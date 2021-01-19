Congenital heart disease risk loci identified by genome-wide association study in European patients

Patients and controls. The complete cohort of patients with CHD comprised 4034 participants. The first cohort of 1440 patients (n = 769 males, n = 671 females, mean age 17 years) were enrolled at the German Heart Center Munich between March 2009 and June 2016. The German ethnicity of the participants was confirmed by analysis of the genotype data using multidimensional scaling. In addition, 2 previously analyzed patient cohorts with a mixed CHD history (mean age, 20 years) (17) and TOF (mean age, 15 years) (19), comprising 2594 patients (n = 1320 males, n = 1274 females), were included. Patients in whom neurodevelopmental or genetic abnormalities were apparent were excluded, but since some probands were recruited as babies or young children, this would not have been evident in all cases. Genotypes were compared with 3554 (n = 1726 males, n = 1828 females) and 4932 (n = 2498 males, n = 2434 females) controls for the German and British cohorts, respectively. The German control participants were recruited from the well-established KORA (Cooperative Health Research in the Region of Augsburg) F4 and S3 cohorts used in numerous studies as a control group (57). Genotyping was performed at the Helmholtz Zentrum (Munich, Germany) and the Centre National de Genotypage (Evry, France) using the Affymetrix Axiom Genome-Wide Human array or the Illumina 660wQUAD array, respectively. The German samples were genotyped on the Affymetrix Axiom CEU array according to the Axiom GT best practices protocol and the manufacturer’s recommendation. The KORA controls were genotyped by Affymetrix on the same chip type.

Genotype calling. Genotype calling was done following the Axiom Genotyping Solution Data Analysis Guide (http://tools.thermofisher.com/content/sfs/manuals/axiom_genotyping_solution_analysis_guide.pdf). It provides a standard workflow to perform quality control analysis for samples and plates, SNP filtering prior to downstream analysis, and advanced genotyping methods. The workflow utilizes 3 software systems, including Axiom, Analysis Suite, Power Tools (APT), and SNPolisher R package. Initially, we had 20 plates and 1921 individual samples in total. Of those, 1803 arrays passed all quality control steps (sample DishQC [DQC] >82%, sample call rate >97%). In order to obtain high-quality genotype calling, only “PolyHighRes” and “MonoHighRes” samples were kept for the next steps.

Quality control, imputation, and association analysis. All statistical analyses and quality control procedures for the 2 British cohorts are described in detail in the 2 respective publications (19, 21). For the German cohort, a standardized 8-step GWAS quality control procedure was developed and applied to the genetic data (Supplemental Figures 16 and 17). Prior to imputation, samples were excluded from further analysis for the following reasons: the call rate was less than 98%, the sex call was incorrect or ambiguous, or the sample was potentially contaminated. In addition, the thresholds for relatedness and population outliers were set at a pihat of 0.09 or greater in an identical-by-descent (IBD) analysis, and a 2 or higher SD was applied in the multidimensional scaling (MDS) analysis. SNPs were excluded if their missing rate was higher than 3%, if the minor allele content (MAC) was less than 5, if the P value for the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium was 1 × 10–5 or less in controls, or if the SNPs failed the cluster quality check. The population structures were evaluated using a set of pruned autosomal variants with a minor allele frequency (MAF) > 0.05, P < 1 × 10–5, and r2 ≤ 0.2 between pairs of variants (--indep-pairwise 50 5 0.2). For the principal component analysis (PCA) in PLINK (version 1.90b3.36) (58), a total of 119,381 independent SNPs were pruned (Supplemental Figure 17B and C) except for the quality cluster check, for which Affymetrix SNPolisher (version 1.5.2) (59) was used.

Genome-wide imputation was conducted on the basis of the Haplotype Reference Consortium using the Sanger Imputation Service. All individual samples were imputed on the Sanger imputation server (https://imputation.sanger.ac.uk/) with the Haplotype Reference Consortium panel and Eagle, version 2.4.1 (https://data.broadinstitute.org/alkesgroup/Eagle/) and positional Burrows-Wheeler transform (PBWT) pipelines. Imputed variants with an AF of less than 0.005 and/or an information score of less than 0.7 were excluded from the statistical analysis. The application of these filters resulted in a total of 20,441,516 high-quality SNPs available for the meta-analysis of up to 1495 patients and 3554 control samples. Because of the sex mismatch and inappropriate diagnoses, the number of samples for the final analysis had to be reduced to 1440. For the British cohort, 11,356,134 high-quality SNPs were available. The shared set used for the meta-analysis included 9,216,527 SNPs. The information on the imputation score of all lead SNPs is shown in Supplemental Table 11. The analysis of single SNP genetic association was performed with SNPTEST, version 2.5.2 (https://mathgen.stats.ox.ac.uk/genetics_software/snptest/snptest.html) via logistic regression using probabilistic imputed allele dosages with adjustment for age, sex, and the first 10 ancestry principal components. We have estimated the effective number of independent markers (M eff ) by calculating the reciprocal of the variance of the off-diagonal elements of the genetic relatedness matrix (60, 61). The genome-wide significance cutoffs were 9.5 × 10–8 and 1.9 × 10–7, with a q value of 0.05 and 0.1, respectively. In accordance with the majority of published GWAS analyses, we used 5 × 10–8 and 1 × 10–5 as genome-wide and suggestive significance cutoffs. The value of the inflation factor λ for all CHD cases and subgroups is indicated in Supplemental Table 12. The GWAS.PC package (version 1.0) in R was used to confirm that data from each subgroup could be obtained with sufficient power (Supplemental Table 13).

