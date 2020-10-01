BCG vaccination in humans inhibits systemic inflammation in a sex-dependent manner

BCG vaccination downregulates circulating inflammatory markers. A total of 307 healthy volunteers were included in the 300BCG cohort. Four participants were excluded from further analysis due to medication use, resulting in 303 volunteers who completed the first visit (Figure 1). Fifty-six percent of the participants were female, the mean age was 26 years (range 18–71), and the mean body mass index (BMI) was 22.5 (±2.6 SD) kg/m2. BCG scars (data available for 286 volunteers) developed in 271 individuals (95%), with a mean size of 0.42 cm (±0.17 SD) 3 months after vaccination.

Figure 1 Flow chart of the study. Flow diagram describing the number of participants who were enrolled in the study, who were excluded or dropped out of the study, or excluded from further analysis.

A targeted proteome platform was used to measure 92 inflammatory markers before (n = 301), and 2 weeks (n = 292) and 3 months (n = 277) after BCG vaccination. The quality of the measurement was high, with 99% of the samples passing quality control. Overall, 73 of the 92 (79%) proteins were detected in at least 75% of the plasma samples and included in the analysis. Numerous baseline circulating inflammatory proteins showed a positive correlation with baseline whole blood counts of immune cell subsets (Figure 2A), as exemplified by the association of circulating oncostatin M (OSM) concentrations and neutrophil counts (Figure 2B) or circulating IL-6 concentrations and monocyte counts (Figure 2C). The fact that a number of inflammatory mediators are associated with cell counts is not necessarily surprising, as a significant number of the inflammatory mediators are correlated with each other, and in turn inflammation is associated with immune cell numbers in the blood. Surprisingly however, one-third of the proteins (25 out of 73) showed a significant decrease 2 weeks after BCG vaccination (Figure 3A). Of the 25 proteins with significantly reduced concentrations at 2 weeks, 10 remained lower 3 months after BCG vaccination (Figure 3B), such as TNF ligand superfamily member 12 (TWEAK) and sirtuin 2 (SIRT2) (Figure 3, C and D). No circulating protein was found to be significantly increased 3 months after BCG vaccination. An overview of fold changes in circulating inflammatory proteins is included in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133935DS1).

Figure 2 Correlations between baseline inflammatory markers and baseline whole blood counts. (A) Spearman’s correlations between absolute whole blood counts (monocytes, total white blood cells, neutrophils, lymphocytes, eosinophils, basophils, platelets, red blood cells, and hemoglobin) and circulating inflammatory markers at baseline (before BCG vaccination). Positive correlations are depicted in red, negative correlations in blue (n = 302). Spearman’s correlations between whole blood neutrophil counts and circulating oncostatin M (OSM) (B), and between whole blood monocyte counts and circulating IL-6 (C) are shown as examples of positive correlations (n = 300).

Figure 3 Inflammation after BCG vaccination. Fold changes in circulating inflammatory markers on day 14 versus baseline (A) and day 90 versus baseline (B). Significant changes compared with baseline are depicted in red, nonsignificant changes are depicted in gray (n = 290-fold change on day 14 versus baseline, n = 275-fold change on day 90 versus baseline; FDR < 0.05 is considered significant). Fold changes in TWEAK (C) and SIRT2 (D) are depicted as examples of significantly decreased circulating inflammatory markers after BCG vaccination (*FDR < 0.05, **FDR < 0.01).

As an internal validation for a true effect of BCG vaccination, fold changes in significantly changed proteins were compared between BCG scar–positive volunteers (n = 271) versus volunteers who did not develop a scar (n = 15). In total, 5 proteins differed significantly between scar-positive and scar-negative volunteers (Figure 4A), with all proteins being lower in individuals that had a scar 3 months after vaccination. SIRT2 is given as an example of a protein that is significantly lower in scar-positive individuals 3 months after BCG vaccination in Figure 4B. Only a small proportion of participants (5%) did not develop a scar. Therefore, the circulatory proteins that significantly changed after BCG vaccination were also correlated to scar size. In addition to the 5 proteins that showed a significant difference between scar-negative and scar-positive volunteers, 5 other proteins (ADA, MCP-2, caspase-8, CCL23, and OPG) were also significantly associated with scar size. The direction of the effect was similar for all 10 proteins; an increase in scar size was associated with a stronger reduction in the circulatory protein after BCG vaccination, further supporting the finding that BCG-induced immunological effects result in decreased systemic inflammation.

