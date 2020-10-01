Circadian rhythm influences induction of trained immunity by BCG vaccination

Experimental design. The effect of timing of BCG administration on the induction of trained immunity in vivo was studied as a nested substudy within the 300BCG cohort. In the 300BCG study, 321 healthy (male and female) adult volunteers of Western European ancestry were included from April 2017 until June 2018. Exclusion criteria were use of systemic medication other than oral contraceptives and acetaminophen, use of antibiotics 3 months before inclusion, previous BCG vaccination, history of TB, any febrile illness 4 weeks before participation, vaccination 3 months before participation, and a medical history of immunodeficiency. Healthy volunteers were recruited using flyers and advertisements in Nijmegen, and received compensation. At the Radboud University Medical Center, blood was collected, followed by administration of a standard dose of 0.1 mL BCG Bulgaria (InterVax) intradermally in the left upper arm by a medical doctor. Additionally, blood was collected in the morning 2 weeks as well as 3 months after vaccination.

Volunteers participating in the 300BCG trial were vaccinated in the morning (between 8 am and 12 pm). In order to be able to study differences between morning- and evening-vaccinated individuals, 18 (7 male and 11 female) volunteers were asked to be vaccinated between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. All participants, including the volunteers that received their BCG vaccination in the evening, donated blood for immunological assessments in the morning between 8 am and 12 am, and no significant changes in time of blood drawing before versus after vaccination were seen within the evening- and morning-vaccinated groups. For the analysis, each volunteer vaccinated in the evening was age and sex matched with 2 participants vaccinated in the morning between 8 am and 9 am, resulting in 36 matched controls. A schematic overview of the nested morning-evening study can be found in Figure 2A. The 18 evening-vaccinated volunteers were included in morning-evening substudy analyses but excluded from the main cohort. One volunteer belonging to the main cohort was excluded from analysis because the vaccination time was not registered, resulting in a cohort with 302 morning-vaccinated volunteers (see Figure 1).

RNA expression of clock genes was measured in healthy individuals vaccinated with BCG from the BCG–Yellow Fever study, and was performed as described previously (GSE104149; ref. 20). The study was approved by the Arnhem-Nijmegen Medical Ethical Committee (NL50160.092.24).

PBMC isolation and stimulation. PBMCs were isolated from EDTA whole blood with Ficoll-Paque (GE Healthcare) density gradient separation. PBMCs were washed twice with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) and counted with a Sysmex hematology analyzer (XN-450). Cells were suspended in Dutch-modified Roswell Park Memorial Institute (RPMI) 1640 medium (Invitrogen), supplemented with 50 μg/mL gentamicin, 2 mM Glutamax (GIBCO) and 1 mM pyruvate (GIBCO). PBMCs (5 × 105) were cultured in a final volume of 200 μL/well in round-bottom 96-well plates (Greiner) and stimulated with RPMI (medium control), heat-killed M. tuberculosis HR37v (5 μg/mL), or heat-killed S. aureus (1 × 106 CFU/mL, clinical isolate) as a nonspecific stimulus and incubated at 37°C. After 24 hours and 7 days, supernatants were collected and stored at –20°C until analysis. Cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α) were determined with ELISA (R&D Systems) in 24-hour supernatants and IFN-γ in 7-day supernatants with Luminex (ProcartaPlex, Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturers’ protocols. To minimize batch effects during measurements, samples were sorted per stimulus. All time points belonging to one volunteer were measured on the same plate.

In vitro training experiments. In vitro training experiments were performed according to the previously described experimental in vitro–trained immunity model (22). Healthy volunteers donated blood at 8 am (fasting) and 6 pm (fasting from 1 pm) on the same day. PBMCs were isolated from EDTA whole blood with Ficoll-Paque density gradient separation. Percoll (MilliporeSigma) isolation of monocytes was performed according to the previously described protocol (22). Cells were suspended in Dutch-modified RPMI 1640 medium, supplemented with 50 μg/mL gentamicin, 2 mM Glutamax, and 1 mM pyruvate and counted with a Sysmex hematology analyzer (XN-450). As an additional purification step, 1 × 105 Percoll-isolated monocytes were plated on polystyrene flat-bottom plates (Corning) and incubated for 1 hour at 37°C, after which nonadherent cells were washed away with warm PBS. Adherent monocytes were primed with either RPMI 1640 (negative control) or BCG Bulgaria (5 μg/mL) for 24 hours in the presence of 10% pooled human serum. Cells were washed after 24 hours, and fresh medium (RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% pooled human serum) was added. Medium was refreshed once after 3 days. After 6 days, cells were restimulated with RPMI 1640 (negative control) or LPS (10 ng/mL). IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-10 concentrations were determined with ELISA in harvested culture supernatants according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All conditions belonging to one volunteer were measured on the same plate.

