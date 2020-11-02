Distinct clinical and immunological features of SARS–CoV-2–induced multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Clinical manifestations and diagnostic findings of MIS-C. Demographic and clinical manifestations of our cohort of patients with MIS-C are summarized in Table 1. The median age was 9 years (range: 1 month–17 years) and 57% were male. In this cohort, 18% of patients were Black and 43% were Hispanic, which contrasts with the state demographics (9% Black and 12% Hispanic) (20). Half (n = 14) of these patients had preexisting medical conditions, including obesity (n = 4), asthma (n = 3), congenital heart disease (n =1), sickle cell anemia (n =1), mitochondrial disorder (n = 1), autism (n = 1), and chromosomal abnormalities (n = 1). Interestingly, 2 patients had a history of KD, 1 of whom had developed a coronary aneurysm with an earlier episode. The median duration of symptoms prior to hospitalization was 5 days. All cases had confirmatory evidence of SARS–CoV-2 infection. PCR was performed from nasopharyngeal swab sampling for all patients and 17 of 28 (61%) were positive. Nineteen patients were tested for antibodies and 18 (95%) possessed antibodies to the virus.

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of patients with MIS-C

Highlighting the severity of MIS-C, 17 patients (61%) required admission to the intensive care unit (ICU). Hypotension and/or shock were noted in 15 of 28 patients (54%) and inotropes were required in 7 cases (25%). Common features of MIS-C included gastrointestinal symptoms (54%), conjunctivitis (57%), and skin rash (36%) (Table 1). Unlike adults hospitalized due to COVID-19, less than half of our patients experienced respiratory impairment (defined by the requirement for supplemental oxygen or additional respiratory support). Noninvasive ventilation (bilevel positive airway pressure or continuous positive airway pressure) was provided to 7 patients (25%) while 4 other patients (14%) briefly required supplemental oxygen by nasal cannula; no patient required intubation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Evidence of acute kidney injury was found in 6 patients (21%).

Echocardiogram identified left ventricular dysfunction (defined by ejection fraction < 55%) in 11 patients (39%), including 2 with an ejection fraction less than 30% (Table 2). The prevalence of cardiac stress was further supported by elevated serum B–type natriuretic peptide (BNP) in approximately half of cases. New coronary artery abnormalities were found in 6 cases (further discussed below). Chest x-ray noted focal consolidations or opacities in 10 of 26 patients (38%). Chest computerized tomography was obtained in 3 patients with respiratory insufficiency and demonstrated ground glass opacities (n = 2) and multifocal opacities (n = 1). Abdominal ultrasound was performed for 6 patients and the results were notable for mesenteric adenitis (n = 2), trace ascites (n = 1), and increased liver or kidney echogenicity (n = 1 each).

Table 2 Radiographic and laboratory findings in patients with MIS-C

Laboratory features of our patients with MIS-C included elevated inflammatory markers, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia (Table 2). Eighteen patients (64%) had low platelet count (< 200 × 103/μL; 5 patients < 100 × 103/μL) while 21 patients (75%) had low absolute lymphocyte count (< 2 × 103/μL). It is notable that no single inflammatory marker (C-reactive protein, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, procalcitonin, or ferritin) was elevated in all cases, but each patient demonstrated elevation of at least one of these markers. The majority of patients displayed evidence of coagulopathy highlighted by elevated D-dimers (96%) and prolonged prothrombin time (62%). Features associated with ICU admission included hypotension, high procalcitonin levels, and elevated BNP levels (Supplemental Table 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141113DS1). BNP levels correlated inversely with ejection fraction (Supplemental Figure 1). Taken together, these data illustrate the broad spectrum of clinical manifestations and disease severity in patients hospitalized with MIS-C.

