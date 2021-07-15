Targeting the αv integrin/TGF-β axis improves natural killer cell function against glioblastoma stem cells

GSCs are susceptible to NK cell–mediated killing. GSCs can be distinguished from their mature tumor progeny at the transcriptional, epigenetic, and metabolic levels (16, 17), raising the question of whether these cells can be recognized and killed by NK cells. We therefore asked whether patient-derived GSCs, defined as being capable of self-renewal, pluripotent differentiation, and tumorigenicity when implanted into an animal host, are susceptible to NK cell cytotoxic activity as compared with healthy human astrocytes. To answer this question, we performed a 4-hour chromium-51 (51Cr) release cytotoxicity assay. GSCs were derived from patients with various GBM subtypes including mesenchymal (GSC17, GSC20, GSC267, GSC272), classical (GSC231, GSC6-27), and proneural (GSC8-11, GSC262), while also showing heterogeneity in the O-6-methylguanine–DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) methylation status (methylated: GSC231, GSC8-11, GSC267, GSC272; indeterminate: GSC6-27, GSC17, GSC262). The complete transcriptional profile for each GSC is summarized in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142116DS1). K562 cell targets were used as a positive control because of their marked sensitivity to NK cell–mediated killing due to the lack of expression of HLA class I (18). Across all effector-to-target (E:T) ratios, healthy donor NK cells killed GSCs (n = 6) and K562 cells with equal efficiency and much more readily than healthy human astrocytes (n = 6), which displayed a relative resistance to NK cell–mediated killing (Figure 1A). NK cells also efficiently targeted non-GSC glioma cell lines such as U87 (Figure 1A). Multiparametric flow cytometry was then used to analyze the expression of NK cell–activating or –inhibiting receptor ligands on GSCs. GSCs (n = 6) expressed normal levels of HLA class I and HLA-E (both ligands for inhibitory NK receptors), at levels similar to those observed on healthy human astrocytes (n = 3; Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). In contrast, the ligands for activating NK receptors, such as CD155 (ligand for DNAM1), MICA/B and ULBP1/2/3 (ligands for NKG2D), and B7-H6 (ligand for NKp30) were upregulated on GSCs but not on healthy human astrocytes (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). In addition, using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data generated by Darmanis et al. (19), we found that NK cell–activating ligands are also abundantly expressed on non-GSC neoplastic cells (Supplemental Figure 2D), supporting the findings that these cells are susceptible to NK cell–mediated killing. To assess the contributions of these activating and inhibitory receptors to the NK cell–dependent cytotoxicity against GSCs, we used receptor-specific blocking antibodies to disrupt specific receptor-ligand interactions. The blockade of NKG2D, DNAM1, and NKp30, but not HLA class I, significantly decreased NK cell–mediated GSC killing (n = 4; Figure 1C). Cumulatively, these findings suggest that GSCs possess the ligands needed to stimulate NK cell activation leading to GSC elimination. Indeed, the effects we observed were entirely consistent with an extant model of tumor cell attack by NK cells, whereby inhibitory signals transmitted by killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR)–HLA class I interactions are overcome when a threshold level of activating signals are reached, inducing recognition of stressed cells (20, 21).

