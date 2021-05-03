DUOX2 variants associate with preclinical disturbances in microbiota-immune homeostasis and increased inflammatory bowel disease risk

We previously noted a substantial burden of rare protein-altering DUOX2 variants in the general population (7). To explore the phenotypic impact of such variants, we carried out a multiomic phenome-wide association study (PheWAS) with data from 2872 participants in a commercial lifestyle coaching program (Arivale) (Figure 1 and Table 1). Genetic variants falling within the DUOX2 and DUOXA2 (essential DUOX2 heterodimerization partner) exonic boundaries and passing quality filters were annotated with the Ensembl Variant Effect Predictor; only protein-altering variants were included in downstream analyses. In total, we identified 155 unique alleles with less than 1% frequency each (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141676DS1). Of the 357 individuals with rare variants, a majority (92%) carried only a single heterozygous variant.

Figure 1 Outline of DUOX2/DUOXA2-specific multiomic PheWAS. We identified all rare (AF < 0.01) protein-altering DUOX2/DUOXA2 variants found in whole-genome sequencing data of 2872 participants of a lifestyle coaching program. Baseline phenotyping obtained for all participants comprised 124 clinical laboratory tests, 951 plasma metabolites, 266 plasma proteins related to inflammation and cardiovascular health, and 16S rRNA-based profiling data of the fecal microbiome. We used rare-variant test statistics (SKAT-O) to find statistical associations between the identified variants and the quantitative phenotypes.

Table 1 Characteristics of the PheWAS cohort computed from baseline measurements

We used optimal unified sequence kernel association (SKAT-O) tests to find statistical associations between the identified variants and quantitative phenotypes comprising 124 clinical laboratory tests, 951 plasma metabolites, 266 plasma proteins, and 16S rRNA-based profiling data of the fecal microbiome. We found that protein-altering DUOX2/DUOXA2 variants were most significantly associated with the plasma level of interleukin-17C (IL-17C; FDR = 2.6 × 10–5) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 3). The distributions of IL-17C values differed between variant-carriers and individuals without variant, with the former having a more right-tail heavy distribution (Figure 2B). For further analysis, we stratified carriers based on minor allele rarity, a strong predictor of deleteriousness (8). The prevalence of abnormally high plasma IL-17C levels indeed substantially increased with allele rarity in ancestry-matched control populations (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 2 Rare DUOX2 protein variants are associated with outlier high plasma IL-17C concentration in the general population. (A) Manhattan plot of the PheWAS results. We used the FDR to correct for multiple testing across all combined phenotypes, with the dashed line indicating the FDR less than 0.05 significance level. (B) Plasma IL-17C baseline levels in study participants with or without DUOX2/DUOXA2 protein variants. Violin plot with quartiles indicated by the horizontal lines. Data are log 2 -scaled normalized protein expression units (NPX). 2-tailed Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. (C) Prevalence of high IL-17C level in subjects with or without DUOX2/DUOXA2 protein variants. We set the cut-off for outlier high IL-17C level (IL-17Chi) to Q3+2*IQR of the no-variant group and stratified variants by rarity according to ancestry-specific allele frequency (AF) data from gnomAD. Two-tailed Fisher’s exact test. (D) Enrichment of rare DUOX2 protein variants in IL-17Chi (99th percentile; n = 27) subjects. The plot depicts the proportion of individuals who carry rare DUOX2 protein variants of the indicated minor allele frequency. (E) IL-17Chi status is associated with specific alterations of the plasma protein profile that are not unique to carriers of DUOX2 protein variants. Plotted are the relative protein levels of 91 inflammation-related proteins in IL-17Chi subjects with (y axis; n = 13) or without (x axis; n = 14) rare DUOX2 protein variant(s). Protein levels are expressed as a geometric mean ratio (GMR) relative to the total study cohort. *P < 0.05.

