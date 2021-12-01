T cell receptor–targeted immunotherapeutics drive selective in vivo HIV- and CMV-specific T cell expansion in humanized mice

Design and production of synTac biologics linking peptide-loaded MHC class I and costimulatory molecules. We evaluated multiple linker and spacer characteristics to identify a well-behaved protein architecture encoded by a single multi-gene vector enabling efficient production of stable synTacs capable of delivering antigen-specific and costimulatory signals to CD8+ T cells. This architecture consists of a c-pMHC module to provide antigen-specificity, and a GCGASGGGGSGGGGS linker to covalently tether an antigenic peptide to β2 microglobulin (β2M). This module is further linked to the HLA-A*0201 MHC heavy chain by an engineered disulfide bond between the cysteine at position 2 of the above linker and a Y84C mutation in the MHC heavy chain (18). This modular design enables synTacs to be readily designed with any peptide and any MHC class I molecule. We used the HLA-A*0201 MHC for initial proof-of-concept studies of the immunostimulatory activity of synTacs because it is the most prevalent MHC class I allele in the North American population (19). Covalent tethering of the peptide supports its physiologically relevant presentation in the MHC heavy chain cleft and binding to its cognate TCR, while preventing exchange with self-peptides that could activate autoreactive T cells. HLA-A*0201 MHC synTacs were constructed with 2 HLA-A*0201–restricted peptides: the HIV Gag SL9 peptide (amino acids 77SLYNTVATL85; ref. 20) or the CMV pp65 peptide (amino acids 495NLVPMVATV503; ref. 21). The β2M C-terminus is covalently joined by a (G4S) 5 linker to the N-terminus of either a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) specific for CD28 (αCD28; ref. 22), an engineered single-chain trimeric 4-1BBL costimulatory ligand capable of activating the 4-1BB costimulatory pathway (23), or a control FLAG epitope, which only stimulates the TCR (signal 1). The MHC heavy chain C-terminus is fused to a C-terminally His 8 -tagged unmutated human IgG1 CH2-CH3 domain homodimer (Fc domain) to generate a bivalent dimeric molecule with sufficient avidity for T cell binding and activation (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141051DS1). After transfection of FreeStyle 293-F cells with the indicated vector, synTac proteins secreted by the transfected cells were purified by metal affinity and size exclusion chromatography (Figure 1B). SynTac proteins were validated by SDS-PAGE under reducing conditions by visualization of the predicted subunits (Figure 1C) and were highly stable, with no perceptible loss of activity during 6 months of storage at 4°C. To determine whether the 4-1BBL covalent trimer possessed binding activity for 4-1BB, we examined binding to CD8+ TCRneg Jurkat/MA cells transduced with a 4-1BB–encoding lentiviral vector (Figure 1D). pp65-4-1BBL and SL9-4-1BBL synTacs bound to more than 90% of the 4-1BB–expressing Jurkat/MA cells, compared with minimal binding by the SL9- and pp65-synTacs bearing αCD28 or FLAG (Figure 1E). In the absence of expression of a TCR specific for SL9 or pp65, binding of the pp65-4-1BBL or SL9-4-1BBL synTacs did not activate the nuclear factor of activated T cells–regulated (NFAT-regulated) luciferase reporter gene in the Jurkat/MA cells (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Structural representation of synTac proteins and their production and functional activity. (A) SynTacs were constructed as a split sc-pMHC-Fc fusion, with the β2M and the MHC HLA-A*0201 alpha chain linked through engineered interchain disulfide bonds, and the FLAG, αCD28, or 4-1-BBL domains linked to the β2M carboxy end. (B) Outline of protocol for production of SL9- or pp65-FLAG, -αCD28, and -4-1BBL synTacs. (C) SDS-PAGE gel showing the molecular weights of the reduced synTacs. (D) 4-1BB expression on Jurkat/MA cells that were transduced with a 4-1BB–encoding lentiviral vector. (E) Quantification of synTac (1 nM) bound to 4-1BB–expressing Jurkat/MA cells. (F) 4-1BB–expressing Jurkat/MA cells that express an NFAT-driven luciferase reporter were incubated with synTac constructs (100 nM) or stimulated with PMA/ionomycin. After overnight incubation, luciferase activity was measured. (G) Jurkat/MA cells were transduced with a lentivector encoding a TCR specific for either SL9 (left) or KK10 (right), incubated with the indicated synTac molecules (1.56 nM) for 30 minutes, and bound synTac molecules were detected by flow cytometry. (H) Luciferase activity was quantified after overnight incubation of SL9-TCR–transduced Jurkat/MA cells with synTac molecules (0.2 nM to 200 nM).