Figure 1 GSCs express NK cell receptor ligands and are susceptible to NK cell cytotoxicity. (A) 51Cr release assay showing cytotoxicity of donor-derived NK cells activated overnight with IL-15 (5 ng/mL) against GSCs (blue), K562 cells (black), U87 cell line (green), or healthy human astrocytes (red) (U87: n = 3; K562, GSCs, astrocytes: n = 6). Error bars denote SD. Green asterisks: cytotoxicity against U87 vs. astrocytes. Black asterisks: cytotoxicity against K562 vs. astrocytes. Blue asterisks: cytotoxicity against GSCs vs. astrocytes. (B) Heatmap representing the relative expression of NK cell ligands on GSCs or human astrocytes ranging from blue (low) to red (high). Columns represent the median expression of each receptor (GSC: n = 6; astrocytes: n = 3). (C) Activated HC-NK cells were cocultured with GSCs in the presence or absence of blocking antibodies: anti-NKG2D (blue), anti-DNAM (green), anti-NKp30 (red), or anti–HLA class I (purple). 51Cr release assay against GSCs was assessed (n = 4). Blue asterisks: cytotoxicity against GSCs with or without anti-NKG2D. Red asterisks: cytotoxicity against GSCs with or without anti-NKp30. Green asterisks: cytotoxicity against GSCs with or without anti-DNAM. (D and E) viSNE plots (D) and a comparative mass cytometry heatmap (E) showing the expression of NK cell markers in HC-NK (red), GP-NK (green), and TI-NK cells (blue). Column clustering was identified by FlowSOM. Each row reflects annotation of the expression level for an individual patient. Color scale ranges from blue (lower expression) to red (higher expression) (n = 3). (F) UMAP plot showing clusters for TI-NK versus HC-NK cells by scRNA-seq. (G) Violin plots showing the mRNA expression levels for individual NK cell–related genes in healthy controls (HC-NK cells; blue) and TI-NK cells (red) using scRNA-seq. Markers associated with NK cell activation and cytotoxicity, inhibition, and the TGF-β pathway are presented. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (A and C) or unpaired t test (G). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

NK cells infiltrate GBM tumors but display an altered phenotype and function. Preclinical findings in glioma-bearing mice indicate that NK cells can cross the blood-brain barrier to infiltrate the brain (22). However, the limited clinical studies available suggest only minimal NK cell infiltration into GBM tissue (23). As such, we next investigated whether NK cells are capable of infiltrating into GBM tumors and assessed their abundance by analyzing ex vivo–resected glioma tumor specimens collected in 21 of 46 patients with primary or recurrent GBM (Table 1), and 2 of 5 patients with low-grade gliomas (Table 2). The patient characteristics are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Each gram of GBM contained a median of 166,666 NK cells (range 9,520–600,000; n = 21), whereas there were only 500–833 NK cells/g in low-grade gliomas (n = 2). These findings indicate that NK cells can traffic into the GBM microenvironment in numbers that appear to be much larger in high-grade gliomas. We also confirmed the presence of NK cells within the GBM immune microenvironment in patients with different tumor molecular subtypes using The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) GBM data set (Supplemental Figure 3) as also reported by others (24).

Table 1 Characteristics of patients with GBM

Table 2 Characteristics of patients with low-grade glioma

To gain insights into the phenotype of the GBM tumor–infiltrating NK (TI-NK) cells, we used cytometry by time-of-flight (CyToF) and a panel of 37 antibodies against inhibitory and activating receptors, as well as differentiation, homing, and activation markers (Supplemental Table 1). We ran uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP), a dimensionality reduction method, on a data set from paired GBM peripheral blood (PB) NK (GP-NK) cells and TI-NK cells from patients with GBM and PB from healthy controls. Heatmap analysis was used to compare protein expression between the groups. This analysis identified 4 main clusters (Figure 1, D and E). Although GP-NK cells from patients with GBM and NK cells in PB from healthy controls (HC-NK cells) showed great phenotypic similarity, they were markedly different from TI-NK cells, with the latter characterized by increased expression of CD56 (CD56bright), upregulation of inhibitory receptors such as KLRG-1, PD-1, and CD94 (which binds to both NKG2A and NKG2C), and significantly lower levels of activating receptors (CD16, NKG2D, NKp30, NKp46, DNAM-1, NKG2C, CD2, CD3ζ, and 2B4), transcription factors (T-bet and eomes), signal-transducing adaptor proteins (DAP10, DAP12, and SAP), and cytotoxic molecules (granzyme B and perforin), as confirmed by mass cytometry (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 4) and by multiparameter flow cytometry in TI-NK and GP-NK cells from 28 patients with GBM compared with 15 HC-NK cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Next, we investigated the NK cell transcriptomic profile of TI-NK cells from 10 additional glioma patients and PB mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from healthy donors using a Drop-Seq–based scRNA-seq technology (10× Genomics STAR Methods) from a soon to be publicly available data set of CD45+ glioma-infiltrating immune cells (DB Zamler, unpublished observations). We analyzed over 1,746 NK cells from each patient with GBM and over 530 cells from each healthy PBMC donor. The NK signature used to define the NK population included the markers KLRD1, NKG7, and NKTR. UMAP-based analysis revealed segregation in clusters of TI-NK and HC-NK cells (Figure 1F). There was significant downregulation of genes that encode NK cell activation markers such as NCR3 (NKp30), GZMA (granzyme A), GZMK (granzyme K), SELL (CD62L), FCGR3A (CD16), and CD247 (CD3Z) in TI-NK cells from patients with GBM compared with HC-NK cells (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5D). Genes that encode NK cell inhibitory receptors such as KLRD1 (CD94), KIR2DL1, and KIR2DL4 were upregulated in TI-NK compared with HC-NK cells (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5D). Interestingly, genes associated with the TGF-β pathway, such as JUND, SMAD7, and SMURF2, were also significantly upregulated in TI-NK compared with HC-NK cells (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 5D).