To further define the phenotype in subjects with high plasma IL-17C concentration, we compared the plasma levels of 91 additional inflammation-related proteins between individuals with the highest IL-17C level (IL-17Chi; 99th percentile for IL-17C) and those with normal or low IL-17C level (<95th percentile for IL-17C). We found that the level of the chemokine CCL20 was the most robustly induced protein in IL-17Chi subjects (Supplemental Figure 1). CCL20, the ligand for the chemokine receptor CCR6, is a powerful chemoattractant for lymphocytes and dendritic cells, and thereby critical for the formation of mucosa-associated lymphoid tissues. The profile of additional proteins with weaker, but significant coregulation included FGF23, CXCL11, IL-17A, IL-6, and CXCL9, all of which play a role in intestinal mucosal immunity. We next examined whether any of these protein changes are unique to IL-17Chi subjects carrying DUOX2 protein variants. As expected, rare DUOX2 protein variants were highly enriched in the IL-17Chi group (3.7 fold, Figure 2D). However, stratification of IL-17Chi subjects by DUOX2 genotype revealed that the plasma protein profiles associated with IL-17Chi did not differ between those with or without rare DUOX2 protein variants (Figure 2E). Overall, this analysis indicates that IL-17Chi is part of a common response pattern that is not altered in individuals with underlying DUOX2 defect.

To formally assess IL-17C–associated DUOX2 variants for their impact on the enzyme’s activity, we tested 10 variants with the most significant contribution to the association signal (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 5) in a heterologous expression system (9). We confirmed a significant functional impairment for the majority of tested alleles (Figure 3B). Except for R1039Q, which was correctly inserted in the plasma membrane, the functional loss could be accounted for by a defect in intracellular trafficking (Figure 3, C–E and Supplemental Figure 2). The variants analyzed and found to be defective were all very rare (allele frequency [AF] < 0.001) in independent population cohorts (gnomAD). Thus, carriers of deleterious DUOX2 variants are prone to have excessively high plasma IL-17C levels.

Figure 3 Rare DUOX2 protein variants linked to excessive plasma IL-17C levels impair the expression of a functional DUOX2/DUOXA2 enzyme complex. (A) Identification of variants significantly contributing to the association with plasma concentration of IL-17C in the study cohort (Wald χ2 test). (B) Extracellular H 2 O 2 production of DUOX2 protein variants expressed in a heterologous system (9). pcDNA: transfections with empty vector; DUOXA2 only: transfections with DUOXA2 only; DUOX2 only: transfections with DUOX2 only; all other transfections are cotransfections of the indicated DUOX2 plasmids (WT or variant) with DUOXA2. Data were obtained from 3 independent transfection experiments each with 3–4 (WT: 6–8) replicates and are mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Quantitation of DUOX2 cell-surface expression by flow cytometry (see Supplemental Figure 2 for details). Data represent means ± SEM from 3 independent transfection experiments, each including all variants and duplicate transfections of the reference DUOX2 plasmid. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Summary of the functional assessment of rare DUOX2 protein variants. Data are mean ± SEM. (E) DUOX2 topology model depicting the location of tested variants. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

In contrast to other members of the IL-17 family expressed in lymphoid cell populations, IL-17C appears to be inducibly expressed in barrier epithelial cells of the intestine, airway, and skin (10). Therefore, we assessed in mice whether DUOX2 inactivation is sufficient to trigger Il17c expression in the gut mucosa. Compared with WT littermates, both Duoxa–/– mice lacking whole-body DUOX2 activity (Figure 4, A and B) and intestinal epithelial-specific Duoxa–/– mice (Figure 4, F and G and Supplemental Figure 3) had significantly higher Il17c expression in the mucosa of the terminal ileum, but not the colon. The finding of outlier high Il17c expression levels in KO mice (Il17Chi; arrows in Figure 4A) was reminiscent of the positively skewed distribution of plasma IL-17C levels in DUOX2 variant carriers (Figure 2B). We found that Il17c induction was accompanied by significantly higher tissue expression of the chemokine Ccl20, but not of Il17a or Il17f (Figure 4, C–E), consistent with the elevated plasma CCL20 level observed in human subjects with high plasma IL-17C level (Figure 2E). This phenotype of mice lacking intestinal DUOX2 activity was completely T cell independent since it was conserved in a T (and B) cell–deficient Rag–/– background (Figure 4, H and I). The finding of abnormal Il17c expression in the ileum but not colon is consistent with the relatively higher baseline expression of Duox2 in the ileum of mice kept in a specific pathogen–free (SPF) environment (5). In the colon, the thick inner mucus layer is essentially sterile, whereas the thinner nonstratified mucus layer of the ileum is more readily penetrable by bacteria-sized particles, but important for the effectiveness of antimicrobial compounds by limiting their diffusion into the lumen (11). We found that impairment of this vertical compartmentalization by a dietary emulsifier, carboxymethyl cellulose, that causes supraepithelial mucus layer thinning (12), robustly induced Il17c in the colon of WT and Duoxa-deficient mice, indicating that its expression is remarkably sensitive to pathological exposure of the epithelium to microbiota. In the ileum, carboxymethylcellulose feeding equalized the Il17c mRNA level between WT and Duoxa–/– mice, consistent with the concept that the mucus layer — by retaining DUOX2 generated H 2 O 2 — is critical for the protective function of DUOX2 in the gut.

