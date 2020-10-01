Antituberculosis BCG vaccination: more reasons for varying innate and adaptive immune responses

Commentary 10.1172/JCI141317

Address correspondence to: H.M. Dockrell, Department of Infection Biology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Keppel Street, London WC1E 7HT, United Kingdom. Phone: 0044.207.927.2466; Email: hazel.dockrell@lshtm.ac.uk .

2 Department of Infection Biology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, United Kingdom.

Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination induces variable protection against pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), and a more effective TB vaccine is needed. The potential for BCG to provide protection against heterologous infections, by induction of innate immune memory, is increasingly recognized. These nonspecific responses may substantially benefit public health, but are also variable. In this issue of the JCI, Koeken and de Bree et al. report that BCG reduces circulating inflammatory markers in males but not in females, while de Bree and Mouritis et al. describe how diurnal rhythms affect the degree of BCG-induced innate memory. These studies further delineate factors that influence the magnitude of responses to BCG and may be crucial to harnessing its potential benefits.