Figure 4 Differences in fold change in circulating proteins between scar-positive and scar-negative individuals. (A) Significant differences in fold changes in circulating proteins (significantly different in the entire cohort after FDR < 0.05 correction) between scar-positive (n = 290) and scar-negative (n = 15) individuals 90 days after vaccination. Fold changes higher than 1 depicted on a red scale, fold changes lower than 1 depicted on a blue scale. P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. (B) SIRT2 was plotted as an example of a protein that is significantly lower in scar-positive individuals 3 months after BCG vaccination.

To validate our findings, this identical set of proteins was determined before and after BCG vaccination in plasma samples of 39 adult volunteers from 3 independent BCG vaccination trials (4–6). Even within these small cohorts, we were able to validate our findings regarding reduced concentrations of ADA, TWEAK, delta- and notch-like epidermal growth factor–related receptor (DNER), and neurotrophin-3 (NT-3), and increased concentration of IL-17C after BCG vaccination (Figure 5).

Figure 5 Validation of changes in circulating proteins after BCG vaccination. Fold changes in circulating inflammatory markers (IL-17C, TWEAK, DNER, ADA, and NT-3) after BCG vaccination compared with baseline, validated in at least 1 of the 3 validation cohorts. The blue line represents cohort 1 (n = 15), the green line cohort 2 (n = 9), and the red line cohort 3 (n = 15). *P < 0.05 by Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test. Median ± range is depicted per time point.

BCG vaccination affects whole blood cell counts. Considering the observed differences in inflammatory status after BCG vaccination, we evaluated whole blood counts before and after BCG vaccination. Although total white blood counts remained stable after vaccination, BCG vaccination induced a slight increase in both lymphocyte (median 1.87 × 109/L at baseline and 1.97 × 109/L at 2 weeks, P = 0.009) and monocyte (median 0.47 × 109/L at baseline and 0.48 × 109/L at 2 weeks, P = 0.003) counts, which returned to baseline between 2 weeks and 3 months after vaccination. In addition, red blood cell counts and hemoglobin levels showed a slight reduction 2 weeks after vaccination (P < 0.0001 for both), eosinophil counts showed a slight increase up to 3 months (P = 0.002), and platelet counts a mild reduction 3 months after vaccination (P = 0.0005). An overview of median whole blood cell counts per visit and P values is included in Supplemental Table 2.

Antiinflammatory effect of BCG vaccination is sex dependent. We next examined the effect of age, sex, and cytomegalovirus (CMV) serostatus on the concentrations of inflammatory proteins. The median age of our study population was 23 years (range 18–71), and 80% of the cohort was 25 or younger. Of the 73 proteins analyzed in our cohort, 6 had a negative correlation with age, and 19 a positive correlation with age (FDR < 0.05). We also measured CMV IgG in the plasma of our study participants. Five (CXCL9, FGF-19, TRAIL, CXCL10, and CXCL11) out of the 73 proteins analyzed in our study were higher in the CMV IgG–positive individuals (24%) compared with the CMV IgG–negative individuals (P < 0.05), but none of these differences were statistically significant after correction for multiple testing.

Stratified by sex (males n = 132, females n = 171), concentrations of inflammatory markers were significantly different between males and females at baseline (Figure 6A). Prevaccination concentrations of 41 inflammatory markers were significantly higher in males compared with females, and 6 proteins were found to be significantly lower in males compared with females. These sex-dependent differences in inflammatory markers were validated in a second set of healthy volunteers (males n = 215, females n = 278). In total, 34 proteins were significantly different between males and females in both healthy cohorts (Figure 6B). Of these 34, only 3 proteins were higher in females, while 31 were significantly higher in males.

