Lymphohematopoietic graft-versus-host responses promote mixed chimerism in patients receiving intestinal transplantation

The significance of donor T cell macrochimerism in blood and the effect of donor age on the dynamics of recipient T cell replacement in the graft. High-level multilineage donor hematopoietic chimerism was common in recipient blood after ITx, especially in recipients of MVTx, often persisted for longer than 1 year and usually was not associated with clinical GVHD (refs. 12, 13 and Supplemental Figure 1). Clinically significant moderate or severe rejection episodes and de novo development of Class I and Class II donor-specific antibodies (DSAs) up to 600 days after transplant were significantly reduced in patients who showed T cell macrochimerism (≥4%) in peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 1), confirming and extending our previous results (12, 13) and strengthening the potential of macrochimerism as a biomarker of clinical outcomes. Blood macrochimerism was also associated with significantly slower replacement of donor graft T cells by the recipient, not only for CD4 and CD8 αβ T cells (Figure 1, A–E), but also for γδ T cells (Figure 1, A, F, and G), which constitute a high proportion of total T cells in both intraepithelial lymphocyte (IEL) (Supplemental Figure 2) and lamina propria lymphocyte (LPL) compartments (Figure 1A), further extending our previous study (14).

Figure 1 Donor T cell macrochimerism in blood is associated with slower recipient T cell repopulation in the graft after ITx. Among patients with macrochimerism, faster recipient T cell repopulation occurs in grafts with donor age younger than 1 year. (A) Representative flow cytometry (FCM) gating shows percentages of γδ, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells and the chimerism among total and subsets of T cells (D, donor; R, recipient) in Pt18 ileum LPLs on POD105. Dynamics of recipient CD4+ (B), CD8+ (D) and γδ (F) T cell repopulation in ileum allograft LPLs in patients with (+, left panel) or without (–, right panel) donor T cell macrochimerism in blood post-ITx (POD0–600). Patients with donor age younger than 1 year and 1 year or older are shown in blue and orange, respectively. AUC of individual patients shown in B, D, and F normalized by follow-up period (up to POD200) was calculated in C, E, and G, respectively. Statistical differences were seen between patients with or without macrochimerism, and between patients with donor age younger than 1 year (blue) and 1 year or older (orange) using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test; ****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

As we accumulated more patients and performed additional analysis (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; Pts 16–24 have been added to the study since our previous publication, ref. 14), we noticed that even in the group of patients with macrochimerism, those whose donors were younger than 1 year old (color-coded by blue) showed significantly faster graft T cell population by the recipient than those with donor age ≥1 (color-coded by orange), for both CD4 and CD8 αβ T cells and to a lesser extent for γδ T cells (Figure 1, B–G, Supplemental Figure 2).

Donor T cell macrochimerism in blood is associated with enrichment of GvH over HvG clones in grafts of patients with donor age 1 year or older and absence of de novo Class I DSAs in circulation. To investigate the dynamic balance of 2-way alloresponses in the intestinal graft, we performed bulk TCR-β–seq on serial intestinal graft biopsy specimens collected up to 600 days after Tx and tracked the cumulative frequencies of GvH and HvG clones within each sample. Given the variable ranges of sample availability over time, differences between the AUC of the GvH and HvG plots (AUC GvH –AUC HvG ) were calculated and normalized by days of measurement (postoperative day [POD] last –POD first ) (Figure 2, A–D, Supplemental Table 3). Normalized AUC >0, =0, and < 0 indicate greater, equal, and lower GvH responses, respectively, relative to the HvG response in the ileum allograft. Patients were categorized into 4 groups based on their status of blood macrochimerism, de novo Class I and Class II DSAs in serum, and donor age (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Enrichment of GvH compared with HvG clones in graft and absence of Class I DSAs in circulation are associated with donor T cell macrochimerism. Cumulative frequency of GvH (pink) and HvG (blue) clones among ileum biopsies at indicated time points (A–D). Patients were categorized into 4 groups (I, II, III, IV) based on the presence (+) or absence (–) of donor T cell macrochimerism in blood, de novo Class I and Class II DSAs in serum, and donor age listed in E. (A) Group I patients (Pt7, Pt13, Pt15, Pt16’’, Pt17, and Pt22) had macrochimerism, were de novo Class I DSA–, de novo Class II DSA+/–, and had donor age of 1 year or older. Pt16’ and Pt16’’ represent the first (LITx), and second (MVTx) transplant in this patient, respectively. (B) Group II patients (Pt18, Pt19, Pt21, and Pt23) had macrochimerism, were de novo Class I DSA–, de novo Class II DSA+/–, and had donor age younger than 1 year. (C) Group III patients (Pt4, Pt9, and Pt24) did not have macrochimerism, developed de novo Class I and Class II DSAs, and had donor age of 1 year or older. (D) Group IV patients (Pt14 and Pt20) did not have macrochimerism, developed de novo Class I and Class II DSAs, and had donor age younger than 1 year. (E) Difference of the areas under the GvH and HvG curves (AUC GvH –AUC HvG ) was normalized by days of measurement (POD last –POD first ) of individual patients in groups I to IV and shown by floating bars plots, which include 3 key values: upper extreme, median, and lower extreme. Normalized AUC >0, =0, and <0 indicate greater, equal, and lower GvH over HvG responses in the allograft, respectively. Kruskal-Wallis test was performed for multiple comparisons between each pair of groups. Significant difference was seen when comparing group I to group III. **P < 0.01.