We next tested the impact of our phenotypic findings on NK cell function by isolating NK cells from the GBM tumor (TI-NK cells) or GP-NK cells from patients with GBM and from healthy donors (HC-NK cells) and testing their effector function against K562 targets. TI-NK cells failed to kill K562 cell targets as determined by 51Cr release assay, had less degranulation (reduced expression of CD107a), and produced significantly lower amounts of IFN-γ and TNF-α than did GP-NK or HC-NK cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, these data indicate that NK cells can indeed migrate into GBM tumors but they undergo immune alteration within the tumor microenvironment that results in marked impairment of their cytotoxic function, indicating their susceptibility to immune evasion tactics of the malignant tumor.

Figure 2 GSCs induce NK cell dysfunction. (A) Primary human GBM tumor–infiltrating NK (TI-NK) cells (red) and paired peripheral blood NK (GP-NK) cells (blue) from the same patient with GBM or peripheral blood NK cells from healthy control donors (HC-NK) (black) were cocultured for 4 hours with K562 cells at different ratios and the cytotoxicity was determined by 51Cr release assay (n = 8). Black asterisks: HC-NK cell cytotoxicity against K562 targets vs. TI-NK. Blue asterisks: GP-NK cell cytotoxicity against K562 vs. paired TI-NK. (B) Box-and-whisker plots summarizing CD107a, IFN-γ, and TNF-α production by TI-NK, GP-NK, or HC-NK cells after incubation with K562 cells for 5 hours at a 5:1 ratio (n = 10). (C) Comparison of the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of p-Smad2/3 expression in NK cells from HC-NK (white), GP-NK (blue), and TI-NK cells (red) (n = 10). (D) Susceptibility of K562 to NK cells that were cocultured at a 1:1 ratio with healthy astrocytes (red) or alone (blue) for 48 hours. NK cells were then purified and their ability to kill K562 cell targets was assessed by 51Cr release assay (n = 3). (E) Specific lysis (51Cr release assay) of K562 cells by NK cells cultured alone or with GSCs at a 1:1 ratio for 48 hours (n = 10). Red asterisks: statistical significance in NK cell cytotoxicity against K562 cells for NK cells cocultured with GSCs vs. NK cells alone. (F) Box-and-whisker plots summarizing CD107a, IFN-γ, and TNF-α production by NK cells cultured either alone or with GSCs at a 1:1 ratio for 48 hours in response to K562 cells (n = 10). Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (A and C), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (B, D, and E), or paired t test (F). **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

TGF-β1 mediates NK cell dysfunction in GBM tumors. Despite the intrinsic sensitivity of GSCs to immune attack by NK cells, our findings indicate that this sensitivity is partially lost within the tumor microenvironment, where TI-NK cells are modulated toward an inhibitory phenotype. Although there are many different mechanisms that could account for this shift in function (13), the TI-NK cell phenotypic and single-cell transcriptomic alterations were most consistent with the effects of TGF-β1, a pleiotropic cytokine that functions as an important inhibitor of the mTOR pathway (25). This notion was supported by the observation of enhanced basal levels of p-Smad2/3, the canonical TGF-β signaling pathway, in TI-NK compared with GP-NK cells from patients with GBM or HC-NK cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 7).