Figure 4 Il17c induction in the gut epithelium of DUOX2 deficient mice is T cell–independent and mimicked by impairment of the supraepithelial mucus layer. (A and B) Il17c mRNA expression in the terminal ileum and colon of Duoxa–/– (n = 26) and WT (n = 22) littermates. Arrows indicate samples with outlier high Il17c expression (Il17chi). Ccl20 (C), Il17a (D), and Il17f (E) expression in the terminal ileum. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney. (F and G) Expression of Il17c in the ileum and colon of intestinal epithelial-specific Duoxa–/– and floxed littermate control mice. We challenged the normal bacterial compartmentalization by chronically feeding the emulsifier CMC (1% wt/vol in drinking water for 8 weeks) that thins the mucus layer (12). n = 6 and n = 17 for floxed control mice without or with CMC treatment, respectively, and n = 5 and n = 20 for intestinal epithelial-specific Duoxa–/– mice without or with CMC treatment, respectively. Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s post hoc test. (H and I) Il17c expression is preserved in Rag1–/– mice lacking T cells as a major source of IL-17 family cytokines. n = 11 for Rag1–/–, Duoxafl/fl mice; n = 9 for Rag1–/–, Duoxafl/fl, Vil1-Cre mice. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Error bars in A–I indicate 95% CI of geometric means.

IL-17C binds an epithelial-specific expressed receptor in auto/paracrine fashion to boost the production of chemokines for localized recruitment of immune cells, thereby linking epithelial and immune cell–mediated innate defense systems (10, 13). Its expression is acutely upregulated in epithelial cell lines by stimulation with the TLR5 ligand flagellin (14). We found that in vivo, colonization of germ-free WT mice with SPF microbiota or monocolonization with segmented filamentous bacteria (SFB; epithelial-attaching, gram-positive bacteria) failed to significantly induce Il17c (Figure 5A). This was in contrast to the well-known activation of other antimicrobial host defense systems (e.g., Duox2, Reg3g) and their cognate inducers, such as Il22 and Il17a, under these conditions (5, 15). Thus, Il17c is not substantially activated by any of the signaling pathways upregulated in response to the conventionalization of axenic animals (16). On the other hand, the upregulation of Il17c in mice deficient in DUOX2 enzyme was dependent on the gut microbiota since it was completely abolished following peroral treatment with an antibiotic cocktail that eradicates gram-negative bacteria (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with a cell-autonomous regulation by microbiota, we found that in epithelial cell monolayers derived from mouse colonoids, Il17c expression was rapidly induced by direct exposure to gram-negative Enterobacteriaceae, but not the gram-positive bacteria tested (Figure 5C). Duoxa–/– and WT monolayers did not differ in their response to direct bacterial contact, suggesting that DUOX2 deficiency does not cause a cell-intrinsic abnormality in either recognition of microbial patterns or the signal transduction leading to Il17c expression.