The first 2 groups (Figure 2, A and B) included patients with macrochimerism, who were free of de novo Class I DSAs. Group II patients, who had donors with ages younger than 1 year, had overall low levels of GvH and HvG responses in the graft, with normalized AUC values close to 0. In contrast, group I patients, who had donor age 1 year or older, all had normalized AUC values greater than 0, and the values were higher in MVTx recipients than in iITx recipients (Figure 2E). The last 2 groups (Figure 2, C and D) included patients without macrochimerism who developed serum Class I and Class II DSAs de novo. Group III patients had donor age 1 year or older and showed higher HvG compared with GvH responses, with normalized AUC values less than 0. Patients in group IV, who had donor age less than 1 year, showed comparable (Pt20) or higher (Pt14) HvG compared with GvH responses. Taken together, donor T cell macrochimerism in blood was associated with enrichment of GvH compared with HvG clones in the graft of patients with donors 1 year of age or younger and absence of de novo Class I DSAs in circulation. However, the magnitudes of GvH and HvG responses were low and values were not correlated with macrochimerism when donors were younger than 1 year of age.

One patient (Pt10) who had high titer (MFI > 10,000) Class I and Class II DSAs in serum prior to transplant that persisted at high levels over a year after Tx (POD 0–377) was not included in the above categorization, and the data for that patient are presented separately (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Pt10 (donor age 2 years) was the only MVTx recipient in our cohort who did not develop blood macrochimerism, likely due to the high titer of preformed DSAs that bound to initially circulating donor T cells and accelerated their clearance, as we previously described (12). This patient had an intermediate rate of recipient T cell replacement in the ileal graft (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) and initially had greater GvH compared with HvG T cell clones in the allograft, similar to group I patients.

LGVHRs contribute to donor T cell macrochimerism in blood. We further hypothesized that graft-derived GvH clones, from intestinal mucosa, gut-associated lymphoid tissues (GALTs), and/or liver, might enter the recipient’s peripheral circulation and promote chimerism. Consistent with these hypotheses, higher peak cumulative frequencies of GvH clones were observed in the blood of patients with macrochimerism compared with those without, regardless of donor age (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Table 4). When overlaying the kinetic plots of cumulative frequency of GvH clones in blood with the percentage of blood T cell chimerism in each individual patient over time after Tx, a significant difference (P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test) was seen between patients with (n = 8) and without (n = 4) macrochimerism (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4). In patients with macrochimerism, the peak of circulating GvH clones either appeared before or simultaneously with the peak of donor T cell chimerism, whereas in patients without macrochimerism, the much smaller peak of GvH clones appeared either simultaneously with or much later than the peak of donor T cell chimerism.

