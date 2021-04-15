CD8+ T cells fail to limit SIV reactivation following ART withdrawal until after viral amplification

Study design. To evaluate the role of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in ART-suppressed SIV infection and post-ART viral rebound, we used an RM model in which highly pathogenic SIVmac239 is suppressed by ART at or about peak viral replication in primary infection (day 12), with the goal of achieving full reservoirs, rapid and complete viral suppression, and limited or no immune system damage or immune escape (18). In addition, we hypothesized that day 12 ART initiation would provide sufficient infection to prime CD8+ T cells with antiviral activity. To ensure that this hypothesis was correct, we compared post-ART viral replication dynamics in RMs infected with SIVmac239 that were placed on ART starting on day 12 and maintained for 1 year to that of SIV-naive RMs given the same viral challenge and followed through primary infection (Figure 1). As shown in the figure, the ART-treated RM rebounded rapidly after ART cessation, but controlled viral replication to levels that were approximately 2-logs reduced from the peak replication of the same RMs during primary infection, and from the peak and plateau replication of different RMs given the same viral challenge without ART. These data strongly suggest that in this early-ART model, the immune sensitization inherent in transient high-level viral exposure with subsequent stringent ART-mediated viral control generates and maintains anti-SIV immune responses that are substantially more effective in controlling viral replication and spread following ART cessation than primary immune responses — a vaccine-like effect similar to the efficacy of the best T cell–targeted prime-boost prophylactic vaccines (19).

Figure 1 Substantial control of post-ART rebound in RMs with day 12 ART–suppressed SIV infection. Mean (+SEM) SIVmac239X pvl profiles of RMs 0–12 days pi (maroon; n = 6) or rebound pvl following 1 year of ART (teal; n = 6) in comparison with RMs with primary SIVmac239X infection with no ART (black; n = 6). The 2-sample Wilcoxon rank-sum test was used to determine significance of differences in the area under curve (AUC) of pvl between days 28 and 70 after SIV infection or after ART cessation (unadjusted P values shown).

