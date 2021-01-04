Tumor genotype dictates radiosensitization after Atm deletion in primary brainstem glioma models

Generating primary brainstem gliomas. To investigate whether disruption of Atm can modulate the radiosensitivity of DIPGs, we employed Cre-loxP and replication-competent avian sarcoma-leukosis virus long-terminal repeat with splice acceptor–tumor virus A (RCAS-TVA) technology to generate primary brainstem gliomas as previously described (20). Chicken fibroblast cells producing various RCAS retroviruses were injected into the brainstem of neonatal NestinTVA mice, in which Nestin-expressing progenitor cells expressed the RCAS cognate TVA receptor (Figure 1A). We initiated glioma development by using RCAS-PDGF subunit B (RCAS-PDGFB) to overexpress the PDGFB oncogene and RCAS-Cre to delete floxed alleles of various tumor suppressors (Figure 1B). In addition to promoting tumorigenesis, Cre recombinase also deleted either 1 or 2 floxed alleles of Atm in order to modulate the radiosensitivity of tumor parenchymal cells.

Figure 1 Genetically engineered mouse model of brainstem glioma. (A) DF1 chicken fibroblast cells were transfected with RCAS constructs expressing luciferase, PDGFB, or Cre. The virus-producing DF1 cells were injected into the brainstem of neonatal mice. Mice were subjected to biweekly bioluminescence imaging to confirm the presence of a brainstem glioma. Upon tumor detection, mice were stratified to various treatment cohorts. (B) Schematic showing RCAS-Cre–mediated recombination of floxed alleles of Atm and tumor suppressor genes (TSG) in Nestin-expressing neural progenitor cells that harbor the TVA receptor. Triangles represent loxP sites. (C) Axial and (D) sagittal plane views of the glioma enhanced with gadolinium contrast by MRI. Representative glioma stained with (E) H&E or (F) an antibody recognizing the HA tag on PDGFB. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Injection of mice with chicken fibroblasts expressing RCAS-luciferase enabled tumor development to be confirmed in vivo via bioluminescence (Figure 1A). To verify that bioluminescence in the brain was indicative of a tumor, we performed MRI on a subset of mice with detectable luciferase activity. Mice with bioluminescence in the brain 4.5 weeks after injection had well-defined tumors within the brainstem visualized by MRI (Figure 1, C and D). The tumors enhanced after i.v. injection of gadolinium contrast, indicating that the blood-brain barrier was compromised (Figure 1, C and D). Furthermore, the overexpression of PDGFB was confirmed in primary gliomas by immunohistochemistry for the HA tag on PDGFB (Figure 1, E and F).

Deletion of Atm radiosensitizes p53-deficient brainstem gliomas. Exome sequencing of DIPG samples from patients has revealed that mutations in the tumor suppressor p53 occur in 50%–77% of tumors. Likewise, amplification of PDGF receptor α (PDGFRA) is a common molecular alteration, found in 20%–40% of DIPGs (21, 22). To model PDGF-driven, p53-deficient brainstem gliomas, we initiated tumor development in NestinTVA p53fl/fl Atmfl/+ (nPAfl/+) and NestinTVA p53fl/fl Atmfl/fl (nPAfl/fl) mice. nPAfl/+ mice retained expression of 1 wild-type allele of Atm after Cre-mediated recombination and served as the control for all experiments, whereas nPAfl/fl mice lacked ATM function. Cre-mediated recombination of floxed alleles of p53 and Atm was confirmed by performing droplet digital PCR on genomic DNA from primary glioma cells sorted by flow cytometry (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142158DS1).

Figure 2 Deletion of Atm in p53-deficient gliomas improves tumor response to radiation. (A) Percentage recombination of the floxed allele of Atm in flow-sorted glioma cells as assessed by droplet digital PCR. (B) Time to tumor development after injection in nPAfl/+ and nPAfl/fl mice as detected through in vivo bioluminescence imaging. Each circle represents 1 mouse. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after tumor detection. Quantification of the fractional area of positive staining for (D) pATM 2 hours after 10 Gy or (E) pKAP1 1 hour after 10 Gy in primary gliomas. (F) Number of TUNEL+ cells in nPAfl/+ and nPAfl/fl tumors 24 hours after 10 Gy whole-brain irradiation. *P < 0.05 by t test (2 tailed). (G) Clonogenic survival assay using stroma-depleted nPAfl/+ and nPAfl/fl tumor cell lines (n = 2 cell lines per genotype). *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (H) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy radiation therapy delivered to the whole brain. *P < 0.05 by log rank test.