Comparison of MIS-C and KD. To understand the overlap between KD and MIS-C, we assessed the clinical and laboratory features of KD in patients with MIS-C and compared them with the 40 consecutive cases of KD at our center between May 2019 and February 2020. Patients with MIS-C exhibited a broader age range compared with the early childhood predominance seen in KD (Figure 1A; median 9 vs. 2 years; P < 0.0001). The prevalence of each KD feature was numerically lower in MIS-C than in KD (Figure 1B). Two patients with MIS-C had 4 clinical features consistent with a diagnosis of complete KD (Figure 1C). Among 13 patients with 2 or 3 features of KD, 5 met the supplemental criteria for consideration of incomplete KD. Eleven patients (39%) had 1 or fewer criterion of KD by history and physical exam (Figure 1C). Thus, 7 of 28 patients with MIS-C (25%) met criteria for complete or incomplete KD. It is worth noting that during the study period between March 17, 2020, and June 6, 2020, we also diagnosed 8 cases of KD that did not satisfy the definitions for MIS-C, an incidence of KD comparable to what has been observed at our institution in previous years (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 Comparison of clinical features and laboratory parameters in patients with MIS-C versus those with KD. MIS-C n = 28; KD n = 40. (A) Histogram display of age range of MIS-C and KD patients. Comparisons of (B) prevalence of individual KD features (*P < 0.01; **P < 0.001; ***P < 0.0001, Fisher’s exact test), (C) the number of KD diagnostic feature (P < 0.0001, χ2 test), (D) prevalence of coronary abnormalities (P > 0.05, χ2 test), and (E) ejection fraction as an index of left ventricular function (by percentage and by Z score) in the MIS-C and KD groups. (F) Comparison of key laboratory parameters including white blood cell count (WBC), hemoglobin, absolute neutrophil count (ANC), absolute lymphocyte count (ALC), platelet count, aspartate transaminase (AST), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), and C-reactive protein (CRP). Median with interquartile range and P value by Mann-Whitney U test are displayed for each plot. Gray shading indicates the normal range for laboratory parameters.

In the absence of a diagnostic test for KD, the development of coronary artery aneurysms confirms the diagnosis in patients who meet criteria for KD (21). New coronary artery abnormalities (defined as Z score > 2.0) were found in 6 patients with MIS-C (21%) compared with 14 of 40 patients (35%) in the KD group (P = 0.12, Fisher’s exact test; Figure 1D). Details of these cases are provided in Supplemental Table 3. One patient with a preexisting small aneurysm from a prior episode of KD was not counted as a new event; the size of the aneurysm was unchanged from baseline and did not progress on serial echocardiography during the course of MIS-C. Two patients, including another with prior history of KD but no prior aneurysms, had dilation of coronary vessels (Z score between > 2.0 and ≤ 2.5 of the right coronary artery [RCA]). Small aneurysms as defined by a Z score 2.5 to ≤ 5.0 (21) were found in 4 patients (Z score = 2.6 of the left anterior descending coronary artery, 3.0 of the left main coronary artery, 3.0 of the RCA, and 3.6 of the RCA) who met 2 or fewer KD criteria, including one who did not meet any KD criterion. Whereas coronary aneurysms were present only in a few patients, ventricular dysfunction was common in MIS-C. Patients with MIS-C displayed significantly lower ejection fractions compared with the KD group (Figure 1E).

Multiple laboratory features distinguished MIS-C from KD, including lower white blood cell count, lymphocyte count, platelet count, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) (Figure 1F). Anemia was more common in KD. CRP levels were comparable whereas transaminase elevation was more prominent in MIS-C. Since BNP, ferritin, and D-dimer levels were not consistently obtained in our historic cohort of patients with KD, we were unable to comment on the differences in these parameters between children with KD and those with MIS-C. Thus, the clinical spectrum of MIS-C overlaps with KD but also exhibits important differences; notably, ventricular dysfunction is more common in MIS-C, and coronary artery aneurysms can develop in patients with few to no KD features.

Immunologic features of MIS-C and comparison with MAS. Studies of COVID-19 in adults have noted that lymphopenia and excess cytokine production are associated with disease severity (16). In our MIS-C cohort, the majority of patients exhibited reduced numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes and NK cells, whereas B lymphocytes were reduced less consistently (Figure 2A). Baseline total antibody levels were largely preserved, although mild hypogammaglobulinemia was found in several patients (Figure 2B). Serum cytokine analysis showed elevated IL-6, IL-10, and sIL2R levels as common features in MIS-C (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Immunologic profile of patients with MIS-C and comparison with MAS. (A) Quantitation of lymphocyte populations, (B) baseline immunoglobulin levels, (C) serum cytokine levels in MIS-C patients (n = 15–22 for each panel). (D–G) Comparison of (D) soluble IL2 receptor levels, (E) ferritin, (F) IL-18, and (G) CXCL9 levels in MIS-C with a cohort of patients with MAS associated with systemic JIA or infection. Median with interquartile range and P value by Mann-Whitney U are displayed for each plot. Gray shading indicates the normal range for laboratory parameters.

