Lung-resident memory B cells protect against bacterial pneumonia

Effects of resolved pneumococcal pneumonias on circulating cells and antibodies. Resolution of pneumococcal pneumonias in mice provides serotype-independent lung protection against subsequent pneumonia conferred in part by CD4+ TRM cells and remodeled alveolar macrophages (23–25). We suspected that additional immune changes elicited by pneumococcal exposures remained to be identified. The remodeled immunity in SPF mice exposed to pathogen-rich mice sourced from a pet store was defined by a profound change in circulating blood leukocytes evident in their transcriptomes (1). To investigate whether respiratory infections with S. pneumoniae elicited similar systemic changes, we infected mice in the lung with pneumococcal serotype 19F (Sp19F) twice with a 1-week interval (Figure 1A). In the majority of experiments (unless indicated otherwise in the legends), these instillations were given intratracheally (i.t.) and directed into only the animal’s left lung lobe. Such infections are self-limiting, and animals fully recover without the aid of antibiotics or supportive treatment (24). Control mice were concurrently given saline instillations. Infected and control mice were rested for at least 4 weeks. Previously infected mice were referred to as “experienced,” while control mice were referred to as “naive.” As described above, experienced mice have serotype-independent (heterotypic) immune protection, as evidenced by their ability to clear a serotype-mismatched challenge infection with Sp3, which grows uncontrollably in naive mice (Figure 1B). Unlike the radically transformed blood transcriptomes of so-called dirty mice compared with naive laboratory mice (1), whole blood transcriptomes of uninfected experienced and naive mice in our model were essentially identical (Figure 1, C and D). Only 4 genes were differentially expressed (FDR < 0.05) at the mRNA level between naive and experienced mice (Lpp, Pmaip1, Nt5c, and Arfgap2), and none of these exhibited a fold change greater than 1.36 (0.76, 1.36, 1.22, and 1.23, respectively). Thus, while prior studies revealed new cells and altered resident cell phenotypes in the lungs of mice recovered from such Sp19F infections (23–25), the circulating cell transcriptomes were unchanged.

Figure 1 Pneumococcal exposures provide lung protection without extensive changes to the blood transcriptome. (A) B6 mice were exposed to i.t. or i.n. pneumococcus (Sp19F) or saline in the left lung lobe twice with a 1-week interval, then allowed to recover for at least 4 weeks, at which point they were referred to as “experienced” or “naive,” respectively. (B) Experienced and naive mice were challenged with i.t. pneumococcus (Sp3) for 24 hours before lung bacterial burdens were assessed (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.0006). Principal component analysis (C) and read counts (D) from RNA-Seq of whole blood collected from the same naive and experienced mice as in B prior to Sp3 challenge. Data point size in C is proportional to the 24-hour lung Sp3 CFU of each mouse in B. Each point in D represents 1 gene.