To evaluate the contribution of CD8+ T cells to this post-rebound control and to determine the ability of such antiviral CD8+ T cells to modulate reservoirs and reactivation dynamics, we set up an experiment to analyze reservoir and viral dynamics in SIV-infected RMs, on and subsequently off stable ART, that were systemically and specifically depleted of CD8+ T cells, compared to nondepleted controls. Previous studies exploring this question in the RM model (20, 21) used cell-depleting monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting the CD8α molecule, which is expressed on both classical MHC-Ia–restricted, TCR-αβ+, CD8αβ+ T cells and other distinct CD8αα+ cell types, including NK cells, nonclassically restricted TCR-αβ+ T cells, TCR-γδ+ T cells, and some CD4+ memory T cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141677DS1). Here, we used a depleting, rhesusized anti-CD8β mAb that specifically induces and maintains depletion of classical (MHC-Ia–restricted, TCR-αβ–expressing) CD8αβ+ T cells, preserving the various CD8αα+ cell types (22). In addition, we have previously shown that CD8α-targeted cell depletion results in a massive increase in IL-15 bioactivity, which strongly drives activation, differentiation, and proliferation of residual cells, in particular CCR5-expressing CD4+ memory T cells (23), which would potentially increase both CD4+ memory T cell viral susceptibility, and in latently infected cells, viral reactivation (21, 24). These off-target effects are substantially mitigated by CD8β targeting (see below), facilitating experimental interpretation. Other important design elements of our study include (a) intravenous SIVmac239 challenge (200 infectious units [IU]) with ART initiation at peak acute-phase viral replication (day 12 postinfection [pi]), designed to provide for a full, disseminated reservoir and rapid viral suppression, prior to both CD8+ T cell immune escape and any significant loss of viral genomic integrity (e.g., generation of defective proviruses) (2, 18, 25); (b) use of RMs with defined MHC-Ia allomorphs associated with moderately (Mamu-A*01; n = 10) and highly (Mamu-B*08; n = 10) effective SIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses (6, 26); (c) use of barcoded SIVmac239M virus, which contains approximately 10,000 different barcodes and therefore allows discrimination and quantification of individual viral clonotypes (27, 28); and (d) stratification of RMs within the Mamu-A*01 and Mamu-B*08 groups to anti-CD8β– versus isotype control mAb–treated cohorts at week 31 pi (week 29 on ART) to ensure pretreatment equivalence between anti-CD8β–treated and control groups (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 1). With regard to the last point, prior to treatment initiation, the RMs in the anti-CD8β–treated versus control groups were indistinguishable with respect to (a) plasma viral load (pvl) dynamics (including pre-ART peak viral loads and rate and extent of post-ART suppression) (Figure 2B), (b) the number and distribution of detected individual barcodes contributing to the infection (Figure 2C), and (c) cell-associated SIV DNA and RNA levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and lymph nodes (LNs) at both 3 days and 28 weeks after ART initiation (Figure 2, D and E). In addition, there were no differences between the anti-CD8β–treated and control RM groups with respect to the overall magnitude of the SIV-specific, CD4+ and CD8+ T cell response in blood and lung airspace (Figure 3, A and B), and within the Mamu-A*01 and Mamu-B*08 groups, the magnitude of the CD8+ T cell responses to the relevant immunodominant epitopes presented by these allomorphs (i.e., A*01: Gag CM9, Tat SL8, and B*08: Nef RL10, Vif RL9) in blood (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 2 Equivalence of plasma- and cell-associated viral loads between study groups prior to mAb treatment. (A) Schematic representation of the study protocol showing SIVmac239M infection, ART initiation 12 days pi, and anti-CD8β or IgG isotype control mAb administration, which occurred every other week from weeks 31–47 pi. Both the anti-CD8β and isotype control groups included n = 5 Mamu-A*01+ and n = 5 Mamu-B*08+ RMs. (B) Mean (+SEM) pvl profiles of anti-CD8β (red) and IgG controls (blue) (n = 10 each) prior to treatment initiation. (C) Comparison of SIVmac239M barcode clonotypes identified by high-throughput sequencing in plasma, PBMCs, and LNs between anti-CD8β (red) or IgG controls (blue) at 3 days after ART. Each data point represents the number of detectable barcodes in an individual RM. (D and E) Comparison of SIV RNA and DNA levels in PBMCs and LNs (copies per 1 × 106 cell equivalents) between anti-CD8β (red) and IgG controls (blue) at 3 days (15 days pi) and 28 weeks after ART. Each data point represents a single determination from an individual RM. Plots show jittered points with a box from first to third quartiles (IQR) and a line as the median, with whiskers extending to the farthest data point within 1.5 × IQR above and below the box, respectively. In C–E, closed circles indicate Mamu-A*01+ RMs and open circles indicate Mamu-B*08+ RMs. In B–E, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between the anti-CD8β and IgG control treatment groups (unadjusted P values shown).

Figure 3 Equivalence of SIV-specific T cell response development between study groups prior to mAb treatment. (A and B) Mean (+SEM) frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells (Tm) in peripheral blood and lung airspace (obtained by bronchoalveolar lavage) specific for SIV Gag, Rev/Tat/Nef, Env, and Pol following SIVmac239M infection and ART initiation at 12 days pi in RMs selected for the anti-CD8β treatment group (red; n = 10) versus the IgG isotype control group (blue; n = 10). These response frequencies were determined by intracellular expression of TNF-α and/or IFN-γ after stimulation with mixes of consecutive, overlapping 15-mer peptides for each SIV protein (Gag, Env, Pol) or protein combination (Rev/Tat/Nef) with the total response to these SIV proteins, reflecting the sum of the Gag + Rev/Tat/Nef + Env + Pol responses, shown. (C and D) Mean (+SEM) frequencies of peripheral blood CD8+ Tm specific for SIV Gag CM9, Tat SL8, Nef RL10, and Vif RL9 determined by tetramer staining for each SIV epitope as described in the Methods section. In A–D, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between the treatment groups (unadjusted P values shown).