The constellation of cytopenias, coagulopathy, hyperferritinemia, and elevated sIL2R levels is reminiscent of MAS, a cytokine storm typically associated with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), infection, and malignancy. Compared with a historic cohort of patients with MAS (associated with systemic JIA-associated or infection; see Methods), the increase in sIL2R was less striking in MIS-C (median 2011 pg/mL vs. 5099 pg/mL in MAS group; P = 0.02, Figure 2D). Ferritin levels were significantly higher in MAS group compared with MIS-C (median 4594 ng/mL vs. 537 ng/mL; P < 0.0001; Figure 2E). Unlike the log-fold increases typical for MAS (Figure 2, F and G), IL-18 and CXCL9 (a surrogate marker for interferon-γ) were only mildly elevated in several MIS-C patients (all of whom required ICU admission and had ferritin > 1500 ng/mL), Overall, the immunologic features of MIS-C did not appear to closely resemble MAS.

Treatment and outcome. Currently, there is no standardized treatment for MIS-C. Immunomodulatory medications were administered to 22 of the 28 patients on average within 1.5 days of admission. Most patients (71%) received IVIG at a dose of 2 g/kg and 61% were given methylprednisolone at doses ranging from 1 to 4 mg/kg/day (Table 3). Anakinra (recombinant IL-1 receptor antagonist) was used in 5 cases (18%) at doses ranging from 5 to 13 mg/kg/day, typically in patients refractory to IVIG and glucocorticoids. Anakinra monotherapy was used in one child with sickle cell anemia to avoid glucocorticoids, which are known to complicate vasoocclusive pain crises (22). Clinical improvement was seen in all cases, with resolution of fever, cessation of inotrope treatment, and improvement of inflammatory markers. In those treated with immunomodulatory medications, fever resolved after 4.0 days (median) of admission and CRP invariably decreased (mean time to a 50% CRP reduction: 5.3 days). Ferritin and D-dimer did not respond as quickly to treatment as CRP and often remained stably elevated for several days before consistent declines were observed. The mean time to 50% reduction in ferritin and D-dimer levels were 13.4 days and 7.2 days, respectively.

Table 3 Treatment approaches and outcome in patients with MIS-C

The 6 cases with new coronary artery abnormalities were treated with IVIG (4 also received corticosteroids) and 3 showed normalization of coronary vessel size (Z score < 2) after treatment. Another patient showed improvement of RCA dilation (from Z score 3.1 to 2.2) and 2 patients had stable coronary aneurysm (Z score ≤ 3.0) without further progression after treatment on follow-up echocardiogram studies. Interestingly, 6 patients in the cohort showed spontaneous improvement of fever and inflammatory markers without immunomodulatory therapy. Two of these patients were afebrile after admission and the median time to fever resolution in the other 4 patients was 2.5 days. Coronary artery dimensions were normal throughout the course of these 6 patients who were not treated.

Remdesivir was given on a compassionate-use basis in 7 patients and hydroxychloroquine was used in 1 patient. More than half of the cohort received at least one antibiotic. Due to the risk of thrombosis associated with COVID-19 (23) and evidence of coagulopathy in MIS-C, most patients also received anticoagulation therapy. Six patients (21%) received aspirin alone, 5 (18%) received enoxaparin alone and 13 patients received both (46%). Low-dose aspirin (3–6 mg/kg/day was used most frequently (n = 14) while moderate dosing (20–50 mg/kg/day) was given to 5 patients. No thrombotic event was detected in our patients during their hospital course.

With rapid diagnosis and treatment initiation, clinical outcomes in our cohort of patients with MIS-C were generally favorable. The median duration of hospitalization was 8.0 days (9.5 days for patients who required ICU stay and 4.0 days for patients who did not receive ICU care). Patients treated with glucocorticoids were discharged from the hospital with a planned steroid taper that typically lasted for 2 to 4 weeks, as guided by continued improvement of symptoms and serologic markers of inflammation. All patients were discharged home and none had died.