Memory B cells in pneumococcus-experienced lungs. The lack of systemic transcriptomic differences between naive and experienced mice led us to focus on unexplored cell types in the lung itself that may be contributing to improved immunity in experienced mice. Depletion of CD4+ TRM cells before Sp3 challenge only partially abrogates lung protection in experienced mice (23). Additionally, in mice initially given a single-lobe infection, protection is limited to the exposed lung lobe and is not seen in the contralateral lobes, indicating that systemic factors such as circulating antibodies are not sufficient (23). Based on these findings and the recent descriptions of lung BRM cells in mice recovered from influenza (8, 10, 22), we hypothesized that MBCs may be found in pneumococcus-experienced lungs. At 4 weeks after the last Sp19F exposure, lungs of experienced and naive mice are histologically normal and do not contain visible iBALT structures by H&E staining (23). To localize B cells, we used immunofluorescence microscopy to illuminate B220+ and CD4+ cells in frozen sections from naive and experienced lungs (Figure 2, A and B). B220+ cells were observed in experienced but not naive lungs, typically near the conducting airways, in small aggregates of cells as well as loosely dispersed, in some cases in association with CD4+ cells (Figure 2, A and B). We complemented these analyses with H&E staining in formalin-fixed sections from naive and experienced lungs and with immunohistochemical analysis of serial sections illuminating CD19+ along with CD4+ cells. Small mixed leukocyte aggregates were discernible within bronchovascular bundles of experienced (Figure 2, D–F) but not naive (Figure 2C) mice. Most of these cells were either CD19+ or CD4+ (Figure 2, E and F). The CD19+ cells accumulated in the loose interstitial tissue connecting the conducting airways with the pulmonary arteries, closer to the airways than the arteries (Figure 2, E and F). Thus, B cells in the lungs of experienced mice were in the connective tissue of distal bronchovascular bundles, proximal to bronchiolar airways, often but not always in association with CD4+ T cells. To assess whether the high endothelial venules (HEVs) characteristic of tertiary lymphoid organs were present in experienced mouse lungs, we stained lung sections for CD34 and peripheral node addressin (PNAd), which costain HEVs in well-organized lymphoid structures such as lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141810DS1) and lung iBALT (12). Although the lung sections stained brightly for the vascular endothelial marker CD34, we did not observe PNAd staining, indicating that HEVs were not present in these lung sections (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 2 Pneumococcal exposure elicits clusters of EV memory B cells in the lung. Immunofluorescence staining (20×) for B220 (red), CD4 (green), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) of representative naive (A) and experienced (B) lungs. H&E staining of representative naive (C) and experienced (D) lungs. (E and F) Left panels: Magnified view of 2 immune cell clusters in D. Right panels: Immunohistochemical staining for CD19 (red) and CD4 (cyan) in serial sections of the same lungs imaged in the left panels. Scale bars: 75 μm (A and B); 500 μm (C and D); 100 μm (E and F). (G) Representative gating of i.v. CD45+CD19+ cells (IV B cells) and i.v. CD45–CD19+ cells (EV B cells) in lungs of naive and experienced mice. (H) IgD expression on IV and EV B cells in experienced lungs (left) and percentages of IV and EV B cells that are IgD– in experienced lungs (right; Mann-Whitney U test, *P < 0.0001). (I) Percentages of IgD+ and IgD– B cells among live lung cells in the IV and EV compartments of naive and experienced mice analyzed between 4 and 12 weeks after the previous Sp19F exposure (2-way ANOVA, *P = 0.029, **P = 0.0006, ***P < 0.0001). (J) IgD– EV B cells in naive and experienced lungs at the indicated times after lung exposure (2-way ANOVA, *P = 0.01, **P = 0.0054, ***P < 0.0001). (K) CD38 expression on EV IgD– B cells (each red curve from 1 of 5 different mice) and on EV CD45– cells (shaded curve, representative). A, airway; pa, pulmonary artery.

To phenotype these lung B cells, we used flow cytometry with an i.v. anti-CD45 stain to distinguish circulating from lung leukocytes. A population of CD19+ cells protected from the i.v. stain, defined as extravascular (EV) B cells, was observed in lungs of experienced but not naive mice (Figure 2G; gating scheme, Supplemental Figure 2A). The EV B cells in experienced mice were predominantly IgD–, while the intravascular (IV) B cells positive for the i.v. stain in the same mice were largely IgD+ (Figure 2, H and I). Additionally, the percentage of EV lung IgD– B cells, but not EV IgD+ B cells, was significantly increased by experience, and there was no effect of experience on the IV B cells in these lung digests (Figure 2I). These data suggest that the lung EV B cell compartment after pneumococcal exposures was enriched for non-naive B cells, which we hypothesized consisted largely of memory cells. Consistent with this hypothesis, the number of IgD– EV B cells in experienced lungs remained constant for as long as 12 weeks after the last Sp19F infection before declining by 6 months after exposure, when the significant difference in lung B cell numbers between experienced and naive mice was lost (Figure 2J). Moreover, all the EV IgD– B cells in experienced mice were CD38+, an MBC phenotype in mice (Figure 2K; gating scheme, Supplemental Figure 2B; and ref. 26). Together, these results indicate that repeated pneumococcal exposures in mice elicit MBCs in the absence of tertiary lymphoid organs. These MBCs localize to bronchovascular bundles, with or without associated CD4+ T cells, in the loose connective tissue proximal to bronchioles.