Figure 3 Lymphohematopoietic GvH responses contribute to donor T cell macrochimerism in blood. (A) Kinetics of cumulative frequency of GvH clones in the circulation of patients with (+) or without (–) donor T cell macrochimerism in recipients of MVTx (circles), LITx (squares), or iITx (triangles). (B) Peak cumulative frequency of GvH clones in blood in patients with or without macrochimerism. **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Kinetics of cumulative frequency of GvH clones (left y axis: colored curve, solid symbols) and donor T cell chimerism (right y axis: black curve, open symbols) in circulation of representative patients with (+: Pt19, Pt16’’, and Pt15) or without (–: Pt20, Pt14, and Pt16’) T cell macrochimerism. Additional patients are shown in Supplemental Figure 4. Patients with at least one time point of TCR-seq data and 2 time points of FCM chimerism data within 40 days after Tx were included in this analysis. Colored dotted vertical line indicates the POD of peak cumulative frequency of circulating GvH clones and black dotted vertical line indicates the POD of peak donor T cell chimerism in blood. (D) Kinetics of cumulative frequency of HvG clones in the circulation of patients with or without donor T cell macrochimerism who were sequenced on at least 2 time points within 40 days after Tx. (E) Correlation of peak cumulative frequency of GvH (x axis) and HvG clones (y axis) in blood within 40 days after Tx in patients with or without macrochimerism. (F) Association of peak cumulative frequency of GvH clones in blood and slope of linear regression plot of cumulative frequency of HvG clones in blood within 40 days after Tx in patients with or without macrochimerism. Increased slope absolute value indicates increased rate of change in cumulative frequency of circulating HvG clones.

Although HvG clones were detectable in circulation for over a year after Tx, even in patients with macrochimerism (Supplemental Figure 5), we observed noteworthy declines in the cumulative frequencies of HvG clones in blood within 40 days after Tx in 4 MVTx patients with macrochimerism (Pts 15, 16’’, 22, and 23) (Figure 3D) who had particularly high early peak cumulative frequencies of circulating HvG and GvH clones (Figure 3E). In fact, peak cumulative frequencies of HvG and GvH clones in the circulation were correlated and higher peak levels of GvH and HvG clones were associated with a greater early decline of HvG clones in the blood of patients with macrochimerism (Figure 3, E and F). The data collectively suggest that graft-derived GvH-reactive clones mediate a LGVHR (9–11) that counteracts the systemic HvG response with minimal to no clinical GVHD, while promoting blood macrochimerism.

We have previously shown that the majority of donor CD8 IELs carried in intestinal grafts are CD69+CD103+ tissue resident memory T cells (TRMs) that express lower levels of CD28 compared with circulating T cells (14). However, a higher peak level (>40%) of CD28 expression was detected on donor CD69+CD103+ CD8 IELs in patients who had blood T cell macrochimerism than in those without macrochimerism (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that some donor TRM cells carried in the intestinal allograft may acquire a transitional phenotype when translocating from graft to circulation. Donor CD8 TRMs in the IELs included effector memory-like (Tem: CD45RA–CCR7–) and central memory-like (Tcm: CD45RA–CCR7+) phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 6).

Graft-derived GvH-reactive T cells and HSPCs enter recipient BM. We recently demonstrated the presence of functional donor-derived HSPCs in human intestinal allografts and obtained evidence that these contribute to long-term multilineage (T/B/NK/myeloid) blood chimerism, which is frequently observed in MVTx patients (13). We hypothesized that multilineage chimerism in blood after ITx might involve a LGVHR from GvH-reactive donor T cells migrating from the recipient circulation to the BM, making space for engraftment of HSPCs from the graft. Indeed, graft-derived CD3+ T cells and CD45+/dimCD34+ HSPCs (Figure 4A) were simultaneously detected in the BM of 4 of 6 composite graft transplants (Pt16’, LITx; Pt16’’, Pt18, and Pt19, MVTx), and in 1 of 4 iITx recipients (Pt20) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 5). BM CD34 cell chimerism detected by flow cytometry was confirmed by PCR-based single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) variant detection (Scisco Genetics) in 2 of 2 patients (Pt16’’ and Pt19; data not shown).