Meta-analysis. The quality of summary statistics of each GWAS data set was controlled with the EasyQC pipeline, version 8.5 (http://www.genepi-regensburg.de/easyqc). For the meta-analysis, we used the fixed-effect, inverse variance method with METAL, release 2011-03-25 (http://csg.sph.umich.edu/abecasis/metal/). Genomic control was done separately in each study prior to meta-analysis by calculating the inflation factor λ and adjusting for it. Lead SNPs of independent genome-wide significant signals in the meta-analysis results were defined by LD-based independent “clumps” in PLINK (version 1.90b3.36), with P < 1 × 10–5, r2 > 0.05, and a clumping distance of less than 500 kb. The heterogeneity of lead SNPs was estimated with random-effects meta-analysis using METASOFT, version 2.0.1 (http://genetics.cs.ucla.edu/meta/).

Identification of potentially causal variants by CAVIARBF. To prioritize the possible causal variants identified by our GWAS, the fine-mapping tool CAVIARBF (https://bitbucket.org/Wenan/caviarbf/src/default/) was applied. This tool uses an approximate Bayesian method that allows for multiple causal variants (62). We used the 74 baseline annotations in a stratified LD score regression (63). SNPs within a 50 kb radius of a lead SNP and with a MAF of greater than 0.01 were considered. 1000 Genomes was used as the reference panel, and 0.2 was added to the main diagonal of the LD as a suggested correction. The exact Bayes factor was averaged over prior variances of 0.01, 0.1, and 0.5. The elastic net parameters were selected via 10-fold cross-validation.

GeneHancer annotation. To detect the putative regulatory implication of the association signals, we annotated the significant SNPs to the GeneHancer database (64). The records of regulatory elements and linked genes were downloaded from UCSC’s table browser. A SNP is linked to a regulatory element by the colocalization for both the SNP and its proxy SNPs, which is defined with an R2 of greater than 0.6 in the 1000 Genomes EUR reference panel.

GSEA. For the analysis of genome-wide and highly significant SNPs, the Broad Institute’s GO was used (http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/annotate.jsp). The functional analysis was performed by ClueGO (https://cytoscape.org/), a network-based functional enrichment method that can generate new functional groups by measuring the similarity between different pathways and terms. The method will produce both term- and group-based enrichment scores for better visualization and interpretation. Gene-level enrichment was performed using ClueGO (version 2.5.4) in Cytoscape 3.7.1 (with GO [Biological Processes, version from April 24, 2019], GO term levels 3–8; GO terms with 2 genes and 2% total genes associated; GO terms were grouped by κ score with default settings). A Bonferroni-corrected P value of less than 0.1 was considered the cutoff for significant enrichment. For the GSEA analysis in Supplemental Table 5, a cutoff of P < 0.0005 was chosen to control the FDR at 0.05 for the gene selection by Benjamini-Hochberg correction. There, the lowest P value was assigned to the gene for P value adjustment, which was equal to snp-wise=top, 1 in MAGMA (30).

Genotyping of patients for gene expression in cardiac tissue and validation of SNPs. To measure gene expression in cardiac tissue, we analyzed a number of patients who had not been genotyped by GWAS. In these cases, genomic DNA from peripheral blood was amplified by PCR using the following conditions: 95°C for 2 minutes, 40 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds, 60°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 90 seconds using FastStart High Fidelity Enzyme Blend (Roche Diagnostics) and a final primer concentration of 0.4 μM. Identical cycling conditions were used for the validation of SNPs rs185531658 and rs117527287. PCR products were purified using the High Pure PCR Purification kit (Roche Diagnostics), and sequences were verified by conventional Sanger sequencing. The exact sequences of all primers are listed in Supplemental Table 14.