Plasma cells in lungs and bone marrow of experienced mice. In addition to eliciting quiescent MBCs, recovery from infection can result in LLPCs constitutively producing antibodies. Consistent with prior studies (27), the mice recovered from Sp19F infections had heterotypic antipneumococcal antibodies in the blood (Figure 3A). We hypothesized that these antibodies derived at least partially from LLPCs in experienced mouse bone marrow. Pneumococcus-specific IgG and IgA antibodies were detected in supernatant of cultured unstimulated bone marrow cells from experienced but not naive mice (Figure 3B), confirming the establishment of bone marrow plasma cells after lung infection by pneumococcus. After influenza infections, antibody-secreting plasma cells can be found within the lung tissue (8, 9). To test whether pneumococcal exposures establish such cells in the lung, we cultured unstimulated EV lung cells on ELISpot plates. Spots representing plasma cells secreting IgA or IgG were detected only in wells containing samples from experienced mouse lungs (Figure 3, C and D). EV lung cells bearing a CD138+CD38lo plasma cell phenotype were enriched in lung cell digests from experienced versus naive mice (Figure 3, E and F; gating, Supplemental Figure 3). Plasma cell identity was confirmed by expression of the transcription factor Blimp-1 (28) in the CD138+ but not the CD138– cell population (Figure 3G). While the CD38+CD138– cell population in the lung included B cells expressing B220 and CD19, the CD38–CD138+ population did not (Supplemental Figure 3), further supporting the identification of the former as LLPCs (29). The presence of plasma cells within the lung tissue prompted investigation of pneumococcus-specific antibodies in the air spaces of experienced lungs. ELISA analysis of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) showed that heterotypic antipneumococcal antibodies were recovered from the uninfected air spaces of experienced but not naive mice (Figure 3H). Together, these studies indicate that respiratory pneumococcal infections elicit LLPCs secreting heterotypic antipneumococcal antibodies in the bone marrow and lung, complementing the accumulation of MBCs in the lung.

Figure 3 Pneumococcus-specific plasma cells are found in both bone marrow and lungs of experienced mice. (A) Plasma of naive and experienced mice was assessed for Sp3-reactive antibodies via ELISA. n = 3 for naive mice and n = 6 or more for experienced mice. (B) Pneumococcus-specific antibodies in supernatants from overnight cultures of naive or experienced bone marrow cells. n = 4 per group. 2-way ANOVA, **P = 0.0079, ***P < 0.0001. Total IgG and IgA ELISpot images (C) and counts (D) of EV lung plasma cells (PC) (Mann-Whitney U tests, **P = 0.0037, ***P = 0.0004). Vertical line in C separates nonconsecutive wells from the same plate. Representative flow plots (E) and quantification (F) of EV plasma cells (CD138+CD38lo) and CD38+CD138– cells from an experienced mouse lung (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.032). (G) Representative intracellular Blimp-1 expression in EV CD38loCD138+ and CD38+CD138– lung cells. (H) BALF of naive and experienced mice was assessed for Sp3-reactive antibodies via ELISA. n = 4 for naive mice and n = 7 or more for experienced mice.

Resident phenotype of lung MBCs after pneumococcal exposures. The lack of i.v. CD45 staining of lung B cells in experienced mice indicated that these cells were excluded from the circulation at the time of assay. We hypothesized that the lung MBCs represent a resident immune cell pool, and considered whether they bore surface markers similar to those of lung TRM cells (CD69+CD11abrightCD62LloCD44+) (23). Consistent with prior reports on lung BRM cells (8, 10), many of the EV B cells in experienced mice expressed the lymphocyte residence marker CD69 and the integrin CD11a (Figure 4A). Compared with IV lung B cells, EV lung B cells had lower expression of the lymphoid organ homing molecule CD62L and higher expression of the glycoprotein CD44 (Figure 4A). The similarity in surface marker profiles between MBCs in pneumococcus-experienced lungs and lung TRM cells reported in many experimental systems indicates that the MBCs observed here are likely to be resident cells and that there may be a common lymphocyte residency signature.