Figure 6 Sex-specific effect of BCG vaccination on systemic inflammation. (A) Comparison of baseline circulating inflammatory proteins plotted as fold changes between males (n = 132) and females (n = 171). Significant changes between sexes are depicted in red (FDR < 0.05). (B) Comparison of inflammatory proteins between males and females from the discovery cohort (300BCG) were plotted against the comparison between males (n = 215) and females (n = 278) from the validation cohort (500FG). Proteins that were only significantly different in the 300BCG cohort are depicted in green (n = 9), those that were only significant in the 500FG cohort are depicted in blue (n = 3), and the proteins significantly different between males and females in both cohorts are depicted in red (n = 34) and are labeled with their name (FDR < 0.05). Fold changes of circulating inflammatory markers on day 14 versus baseline (C) and day 90 versus baseline (D) in the male-only (n = 132) versus the female-only (n = 171) subset. Significant changes compared with baseline in the male-only subset are depicted in red (FDR < 0.05), and proteins that did not significantly change after BCG vaccination in either the male-only or the female-only subset are depicted in gray. There were no proteins significantly different in the female-only subset.

Strikingly, the effect of BCG on systemic inflammation appeared to be much stronger in males, with 25 proteins showing a significantly lower concentration 2 weeks after BCG vaccination after correction for multiple testing and none a higher concentration (Figure 6C). Three months after BCG vaccination, 16 of the 25 downregulated proteins at the 2-week time point remained significantly lower compared with baseline in males (Figure 6D). In contrast, no significant changes were found at 2 weeks or 3 months after BCG vaccination in females after correction for multiple testing. An overview of fold changes in circulating inflammatory proteins can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

Baseline characteristics such as age and BMI did not differ between males and females, but there were minor significant differences in red blood cell, platelet, monocyte, and eosinophil counts (Supplemental Table 3). In order to try to explain the sex-differential effects, we correlated circulating concentrations of adipokines (adiponectin, resistin, and leptin; higher in females) and testosterone levels (higher in males) with concentrations of the inflammatory proteins that were downregulated after BCG vaccination in males but not in females. Interestingly, baseline plasma testosterone showed a negative association with fold increase in several circulating inflammatory proteins after BCG vaccination in males (Figure 7A). This relationship is given as an example for CXCL1 in Figure 7B.

Figure 7 Correlations between circulating hormones and inflammatory proteins. (A) Fold changes of proteins that significantly changed after BCG vaccination in males were correlated to baseline testosterone, adiponectin, leptin, and resistin concentrations. Only proteins with a significant correlation with one of the hormones are depicted in this figure. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Spearman’s correlation. The color represents the strength and the direction of the correlation. (B) Spearman’s correlation between testosterone at baseline and fold change in CXCL1 2 weeks after vaccination is shown as an example.

Correlation between inflammatory proteins and ex vivo cytokine production is sex dependent. We next examined if inflammatory protein profiles predicted ex vivo PBMC–derived cytokine production before and after BCG vaccination. Two weeks and 3 months after BCG vaccination, both Mycobacterium tuberculosis– and Staphylococcus aureus–induced production of innate cytokines was upregulated; S. aureus–induced TNF-α is given as an example in Figure 8A, in both men and women (sex-specific data not shown). Specific adaptive immune memory responses, as assessed by specific stimulation of IFN-γ production with M. tuberculosis, were also upregulated by BCG vaccination (Figure 8B). At 2 weeks after vaccination, the increase in IFN-γ in response to M. tuberculosis was significantly higher in females compared with males (P = 0.025, Figure 8C). No changes in lymphocyte or monocyte percentages within the PBMC fraction could be observed after BCG vaccination (Supplemental Table 4). Numerous prevaccination inflammatory proteins correlated with the increase in innate cytokine production capacity following BCG vaccination (Figure 8D). Circulating inflammatory proteins predominantly correlated with trained immunity responses 2 weeks after vaccination, and less with longer-term responses 3 months after vaccination. Interestingly, females mostly showed positive correlations whereas males only showed negative correlations between baseline circulating proteins and trained immunity responses following BCG vaccination, as for instance clearly shown for the relationships between plasma ADA, CD5, CD8a, IL-12B, TNFRSF9, and increase in S. aureus–induced IL-6. Especially in males, lower baseline concentrations of several inflammatory proteins were associated with increased M. tuberculosis–induced IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α responses after BCG vaccination. In contrast, higher baseline concentrations of several other inflammatory proteins were associated with enhanced M. tuberculosis–induced IFN-γ responses. Interestingly, circulating IL-10 showed a strong positive correlation with increased M. tuberculosis–induced IFN-γ production after BCG vaccination in both males and females.