Sex, age, and hospitalization drive antibody responses in a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor population

Study participants, blood sample processing, and storage

Individuals with a history of COVID-19 who were interested in donating convalescent plasma were contacted by study personnel. All subjects had to be at least 18 years of age and have had a confirmed diagnosis of SARS–CoV-2 by detectable RNA on a nasopharyngeal swab. Donors were informed that they needed to satisfy standard eligibility criteria for blood donation (e.g., not pregnant within the previous 6 weeks, never been diagnosed with or have risk factors for transfusion-transmitted infections such as HIV, hepatitis B virus, or hepatitis C virus). These individuals were then invited to participate in the study. Basic demographic information (age, sex, and hospitalization for COVID-19) was obtained from each subject (i.e., potential donor), and confirmation of the original diagnosis of SARS–CoV-2 was required either by medical chart review or sharing of source documentation, including the date the swab was collected and diagnosis was ascertained. Participants were asked the date of symptom onset, the date the positive swab result was reported, and the date of symptom resolution. Approximately 25 mL whole blood was collected in acid-citrate-dextrose (ACD) tubes. The samples were separated into plasma and PBMCs within 12 hours of collection. The plasma samples were immediately frozen at –80°C.

Plasmid preparation

Recombinant plasmid constructs containing modified S protein or S-RBD and a β-lactamase (amp) gene were obtained (28) and amplified in E. coli after transformation and growth on Luria broth (LB) agar plates coated with ampicillin. The plasmids were extracted using GigaPrep kits (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and eluted in molecular biology–grade water.

Recombinant protein expression

HEK293.2sus cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) were obtained and adapted to Freestyle F-17 medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and BalanCD (Irvine Scientific) using polycarbonate shake flasks (Fisherbrand, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 4 mM GlutaMAX supplementation (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were routinely maintained every 4 days at a seeding density of 0.5 million cells/mL. The cells in BalanCD were cultured at 37°C in 90% humidity with 5% CO 2 , whereas those in F-17 were maintained at 8% CO 2 . The cells were counted using the trypan blue dye (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) exclusion method and a hemocytometer. Cell viability was always maintained above 90%. Twenty-four hours before transfection (day –1), the cells were seeded at a density of 1 million cells/mL, ensuring that the cell viability was above 90%. Polyethylenimine (PEI) stocks, with a molecular weight of 25 kDa (Polysciences), were prepared in MilliQ water at a concentration of 1 mg/mL. This was sterile filtered through a 0.22 μm syringe filter (Corning), aliquoted, and stored at –20°C.

On the day of transfection (day 0), the cells were counted to ensure sufficient growth and viability. OptiPRO SFM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used as the medium for the transfection mixture. For 100 mL cell culture, 2 tubes were aliquoted with 6.7 mL each of OptiPRO, one for PEI and the other for rDNA. A DNA/PEI ratio of 1:3.5 was used for transfection. A volume of 350 μL prepared PEI stock solution was added to tube 1, while 100 μg rDNA was added to tube 2 and incubated for 5 minutes. Following incubation, these were mixed together, incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature, and then added to the culture through gravity addition. The cells were then returned to the 37°C incubator. One day after transfection (day 1), the cells were spun down at 400g for 7 minutes at room temperature and resuspended in fresh media with GlutaMAX supplementation. Three to 5 hours after resuspension, 0.22 μm sterile, filtered sodium butyrate (MilliporeSigma) was added to the flask at a final concentration of 5 mM. The cells were allowed to grow for a period of 4–5 days. Cells were counted and their viability assessed, and glucose and lactate values were measured every day. Cells were harvested when either the viability fell below 60% or when the glucose was depleted, followed by centrifugation at 900g for 10 minutes at room temperature. Cell culture supernatants containing either recombinant RBD or S protein were filtered through 0.22 μm polyethersulfone (PES) membrane stericup filters (Millipore MilliporeSigma) to remove cell debris and then stored at –20°C until purification.