A recent study reported that knocking out ATM in tumor cells decreased colony formation in soft agar and slowed tumor growth in immunocompromised mice (23). In a primary brainstem glioma model, however, we detected no difference in the time to tumor detection by in vivo bioluminescence imaging between the Atm-expressing and Atm-deficient gliomas (Figure 2B). Likewise, deletion of Atm in the glioma cells did not affect overall survival of tumor-bearing mice in the absence of radiotherapy (Figure 2C).

To characterize ATM signaling in these brainstem gliomas, we performed immunohistochemistry after radiation therapy. The number of cells staining positively for the activated and phosphorylated form of ATM (pATM) or the ATM target, KRAB-associated protein-1 (pKAP1), was significantly diminished after 10 Gy in nPAfl/fl gliomas when compared with nPAfl/+ gliomas (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2). These data provide independent validation of Atm recombination in brainstem glioma cells in vivo, which resulted in disruption of ATM signaling after radiation therapy.

p53-deficient glioma cells lacking both Atm alleles displayed heightened radiosensitivity in vivo and in vitro. The disruption of ATM signaling resulted in enhanced tumor cell death 24 hours after 10 Gy whole-brain irradiation, as detected by TUNEL staining (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2). Similarly, early passage cell lines from tumors in nPAfl/fl mice were significantly more sensitive to radiation than cell lines derived from nPAfl/+ mice in clonogenic survival assays in vitro (Figure 2G). To investigate whether enhancing tumor cell radiosensitivity improves the survival of mice with primary gliomas treated with radiotherapy, we irradiated nPAfl/+ and nPAfl/fl mice with 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy to the brain. The elevated radiosensitivity of glioma cells in nPAfl/fl mice translated to a tripling of the median survival after radiation therapy (Figure 2H). These data indicate that targeting ATM represents a promising therapeutic approach to improve the response of brainstem gliomas to radiation therapy.

Deletion of Atm in p53 wild-type gliomas does not improve radiation response. Biddlestone-Thorpe et al. reported that mutations in p53 were required for radiosensitization by ATM inhibition in a xenograft model of glioblastoma (24). To assess whether loss of p53 signaling was also required for radiosensitization of primary gliomas lacking Atm expression, we generated p53 wild-type tumors. Overexpression of PDGFB without simultaneous deletion of a tumor suppressor resulted in the formation of indolent, low-grade gliomas with a low mitotic index (25). In order to efficiently model high-grade gliomas that retained expression of p53 and had a similar latency as p53-deficient tumors, we therefore combined PDGFB overexpression with recombination of both alleles of the tumor suppressor Ink4a/Arf. Tumor development was initiated in NestinTVA Ink4a/Arffl/fl Atmfl/+ (nIAfl/+) and NestinTVA Ink4a/Arffl/fl Atmfl/fl (nIAfl/fl) mice. Although p19ARF, an alternate reading frame product from the Ink4a/Arf locus, functioned to stabilize p53 in response to oncogenic stress, Ink4a/Arf-deficient tumor cells in this model retained the ability to induce and activate p53 in response to radiation (Supplemental Figure 3). After verifying that the Ink4a/Arf-deficient cells were functionally p53 intact, we quantified the recombination efficiency of floxed Atm and Ink4a/Arf alleles using droplet digital PCR. Most flow-sorted primary glioma cells demonstrated full recombination of the floxed Ink4a/Arf alleles (Supplemental Figure 4), and there was similar recombination efficiency of Atm in the tumors from nIAfl/+ and nIAfl/fl mice (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Deletion of Atm does not radiosensitize p53 wild-type gliomas. (A) Percentage recombination of the floxed allele of Atm in flow-sorted glioma cells as assessed by droplet digital PCR. (B) Time to tumor development after injection in nIAfl/+ and nIAfl/fl mice as detected through in vivo bioluminescence imaging. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after tumor detection in the absence of radiotherapy. Quantification of the fractional area of positive staining for (D) pATM 2 hours after 10 Gy or (E) pKAP1 1 hour after 10 Gy in primary brainstem gliomas. (F) Number of TUNEL+ cells in nIAfl/+ and nIAfl/fl tumors 24 hours after 10 Gy whole-brain irradiation. (G) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy radiation therapy delivered to the whole brain. *P < 0.05 by t test (2 tailed).