Given the rarity of the GSCs and their exquisite sensitivity to NK cell cytotoxicity, we reasoned that they may have evolved their own mechanisms of immune evasion in addition to the evasive tactics provided by the known immunoregulatory cells in the microenvironment (13). To pursue this hypothesis, we first tested whether GSCs can suppress the function of healthy allogeneic NK cells in vitro after coculture for 48 hours. Coincubation with normal astrocytes was used as a control. After the coculture period, the NK cells were harvested and purified by bead selection and their ability to kill GSC targets was assessed in a 4-hour 51Cr release assay. While incubation with healthy human astrocytes (control) had no effect on NK cell function (n = 3; Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 8A), coculture with patient-derived GSCs significantly impaired the ability of allogeneic NK cells to perform natural cytotoxicity and to produce IFN-γ and TNF-α in response to K562 cell targets (n = 10 and n = 15, respectively; Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 8B). Next, we tested whether TGF-β plays a role in GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction by coculturing NK cells from healthy control donors with patient-derived GSCs in the presence or absence of TGF-β–neutralizing antibodies and assessing their cytotoxicity against K562 cell targets. Although the antibodies did not affect the normal function of healthy NK cells when cultured alone (Supplemental Figure 9A), the blockade of TGF-β1 prevented GSCs from impairing NK cell cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 9, B–D). Thus, we conclude that TGF-β1 production by GSCs contributes significantly to NK cell dysfunction in the GBM microenvironment.

Disruption of TGF-β1 signaling prevents, but does not reverse, GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction. If GSCs induce NK cell dysfunction through release and extracellular activation of TGF-β1, it may be possible to avoid this evasive tactic by inhibiting the TGF-β signaling pathway. Thus, we first tested whether galunisertib (LY2157299), a TGF-β receptor I kinase inhibitor that has been used safely in patients with GBM (26), and LY2109761, a dual inhibitor of TGF-β receptors I and II (27, 28), can prevent or reverse GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction. Although neither inhibitor affected NK cell function (Supplemental Figure 10A), each prevented GSCs from activating the TGF-β1/Smad2/3 signaling pathway in NK cells (Figure 3A) and inducing dysfunction, thus preserving the natural cytotoxicity of NK cells against K562 cell or GSC targets (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Interestingly, blockade of the TGF-β receptor kinase by galunisertib or ex vivo culture of TI-NK cells with activating cytokines such as IL-15 failed to inactivate the TGF-β1/Smad2/3 signaling pathway and restore NK cell dysfunction (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). Similarly, these conditions did not reverse the dysfunction of HC-NK cells induced by GSCs (Supplemental Figure 10, F and G), indicating that once NK cells are rendered dysfunctional in the suppressive microenvironment of GBM tumors, stimulation with IL-15 or inhibition of TGF-β1 activity is unlikely to restore their function.

Figure 3 GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction requires cell-cell contact. (A) p-Smad2/3 (MFI) expression in NK cells cultured alone or with GSCs in the presence or absence of LY2109761 or galunisertib (n = 4). (B) HC-NK cells were cultured with or without GSCs for 48 hours in the presence or absence of LY2109761 or galunisertib. A 4-hour 51Cr release assay tested their cytotoxicity against K562 cell (left) or GSC (right) targets. Asterisks represent the statistical difference in NK cell cytotoxicity in the presence or absence of galunisertib (gray) or LY2109761 (black) (n = 3). (C) TI-NK cells were cultured overnight with or without galunisertib and their cytotoxicity tested against K562 cell targets in a 4-hour 51Cr release assay. Black asterisks: TI-NK + galunisertib vs. GP-NK (n = 3). (D and E) Total TGF-β1 (pg/mL; ELISA) levels in supernatants from NK cells and GSCs cultured alone or together for 48 hours in direct contact or separated with a Transwell membrane (D; n = 13) or NK cells and astrocytes cultured alone or together for 48 hours (E; n = 3). (F) NK cells cocultured with GSCs for 48 hours in direct contact or separated with a Transwell and their cytotoxicity tested against K562 in a 4-hour 51Cr release assay (n = 7). (G) p-Smad2/3 (MFI) expression in HC-NK cells cultured overnight with or without GSCs in the presence or absence of TGF-β–blocking antibodies, or separated with a Transwell membrane (n = 5). (H) Total TGF-β1 (ELISA) in the supernatant of NK cells and GSCs cultured alone (NK: blue; GSC: black) or together (red) (n = 4). Blue asterisks: GSCs vs. NK:GSCs (E:T). (I) Fold-change in TGFB1 mRNA levels in NK cells and GSCs cultured for 48 hours either alone, or together in direct contact or separated with a Transwell membrane (n = 7). Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s (A–C and E–H), Tukey’s (D), or Bonferroni’s (I) correction for multiple comparisons. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

