice during elicited CSD. We aimed to unravel the mechanism by which an increased ramp Na+ current can cause a higher susceptibility and lower the threshold for CSD. Cestèle et al. (34) had already suggested that a higher activity of interneurons caused by an increased persistent Na+ current may raise the extracellular K+ concentration ([K+] e ). To further explore this hypothesis, we used acute cortical brain slices in a setup combining an extracellular voltage electrode, a K+-selective electrode and intrinsic optical signal (IOS) imaging to capture the CSD (Figure 7A). CSD was elicited by a 200 mM KCl puff application lasting 400 ms, at least 1000 μm distant from the recording site. A successful induction of a CSD with a greater than 900 μm propagating wave in the IOS images, a DC shift in the local field potential (LFP) recordings, and an increase in [K+] e was elicited in 87.8% of slices of heterozygous animals, whereas CSD was successfully induced in only 48.8% of slices of WT littermates (P < 0.001; Fisher’s exact test; Figure 7C). In this setting, we found that the CSD propagation velocity in slices of heterozygous animals was slightly increased compared with WT littermates (Figure 7D). The [K+] e at the inflection point, indicating the maximum speed of [K+] e calculated by the first derivative (see Supplemental Figure 5B), and the maximum [K+] e of the whole K+ recording were significantly increased in slices of heterozygous compared with WT animals (Figure 7, B and E). To further investigate the K+ accumulation, we defined the beginning of the extracellular [K+] e increase as a +0.1 mM change of baseline concentration. The time between the beginning and the inflection point of the [K+] e curve was longer in heterozygous animals, whereas the time from the inflection point to the maximum [K+] e as well as the rise time and decay of the [K+] e measurement were not different between slices of both phenotypes, indicating an earlier start of the [K+] e increase in heterozygous animals (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, area under the curve analysis confirmed an increased potassium shift within this early interval (Figure 7B, right, and G).

Figure 7 Increased extracellular [K+] e during CSD in slices of heterozygous versus WT animals. (A) IOS of CSD induced by local KCl application (Puff) in slice of wt/wt animal with K+ sensitive and LFP electrodes. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Traces of K+ sensitive recording (top) and LFP signal (bottom) during CSD for slices of wt/wt (left) and mut/wt animals (right). CSD-recording elicited by KCl-application (arrow) (left). Averaged [K+] e dynamics before and during CSD (wt/wt: 21 slices; mut/wt: 30 slices) (right). Magnified boxes indicate AUC from point at which K+ signal left baseline (threshold: +0.1 mM) to inflection-point of [K+] e curve (see Supplemental Figure 5B). (C) Success rate of CSD induction in slices of both genotypes (wt/wt: n = 43 slices from 12 animals [43/12]; mut/wt: 41/11; P < 0.001; Fisher’s exact test). CSD failed category includes CSDs that aborted before reaching K+ and DC electrodes. (D) Propagation velocity was increased in mut/wt compared with wt/wt animals (wt/wt: 22/10; mut/wt: 31/11; ***P < 0.001; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (E) [K+] e at inflection point of K+ signal (determined as in Supplemental Figure 5B) and maximum [K+] e (right) during CSD. [K+] e was increased in slices of heterozygous compared with WT animals (wt/wt: 22/10; mut/wt: 31/11; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (F) [K+] e increased earlier in slices of heterozygous compared with WT animals. Time at which [K+] e started to increase to inflection point of K+ signal (left) and from inflection point to maximum peak (right). Initial rise of [K+] e started earlier in mut/wt compared with wt/wt animals (wt/wt: 22/10; mut/wt: 31/11; *P < 0.05; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). Time from inflection point to peak concentration was not different between genotypes (wt/wt: 22/10; mut/wt: 31/11; Mann-Whitney rank sum test). (G) AUC from start of [K+] e increase to inflection point of K+ signal (as shown in B) increased in slices of mut/wt compared with wt/wt animals (wt/wt: 22/10; mut/wt: 31/11; **P < 0.01; Mann-Whitney rank sum test).

Effects of the Na+-current blocker GS967 in vitro and in vivo. The late Na+-current blocker GS967 (35) decreased the Na+ current elicited by voltage ramps in GABAergic interneurons (Figure 8, A and B) using the same methods as described before (Figure 5, E and F). Additionally, we studied the effect of GS967 at a wide range of action potential frequencies using current injections up to 0.95 nA. The administration of GS967 reduced the number of action potentials in fast-spiking interneurons of heterozygous and WT animals with a more pronounced effect for high frequencies, which was due to a termination of firing with a depolarization block, most probably caused by the use-dependent block of Na+ channels by GS967 administration (ref. 36 and Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 The late Na+-current blocker GS967 blocks Na+ ramp currents, reduces number of action potentials, and prolongs the lifespan of homozygous animals. (A) Representative net persistent ramp Na+ currents of hippocampal fast-spiking neurons, as shown in Figure 5D, after subtracting the traces recorded with TTX from those without TTX. Black traces show recordings before application of 3 μM GS967, blue traces show recordings from the same neurons after GS967 application. (B) Box plots of the integral of TTX-subtracted ramp currents with and without GS967 for wt/wt and mut/wt animals. The integral was reduced by application of GS967 in neurons of wt/wt and mut/wt animals (*P < 0.05; 2-way ANOVA; wt/wt: n = 12 cells from 3 animals [12/3]; mut/wt: 12/3). (C) Representative voltage traces of hippocampal CA1 inhibitory neurons recorded in slices of wt/wt (left) and mut/wt (right) animals at a current injection of 0.3 nA without (top) and with (bottom) application of 3 μM GS967. (D) Number of APs per trace plotted versus size of current injection for fast-spiking inhibitory neurons of hippocampal CA1 region with and without GS967 application. The AUC for all current injections (shown in plot) as well as up to 0.3 nA was significantly decreased by GS967 administration in WT and heterozygous animals (***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA; wt/wt: n = 15 cells from 5 animals [15/5], mut/wt: 16/5. 2-way ANOVA). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (E) Success rate of CSD induction in slices of both genotypes without (control) and with GS967 application (wt/wt control: n = 54 slices from 28 animals [54/28], mut/wt control: 44/20; *P < 0.05, χ2 test; wt/wt GS967: 60/28; mut/wt GS967: 44/20; P = 0.94; χ2 test). (F) Kaplan-Meier plot of homozygous Scn1aL1649Q knock-in mice treated with GS967 (median survival: 56 days) and untreated homozygous control mice (median survival: 18 days) (P < 0.001; group size: untreated: n = 12, treated: n = 7; log rank test).

Whereas more CSDs were elicited in slices of heterozygous animals in the absence of GS967, the induction rate for CSDs was not different between GS967-perfused slices of WT and heterozygous littermates (Figure 8E). As a proof-of-concept for in vivo pharmacological intervention, we tested a beneficial effect of GS967 on the lifespan of homozygous Scn1aL1649Q mice. Applying GS967 at a dose that has no adverse effects on WT mice (37) substantially increased the survival of homozygous Scn1aL1649Q mice (Figure 8F) from a median survival of 18 days in untreated animals to 56 days in treated animals (P < 0.001).