In order to evaluate the impact of Atm deletion on growth of p53 wild-type gliomas, we characterized primary tumor development in nIAfl/+ and nIAfl/fl mice. Consistent with data generated in the p53-deficient model, deletion of Atm did not significantly alter time to tumor detection by in vivo imaging (Figure 3B) or the overall survival of tumor-bearing mice in the absence of radiation (Figure 3C).

We also utilized immunohistochemistry to characterize ATM signaling in primary p53 wild-type tumors after radiation. Staining for pATM and the downstream target pKAP1 was reduced significantly after 10 Gy radiation exposure in nIAfl/fl gliomas compared with nIAfl/+ gliomas that retained Atm expression (Figure 3, D and E and Supplemental Figure 5). Although phosphorylated p53 was detected in both genotypes, the deletion of Atm significantly decreased the activation of p53 in response to radiation (Supplemental Figure 6). Despite the significant disruption of ATM signaling after radiation in nIAfl/fl gliomas, we did not detect an increase in radiation-induced cell death by TUNEL staining (Figure 3F). Furthermore, deletion of Atm in p53 wild-type gliomas did not translate to improved survival after radiotherapy in vivo (Figure 3G). Therefore, lack of functional ATM regulated the response of primary brainstem gliomas to radiation therapy in p53-deficient but not Ink4a/Arf-deficient (p53 wild-type) tumors.

p53 wild-type brainstem gliomas display enhanced radiosensitivity. A recent study using patient-derived DIPG cells and a retrospective cohort of DIPG patients revealed that mutations in p53 drive radioresistance (5). Most of the patients with p53 wild-type DIPGs in this study were classified as good clinical and radiological responders after radiation therapy, whereas only a minority of p53 mutant tumors could be classified similarly. To determine whether p53 status influences radiation resistance in the primary models of brainstem glioma, we compared the radiation response of p53-deficient and wild-type gliomas in Atmfl/+ mice that retained Atm expression. Although survival of mice with p53-deficient tumors tripled in response to radiotherapy (27-day increase in median survival), radiotherapy resulted in a 12-fold increase in the survival of mice bearing p53 wild-type tumors (110-day increase in median survival) (Figure 4, A and B). Importantly, primary gliomas driven by loss of either p53 or Ink4a/Arf grew at a similar rate in the absence of radiation therapy (Figure 4C). However, after 3 daily fractions of whole-brain irradiation, mice with p53 wild-type tumors survived longer than mice with p53-deficient tumors (Figure 4D). The survival of mice bearing p53 wild-type gliomas was comparable to the survival of nPAfl/fl mice with tumors lacking Atm. Collectively, these data suggest that p53 wild-type tumors driven by loss of Ink4a/Arf had enhanced sensitivity to radiation therapy (Table 1). These radiosensitive brainstem gliomas could not be further radiosensitized by loss of Atm.

Figure 4 p53 wild-type gliomas with intact ATM function are sensitive to radiation. Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in (A) p53-deficient tumor-bearing nPAfl/+ mice or (B) p53 wild-type tumor-bearing nIAfl/+ mice that received no radiotherapy or were treated with 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy to the whole brain. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of unirradiated mice with p53 wild-type and p53-deficient brainstem gliomas. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of mice with p53 wild-type and p53-deficient gliomas treated with fractionated radiotherapy. The animals included in these survival curves are the same animals from the survival studies in Figures 2 and 3. *P < 0.05 by log rank test.