Figure 4 LGVHR migrates to the bone marrow, making space for engraftment of HPCs from the graft. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of a MVTx recipient (Pt19) BM on day 105 after Tx, showing the presence of donor-derived T cells and CD45+CD34+ HSPCs. Similar gating in Pt19 POD105 PBMCs is shown as a control. Fluorescence minus one (FMO) controls for donor HLA (HLA-A3) and CD34 are shown for Pt19 POD105 BM. HLA-A2 is expressed by both the donor and recipient cells of Pt19 (HLA-D+R). (B) Donor CD3+ T cells and CD34+ HSPCs were simultaneously detected in the BM of 4 of 6 transplants receiving composite grafts (LITx: Pt16’; MVTx: Pt16’’, Pt18, and Pt19) and of 1 of 4 iITx (Pt20 POD125). Pt16 was retransplanted on POD786 following the first Tx. Pt16’ (LITx: first Tx) POD912 was the same day as Pt16’’ (MVTx: second Tx) POD126, when we collected the BM aspirate and detected cells from both donors. (C) Cumulative frequencies of alloreactive clones detectable in the BM of patients receiving MVTx (Pt19, Pt18, Pt16’’, Pt23), LITx (Pt16’), and iITx (Pt20, Pt24) are shown in pie charts, including GvH CD4 among donor-mappable CD4 sequences, GvH CD8 among donor-mappable CD8 sequences, HvG CD4 among recipient-mappable CD4 sequences, and HvG CD8 among recipient-mappable CD8 sequences. The counts of mappable unique sequences are annotated in each pie chart and summarized in Supplemental Table 5. (D) CD4 and CD8 GvH clones were detected in either the ileum biopsy or PBMCs in addition to recipient BM in Pt19, Pt16’, and Pt16’’.

TCR-β CDR3 DNA sequencing identified GvH clones among donor-mappable BM T cells in the 3 patients with donor T cells in recipient BM. In Pt19, whose BM was sampled twice, the later (POD734) sample demonstrated an increased frequency of GvH clones, which was associated with a decline in the frequency of HvG clones detected in the same samples. This MVTx recipient was rejection-free through the post-Tx follow-up period (Figure 4C and Supplemental Table 5). Although GvH clones were dominant among donor T cells in the BM of iITx recipient Pt24 on POD54 (Figure 4C), there were no detectable donor-derived CD34+ HSPCs in this sample (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 5). In iITx recipient Pt20, GvH clones were only detectable in the BM at the late (POD521), but not the early (POD125), time point assayed, and the low CD34 chimerism detected at POD125 disappeared by the later time point (Figure 4, B and C and Supplemental Table 5).

We further tracked individual GvH clones identified in the BM to check for their earlier presence in other tissues (Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 7). In 3 of 6 transplants (Pt19, Pt16’’, Pt16’; Figure 4D, Supplemental Figure 7), we were able to identify at least 3 GvH clones that preexisted in either the ileum biopsy or PBMCs before their detection in recipient BM. Proportional Venn diagram analysis using all TCR-β sequences detected in the ileum biopsy, PBMCs, and BM cells collected on the same day in 3 MVTx recipients (Pt19, Pt18, Pt16’’) demonstrate minimal clonal overlap between BM versus PBMCs (6.54% ± 7.27%), which is as low as that for ileum biopsy versus PBMCs (3.31% ± 3.17%) (paired t test, P = 0.52), largely excluding potential blood contamination as an explanation for the detection of GvH clones in the BM (Supplemental Figure 7).

Single-cell transcriptional profiling of BM infiltrating donor T cells revealed dominant clusters of cytotoxic effector T cells with LGVHR potential. Transcriptome level functional gene profiles of FACS-sorted donor T cells from recipient BM collected on POD357 of Pt18, POD105 of Pt19, and POD126 of Pt16’’ were analyzed by 10× Genomics single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to integrate the gene expression (Figure 5, Figure 6, and Supplemental Figure 8) with TCR clonotypes (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9). Minor contaminations of non–T cell populations (CD79A+ for B cells and CD14+ for monocytes) were detected from these patients, as shown in uniform manifold approximation and projections (UMAPs) (Figure 5B) and feature dot plots (Figure 5C). Cluster 7 in Pt18 contains a fraction of T cells and highly expresses several mitochondria-associated genes, and was excluded from further analysis. Major T cell clusters in Pt18 (cluster 0/1/2/3/4/5), Pt19 (cluster 0/1/2), and Pt16’’ (cluster 0/1/3/4/6) broadly express BM homing markers CXCR4 and ITGA4 (Supplemental Figure 8B), supporting their migration patterns.