qRT-PCR analysis of gene expression in cardiac tissue. Tissue samples were obtained during the operation, immediately snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and kept at –196°C until further use. RNA was extracted using the Rneasy Plus Universal kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s recommendation. cDNA was synthesized from 100 ng total RNA using M-MLV reverse transcriptase (100 U), 250 ng random hexamer primers, 10 mM DTT, deoxynucleotide triphosphates (dNTPs) (0.5 mM each), 15 mM MgCl 2 , 375 mM KCl, and 250 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.3, in a final volume of 30 μL. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analyses were performed on a QuantStudio 3 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) under the following conditions: 95°C for 10 minutes, 40 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds, and 60°C for 1 minute using 0.3 μM of each primer. The expression of ACTB (β-actin) was used to normalize expression levels in the individual samples. The exact sequences of all primers are indicated in Supplemental Table 14.

Spontaneous differentiation of murine embryonic stem cells. Murine ESCs were differentiated according to a standard “hanging drop” protocol (65). Cells were grown for 2 days on gelatin-coated 6-well plates in IMDM-ES medium (Biochrom) supplemented with 20% FCS (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 0.1 mM 1-thioglycerol (MilliporeSigma), and 103 U/mL leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF) (MilliporeSigma). Hanging drops (1000 cells per droplet) were prepared on 15 cm cell culture dishes in differentiation medium (IMDM supplemented with 20% FCS, 0.1 mM 1-thioglycerol, 0.05 mg/mL l-ascorbic acid [MilliporeSigma] and antibiotics). Culture dishes were cultured upside-down for 2 days to allow embryoid body (EB) formation. Then, EBs were flooded with differentiation medium and cultured with a medium change every other day. On day 7, GFP-positive cardiac progenitors and their GFP-negative counterparts were sorted by FACS. RNA purification and cDNA production were performed as described above.

Directed cardiac differentiation of human iPSCs. The human iPSC line S was established in our laboratory from PBMCs of a healthy 34-year-old male proband using Sendai virus according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and met all criteria of fully reprogrammed iPSCs. Differentiation into human CMs was performed according to a previously published protocol (66). Human iPSCs were seeded into 24-well plates and grown to confluence in normal mTeSR E8 medium (STEMCELL Technologies). On day 0, the medium was switched to RPMI 1640 supplemented with Oryza sativa–derived recombinant human albumin (500 μg/mL, MilliporeSigma) and l-ascorbic acid 2-phosphate (213 μg/mL, MilliporeSigma), referred to here as CDM3. From days 0 to 2, CDM3 was supplemented with 4 μM CHIR99021 (LC Laboratories), and from days 2 to 4, the cells received CDM3 and 2 μM WNT-C59 (Selleckchem). Thereafter, CDM3 was replaced every other day. Every second day, cells in duplicate wells were lysed with RNA lysis buffer (PEQLAB) and purified, and cDNA was produced as described above.

RNA-Seq analysis in murine CPCs and CMs. We screened our previously published RNA-Seq data (29) to identify SNP-carrying candidate genes that were significantly upregulated in either CPCs or CMs. Original sequencing data were deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA) (PRJNA229481). For this study, CPCs and CMs were isolated. CPCs were obtained from E9–E11 embryonic hearts from the Nkx2.5 CE-EGFP transgenic mouse line (28). Embryos were cut into small pieces and digested in a collagenase II (10,000 U/mL, Worthington Biochemical) and DNase I (10,000 U/μL, Roche, Molecular Systems) solution for 1 hour at 37°C to obtain a single-cell suspension. Cells were washed and resuspended in PBS with 0.5% BSA and 2 mM EDTA for flow cytometric analysis. GFP-positive CPCs were isolated with a FACSAria III Flow Cytometer (BD Biosciences). Dead cells were excluded by propidium iodide staining (2 μg/mL, MilliporeSigma). Forward scatter (FSC) pulse width was used to exclude doublets from the sorting. For RNA-Seq, cells were sorted into RLTplus Buffer (QIAGEN) containing β-mercaptoethanol (10 μL/mL) to extract DNA and total RNA.