Figure 4 Lung B cells in experienced mice are resident. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots showing expression of CD69, CD11a, CD62L, and CD44 on IV and EV IgD– lung B cells in experienced mice. (B) Percentage of CD69+ of EV IgD– B cells in the exposed left lung lobe and control right lung lobes of naive and experienced mice (1-way ANOVA, *P = 0.0054, **P = 0.0021, ***P < 0.0001). (C) Median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD11a on EV IgD– B cells in the exposed left lung lobe and control right lung lobes of naive and experienced mice (1-way ANOVA, *P = 0.0047, **P = 0.0017, ***P < 0.0001). (D) Fold change in EV IgD– lung B cells between saline-treated and experienced mice in the exposed left lung lobe and unexposed control right lobe. Each dot represents the average fold change in 1 experiment including at least 3 naive and 3 experienced mice (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.036). (E) Binding of a fluorescent anti-CD20 antibody to lung B cells from mice treated 2 weeks previously with isotype control IgG or anti-CD20 (5D2 clone). FMO, fluorescence minus one. Representative flow cytometry plots (F) and quantification CD19+ cells (G) in lung compartments 4 days or 2 weeks after anti-CD20 or IgG treatment of experienced mice (Kruskal-Wallis test, *P = 0.002).

Since we were modeling lobar pneumonias, and prior studies revealed that immunological changes in the lung occur locally (8, 23, 25), we examined the lobe specificity of the lung B cell phenotypes. The initial Sp19F exposures were restricted to the left lung lobe. EV B cells in the left lobes of experienced mice contained significantly greater CD69+ fractions (Figure 4B) and had significantly higher expression of CD11a (Figure 4C) compared with EV B cells of all other groups. The increase in IgD– EV B cells due to experience was also restricted to the previously infected left lobe, with no such increase in the contralateral right lobes that did not have prior infections (Figure 4D). Thus, prior experience with pneumococcal infection changed only the EV B cells of the involved lobe.

The phenotype of these B cells suggested they were BRM cells. In parabiosis experiments, cells that fail to relocate to the relevant organ in the parabiont via anastomosed circulatory systems are designated as tissue-resident rather than tissue-homing cells (8). As in parabiosis experiments where the restriction of cells to the original but not partner mouse implies residency, the restriction of B cell phenotypes to only the ipsilateral lobe and not the contralateral lobes (Figure 4, B–D) supports the hypothesis that these cells are lung resident rather than lung homing. However, we recognized an alternative hypothesis may be that these B cells are not resident, but instead are circulating B cells that home only to previously infected tissue. We therefore wanted to test whether the EV lung MBCs stably remained in the lung compartment. To do so, we leveraged the fact that murine IgG2a anti-CD20 antibodies deplete CD20+ B cells in a circulation-dependent manner (30). Both IV and EV lung B cells expressed CD20 (Figure 4E, IgG-treated mice). An anti-CD20 antibody administered i.n. and i.p. reached the EV lung B cells and remained bound, as binding of a directly labeled APC-CD20 antibody was prevented in mice treated 2 weeks prior with anti-CD20 (Figure 4E). The anti-CD20 antibody effectively depleted IV B cells but had no effect on EV B cells at 4 days or 2 weeks after anti-CD20 administration (Figure 4, F and G). Because anti-CD20 bound but did not deplete the EV lung B cells, we conclude that these cells do not reenter the circulation throughout the 2-week time period examined. Thus, the lung MBCs elicited by bacterial pneumonia were lung-resident rather than lung-homing cells.