Figure 5 Experimental pipeline of scRNA-seq to integrate RNA profiling with T cell clonotype–defined alloreactivity and major clusters identified from BM-infiltrating donor T cells after ITx. (A) Illustration of data integration between bulk TCR-β–seq (Adaptive Biotechnologies) and scRNA-seq (10× Genomics). The latter combines 5′gene expression sequencing (5′GEX-seq) and TCR-αβ–seq by identifying TCR-β chain CDR3 nucleotide + TRBV + TRBJ sequences in individual cells undergoing immune profiling by transcriptional analysis. T cells are annotated as CD4 or CD8 GvH or nonGvH or as nonmappable by interrogation of the sequence sets defined as alloreactive or nonalloreactive from pre-Tx CFSE-MLRs (see Methods). (B) UMAP plots of FACS-sorted donor T cells from recipient BM from Pt18 POD357 (left panel), Pt19 POD105 (middle panel), and Pt16’’ POD126 (right panel). Clusters are numbered in descending order of number of cells in each. (C) Expression of T/B/monocyte lineage genes (CD3E, CD4, CD8A, TRBC1, TRDC, CD79A, and CD14) in each UMAP cluster.

Figure 6 BM-infiltrating donor T cells contain dominant clusters of cytotoxic effector T cells and undifferentiated/memory stem T cells. (A) Dominant DE genes by log 2 fold change in major T cell clusters of each sample described in Figure 5B. FACS-sorted donor T cells were obtained from recipient BM from Pt18 POD357, Pt19 POD105, and Pt16’’ POD126. Clusters are annotated with major functional features and T cell subsets. Tscm: stem cell–like memory T cells; Tn: naive T cells; Tcm: central memory T cells. (B) GO term analysis using shared DE genes among Pt18_cluster 0/1/2/3, Pt19_cluster 0, and Pt16’’_cluster 1/3/4/6 (left panel) and among Pt18_cluster 4, Pt19_cluster 1, and Pt16’’_cluster 0 (right panel) are shown with up to 4 top nonredundant T cell relevant biological processes. P < 0.05 (–log 10 P > 1.122) is considered to be statistically significant. Representative genes related to cytotoxicity and effector T cell functions are labeled with red and light blue, respectively. Genes related to undifferentiated/memory stem T cell subsets, including Tscm, Tn, and Tcm, are labeled with teal. (C) Normalized log fold changes in expression of subset-related transcription factor genes (TBX21, TCF7, LEF1), Tscm genes (TCF7, LEF1, SELL, CCR7), and cytotoxicity genes (GZMB, PRF1, GZMA, GNLY) for CD8 GvH (n = 8) and CD8 Tscm (n = 132) cells in BM-infiltrating donor T cells in Pt16’’ POD126. CD8 Tscm cells (n = 132) in cluster 0 of Pt16’’ expressed CD8A/CD8B but lacked CD4, TRDC, and Foxp3. Mann-Whitney U test was performed. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01.

Clusters 0/1/2/3 in Pt18, cluster 0 in Pt19, and clusters 1/3/4/6 in Pt16’’ include mainly CD8 αβ T cells and γδ T cells and share a number of differentially expressed (DE) genes (Supplemental Figure 8C), including highly expressed genes such as KLRB1, DUSP2, GNLY, and CCL4, as shown in the cluster heatmaps (Figure 6A). Gene ontology (GO) term analysis of shared DE genes among clusters 0/1/2/3 in Pt18, cluster 0 in Pt19, and clusters 1/3/4/6 in Pt16’’ (Supplemental Figure 8C) identified top relevant biological processes that include cell killing (GO: 0001906), T cell activation (GO:0004210), positive regulation of cytokine production (GO: 0001819), and regulation of immune effector process (GO: 0002697), with several genes highly representative for T cell cytotoxicity (PRF1, GNLY, GZMM, NCR3) and effector T cell (Teff) functions (CD160, FYN, IL7R, CD96; Figure 6B). These observations strongly support the notion of donor graft-derived GvH-reactive T cells entering the circulation and BM, where they attack recipient cells.

Cluster 4 in Pt18, cluster 1 in Pt19, and cluster 0 in Pt16’’ mainly contained CD4 and CD8 αβ T cells and shared many dominant DE genes, such as CCR7, LEF1, SELL, TCF7, and KLF2 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B and Supplemental Figure 8C), related to undifferentiated/memory stem T cell subsets, such as stem cell–like memory T cells (Tscm, TCF7+), naive T cells (Tn, CCR7+), and central memory T cells (Tcm, CCR7+). GO term analysis identified biological processes related to not only T cell differentiation (GO: 0030217), lymphocyte proliferation (GO: 0046651), and response to reactive oxygen species (GO: 0000302), but also translational initiation (GO: 0006413) that involves a variety of ribosome family genes, which may indicate active differentiation events ongoing.