Anti-CD8β selectively depletes classical CD8+ T cells in blood and tissues. Treatment with the control versus anti-CD8 mAbs was initiated at week 31 pi, while the RMs were on stable ART and continued every 2 weeks until week 47 pi, with ART release occurring at week 41 pi. Thus, anti-CD8β versus control treatment was maintained for 10 weeks during continued ART and for 6 weeks after ART release. Anti-CD8β treatment resulted in massive depletion of CD8+ T cells in blood, including nearly complete (99%) depletion of the naive subset (Tn) and high-level (80%) depletion of the memory (Tm) subset (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2). As expected, NK cells, TCR-γδ+ T cells, and CD4+ Tm (each subset expressing CD8α in whole or in part; Supplemental Figure 1) were not depleted by anti-CD8β mAb. Indeed, both NK cells and TCR-γδ+ T cells manifested transient increases in numbers in CD8β cell–depleted versus control RM at 5–7 weeks after mAb treatment (Figure 4, B–D). The profound depletion of CD8+ Tn, which was maintained throughout and subsequent to the treatment period, demonstrated the depletion potency of the anti-CD8β treatment against a population that is entirely CD8αβ+ (Supplemental Figure 1). The negligible rebound of CD8+ Tn after cessation of anti-CD8β treatment is consistent with diminished thymopoiesis in HIV/SIV infection (29). In contrast with homogeneous CD8αβ+ Tn, circulating (TCR-αβ+) CD8+ Tm include a mixture of CD8αβ+ conventional T cells and CD8αα+ (nonclassical) innate-type T cells that are not susceptible to CD8β-targeted cell depletion (30, 31), likely explaining the small residual posttreatment CD8+ Tm population in blood (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 2). Although anti-CD8β mAb treatment had no effect on the absolute counts of any CD4+ T cell subset, there was a modest boost in CD4+ effector memory T cell (Tem) proliferation (%Ki-67) that peaked 2 weeks after the first dose and was maintained for 6 weeks (4 weeks prior to ART cessation) before returning to control levels (Figure 5). Of note, this CD4+ Tem proliferation is substantially less than that previously observed with anti-CD8α depletion, which was shown to be due to IL-15 (23).

Figure 4 Profound selective depletion of CD8+ T cells by anti-CD8β treatment. Mean (+SEM) of the percentage change from baseline in the absolute counts of total, memory, and naive CD8+ T cells (A), NK cells (B), TCR-γδ+ T cells (C), and total CD4+ T cells (D) in blood following anti-CD8β (red; n = 10) versus IgG isotype control (blue; n = 10) mAb treatment. Arrows indicate anti-CD8β or IgG control mAb administration and time of ART cessation. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine significance of differences in the AUC between weeks 0 and 16 after mAb treatment (unadjusted P values shown).

Figure 5 Effect of anti-CD8β mAb treatment on CD4+ T cell subset dynamics in blood. Change in the proliferative fraction (left panels) and absolute counts (right panels) of CD4+ T subsets, including naive (Tn) and total memory (Tm), central memory (Tcm), transitional memory (Ttrm), and effector memory (Tem) in blood following anti-CD8β mAb (n = 10) versus IgG control mAb (n = 10) treatment. Results are shown as mean (+SEM) change from baseline of %Ki-67 (left panels) and percentage of baseline absolute counts (right panels). Anti-CD8β or IgG control mAb administration is indicated by arrows. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences in AUC prior to ART cessation (weeks 0–10), value at time of ART cessation (day 74), and AUC after ART cessation (weeks 10.5–16) between the 2 treatment groups (unadjusted P values shown).

Anti-CD8β depletion also induced profound CD8+ T cell deficiency in the LNs of 7 of 10 treated RMs (sampled on ART, 9 weeks after mAb treatment initiation), with CD8+ Tn and Tm depleted to <1% and ≤3% of T cells, respectively (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 3), with a greater proportion of CD8+ T cell depletion occurring within the T cell zone of the LNs (Figure 6, C–F). Similarly, at the same time point, the fraction of CD8+ Tn and Tm were depleted to <1% and <10%, respectively, in the bone marrow (BM) in 8 of 10 anti-CD8β–treated RMs (Figure 6B). Taken together, these data indicate that whereas CD8+ Tn were depleted across the board in anti-CD8 mAb–treated RMs, only 7 of 10 of these RMs demonstrated similarly high levels of CD8+ Tm depletion across both tissues (operationally defined as full depletion), whereas 3 of 10 RMs manifested less CD8+ Tm depletion in LNs, BM, or both tissues (>4.5% in LNs and >15% in BM; operationally defined as incomplete depletion).