Figure 5 High Il17c expression in the intestinal epithelium of DUOX2-deficient mice is linked to the expansion of gram-negative pathobionts. (A) Differential microbiota-dependent regulation of Il17c, Il17a, and Reg3g (IL-22 target gene) in the mouse intestine. GF, germ-free; CONV, conventionalized (SPF); SFBmono, monocolonized with segmented filamentous bacteria. n = 5 animals per condition. Data represent median expression values with IQR. Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post hoc test. (B) Mice were treated for 3 days with an antibiotics (Abx) regimen comprising ciprofloxacin and metronidazole that suppresses the gram-negative gut microbiota (see Supplemental Figure 4). n = 6 and n = 5 for control mice without or with Abx treatment, respectively, and n = 8 and n = 4 for intestinal epithelial-specific Duoxa–/– mice without or with Abx treatment, respectively. Data represent geometric means with 95% CI. Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test. (C) Acute cell-autonomous induction of Il17c expression in enteroid-derived epithelial monolayers directly exposed to bacteria. Each treatment was performed on 6 independent enteroid cultures derived from 3 Duoxa–/–/WT littermate pairs. Bars indicate median expression values. Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s post hoc test. (D) Cladogram (phylum to genus level) depicting results of LEfSe (54) analysis identifying taxa with distinct relative abundance (P < 0.01; LDA > 2) in ileal mucosa of Duoxa–/– (n = 26) compared with WT (n = 22) littermates. (E) Discriminative taxa in the ileal mucosal microbiota of Il17chi animals (marked with arrows in Figure 4A). (F) The relative mucosal abundance of genus Helicobacter. Data represent median values with IQR. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney. (G) The relative abundance of Proteobacterium otu0194 vs mucosal Il17c expression. Arrows in F and G indicate animals classified as Il17chi in Figure 4A. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

It is plausible that a defect in H 2 O 2 release from the apical membrane of enterocytes increases access of susceptible gram-negative bacteria to the epithelium, for instance, due to reduced chemorepulsive, virulence-suppressing, or bactericidal effects (3, 4, 17). Furthermore, a stochastic shift in mucosal microbiota composition with an expansion of specific gram-negative pathobionts could underlie excessive Il17c levels found in a subset of Duoxa-deficient mice. Therefore, we profiled the composition of the mucosa-adherent ileal microbiota by 16S rDNA sequencing. Compared with WT littermates, Duoxa–/– mice had altered mucosal microbiota composition characterized by a relative loss of SFB with correspondingly higher abundance of the genera Helicobacter and Lactobacillus (Figure 5, D and F and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). The most discriminative taxonomic feature in Il17chi mice (compare arrows in Figure 4A) was an unclassified Proteobacterium (Otu0194; Figure 5, E and G and Supplemental Table 8). Otu0194 was also the feature most significantly associated with Il17chi in multivariate association adjusted for the effect of Duoxa genotype (Duoxa–/– or WT; FDR = 0.0065; Supplemental Tables 9 and 10). The mucosal niche appeared to be its preferred habitat since it was not detected by sequencing of the corresponding luminal samples (Supplemental Figure 5).

Linking abnormally high Il17c expression to the mucosal expansion of specific gram-negative Proteobacteria species in mice lacking DUOX2 activity provides a likely explanation for the increased prevalence of excessive IL-17C plasma level in carriers of deleterious DUOX2 mutations. When we modeled the plasma IL-17C concentrations of the study participants on self-reported health history conditions involving potential sources of IL-17C (i.e., GI tract, lung, skin, chronic infectious disease), high IL-17C level appeared to be associated the strongest with IBD (FDR = 0.32; Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 11). Consistently, previous studies have found elevated blood and mucosa IL-17C concentrations among patients with IBD (14, 18). We found that ileal IL17C expression in treatment-naive patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) from the RISK cohort study (6, 19) was indeed more frequently induced compared with controls without IBD (Figure 6B). Analysis of gene expression profiles revealed that the pathways most strongly associated with IL17C induction were linked to antibacterial response, with the leading IL17C-correlated genes being the strongest implicated in gram-negative bacterial infections (Figure 6, C and D and Supplemental Tables 13–15).

Figure 6 IL17C induction observed in a subset of patients with IBD is a marker for abnormal epithelial stimulation by gram-negative bacteria. (A) Positive associations of plasma IL-17C concentration with self-reported health history of study participants considering GI, skin, lung, and chronic infectious disease categories. Shown is the average difference in standardized plasma IL-17C for presence versus absence of a condition. We evaluated the nominal significance of effects using the Welch 2-sample test adjusted for age, sex, body mass index, season, and ancestry. See Supplemental Table 11 for detailed results. (B) Expression of IL17C in ileal mucosal biopsies from patients with CD (n = 174) and non-IBD controls (n = 42) from the RISK cohort. Error bars represent medians with IQR. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney. **P = 0.0027. (C) Gene set enrichment analysis using correlation with IL17C expression (r IL17C ) as the rank metric to identify IL17C-correlated KEGG pathways in the mucosal biopsies of CD patients (FDR < 0.05). See Supplemental Tables 13 and 14 for additional information. (D) Overrepresentation of IL17C-coexpression signature (r IL17C > 0.5) in disease-associated gene sets from the GLAD4U database (59) (FDR < 0.05; Supplemental Table 15). (E) Multivariate association analysis using the expression of IL17C and proinflammatory cytokines (TNF, IL1B) in ileal CD biopsies (n = 135) as predictors and genus-level microbial abundance data of the mucosal microbiome as a response. Positive coefficients indicate a positive correlation between gene expression and compositional abundance of a bacterial genus (see Supplemental Tables 16 and 17 for input data and detailed results).