Protein purification

Protein purification by immobilized metal affinity chromatography (IMAC) and gravity flow was adapted from previous methods (28). After washing with PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), nickel nitrilotriacetic acid (Ni-NTA) agarose (QIAGEN) was added to the culture supernatant, followed by overnight incubation for 12–16 hours at 4°C on a rotator. For every 150 mL of culture supernatant, 2.5 mL Ni-NTA agarose was added. Five-milliliter gravity-flow polypropylene columns (QIAGEN) were equilibrated with PBS. One polypropylene column was used for every 150 mL culture supernatant. The supernatant-agarose mixture was then loaded onto the column to retain the agarose beads, with recombinant proteins bound to the beads. Each column was then washed, first with 1× culture supernatant volume of PBS and then with 25 mL of 20 mM imidazole (Millipore MilliporeSigma) in PBS wash buffer to remove host cell proteins. Recombinant proteins were then eluted from each column in 3 fractions with 5 mL of 250 mM imidazole in PBS elution buffer per fraction, giving a total of 15 mL eluate per column. The eluate was subsequently dialyzed several times against PBS using Amicon Ultra Centrifugal Filters (Millipore MilliporeSigma) at 5000g for 20 minutes at 10°C to remove the imidazole and concentrate the eluate. Filters with a 10 kDa molecular weight cutoff were used for RBD eluate, whereas filters with a 50 kDa molecular weight cutoff were used for full-length S protein eluate. The final concentration of the recombinant RBD and S proteins was measured by bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and purity was assessed on 10% SDS-PAGE gels (Bio-Rad) followed by Coomassie blue staining. After sufficient destaining in water overnight, clear single bands were visible for RBD and S proteins at their respective molecular sizes.

Viruses and cells

Vero-E6 cells (CRL-1586, ATCC) and Vero-E6-TMPRSS2 cells (29) were cultured in complete media (CM) consisting of DMEM containing 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1 mM glutamine (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 100 U/mL penicillin (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 100 μg/mL streptomycin (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were incubated in a 5% CO 2 humidified incubator at 37°C.

The SARS–CoV-2/USA-WA1/2020 virus was obtained from BEI Resources. The infectious virus titer was determined on Vero cells using a 50% tissue culture infectious dose (TCID 50 ) assay as previously described for SARS-CoV (30, 31). Serial 10-fold dilutions of the virus stock were made in infection media (IM) (identical to CM except the FBS was reduced to 2.5%), and then 100 μL of each dilution was added to the Vero cells in a 96-well plate in sextuplicate. The cells were incubated at 37°C for 4 days, visualized by staining with naphthol blue-black, and scored visually for cytopathic effect. A Reed and Muench calculation was used to determine the TCID 50 per mL (32).

ELISAs

Commercial ELISAs and avidity. The EUROIMMUN Anti–SARS–CoV-2 ELISA for both IgA (catalog EI2606-9601A) and IgG (catalog EI2606-9601G) was validated in a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments–certified (CLIA-certified) laboratory. The assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s specifications. The OD of the sample divided by the OD of the calibrator from that run and the ratio constitute the AU. According to the manufacturer, an AU of 0–0.79 is considered negative, 0.80–0.99 is borderline, and 1.0 or higher is positive.

To measure anti–SARS–CoV-2 IgG avidity, each plate had the following components: 100 μL plasma (1:101 dilution, per the manufacturer’s protocol) and 100 μL undiluted positive, negative, and calibrator controls. Plates containing reaction components were incubated for 1 hour at 37°C followed by 3 washes. A 300 μL volume of wash buffer containing urea at varying concentrations (0 M, 1 M, 2 M, 4 M, 6 M, or 8 M) was added to the plates and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes (33). Plates were washed 3 times, followed by the manufacturer’s protocol for addition of conjugate and substrate. Ratios of 0.8 or higher were considered positive. Fifty percent K D calculations were performed with an AAT Bioquest IC 50 calculator using a 4-parameter logistic regression model. The Quest Graph IC 50 Calculator was retrieved from https://www.aatbio.com/tools/ic50-calculator

Indirect ELISAs. The ELISA protocol was adapted from a protocol published by the Florian Krammer laboratory (28). Ninety-six-well plates (Immulon 4HBX, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were coated with either full-length S protein or S-RBD at a volume of 50 μL of 2 μg/mL diluted antigen in filtered, sterile 1× PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 4oC overnight. Coating buffer was removed and the plates were washed 3 times with 300 μL 1× PBS plus 0.1% Tween-20 (PBST) wash buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then blocked with 200 μL PBST with 3% nonfat milk (milk powder, American Bio) by volume for 1 hour at room temperature. All plasma samples were heat inactivated at 56oC on a heating block for 1 hour before use. Negative control samples were prepared at 1:10 dilutions in PBST in 1% nonfat milk and plated at a final concentration of 1:100. A mAb against the SARS–CoV-2 S protein was used as a positive control (1:5000; catalog 40150-D001, Sino Biological). For serial dilutions of plasma on either S- or S-RBD–coated plates, plasma samples were prepared in 3-fold serial dilutions starting at 1:20 in PBST in 1% nonfat milk. Blocking solution was removed, and 10 μL diluted plasma was added in duplicate to the plates and incubated at room temperature for 2 hours. Plates were washed 3 times with PBST wash buffer, and 50 μL secondary antibody was added to the plates and incubated at room temperature for 1 hour. The following anti–human secondary antibodies were used: Fc-specific total IgG HRP (1:5000 dilution, catalog A18823, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), IgM heavy-chain HRP (1:5000; catalog A18835, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and IgA cross-adsorbed HRP (1:5000; catalog A18787, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). All antibodies were prepared in PBST plus 1% nonfat milk. Plates were washed and all residual liquid removed before addition of 100 μL SIGMAFAST OPD (o-phenylenediamine dihydrochloride) solution (MilliporeSigma) to each well, followed by incubation in darkness at room temperature for 10 minutes. To stop the reaction, 50 μL 3M HCl (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to each well. The OD of each plate was read at 490 nm (OD 490 ) on a SpectraMax i3 ELISA Plate Reader (BioTek Instruments). The positive cutoff value for each plate was calculated by summing the average of the negative values and 3 times the SD of the negatives. All values at or above the cutoff value were considered positive.