SL9-synTacs selectively bind and activate SL9-specific TCRs. SL9-synTac binding and activity were examined using CD8+ TCRneg Jurkat/MA cells expressing an SL9-specific TCR after transduction with a lentivirus encoding SL9-specific TCR and GFP genes as described (24, 25). Flow cytometric analysis demonstrated binding to SL9-specific, TCR-expressing Jurkat/MA cells by SL9-αCD28-synTac (>90%), SL9-4-1BBL-synTac (>90%), and SL9-FLAG-synTac (>55%), but not by αCD28, 4-1BBL, or FLAG-linked pp65-synTac (Figure 1G). In contrast, neither SL9-synTac nor pp65-synTac bound to Jurkat/MA cells expressing a TCR specific for an irrelevant peptide, HIV KK10 (263KRWIILGLNK272; ref. 24 and Figure 1G). SL9-αCD28-synTac or SL9-4-1BBL-synTac, but not pp65-αCD28-synTac or pp65-4-1BBL-synTac, substantially activated the NFAT-regulated luciferase reporter gene in the SL9-specific, TCR-transduced Jurkat/MA cells in a dose-responsive manner. Only the highest dose (200 nM) of SL9-FLAG-synTac stimulated luciferase production by the SL9-specific, TCR-transduced Jurkat/MA cells, which was comparable to that elicited by a greater than 200-fold lower concentration of SL9-αCD28-synTac (0.8 nM; Figure 1H). The decreased stimulatory capacity of the SL9-FLAG-synTac may be related to its reduced binding to the SL9-specific, TCR-expressing Jurkat/MA cells (~55%) as compared with the binding of SL9-αCD28-synTac and SL9-4-1BBL-synTac (>90%) or to its lack of a costimulatory signal activator (Figure 1G).

The ability of synTacs to deliver antigen-specific and costimulatory signals was evaluated with a CD8+ T cell clone derived as described (26), which expresses an SL9-specific TCR (Figure 2A). SL9-αCD28-synTac and SL9-4-1BBL-synTac, but not SL9-FLAG-synTac or pp65-synTac, potently stimulated IFN and TNF production (Figure 2B) and degranulation, as indicated by CD107a expression (Figure 2C). The contribution of costimulatory signaling to CD8+ T cell clone activation was further demonstrated by the enhanced proliferation of the SL9-specific CD8+ T cell clone stimulated by SL9-αCD28-synTac and SL9-4-1BBL-synTac as compared with the SL9-FLAG-synTac, with no appreciable proliferation induced by pp65-specific synTacs (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 synTac stimulation of an SL9-specific CD8+ T cell clone. (A) SL9 tetramer staining of the SL9-specific CTL clone. (B and C) The SL9-specific CTL clone was untreated or treated overnight with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 or the indicated synTacs (100 nM) and analyzed for intracellular expression of (B) IFN-γ and TNF-α and (C) the degranulation marker CD107a and perforin. (D) The SL9-specific CTL clone was stained with Cell Trace Violet (0.25 μM), treated with the indicated synTac (100 nM), cultured for 6 days in complete RPMI with added IL-2 (50 U/mL), and cellular proliferation was determined by flow cytometric analysis of cellular dye dilution.