TCR clonotype analysis identified several dominant TCR-αβ clones in FACS-sorted donor T cells from recipient BM of Pt18 POD357 and Pt16’’ POD126, mainly distributed in cytotoxic Teff clusters (Figures 5 and 6 and Supplemental Figure 9A). Among FACS-sorted donor T cells from recipient BM of Pt19 POD105, a diverse TCR repertoire was identified, with 5 clones having 2 copies and the remaining clones having only 1 copy (Supplemental Figure 9A). Due to the limited number of productive TCR-αβ sequences identified from each patient by scRNA-seq (Pt18: 1598; Pt19: 382; Pt16’’: 884), and limited cumulative frequencies of GvH clones identifiable in these donor T cell–enriched BM samples by TCR-β bulk DNA-seq (Pt18: 0.14%; Pt19: 0.39%; Pt16’’: 1.66%), the estimated number of GvH-reactive T cells we could identify by scRNA-seq was less than 3 for Pt18, less than 2 for Pt19, and less than 14 for Pt16’’. In fact, we identified 1 CD4 GvH T cell in Pt18, 0 GvH T cells in Pt19, and 8 CD8 GvH T cells in Pt16’’, consistent with the bulk sequencing data. Clonotypes 1, 2, and 3 in Pt18 took up 2.84%, 1.53%, and 0.74% of the TCR-αβ repertoire identified by scRNA-seq, respectively, and were detected in multiple tissues late after Tx (POD > 300) by high throughput TCR-β CDR3 DNA-seq, including the allograft (stomach, duodenum, ileum, colon), native colon, blood, and BM (Supplemental Figure 9B). Clone frequencies of these top 3 clones in Pt18 were much higher in FACS-sorted donor HLA+ CD45+ populations (>0.001) compared with total blood and BM (<0.0002), further supporting that they are expanded donor TCR-αβ clones. Similarly, dominant TCR-β clones in Pt16’’ mainly consisted of pre-Tx unmappable clones that were detectable in multiple tissues late after Tx (data not shown). However, we did identify 3 unique TCR-β clones in Pt16’’ POD126 BM that were identifiable as GvH-reactive CD8 clones (Supplemental Figure 9C), including 1 dominant clone (clonotype 7) with 6 copies and 2 other clones (clonotype 220, 470) each with 1 copy (Supplemental Figure 9C). BM-infiltrating donor CD8 GvH-reactive T cells showed cytotoxic Teff transcriptional profiles (TBX21+, GZMB+, PRF1+, GZMA+, and GNLY+), suggesting a mechanism for destruction of host cells. These CD8 GvH clones are contrasted with a different cluster of donor CD8 Tscm cells that showed stem cell–like features (TCF7+, LEF1+, SELL+, and CCR7+) in Figure 6C. These 3 GvH CD8 clones were detectable in the ileal allograft as early as 14 days after Tx and 2 of 3 clones were broadly distributed in the stomach, duodenum, ileum, peripheral blood, and BM on POD126. These clones persisted in late PBMCs and/or lymph nodes on POD494 (Supplemental Figure 9C).

To test the possibility that donor regulatory T cells (Tregs) control HvG reactivity in the stem cell niche and allow engraftment of graft-derived HSPCs in the recipient BM (13, 22, 23), we analyzed Foxp3+ T cells among CD4 clusters identified in our scRNA-seq study from Pt18, Pt19, and Pt16’’ (Supplemental Figure 10). While only 2 and 4 Foxp3+ Tregs were identified in clusters 4/5 of Pt18 and cluster 1 of Pt19, respectively, we did identify 35 Foxp3+ Tregs in BM of Pt16’’ that mainly distributed in cluster 0 (Supplemental Figure 10A). BM-infiltrating donor CD4 Tregs showed stem cell–like features (TCF7+ LEF1hi SELLhi; Supplemental Figure 10B). The frequency of donor Tregs in recipient BM detected by scRNA-seq was consistent with that detected by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 10C). Thus, although further studies are needed, BM-infiltrating donor Tregs might contribute to the engraftment of donor HSPCs.