GSCs induce NK cell dysfunction through cell-cell contact–dependent TGF-β release. We next asked if latent TGF-β1 complex secretion by GSCs is an endogenous process, as observed with macrophages and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) (29, 30), or requires active cell-cell interaction with NK cells. To address this question, we performed Transwell experiments in which healthy donor–derived NK cells and GSCs were either in direct contact with each other or separated by a 0.4 μm pore–sized permeable membrane that allowed the diffusion of soluble molecules, but not cells. Levels of total TGF-β1 were measured 48 hours after the cultures were initiated. Direct contact of GSCs with NK cells resulted in significantly higher levels of TGF-β1 compared with those attained when GSCs were separated from NK cells by a Transwell (mean 836.9 pg/mL ± 333.1 SD vs. 349 pg/mL ± 272.2 SD) or when GSCs were cultured alone (252 ± 190.4 pg/mL, P < 0.0001; Figure 3D), indicating that release and activation of TGF-β by GSCs is a dynamic process requiring direct cell-cell contact between the NK cells and GSCs. Importantly, healthy human astrocytes cultured either alone or with NK cells did not produce substantial amounts of TGF-β1 (Figure 3E). Consistent with these results, we found that GSC-mediated NK cell dysfunction also required direct cell-cell contact. Indeed, abrogation of direct cell-cell contact between NK cells and GSCs by a Transwell membrane prevented the induction of NK cell dysfunction and activation of the TGF-β1/Smad2/3 pathway, similar to results with TGF-β1–blocking antibodies (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 11).

TGF-β1 is a tripartite complex and its inactive latent form is complexed with 2 other polypeptides: latent TGF-β binding protein (LTBP) and latency-associated peptide (LAP). Activation of the mature TGF-β1 requires its dissociation from the sequestering LAP. Because TGF-β1-LAP is expressed on the surface of GSCs at high levels (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), we asked if the increase in total TGF-β levels in the supernatant after GSC–NK cell contact was driven by release of the cytokine from the sequestering LAP or by increased transcription of the TGFB1 gene, or both. To distinguish between these 2 alternatives, we investigated if contact with NK cells can induce a rapid release of TGF-β from LAP by measuring the kinetics of TGF-β1 production in the supernatant after GSC–NK cell coculture. The results indicate a rapid increase in total TGF-β1 levels in the supernatant as early as 1 hour after coculture in conditions where NK cells and GSCs were in direct contact compared with cocultures in which NK cells and GSCs were cultured alone (Figure 3H). When the fold-changes in TGFB1 mRNA were determined by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in GSCs alone or in direct contact with NK cells or separated from NK cells by a Transwell membrane for 48 hours, the TGFB1 copy numbers were significantly higher in GSCs in direct contact with NK cells (P = 0.04; Figure 3I). Thus, the marked increase in TGF-β1 seen after NK cell interaction with GSCs appears to involve a dual mechanism of upregulated TGFB1 transcription and release of the mature cytokine from the LAP peptide by GSCs.