To evaluate the ability of SL9-synTac–delivered TCR (signal 1) and costimulatory molecule (signal 2) activation to stimulate antigen-specific expansion of primary CD8+ T cells, we isolated PBMCs containing SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from 4 HIV-seropositive HLA-A*0201 donors. Twelve days after in vitro treatment with one dose of SL9- or pp65-specific synTacs, SL9-specific CD8+ T cells were quantified by flow cytometric analysis of CD8 expression and HLA-A*0201 tetramer binding as described (25). A representative dot plot is shown in Figure 3A. As compared with untreated PBMCs and pp65-specific-synTac–treated PBMCs, treatment with SL9-αCD28-synTac, SL9-4-1BBL-synTac, and SL9-FLAG-synTac increased by up to 17.5-fold, 7.9-fold, and 7.2-fold, respectively—the fraction of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells in the 4 donors (Figure 3B). Although delivery of the TCR signal 1 and the CD28 costimulatory signal 2 by the SL9-αCD28-synTac was the most potent stimulator of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells (P = 0.0401), of great interest was the expansion of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells induced by SL9-FLAG-synTac delivering the TCR signal 1 alone without a costimulatory signal 2. Analysis of costimulatory molecule expression by the SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from 3 donors (OM265, HGLK9, and CIRC0145) prior to SL9-synTac stimulation demonstrated greater expression of CD28 (ranging from 15.5% to 59.5%) than 4-1BB (ranging from 0% to 14.2%), primarily expressed by activated T cells (Figure 3C and ref. 27).

Figure 3 SL9-synTac treatment stimulated in vitro expansion of functional SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from HLA-A*0201 HIV-infected donors. (A) HIV-seropositive donor (donor OM265) PBMCs treated with the indicated synTacs (0.1 nM) were cultured for 12 days in complete RPMI media with IL-2 (100 U/mL) and Raltegravir (1 μM), and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Summary data from 4 different HIV-infected donors (individual donors denoted as OM265, HGLK9, CIRC0145, and 619) treated with the indicated pp65- or SL9-synTacs. Data represent mean ± SD, analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Baseline level of CD28 or 4-1BBL expression by SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from the 3 HIV-infected donors shown in B. (D) Quantification of SL9-αCD28, 4-1BBL, or FLAG synTac-expanded cells expressing IFN-γ, both TNF-α and IFN-γ, or both CD107a and IFN-γ by flow cytometry after stimulation overnight with T2 cells loaded with SL9 or CMV-pp65 peptides in complete IMDM with IL-2 (100 U/mL). (E) SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from HIV-seropositive donor 619 expanded by treatment of PBMCs with SL9-αCD28, SL9-4-1BBL, or SL9-FLAG synTac were added to IMC-Bal super-infected autologous PBMCs at E/T ratios of 1:1, 2:1, and 3:1, respectively. Three days later, LucR levels were quantified. An experiment representative of 2 independent experiments is shown. Statistical significance of infection inhibition was determined by percentage of reduction of IMC-Bal–infected PBMC LucR levels in cultures with added untreated cells as compared with synTac-treated cells at an E/T ratio of 3:1 using 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparison’s test.