Chromatin accessibility mapping by ATAC-seq. ATAC-seq was performed as previously described (62, 63), with minor adaptations. In each experiment, 50,000 PBMCs were collected at 300g and 4°C for 5 minutes. After centrifugation, the pellet was carefully resuspended in the transposase reaction mix (12.5 μL 2× TD buffer, 2 μL TDE1 [Illumina], 10.25 μL nuclease-free water, and 0.25 μL 1% digitonin [Promega]) for 30 minutes at 37°C. Following DNA purification with the MinElute kit eluting in 11 μL, 1 μL of eluted DNA was used in a qPCR reaction to estimate the optimum number of amplification cycles. The remaining 10 μL of each library was amplified for the number of cycles corresponding to the Cq value (the cycle number at which fluorescence has increased above background levels) from the qPCR. Library amplification was followed by SPRI (Beckman Coulter) size selection to exclude fragments larger than 1,200 bp. DNA concentration was measured with a Qubit fluorometer (Life Technologies). Library amplification was performed using custom Nextera primers. Libraries were sequenced by the Biomedical Sequencing Facility at CeMM using the Illumina HiSeq 3000/4000 platform and the 50-bp single-end configuration. Chromatin accessibility mapping by ATAC-seq was done in 2 biologically independent experiments. Sequencing statistics are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Chromatin accessibility data processing. ATAC-seq reads were trimmed using Skewer (64) and aligned to the GRCh38 assembly of the human genome using Bowtie 2 (65) with the “-very-sensitive” parameter. Duplicate reads were removed using the sambamba (66) “markdup” command and reads with mapping quality ≥ 30 and alignment to the genome were kept. Peak calling was performed with MACS2 (67) using the “-nomodel” and “-extsize 147” parameters, and peaks overlapping blacklisted features as defined by the ENCODE project (68) were discarded. Transposase-cutting loci were generated from the filtered BAM files, taking into account the transposase bias in a strand-specific way.

We calculated the following sample quality statistics. The fraction of reads in peaks (FRIP) was calculated as the fraction of transposase cutting events overlapping identified peaks. Similarly, we quantified the fraction of transposase cutting events overlapping all regions defined in the Ensembl Regulatory Build (Oracle_FRIP) (69) and the fraction of peaks overlapping the promoters (Promoter_FRIP). We calculated the transcription start site (TSS) enrichment plot as the histogram of transposase cutting events in the peaks around all TSSs (±1,000 bp), normalized by the average tail value (calculated as the average coverage on the last 100 bp of both the left and right tails of the histogram). The TSS_enrichment value was defined as the maximum value of the enrichment plot.

Upon examining the sample quality statistics, we selected samples with at least 100,000 sequenced reads and 5,000 called peaks for further analysis. Next, peak lists were aggregated to a consensus peak list by merging called peak summits extended on both sides by 250 bp across all samples that passed the quality control. We quantified the accessibility of each consensus peak in each sample by counting the number of transposition events that overlapped the peak.

The peaks were annotated using UROPA (70) with features defined based on the GENCODE v31 reference annotation (69) as follows: TSS if the peak was within ±100 bp from the TSS, TSS_proximal if the peak was within 1,000 bp upstream or 500 bp downstream from the TSS, gene_body if the peak overlapped a gene, distal if the peak was within 100,000 bp from the TSS, or intergenic otherwise. For each peak only the closest GENCODE feature was considered and the annotations took precedence in the following order: TSS, TSS_proximal, gene_body, distal, and intergenic.