Microneutralization assay

Plasma nAbs were determined as described for SARS-CoV (34). Two-fold dilutions of plasma (starting at a 1:20 dilution) were made in IM. Infectious virus was added to the plasma dilutions at a final concentration of 1 × 104 TCID 50 /mL (100 TCID 50 per 100 μL). The samples were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature, and then 100 μL of each dilution was added to 1 well of a 96-well plate of VeroE6-TMPRSS2 cells in sextuplet for 6 hours at 37˚C. The inocula were removed, fresh IM was added, and the plates were incubated at 37˚C for 2 days. The cells were fixed by the addition of 150 μL of 4% formaldehyde per well, incubated for at least 4 hours at room temperature, and then stained with Napthol Blue Black (MilliporeSigma). The nAb titer was calculated as the highest serum dilution that eliminated the cytopathic effect in 50% of the wells.

Statistics

Descriptive analyses. AUC values were computed by plotting normalized OD values against sample dilution for ELISAs. The AUC for micronentralization assays used the exact number of wells protected from infection at each plasma dilution. For each assay, samples with titers below the limit of detection were assigned an arbitrary AUC value of half of the lowest measured AUC value. The data were then log transformed to achieve a normal distribution. Descriptive statistics stratified by sex are presented as medians and IQRs, and male versus female comparisons overall and in each age category were done using t tests. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. AUC values for IgG, IgA, and IgM were compared by 1-way ANOVA. Correlations between antibody isotypes and assays were assessed using Pearson’s correlation coefficient. Where binary cutoffs were available, IgG data were dichotomized using the 1:320 cutoff originally recommended by the FDA (17) or the cutoff of AU greater than 0.8 suggested by the manufacturer. The association between ELISA and microneutralization results were then calculated using nAb titers (i.e., titer >1:20) as the reference.

Predictors of assay-specific responses. Multiple linear regression models were used to assess the impact of the demographic (age in decades and sex) and clinical factors (hospitalization status and days since collection of the PCR+ swab scaled by 10) on S1-IgG OD values, log AUC values for anti-RBD and anti–spike IgG, as well as nAbs. The 4 time-related terms collected from the participants (i.e., date of symptom onset, date the PCR+ swab was collected, date that the positive swab result was reported, and date of symptom resolution) were correlated with each other. To avoid collinearity, only the number of days since collection of the PCR+ swab was included in analyses, as this was the only metric that was not subject to response and recall bias and therefore deemed the most reliable. All predictor estimates were adjusted for the 3 other parameters in the model. Various additional parameters were tested, including an interaction term between age and sex and linear splines at different ages, but these decreased the overall fit of the model and were therefore not included in further analyses. Data are presented as the marginal effect of each predictor for the average person in the study population (35) along with coefficients and 95% CIs of each estimate.

Composite score representing the overall quality of the antibody response. Composite scores were computed to provide a single metric as a proxy for the overall quality of the antibody response. The responses for S1-IgG, S-IgG, S-RBD, and neutralizing assays were divided into quartiles, and subjects were assigned a score of 0 (lowest) to 3 (highest) quartile for each assay. The assay-specific scores were summed to create the composite score, ranging from 0 (lowest quartile for each assay) to 12 (highest quartile for each assay). A multiple linear regression model was then performed on the composite score, including parameters for sex, age in decades, hospitalization status, and number of days since collection of the PCR+ swab (scaled by 10). As above, data are presented as the marginal effect of each predictor for the average person in the study population (35) along with coefficients and 95% CIs of each estimate. All analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 8 (GraphPad Software) and Stata 15 (StataCorp).

Study approval

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine IRB reviewed and approved the sample collection protocols and overall study. All participating subjects provided written informed consent.