Table 1 Radiation response of brainstem glioma GEMMs

Proapoptotic genes are induced after radiation in p53 wild-type gliomas. We hypothesized that the radiosensitivity of Ink4a/Arf-deficient tumors may be caused by the transactivation of p53 target genes in response to radiation. To evaluate whether genes associated with p53-mediated cell death are induced in primary glioma cells, we quantified the expression of Bax, Puma, and Noxa using real-time PCR. These proapoptotic genes were induced 4 hours after radiation exclusively in the Ink4a/Arf-deficient cells (Figure 5, A–C). In order to confirm that the radiation-induced expression of these proapoptotic genes was driven by p53, we generated tumors lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf in NestinTVA p53fl/fl Ink4a/Arffl/fl Atmfl/+ (nPIAfl/+) mice. Deletion of p53 in the Ink4a/Arf-deficient gliomas prevented the induction of Bax, Puma, and Noxa after radiation (Figure 5, A–C). Similarly, an increase in cleaved caspase-3 after irradiation was observed in p53 wild-type glioma cells compared with cells lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf (Figure 5D). These data suggest that the radiosensitivity of p53 wild-type brainstem gliomas may be mediated in part by the p53-dependent accumulation of proapoptotic proteins.

Figure 5 p53 signaling mediates radiosensitivity of Ink4a/Arf-deficient gliomas. Expression of the proapoptotic genes (A) Bax, (B) Puma, and (C) Noxa as quantified by real-time PCR in brainstem glioma cell lines 0 or 4 hours after 4 Gy. *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Western blot showing protein levels of phosphorylated p53 (P-p53), p21, cleaved caspase-3 (CC3), and actin in nIAfl/+ (n = 2 cell lines) and nPIAfl/+ tumor cell lines at various time points after 4 Gy. Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of nPAfl/+, nIAfl/+, and nPIAfl/+ mice after (E) tumor detection or (F) treatment with 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy delivered to the whole brain. Control nPAfl/+ and nIAfl/+ curves were taken from Figures 2 and 3. *P < 0.05 by log rank test. (G) Schematic depicting the negative regulation of the NRF2 signaling pathway by ARF and p53. ARF directly binds to NRF2 and prevents its association with the cognate ARE. p53 mediates transrepression of several NRF2 targets, including Nqo1, by binding to ARE-containing promoters. (H) Expression of Nqo1 in primary glioma cell lines as quantified by real-time PCR. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (I) Western blot showing NQO1 and actin protein in nPAfl/+, nIAfl/+ (n = 2 cell lines), and nPIAfl/+ tumor cell lines after treatment with 4 Gy.

Brainstem gliomas lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf are resistant to radiation. To test whether the transactivation of p53 target genes was responsible for the enhanced radiosensitivity of Ink4a/Arf-deficient brainstem gliomas, we followed tumor-bearing nPIAfl/+ mice for survival with and without radiation exposure. The deletion of p53 in the Ink4a/Arf-deficient gliomas did not accelerate tumor growth in the absence of radiation (Figure 5E). However, the disruption of p53 signaling after radiation attenuated the radiosensitivity of Ink4a/Arf-deficient tumors and significantly reduced the survival of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 5F). Surprisingly, the brainstem gliomas lacking both tumor suppressors were more resistant to radiation than the p53-deficient gliomas, as indicated by a significant decrease in survival after fractionated radiotherapy (Figure 5F and Table 1). These results suggest that p53 and INK4A/ARF independently contribute to cell survival in response to radiotherapy.

Dysregulation of the NRF2 pathway is an established mechanism of radiation resistance in human tumors and mouse models of cancer (26, 27). NRF2 acts as a master transcriptional regulator of the cellular response to oxidative stress and alters the response to radiation by reducing intracellular ROS and DNA damage (26, 28). Furthermore, a recent study found that NRF2 and its transcriptional target SLC7A11 are negatively regulated by p53 and ARF through independent mechanisms (29). ARF directly interacts with NRF2 and prevents it from binding to the cognate antioxidant response element (ARE), and p53 appears to repress transcription of NRF2 targets by binding to ARE-containing promoters (30, 31). Therefore, we reasoned that the enhanced radioresistance of brainstem gliomas lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf may be partially mediated by hyperactivation of NRF2 target genes (Figure 5G).