MMP2 and MMP9 play a critical role in the release of activated TGF-β1 from LAP. Both matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) 2 and 9 mediate the release of TGF-β1 from LAP (31, 32). Because both enzymes are expressed by malignant gliomas (33), we investigated whether they might also be involved in the release of TGF-β1 from LAP and consequently in the induction of NK cell dysfunction by GSCs. First, we confirmed that GSCs are a major source of MMP2 and MMP9 (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), and then determined their contribution to the release of TGF-β1 and GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction by culturing healthy NK cells with or without GSCs and in the presence or absence of an MMP2/9 inhibitor for 48 hours. MMPs were present at higher levels when GSCs were in direct contact with NK cells, suggesting that TGF-β1 drives their release, as confirmed by experiments using TGF-β–blocking antibodies (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). The addition of an MMP2/9 inhibitor did not affect NK cell function in cultures lacking GSCs (Supplemental Figure 13C) but partially prevented GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction, as measured by the ability of the NK cells to perform natural cytotoxicity and to produce IFN-γ and TNF-α in response to K562 cell targets (Supplemental Figure 13, D–F). This partial restoration would be consistent with the involvement of additional pathways in the activation of TGF-β. Incubation of NK cells with the MMP2/9 inhibitor also resulted in a moderate decrease in total TGF-β and significantly lower p-Smad2/3 levels (Supplemental Figure 13, G and H), implicating MMP2/9 in the release of TGF-β by GSCs.

αv Integrins mediate cell contact–dependent TGF-β1 release by GSCs. Since GSC-mediated NK cell dysfunction requires direct cell-cell contact, we next investigated which receptor-ligand interactions could be participating in this cross-talk. Blocking the interaction of major activating and inhibitory NK cell receptors, including CD155/CD112, CD44, KIRs, and ILT-2, on healthy donor NK cells and their respective ligands on GSCs failed to prevent GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction (Supplemental Figure 14). We then changed our focus to the integrins, a family of cell surface transmembrane receptors that play a critical role not only in cell adhesion, migration, and angiogenesis, but also in the activation of latent TGF-β1 (34). The αv (CD51) integrin heterodimeric complexes αvβ3, αvβ5, and αvβ8 are highly expressed in GBM, in particular on GSCs (35). Based on evidence that targeting αv integrins in GBM can significantly decrease TGF-β production (35), we tested whether cilengitide, a small molecule inhibitor that possesses a cyclic RDG peptide with high affinity for αv integrins (αvβ3 and αvβ5) can prevent GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction by decreasing TGF-β1 production. Treatment with cilengitide significantly decreased levels of total TGF-β1 in the supernatant (Figure 4A) as well as p-Smad2/3 signaling in NK cells in direct contact with GSCs (Figure 4B) and protected NK cells from GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction (n = 8, n = 12; Figure 4, C–E). These results were confirmed by genetic silencing of the pan-αv integrin (CD51) in GSCs using CRISPR/Cas9 (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 15). Together, our data support a model in which αv integrins regulate the TGF-β1 axis involved in GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction (see graphical abstract).

Figure 4 αv Integrins mediate TGF-β1 release by GSCs and GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction. (A) Box-and-whisker plots showing total TGF-β (pg/mL) in the supernatant of NK cells and GSCs cultured either alone or together in the presence or absence of the αv integrin small molecule inhibitor cilengitide (10 μM) for 48 hours was determined by ELISA (n = 11). (B) Box-and-whisker plots showing MFI of p-Smad2/3 expression on HC-NK cells cultured either alone or with GSCs in the presence or absence of cilengitide (10 μM). (C) 51Cr release assay of K562 cell killing by NK cells cultured either alone or after coculture with GSCs for 48 hours in the presence or absence of cilengitide (10 μM) (n = 8). Red asterisks: specific lysis of K562 targets by NK cells that were cocultured with GSCs in the presence or absence cilengitide. (D and E) Representative zebra plots (D) and summary box-and-whisker plots (E) of CD107, IFN-γ, and TNF-α production by NK cells in response to K562 cells cultured either alone or after 48 hours of coculture with GSCs at a 1:1 ratio with or without cilengitide (n = 12). Inset numbers in panel D are the percentages of CD107a-, IFN-γ–, or TNF-α–positive NK cells within the indicated regions. (F) 51Cr release assay of K562 cell targets by NK cells cultured either alone or with WT GSCs or with CD51-KO GSCs for 48 hours at a 1:1 ratio (n = 3). Red asterisks: the specific lysis of K562 cell targets by NK cells after coculture with WT GSCs vs. CD51 KO. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons (A, B, E, and F) or 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (C). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