Human lung BRM cells. Since pneumococcus and influenza are both common causes of lung infection in humans (17) and both lead to deposition of lung BRM cells in mice (Figures 2 and 4; and ref. 8), we hypothesized that human lungs may contain BRM cells. Disease-free donor samples from lung tissue wedge resections or lobectomies were assessed via flow cytometry (Figure 5A). Consistent with a prior report (2), significantly more CD4+ T cells than B cells were observed in the human lungs (Figure 5B). Of the CD19+ cells in these lungs, the majority (~65%) were positive for the human MBC marker CD27, and the remaining cells were IgD+ (Figure 5C). Most of the MBCs (CD19+CD27+) as well as the CD4+ T cells in these lung samples were CD69+, whereas most naive B cells (CD19+IgD+) in the same lungs were not (Figure 5D). The percentages of lung CD4+ T cells that were CD69+ in our samples matched well to lung T cell data from studies of humans with no known lung disease (2, 31), suggesting our samples appropriately represented human lung immunology. The majority of MBCs in these lungs were class switched, with only approximately 17% expressing IgM (Figure 5E). The CD69+ MBCs were negative for CD38 (Figure 5F), indicating they were not germinal center or plasma cells (32). In addition to being a residence marker, CD69 is expressed by activated B cells, but almost all the human CD69+ MBCs were negative for CD83 (Figure 5F), another marker of B cell activation (33). Therefore, it is likely that CD69 is a marker of resident, as opposed to recently activated, cells in this context. These data provide evidence that human lungs contain class-switched BRM cells.

Figure 5 Human lungs are enriched for B cells bearing a resident memory phenotype. (A) Normal tissue from wedge resection or biopsy samples from humans with lung cancer were collagenase digested and analyzed via flow cytometry using the gating scheme shown. (B–F) Various cell surface phenotypes of B and T cells in the human lung digests. (B) Percentage of CD4+ and CD19+ cells among live, single cells (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.0023). (C) Percentage of CD27+ cells among all CD19+ cells and among naive (CD19+IgD+) B cells (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.0025). (D) Percentage of CD69+ cells among CD4+ cells, memory B cells (CD19+CD27+), and naive B cells (Kruskal-Wallis test, *P = 0.021, **P = 0.049). (E) Percentage of memory B cells that are class switched (Class sw.) and percentage that are IgM+ (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.0079). (F) Percentage of resident memory B cells (CD27+CD69+CD19+) negative for the B cell activation marker CD83 and for CD38.

Antibody secretion from lung BRM cells. After observing that pneumococcal exposures elicit lung BRM cells, we wanted to more deeply explore the phenotypic and functional aspects of these cells in mice. Although the EV lung B cell compartment included naive B cells (IgD+IgM+), a larger fraction was IgM+IgD– than in the spleen or IV compartment from the lung (Figure 6A). Additionally, an appreciable proportion of class-switched B cells was observed in the lung EV tissue — in contrast to the spleen and IV lung cell populations — highlighting the enrichment of switched memory cells at this site (Figure 6A). Of the class-switched EV lung B cells, the majority were of an IgG isotype, with a small fraction of IgA+ B cells (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Lung BRM cells are poised to secrete antibody. (A) Distribution of naive, IgM+IgD–, and class-switched B cells in experienced lungs and spleens (2-way ANOVA comparing isotypes across compartments, n = 3 for spleen, 5 for lung; *P = 0.0022 vs. spleen, P = 0.0009 vs. IV lung; **P < 0.0001 vs. either compartment). (B) Experienced EV lung IgM–IgD– B cell isotypes. n = 5. Representative flow plots from experienced lungs showing MBC marker expression on IgD– EV B cells (C) and coexpression (D) as quantified in E, where numbers of triple-negative (TN), single-positive (SP), and double- or triple-positive (DP/TP) B cells are shown (2-way ANOVA comparing each marker category between naive and experienced mice, *P < 0.0001). Total IgG ELISpot image (F) and counts (G) of spleen and EV lung B cells after ex vivo culture (Kruskal-Wallis test for each organ, *P = 0.028, **P = 0.0035 for spleen, P = 0.006 for lung). Vertical lines in F separate images within a group obtained from different plates. (H) Pneumococcus-specific antibody levels in ex vivo culture supernatants from F and G (Kruskal-Wallis test for each isotype within each organ, *P = 0.0039 for IgG, P = 0.0064 for IgM). (I) Pneumococcus-specific antibody in experienced BALF at baseline or after Sp3 infection (Mann-Whitney U test for each isotype, n = 15 for baseline, n = 8 for 96 hours; *P = 0.0018, **P = 0.0007, ***P < 0.0001).