Figure 6 Differential depletion of CD8+ T cells in tissues after anti-CD8β. (A and B) Comparison of the fraction of memory (Tm) and naive CD8+ T cells of total T cells in lymph nodes (LNs) and bone marrow (BM) after 9 weeks of treatment with anti-CD8β or IgG control mAb. RMs with full CD8+ Tm depletion are shown in red (n = 7; see main text), RMs with incomplete CD8+ Tm depletion are shown in green (n = 3) with individual RMs delineated by different symbols, and IgG isotype controls are shown in blue (n = 10). Each data point represents an individual RM. Plots show jittered points with a box from first to third quartiles (IQR) and a line as the median, with whiskers extending to the farthest data point within 1.5 × IQR above and below the box, respectively. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between treatment groups (unadjusted P values shown). (C) Immunofluorescence microscopy of representative LN sections from an RM with maximal (“complete”) CD8 depletion (middle panel), an RM with incomplete CD8 depletion (right panel), and an IgG control RM (left panel). CD8+ cells are in red, while CD20+ cells are in blue. The white line is used to demarcate the T cell zone (TCZ) and the B cell zone (BCZ). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–F) Quantification of the number of CD8+ cells per 1 × 105 cells in LNs in TCZ, BCZ, and medullary cords (MC) of LNs at 16 days after ART release in the treatment groups. Each data point represents the average number of CD8+ cells derived from quantitative measures from 2–3 LN sections from a single time point from an individual RM. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between treatment groups, first excluding RMs with incomplete CD8+ Tm depletion, and then including all treated RMs versus IgG controls (unadjusted P values shown). In A, B, and D–F closed symbols indicate Mamu-A*01+ RMs and open symbols indicate Mamu-B*08+ RMs.

Selective CD8+ T cell depletion had no effect on SIV dynamics during ART. Plasma SIV RNA was monitored by a high sensitivity assay at least weekly 7 days prior to and during anti-CD8β versus control mAb treatment to look for treatment-related on-ART plasma viral blips, defined as increases in plasma viremia above the standard threshold of 15 SIV RNA copies per milliliter. Overall, there was no significant difference in the number of such viral blips observed among control and fully CD8β-depleted RM groups over the 10 weeks of observation on ART (Figure 7A). We note, however, that whereas 10 of 10 control RMs showed 0–1 above-threshold viral blips, 2 of 7 RMs in the fully CD8β-depleted group manifested more than 5 such blips, suggesting that in these RMs, CD8+ T cell depletion might have induced a modest increase in on-ART viral replication. However, it should also be noted that the majority of these blips were observed between 1 and 6 weeks after treatment initiation, coinciding with the increased proliferation of CD4+ Tem (Figure 5), and suggesting that these increased blips might have resulted from increased latency reversal due to infected cell activation. Importantly, levels of cell-associated SIV RNA and DNA in blood and LNs were not significantly different 10 days prior to ART release (week 9 after anti-CD8β mAb treatment initiation; Figure 7B), and anti-CD8β mAb treatment did not significantly increase the frequency of SIV RNA+ cells in LNs, or the number of copies of SIV RNA per SIV RNA+ cell, relative to control treatment (Figure 7C). Taken together, these data suggest that during ART levels of persistently infected cells in blood and LNs were largely unchanged by prolonged CD8+ T cell depletion.

Figure 7 Effect of CD8+ T cell depletion on SIV infection dynamics prior to ART withdrawal. (A) Individual pvl profiles monitored by a high-sensitivity assay (limit of detection, 1 RNA copy/mL) prior to and during anti-CD8β or IgG isotype control mAb treatment, prior to ART cessation. The area in gray denotes pvl values below threshold of the standard assay (15 RNA copies/mL). There was no significant difference between treatment groups in instance and duration of above–standard threshold pvl as determined by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum and Fisher’s exact tests. (B) Comparison of cell-associated SIV RNA (left panel) and DNA (right panel) levels in PBMCs, LNs, and BM (copies per 1 × 106 cell equivalents) after 9 weeks of treatment with anti-CD8β or IgG control mAb. Each data point represents a single determination from an individual RM. Plots show jittered points with a box from first to third quartiles (IQR) and a line as the median, with whiskers extending to the farthest data point within 1.5 × IQR above and below the box, respectively. (C) Quantification of the number of SIV RNA+ cells per 1 × 105 cells (left panel) and the average number of SIV RNA copies per cell measured in LN tissue sections by RNAscope. In B and C, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between treatment groups, first excluding RMs with incomplete CD8+ Tm depletion, and then including all treated RMs versus IgG controls (unadjusted P values shown). In all panels, RMs with effective CD8+ T cell depletion (n = 7) are shown in red, RMs with incomplete CD8+ T cell depletion (n = 3) are shown in green, and IgG isotype controls (n = 10) are shown in blue. Closed symbols indicate Mamu-A*01+ RMs and open symbols indicate Mamu-B*08+ RMs.