We next sought to identify the surface ligands on NK cells that could potentially interact with αv integrins to mediate GSC–NK cell cross-talk. In addition to binding extracellular matrix components, αv integrins bind tetraspanins, such as CD9, through their active RDG binding site (36). Indeed, CD9 and CD103 are upregulated on GBM TI-NK cells (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5) and can be induced on healthy NK cells after coculture with TGF-β1 (Supplemental Figure 16A). Thus, we used CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to knock out (KO) CD9 and CD103 in healthy donor NK cells (Supplemental Figure 16B) and tested the cytotoxicity of wild-type (WT, treated with Cas9 only), CD9-KO, CD103-KO, or CD9/CD103 double-KO NK cells after coculture with GSCs. As shown in Supplemental Figure 16, C–E, silencing of either CD9 or CD103 resulted in partial improvement in the cytotoxic function of NK cells cocultured with GSCs by comparison with WT control. In contrast, CD9/CD103 double-KO NK cells cocultured with GSCs retained their cytotoxicity against K562 cell targets (Supplemental Figure 16, C–E). This suggests that αv integrins on GSCs bind CD9 and CD103 on NK cells to regulate the TGF-β1 axis involved in GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction.

Inhibition of the αv integrin/TGF-β1 axis enhances NK cell antitumor activity in vivo. The mechanistic insights gained from the above studies suggest that the αv integrin/TGF-β1 axis regulates an important evasion tactic used by GSCs to suppress NK cell cytotoxic activity and therefore may provide a useful target for immunotherapy of high-grade GBM. To test this prediction, we used 2 PDX mouse models of patient-derived GSC, in which ffLuc+ patient-derived GSCs (0.5 × 106 of GSC20 or GSC272) were stereotactically implanted on day 0 through a guide screw into the right forebrain of NOD/SCID/IL2Rγc-null (NSG) mice (n = 4–5 per group) and the αv integrin/TGF-β1 axis was interrupted using an αv integrin inhibitor, a TGF-β receptor kinase inhibitor, or by genetic disruption of TGFBR2 using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 17). The GSC-derived PDX mouse models were confirmed to be invasive (Supplemental Figure 18), as previously reported by Sadahiro et al. (37). We first tested whether the combination of NK cells with either galunisertib to block the TGF-β signaling or cilengitide to block the integrin pathway improves the antitumor response. Seven days after tumor implantation, the mice were treated intratumorally with 2.0 × 106 human NK cells every 7 days for 11 weeks (Figure 5A). Galunisertib was administered 5 times a week by oral gavage and cilengitide 3 times a week by intraperitoneal injection. Animals implanted with tumor that were either untreated or received NK cells alone, galunisertib alone, or cilengitide alone served as controls.

Figure 5 In vivo antitumor activity and NK cell function following TGF-β and αv integrin signaling inhibition in a GBM mouse model. (A) Schematic diagram showing the timeline of the in vivo experiment. (B) Bioluminescence imaging (BLI) at different time points was used as a surrogate marker for tumor progression (n = 4–5). (C) Average radiance (BLI) data. Orange asterisks: NK + galunisertib vs. tumor control. Red asterisks: NK + cilengitide vs. tumor control. Blue asterisks: NK alone vs. tumor control. Green asterisks: NK + galunisertib vs. cilengitide control. Brown asterisks: NK + cilengitide vs. cilengitide control. Purple asterisks: NK + galunisertib vs. galunisertib control. (D) Survival of mice in each group (n = 5). Animals treated with NK + galunisertib or NK + cilengitide had significantly better survival compared with tumor controls (P = 0.009 and P = 0.05, respectively). (E and F) viSNE plots (E) and comparative heatmap (F) of mass cytometry data showing the expression of NK cell markers in WT or TGFBR2-KO NK cells with or without recombinant TGF-β. Heatmap column clustering generated by FlowSOM analysis; color scale shows the expression of each marker: red (high) and blue (low). (G) Killing of K562 cells over time by WT-NK (blue), TGFBR2-KO NK (black), WT-NK + recombinant TGF-β (red), or TGFBR2-KO NK + recombinant TGF-β (green) as measured by real-time killing assay. (H) Schematic diagram showing the timeline of subsequent in vivo mouse experiment. (I) BLI was obtained from the 4 groups of mice (n = 4). (J) Average radiance (BLI) data: Red asterisks: TGFBR2-KO NK vs. tumor controls. Green asterisks: WT NK + galunisertib vs. tumor controls. Blue asterisks: WT NK vs. tumor controls. (K) Kaplan-Meier plot showing mouse survival. Statistical analysis by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s correction for multiple comparisons (C, G, and J) or log-rank test (D and K). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