In mice, the markers PD-L2, CD73, and CD80 distinguish functional MBC phenotypes (34). In lung B cells of experienced mice, the expression of all 3 markers was restricted, as expected, to IgD– cells, and the EV compartment was heavily enriched with B cells bearing these markers compared with IV B cells in the same mice (Figure 6C). Importantly, the EV B cells in experienced lungs predominantly expressed more than one of these markers (Figure 6, D and E). Coexpression of at least 2 of these 3 memory markers distinguishes MBCs likely to differentiate into antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) upon reactivation (34).

To test whether the lungs of experienced mice contained MBCs that could be reactivated into ASCs, we stimulated total splenic B cells and EV lung B cells from naive or experienced mice. After 4 days of ex vivo culture followed by IgG ELISpot analysis, spots representing reactivated MBCs were detected more frequently in wells containing stimulated cells from experienced mouse lungs than in wells with unstimulated cells from experienced mice or stimulated cells from naive mice (Figure 6, F and G). Although stimulation also elicited ASC differentiation in spleen cells, there was not a significant difference in the number of spleen IgG ASCs between naive and experienced mice (Figure 6G). Supernatants from ex vivo cultures of stimulated experienced, but not stimulated naive, mouse lung cells contained IgG and IgM antibodies that bound to an acapsular strain of Sp3, indicating they were specific to serotype-independent pneumococcal antigens. Again, stimulated spleen cells from both naive and experienced mice were able to produce pneumococcus-reactive IgG and IgM, with no significant differences between the groups (Figure 6H). These results show that the spleens of naive mice contained B cells that could be stimulated to secrete antibody against pneumococcal antigens, and there was no significant enrichment of such B cells after lung exposure to pneumococcus. These splenic B cells likely consist of innate-like marginal zone or B 1 B cells surviving culture only with stimulation and able to produce pneumococcus-binding antibodies (35). In the lung, however, prior pneumococcal exposure is required in order to generate pneumococcus-specific MBCs. To see whether local antibody secretion in the lung occurred following pneumococcal challenge in vivo, we analyzed the BALF of experienced mice at baseline and 96 hours after Sp3 challenge. The BALF of experienced mice after challenge contained significantly more IgG, IgA, and IgM antibodies able to bind an acapsular Sp3 strain (Figure 6I). These findings may indicate that BRM cells in the experienced lung are reactivated by a heterotypic pneumococcal challenge to locally secrete serotype cross-reactive antibodies. Thus, the lungs of mice previously exposed to pneumococcus are enriched with pneumococcus-specific lung BRM cells that are poised to rapidly secrete antibody upon stimulation.

Contributions of systemic B cell immunity to lung protection. That mice recovered from pneumococcal infections are later protected from a serotype-mismatched challenge with Sp3 (Figure 1 and ref. 23) spurred our investigation of whether B cell–related immune mechanisms contribute to this protection. We found that this protection is partially dependent on B cell–mediated immunity, as evidenced by the increased bacterial burdens (Figure 7A) and morbidity (Figure 7B) in experienced B cell–deficient (Ighmtm1cgn; μMT) mice compared with experienced C57BL/6 (B6) mice after Sp3 infection. Notably, although μMT mice in our model develop a slightly diminished lung TRM cell pool compared with B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), experienced μMT mice still generate as much lung CD4+ T cell–derived IL-17A after Sp3 challenge as experienced B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D; and ref. 23). Therefore, the less-robust protection of experienced μMT mice was not due to a failure to generate effective lung T cell memory, as has been observed in other infection settings (36).