Selective CD8+ T cell depletion had no effect on the rate of SIVmac239M reactivation following ART withdrawal but had a substantial impact on post-ART viremia. After 40 weeks of ART administration and 10 weeks of anti-CD8β versus IgG control mAb treatment, ART was discontinued while maintaining mAb treatment for an additional 6 weeks, so as to study the effect of CD8+ T cell depletion on the dynamics of viral rebound. All study RMs manifested viral rebound within 12 days of ART release, with no significant differences in the time to measurable rebound viremia between RMs with or without CD8+ T cell depletion (Figure 8A). Next, we determined the growth rate of total plasma RNA and used the proportional representation of individual SIVmac239M barcode–defined clones in relation to total rebound viremia at each time point to estimate the average clonal viral reactivation rates in individual RMs (27, 32). Of note, SIVmac239M clones that contributed to post-ART viremia were generally observed at higher proportions early after ART initiation (Supplemental Figure 4). In RMs with complete CD8+ T cell depletion, neither the overall growth rate of plasma viremia nor the average rates of viral clone reactivation were significantly different from those of the control-treated RMs (Figure 8, B and C). There was also no correlation between either the growth rate or reactivation rate with cell-associated SIV DNA and SIV RNA in blood and LNs just prior to ART cessation (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating that in the conditions of this experiment, overall levels of residual SIV did not predict viral rebound dynamics.

Figure 8 Effect of CD8+ T cell depletion on SIV infection dynamics after ART withdrawal. (A) Kaplan-Meier analysis of SIV rebound kinetics in RMs with effective CD8+ T cell depletion (red; n = 7) and RMs with incomplete CD8+ T cell depletion (green; n = 3) versus IgG isotype controls (blue; n = 10). (B and C) Quantification of overall viral growth rates and SIVmac239M clonal reactivation rates in plasma by high-throughput sequencing after ART cessation. (D) Individual pvl profiles of RMs in each treatment group. Left panel shows anti-CD8β–treated RMs with effective CD8+ T cell depletion versus RMs with incomplete CD8+ T cell depletion (green), while the middle panel shows IgG isotype controls (blue). Right panel shows mean (+SEM) pvl profiles of RMs stratified by treatment group (limit of detection, 15 RNA copies/mL). Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine significance of differences in the AUC of pvl between 14 and 20 weeks after mAb treatment (unadjusted P values shown). (E) Quantification of cell-associated SIV RNA in PBMCs, LNs, and BM (copies per 1 × 106 cell equivalents) at 8 and 16 days after ART cessation. Plots show jittered points with a box from first to third quartiles (IQR) and a line as the median, with whiskers extending to the farthest data point within 1.5 × IQR above and below the box, respectively. In B, C, and E, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used to determine the significance of differences between treatment groups, first excluding RMs with incomplete CD8+ Tm depletion, and then including all treated RMs versus IgG controls (unadjusted P values shown). Closed symbols indicate Mamu-A*01+ RMs and open symbols indicate Mamu-B*08+ RMs.

In contrast, complete CD8+ T cell depletion did result in a striking, approximately 2-log increase in post-ART viremia both during ongoing anti-CD8β versus control mAb treatment and for 30 weeks after treatment was discontinued (Figure 8D). Cell-associated SIV RNA levels in PBMCs significantly increased in fully CD8+ T cell–depleted RMs by day 8 in PBMCs, but not in LNs or BM; these tissues only showed significant differences on day 16 after ART (Figure 8E). This antiviral activity is likely due to antigen-driven expansion of SIV-specific CD8+ T cells in response to post-ART viremia (Supplemental Figure 6). Of note, the late-arriving antiviral activity in control-treated RMs was similar in both Mamu-A*01+ and -B*08+ RMs (Supplemental Figure 7). This indicates that the CD8+ T cell responses that developed in response to pre-ART primary infection and maintained during ART can provide efficient intercept of rebound SIV infection (Supplemental Figure 8), but this intercept occurs only after viral amplification and spread. Also, the 3 anti-CD8β mAb–treated RMs with incomplete depletion manifested post-ART release viral dynamics similar to control-treated RMs (Figure 8D), suggesting that the residual SIV-specific CD8+ T cell populations in these RMs were sufficient to mount an effective (and similarly late arriving) response.