As shown in Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 17A, tumor bioluminescence, used as a surrogate to assess tumor progression, rapidly increased in untreated mice and in mice that were treated with the monotherapy cilengitide or galunisertib. By contrast, weekly administration of NK cells either alone (P < 0.0001) or combined with cilengitide or galunisertib (both P < 0.0001) led to significant improvements in tumor control compared with untreated controls (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 17, A and B). The best overall survival was observed when mice received NK cells combined with galunisertib (P = 0.009) or with cilengitide (P = 0.05) compared with untreated controls (Figure 5D). Similar results were also noted with the more aggressive GSC272 mouse model (Supplemental Figure 17). Immunohistochemical staining of brain specimens harvested from the animals confirmed infiltration by NK cells and direct cell-cell contact with GSCs (Supplemental Figure 19). Moreover, no evidence of tissue damage or meningoencephalitis was noted in mice treated with human allogeneic NK cells plus cilengitide or galunisertib (Supplemental Figure 20). In animals that received adoptive NK cell infusion combined with cilengitide, TI-NK cells harvested after mice were sacrificed showed a higher expression of NKG2D and reduced levels of CD9 and CD103; in contrast, NK cells harvested from animals treated with NK cells alone had a dysfunctional phenotype with lower expression of markers related to effector function (CD107a and perforin; Supplemental Figure 21). Since weekly administration of NK cells is very invasive, we explored a longer-term approach to protecting NK cells from GSC-induced NK cell dysfunction by testing the impact of TGFBR2 KO (Supplemental Figure 22). As shown in Figure 5F, in vitro culture of WT NK cells for 48 hours with recombinant TGF-β (10 ng/mL) resulted in downregulation of activating receptors and co-receptors (CD16, NKG2D, NKG2C, DNAM, NKp30, CD2, and 2B4), and upregulation of inhibitory receptors (TIM3 and KIR). In contrast, TGFBR2-KO NK cells treated with recombinant TGF-β did not show significant changes in their phenotype (Figure 5, E and F), transcriptomic profile (Supplemental Figure 23, A–C), or cytotoxicity against K562 cell targets (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 23D). Next, we analyzed the in vivo antitumor activity of TGFBR2-KO NK cells by treating mice intracranially on day 7 after tumor implantation with WT NK cells, WT NK cells plus galunisertib, or TGFBR2-KO NK cells followed by subsequent NK cell injections every 4 weeks through a guide screw (Figure 5H). In this model, NK cells were administered less frequently (every 4 weeks) as a less invasive and more clinically translational approach. Tumor bioluminescence increased rapidly in untreated mice (GSC alone), while adoptive transfer of WT NK cells in combination with 5 times per week galunisertib or TGFBR2-KO NK cells led to significant tumor control as measured by bioluminescence imaging (Figure 5, I and J). However, only treatment with TGFBR2-KO NK cells resulted in a significant improvement in the overall survival of the animals when compared with either untreated controls (P = 0.009) or animals treated with WT NK cells (P = 0.01; Figure 5K). Treatment of NK cells alone or NK cells in combination with 5-times-per-week galunisertib every 4 weeks failed to result in a significant increase in the survival of the animals when compared with untreated controls (Figure 5K). In conclusion, our data support a combinatorial approach of NK cell adoptive therapy together with disruption of the αv integrin/TGF-β1 axis to target GBM.