Differential chromatin accessibility analysis. To identify open chromatin regions that respond differently to training induced by BCG conditioned on the time of vaccine administration, we used the following linear model with interaction: accessibility ≈ TSS_enrichment + batch + sex + age + monocytes + T_cells + B_cells + NK_cells + NKT_cells + visit + time + visit:time, where TSS_enrichment is a sample quality statistic defined in the previous section, batch refers to the experimental batch of the ATAC-seq library, sex and age refer to respective donor annotations, monocytes, T_cells, B_cells, NK_cells, and NKT_cells refer to cell proportions of the respective cell types estimated with Coulter counter (from PBMCs) and flow cytometry (from whole blood samples), visit is a categorical term encoded as 0, 1, and 2 for the first (baseline), second (2 weeks after BCG), and third (3 months after BCG) visit, respectively, and time is a categorical term encoded as 0 for morning (8 to 9 am) and 1 for evening (6 to 6:30 pm) vaccination. We fit this model using R package LIMMA-voom (71) with TMM normalization (72) and duplicate correlation function with blocking on donor identity followed by empirical Bayes function for shrinking the variance across all tested peaks. We used false discovery rate (FDR) to correct for multiple testing across all tested peaks with the Benjamini-Hochberg method. We were interested in the regression coefficients and P values of the visit:time interaction term. Given the aforementioned encoding of visit and time terms, positive coefficients identify regions where BCG-induced chromatin remodeling (second or third visit compared with first visit) results in a relative increase in accessibility if vaccinated in the evening compared with morning. We used R package LOLA (73) to identify enrichment of TF binding sites (TFBSs) in the open chromatin regions. To this end, we tested all peaks passing an FDR of 0.1, separately for peaks with positive and negative coefficients, against CODEX (74), a database of TFBSs determined with ChIP-seq in hematopoietic and embryonic cell lines, and JASPAR (75), a database of manually curated experimentally defined TF binding profiles. We used the BED files from LOLACore v180412 and LOLAExt v170206 for CODEX and JASPAR, respectively.

To identify enrichment of known molecular pathways, we mapped each peak to the nearest feature based on GENCODE (see previous section for details). Next, we retained only peaks that mapped to protein-coding features and were annotated as TSS, TSS_proximal, gene_body, or distal but within a distance of 10,000 bp from the TSS. Finally, we tested peaks passing an FDR of 0.1, separately for peaks with positive and negative coefficients, using the online platform Enrichr (76), which performs Fisher’s exact test, for enrichment of KEGG_2019_Human pathways (77).

Complete blood count. Complete blood counts were performed on EDTA whole blood and PBMC fractions after Ficoll isolation on a Sysmex XN-450 hematology analyzer.

Serum cortisol measurements. Serum cortisol was analyzed by LC-MS/MS after protein precipitation and solid-phase extraction as described previously (78), with the following additional compound-specific configurations and characteristics. [13C 3 ]-cortisol (Isoscience) was used as the internal standard. Retention time was 1.46 minutes. A 9-point calibration curve was used (MilliporeSigma). Two transitions (qualitative and quantitative) were monitored. Transitions (Q1 → Q3) were m/z 363.4 → 121.1 (25 kEV) and m/z 363.4 → 97.1 (34 kEV) for cortisol; m/z 366.4 → 124.1 (25 kEV) and m/z 366.4 → 100.1 (35 kEV) for 13C 3 -cortisol. Dwell time was 100 ms. The method was assessed for linearity by the CLSI EP6 protocol. Recovery was within 96.5% to 102%. Total CV for cortisol was 3.6% at 301 nmol/L and 3.1% at 1,092 nmol/L. LOQ was 1.91 nmol/L (13.4% CV).

Statistics. Raw cytokine values were first log transformed, and then corrected for batch effects using a linear regression model. These data conversions were performed using the statistical programming language R. R2 represents the explained variance. Corrected cytokine values were converted to fold changes from baseline. Cytokine values were nonnormally distributed, as previously demonstrated in detail (79). A Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare fold changes between morning- and evening-vaccinated groups. Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to test for differences in the 4 different vaccinated subgroups divided by time of vaccination in the 300BCG cohort. Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test was used to compare fold changes of in vitro–trained samples belonging to the same volunteer. Friedman’s test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare multiple groups of samples belonging to the same volunteer. Complete blood count values were converted to fold changes from baseline. A 2-sided P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. The 300BCG study was approved by the Arnhem-Nijmegen medical ethical committee (NL58553.091.16). The study was performed in accordance with the declaration of Helsinki. Written informed consent was obtained from the healthy volunteers during the first visit.