Figure 7 Systemic B cell immunity may contribute to, but is not required for, serotype-independent lung antipneumococcal immunity in experienced mice. (A) Twenty-four-hour lung Sp3 burdens in naive and experienced B6 or μMT mice (2-way ANOVA, *P = 0.013, **P = 0.0004, ***P < 0.0001). (B) Weight loss after Sp3 challenge in experienced B6 and μMT mice (2-way ANOVA comparing mouse strains within each time point, n = 16 B6 and n = 9 μMT; *P = 0.0004). (C) Plasma of experienced or naive mice was used to pre-opsonize Sp3 prior to bacterial instillation in naive mice and determination of 24-hour lung CFU (Mann-Whitney U test, *P = 0.01). Twenty-four-hour lung Sp3 CFU (D; no significant differences by 2-way ANOVA) and plasma antipneumococcal antibody titers (E) were determined in experienced mice that were splenectomized or given sham surgery 3 weeks prior to Sp3 infection (for E, Mann-Whitney U test for each isotype, *P = 0.046). (F) Twenty-four-hour lung Sp3 burdens in naive and experienced mice treated 4 days prior with isotype control or anti-CD20 (2-way ANOVA, *P = 0.0024 for IgG, P = 0.0027 for anti-CD20). LoD, limit of detection.

The most likely contribution of B cells to antipneumococcal defense is via antibodies. To determine whether heterotypic antibodies could be sufficient to confer protection against pneumococcus in the lung, we infected the lungs of naive mice with Sp3 that was pre-opsonized by plasma collected from either naive mice or mice recovered from Sp19F infections (without or with heterotypic antibodies, respectively; Figure 3A). This plasma from experienced mice conferred protection compared with plasma from naive mice (Figure 7C), supporting the hypothesis that heterotypic antibodies can contribute to lung defense against pneumococcus.

The spleen contains B 1 and marginal zone B cells that can produce heterotypic antibodies and contribute to antipneumococcal immunity (refs. 35, 37) (Figure 6H). To test whether these cells contributed to serotype-independent antipneumococcal lung defense, we compared Sp3 bacterial burdens in experienced mice that were splenectomized 3 weeks prior to Sp3 challenge and experienced control mice given sham surgeries. All experienced mice demonstrated effective defense against intrapulmonary Sp3, with no significant differences in lung bacteria between the splenectomized and control groups (Figure 7D). Splenectomy reduced pneumococcus-specific IgM in the blood of experienced mice, but not antipneumococcal IgG (Figure 7E). Thus, B cells in the spleen contributed to pneumococcus-specific IgM in the circulation of experienced mice, but were dispensable for serotype-independent lung immunity against local pneumococcal infection.

Since B cells — but not those originating in the spleen — were essential to local protection (Figure 7, A and D), we considered whether circulating B cells migrating through blood and lymph nodes may be required for the lung defense of experienced mice. Knowing that the anti-CD20 antibody effectively depletes circulating B cells while leaving lung BRM cells intact (Figure 4), we tested whether anti-CD20 treatment affected lung defense in experienced mice. Depletion of all circulating B cells in experienced B6 mice via 4 days of anti-CD20 treatment had no effect on 24-hour clearance of Sp3 (Figure 7F). These data suggest that B cells, but not splenic or circulating B cells, contribute to lung defense in experienced mice, implicating functional roles for B cells in other sites.

