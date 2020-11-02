Review 10.1172/JCI142031

Stem cell therapy for muscular dystrophies

1Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology (CIBIO) and 2Dulbecco Telethon Institute, University of Trento, Povo, Italy. 3Department of Research Beyond Borders, Regenerative Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ridgefield, Conneticut, USA. 4Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and 5Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California, USA. 6Center for Tissue Regeneration, Repair and Restoration, Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Palo Alto, California, USA. Address correspondence to: Thomas A. Rando, Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California 94305-5235, USA. Phone 650.849.0444; Email: rando@stanford.edu. Or to: Stefano Biressi, Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology, University of Trento, Via Sommarive 9, Povo, 38123 Trento, Italy. Phone: 39.0461.28.5290; Email: stefano.biressi@unitn.it. Find articles by Biressi, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Muscular dystrophies are a heterogeneous group of genetic diseases, characterized by progressive degeneration of skeletal and cardiac muscle. Despite the intense investigation of different therapeutic options, a definitive treatment has not been developed for this debilitating class of pathologies. Cell-based therapies in muscular dystrophies have been pursued experimentally for the last three decades. Several cell types with different characteristics and tissues of origin, including myogenic stem and progenitor cells, stromal cells, and pluripotent stem cells, have been investigated over the years and have recently entered in the clinical arena with mixed results. In this Review, we do a roundup of the past attempts and describe the updated status of cell-based therapies aimed at counteracting the skeletal and cardiac myopathy present in dystrophic patients. We present current challenges, summarize recent progress, and make recommendations for future research and clinical trials.