To further corroborate the potential of IL-17C as a marker of mucosal dysbiosis, we performed an integrated analysis of matched host transcriptome and microbial 16S rRNA sequencing data from the RISK cohort study (Supplemental Table 12). The mucosa-associated microbiota in the ileum of these patients with CD is primarily characterized by a higher relative abundance of Proteobacteria of the Enterobacteriaceae and Neisseriaceae families (19). Though these characteristic shifts in the ileal microbial composition are to some degree observed in colonic patients with CD without overt ileal inflammation (6), there is also a well-established interdependency between the bloom of Enterobacteriaceae and the inflammatory environment (20). Furthermore, at least in epithelial cell lines, treatment with the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-1β directly induces IL-17C expression and secretion (10). Thus, to test whether the induction of IL17C is a predictor of epithelial activation by mucosal dysbiosis, we performed multivariate association analysis using IL17C, TNF, and IL1B as predictor variables and microbial abundance data as a response. We found that IL17C rather than TNF or IL1B had the strongest positive associations, comprising all major genera of the Enterobacteriaceae family (Figure 6E and Supplemental Tables 16 and 17). The link between IL17C expression and relative abundance of Enterobacteriaceae in human mucosal biopsies supports the concept that analogous to Duoxa-deficient mice, high IL-17C levels are indicative of a shift in the gram-negative microbiota at the mucosal surface.

Though 3 children with very-early-onset IBD and concomitant rare DUOX2 variants have been recently described (21, 22), these isolated cases have been insufficient to establish causality between DUOX2 genetics and IBD risk. To directly assess whether rare DUOX2 protein variants associated with abnormally high plasma IL-17C levels ultimately contribute to the population risk for IBD, variants detected in whole-genome sequencing data of 3 large IBD cohorts (IBD Exomes Portal) were classified by their predicted impact and stratified by ancestry-specific allele frequencies (Supplemental Tables 18–20). We defined high-impact DUOX2 variants as protein-altering variants with AF less than 0.001 since carriers of such variants had a significantly increased prevalence of outlier high plasma IL-17C concentrations in the PheWAS cohort (Figure 7, A and B). Using a meta-analysis of the 3 IBD cohorts, we found a significantly increased risk among DUOX2 variant carriers to develop IBD (pooled OR = 1.54 [95% CI: 1.09–2.18]; P = 0.0007; random-effects model, Figure 7C). With respect to the specific ancestry groups, there was a significant effect of DUOX2 variants on IBD risk in the Ashkenazi Jewish cohort with an OR estimate of 2.13 (95% CI: 1.427–3.187; P = 0.0002; 2-tailed Yates’s χ2 test). For the non-Finnish European cohorts, the calculated OR for IBD was 1.27, but the result did not pass the significance threshold (95% CI 0.977–1.67; P = 0.0741; 2-tailed Yates’s χ2 test). Note that for the Finnish cohort, the smaller size of this IBD cohort and genetic bottlenecks in this population leading to a lower rate of very rare variants (23) severely limited the statistical power of this analysis (IBD: OR = 1.3823 [0.5969–3.2013]; P = 0.4498). Concerning IBD subtypes, the risk associated with DUOX2 variants appeared to be similar for patients with CD and those with ulcerative colitis (UC) (Figure 7C). To check for internal consistency of these associations, we reviewed the small subset of predicted null variants (i.e., nonsense, frameshift, canonical splice donor, or acceptor site mutations) that should each confer the maximum possible risk for heterozygous DUOX2 variants (Figure 7D). Compared with the overall high impact variant selection, the distribution of null variants was indeed suggestive of even more pronounced enrichment among patients with IBD. Thus, high plasma IL-17C in carriers of DUOX2 loss-of-function variants is not only a potential biomarker for disturbed gut microbe-immune homeostasis, but appears to reflect an early stage of IBD pathogenesis.