CMs were obtained from C57/Bl6 mice at 12 weeks of age. Hearts were retrogradely perfused with digestion buffer for 12 minutes. The enzymatic digest was stopped by addition of 5% FCS and gentle dissociation. Cells were passed through a 100 μm filter. CMs were identified by a high FSC signal, and viable cells were discriminated by Draq5 (Cell Signaling Technology). Polyadenylated RNA was isolated from total RNA using magnetic beads [NEBNext Poly(A) mRNA Magnetic Isolation Module, New England Biolabs]. Libraries were constructed using the NEBNext Ultra RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs) according to the manufacturer′s instructions. A heatmap of differentially regulated genes was generated with ClustVis software (https://biit.cs.ut.ee/clustvis_large/).

scRNA-Seq analysis of the mouse embryonic cardiogenic region. We reanalyzed a previously published single-cell RNA-Seq data set obtained after dissection of the whole cardiogenic region at E7.75, E8.25, and E9.25. Technical details on the dissection, library preparation, sequencing, and transcript assignment were previously described (31). The raw data have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE126128; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/). Raw sequencing reads were processed through the 10X Genomics CellRanger pipeline generating gene expression matrices. After PCA and unsupervised clustering, we excluded all endodermal and ectodermal cells, which were identified by their expression of appropriate marker genes. The remaining cells were reclustered, and 7 major cell populations (endothelial/endocardial cells, CMs, and epicardial, neural crest, paraxial mesoderm, late plate mesoderm, multipotent progenitors) were identified using the appropriate marker genes. The Seurat object was split into the 3 developmental stages (E7.75, E8.25, and E9.25) for gene expression analysis of Macrod2, Gosr2, Wnt3, and Msx1.

scRNA-Seq analysis of human embryonic cells and cells from adult atria and ventricles. Samples from right atrium and interventricular septum were collected from 2 patients with no history of coronary artery disease at the German Heart Center Munich and directly snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen in the operating room. Tissue samples were minced and nuclei extracted in lysis buffer containing 5 mM CaCl 2 , 3 mM magnesium acetate, 2 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM EGTA, 10 mM Tris, 0.2% Triton X-100, protease inhibitors, and DTT. Nuclei were centrifuged in 1 M sucrose and resuspended in PBS. After staining with Draq7, the samples were purified by fluorescence-activated nuclei sorting (FANS). Nuclei were counted under the microscope and diluted for subsequent addition to 10× Genomics Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Solution v3. Barcoding, cDNA amplification, and gene expression library construction were done according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Library sequencing was conducted at the EMBL Heidelberg Genomics Core Facility. The sequencing parameters were 28 bp for read1, 8 bp for the index, and 56 bp for informative read2.

Single-cell RNA-Seq data from human embryonic cardiac cells have previously been published by Sahara et al. (33). Raw data were deposited in the NCBI’s SRA (accession no. PRJNA510181; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sra/). Single-Cell RNA-Seq data from 676 individual cells were uploaded to the Galaxy web platform (67), and we used the public Galaxy Europe server (usegalaxy.eu) for data preprocessing and alignment. Data sets were trimmed using TrimGalore (68) and aligned with RNA STAR (69) against Genome Reference Consortium Human Build 38 (hg38). Aligned reads were processed with MarkDuplicates (70), and count matrices were generated with FeatureCounts (71). Samples from adult patients were subjected to the Cellranger pipeline from 10× Genomics with default settings using a pre-mRNA reference, as detailed by the manufacturer.

Seurat (72) objects for Count matrices for all samples were created for downstream analyses. After quality filtering, the data were normalized and scaled, and variable features were detected using SCTransform (73). Data from embryonic and adult cardiac tissue were integrated as described by Stuart et al. (74). PCA and uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for dimension reduction were used to cluster cells into distinct biological identities. Cell types were identified on the basis of the expression of known markers. For expression analysis of MACROD2, GOSR2, WNT3, and MSX1, the Seurat object was split into adult and embryonic cardiac cell populations, retaining the clustering information of the integrated data set. The Seurat command FeaturePlot was used for visualization of gene expression with min.cutoff = ‘q10’ and max.cutoff = ‘q90’ settings.

Data availability. The RNA-Seq data for single cells obtained from adult human atria and ventricles have been deposited in the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE161016; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/).

Statistics. The expression levels during directed cardiac differentiation of human iPSCs, in human tissue samples, murine ESCs, CPCs, and CMs were determined with SigmaPlot,version 13.0, applying an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or the Mann-Whitney rank-sum test if the equal variance or normality test failed. For comparisons of 3 groups, 1-way ANOVA (Macrod1 and Leprel1) or the Kruskal-Wallis test (Wnt3) was applied. A correction for multiple testing was performed between these results across genes using the Holm-Sidak method. Significance within genes for the pairwise comparisons was also determined using a Holm-Sidak approach. In all instances, P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Statistical analyses for the GWAS are described in detail in the relevant sections above.

Study approval. Ethics approval for the German cohort was obtained from the local ethics review board of the Medical Faculty of the Technical University of Munich (projects 5943/13 and 375/14). For the British cohort, approval was obtained from the local IRBs of all participating centers (19 and 21). Written informed consent was obtained from the participants or their parents or legal guardians.