Pneumonia protection by lung BRM cells. We hypothesized that lung BRM cells may be contributing to bacterial clearance, but there are no means of selectively deleting these cells. Since more than half of the IgD– lung EV B cells were PD-L2+ (Figure 6, C and D), we devised a strategy to deplete PD-L2+ B cells specifically. When crossing CD19-Cre mice are crossed into the PD-L2-ZsGreen-TdTomato-diphtheria toxin knockin and inducible knockout (PZTD) background (38), all PD-L2+ and only PD-L2+ cells are fluorescent, with CD19–PD-L2+ cells in both Cre– and Cre+ mice expressing the fluorescent ZsGreen protein; while CD19+PD-L2+ cells in Cre+ mice express the fluorescent TdTomato protein as well as the diphtheria toxin (DT) receptor. Resolution of Sp19F infections in these mice (Figure 8A) elicited PD-L2+ (TdTomato+) EV lung B cells (Figure 8B; gating, Supplemental Figure 5A). Treating experienced Cre+ mice with DT eliminated this PD-L2+ B cell population from the lungs (Figure 8, C and D). In contrast, DT treatment of experienced Cre– mice did not significantly impact lung EV PD-L2+ B cells (Figure 8D). DT also decreased pleural PD-L2+ B cells (which are primarily B 1 B cells) in Cre+ mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). However, pleural fluid CD19+ B cells do not change in frequency in response to prior pneumococcal experience (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), nor did it appear that pleural B 1 cells infiltrated the lungs of mice challenged with Sp3 (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G), so these cells are unlikely to mediate improved immunity in experienced mice. To determine roles of PD-L2+ B cells in experienced mice, we allowed resolution of Sp19F infections in Cre+ and Cre– mice, after which DT was delivered to all mice to deplete lung PD-L2+ BRM cells from Cre+ mice. Two and a half weeks later, all mice were challenged with Sp3 (Figure 8A). The Cre+ mice exhibited significantly more morbidity as assessed by weight loss after 4 days of Sp3 infection (Figure 8E). This morbidity was likely driven by the increased bacterial burdens in the lungs of Cre+ mice, since in the majority of Cre– but not Cre+ mice, bacteria were reduced to below the limit of detection over the 4 days of infection (Figure 8F). Because CD4+ T cells and their cytokines contribute to lung defense (23, 25) and can be stimulated by antigen presentation from B cells (39), we tested whether PD-L2+ B cells were needed for this arm of pulmonary immunity by comparing the levels of T cell cytokines in DT-treated experienced Cre– and Cre+ mice following 24 or 96 hours of Sp3 infection. No significant differences in either lung IL-17A (Figure 8G) or lung IFN-γ (Figure 8H) were observed between genotypes, implying that lung PD-L2+ B cells are not required for lung T cell responses following pneumococcal reinfection. This finding is consistent with the establishment of a functional lung TRM cell pool in μMT mice (Supplemental Figure 4). Circulating heterotypic antipneumococcal antibody levels also did not differ between DT-treated experienced Cre– and Cre+ mice (Figure 8I), indicating that PD-L2+ lung B cells did not substantially contribute to circulating antibody pools. Because pneumococcus-reactive antibody levels, particularly IgG, increased within the air spaces of the lung during infection (Figure 6I), we hypothesized that local lung antibodies may require PD-L2+ lung B cells. To test whether depletion of the PD-L2+ lung B cells led to a decrease in airspace antibodies, we collected the BALF of experienced DT-treated Cre– and Cre+ PZTD mice 96 hours after Sp3 infection and looked for antibodies able to bind an acapsular pneumococcal strain. Levels of pneumococcus-specific BALF IgG were significantly lower in Cre+ compared with Cre– mice (Figure 8J). The pneumococcus-specific IgG in the air spaces of Cre+ mice lacking PD-L2+ B cells was not eliminated but was less than half that observed in the Cre– mice, revealing that most but not all of the air space IgG recognizing Sp3 required PD-L2+ B cells. Levels of pneumococcus-specific BALF IgA and IgM were also lower in Cre+ mice, though these differences were less pronounced and did not reach statistical significance (Figure 8J). Some of the residual heterotypic antibody was likely that produced by lung plasma cells (Figure 3). We interpret these data as evidence that BRM cells contribute to lung antibacterial immunity, likely via the local secretion of heterotypic antipneumococcal IgG following reactivation.