To test this hypothesis, we utilized real-time PCR to examine the expression of the NRF2 target gene Nqo1. We found that p53-deficient glioma cells had elevated expression of Nqo1 compared with p53 wild-type cells (Figure 5H). Deletion of Ink4a/Arf in addition to p53 further increased Nqo1 expression, suggesting that both p53 and INK4A/ARF function to negatively regulate this NRF2 target. We also observed accumulation of NQO1 protein in p53 and Ink4a/Arf-deficient glioma cells (Figure 5I). Importantly, the p53 wild-type tumors lacked Nqo1 mRNA and protein, correlating with their enhanced radiosensitivity. Although many signaling pathways have been shown to promote radiation resistance (4, 32), these data suggest that hyperactivation of the NRF2 pathway is associated with the increased radioresistance of nPAfl/+ and nPIAfl/+ brainstem gliomas.

Deletion of Atm reduces the radioresistance of gliomas lacking p53 and Ink4a/Arf. To determine whether targeting ATM can overcome the marked radioresistance of tumors lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf, we initiated tumorigenesis in nPIAfl/+ and NestinTVA p53fl/fl Ink4a/Arffl/fl Atmfl/fl (nPIAfl/fl) mice. Consistent with our previous results, deletion of Atm in primary brainstem gliomas did not affect the time to tumor formation (Figure 6A) or accelerate tumorigenesis after detection (Figure 6B). We assessed the recombination of floxed alleles of Atm by staining tumor tissue for pATM after irradiation with 10 Gy. Activation of ATM was significantly decreased in nPIAfl/fl tumors compared with nPIAfl/+ tumors, where expression of 1 wild-type allele of Atm was retained (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 6 Deletion of Atm improves the radiation response of gliomas driven by loss of p53 and Ink4a/Arf. (A) Time to tumor development after injection in nPIAfl/+ and nPIAfl/fl mice as detected through in vivo bioluminescence imaging. (B) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after tumor detection. (C) Quantification of the fractional area of positive staining for pATM 2 hours after 10 Gy in primary brainstem gliomas. (D) Number of TUNEL+ cells in nPIAfl/+ and nPIAfl/fl tumors 24 hours after 10 Gy whole-brain irradiation. (E) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival in tumor-bearing mice after 3 daily fractions of 10 Gy radiation therapy delivered to the whole brain. (F) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of mice with p53-deficient gliomas and gliomas lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf that were treated with fractionated radiotherapy. Control nPAfl/+ and nPAfl/fl curves were taken from Figure 2. *P < 0.05 by t test (2 tailed) when comparing the mean of 2 groups or log rank test when comparing survival curves.

Despite effective disruption of ATM signaling in nPIAfl/fl mice, we did not observe an increase in cell death 24 hours after radiation exposure (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7). Nevertheless, the deletion of Atm modestly improved the survival of tumor-bearing mice treated with fractionated radiotherapy (Figure 6E). These results further demonstrated that in primary brainstem gliomas, the status of p53 was a critical determinant of tumor response to concurrent radiotherapy and inactivation of ATM. Interestingly, the survival after irradiation of nPIAfl/fl mice with tumors lacking both copies of p53, Ink4a/Arf, and Atm was comparable to nPAfl/+ mice whose tumors lacked p53 but retained expression of Ink4a/Arf and Atm (Table 1), indicating that Atm-deficient gliomas driven by loss of p53 and Ink4a/Arf remained relatively radioresistant (Figure 6F). Whereas deletion of Atm tripled the radiation response of p53-deficient tumors that retained Ink4a/Arf expression, the same genetic modification only increased survival by 1.5-fold in tumors lacking both p53 and Ink4a/Arf (Table 1). Therefore, other genetic alterations could limit the ability of ATM inactivation to fully radiosensitize p53-deficient gliomas.