We evaluated the functional activity of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by SL9-synTac treatment by quantifying polyfunctional cytokine production, a phenotype associated with improved protective immunity after vaccination or natural infection (28). We gated for CD8+SL9 tetramer-binding T cells (Supplemental Figure 1A) and assessed IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CD107a expression as shown in representative dot plots (Supplemental Figure 1B). Greater than 80% of the SL9-αCD28-synTac–, SL9-4-1BBL-synTac–, and SL9-FLAG-synTac–expanded SL9-specific CD8+ T cells expressed IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CD107a after SL9 peptide-loaded T2 cell–stimulation as compared with minimal cytokine expression detected after stimulation with control IV9 peptide-loaded T2 cells (Figure 3D). Interestingly, expansion and cytokine production in response to SL9-synTac treatment did not correlate with the initial level of CD28 or 4-1BB expression prior to SL9-synTac treatment. To test the capacity of SL9-synTac–expanded CD8+ T cells to inhibit HIV infection, we super-infected PBMCs from one of the HIV-seropositive donors (donor 619) with an infectious molecular clone of HIV-1 (IMC-LucR) that employs Renilla luciferase (LucR) expression as a surrogate marker for quantifying the level of productive HIV infection (29). Using PBMCs from the same donor (donor 619), we cocultured IMC-LucR–infected PBMCs with untreated PBMCs or SL9-synTac–treated PBMCs and measured LucR. PBMCs with SL9-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by treatment with SL9-αCD28, SL9-4-1BBL, or SL9-FLAG synTacs potently suppressed HIV-1 infection in a dose-responsive manner by up to 85%, 74%, or 61%, respectively, using an E/T ratio of 3:1, as compared with minimal inhibition by the addition of an equivalent number of untreated PBMCs (Figure 3E).

pp65-synTacs stimulate potent in vitro expansion of functional pp65-specific CD8+ T cells. While SL9-specific CD8+ T cell proliferative capacity may be impaired by sustained activation due to chronic HIV infection (30), CMV-specific T cell responses are not affected by chronic HIV infection (28). Furthermore, because CMV infection increases morbidity and mortality in HIV-infected individuals (31, 32), pp65-synTac–stimulated expansion of CMV-specific CD8+ T cells may represent a novel strategy to treat or prevent CMV infection in HIV-infected individuals and other immunosuppressed patients. PBMCs containing pp65-specific CD8+ T cells were obtained from 7 HIV-seropositive HLA-A*0201 donors. PBMCs from 4 of these donors also contained SL9-specific CD8+ T cells. The PBMCs were treated with 1 dose (0.1 nM) of pp65- or SL9-specific synTacs for 12 days and the population of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells was quantified by flow cytometry (Figure 4A). Prior to synTac treatment, the fraction of CD8+ T cells that were pp65-specific from these donors ranged from 1.2% to 5.3%, an amount that significantly increased after treatment with pp65-αCD28-synTac (range 3.6%–54.2%), pp65-4-1BBL-synTac (range 5.2%–46.4%), or pp65-FLAG-synTac (range 2.2%–32.7%), but not after treatment with SL9-synTacs linked to the same costimulatory ligands (Figure 4B). As observed for SL9-specific CD8+ T cells, delivery of the TCR signal 1 and the CD28 costimulatory signal 2 by pp65-αCD28-synTac treatment induced the most potent expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, but marked expansion of p65-specific CD8+ T cells was also stimulated by TCR signal 1 alone by pp65-FLAG-synTac. Analysis of CD28 and 4-1BB expression by the pp65-specific CD8+ T cells from 5 donors prior to pp65-synTac stimulation demonstrated greater CD28 expression (range 22.3%–82.2%) than 4-1BB expression (range 0.5%–6.7%; Figure 4C). Interestingly, as observed for PBMCs treated with SL9-synTac (Figure 3, B and C), the degree of expansion was similar across different pp65-synTac treatments and did not correlate with the initial level of CD28 or 4-1BB expression, which may be due to upregulated 4-1BB expression observed after CD8+ T cell stimulation (27). To determine whether the exhaustion phenotype of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells contributed to their reduced SL9-synTac–induced expansion relative to the more robust pp65-synTac–induced expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, we evaluated the baseline expression of exhaustion markers in SL9-specific and pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from an HIV-seropositive donor (donor 619) possessing distinct CD8+ T cell populations that individually recognize each of the 2 antigens. As compared with pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, the fraction of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells expressing PD-1 and LAG-3 was more than 10-fold higher and more than 2-fold higher, respectively, while TIM-3 expression was similar in both populations (Figure 4D). We also evaluated the memory phenotype of the expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in one HIV-seropositive donor (donor HGLK5) based on differential CD45RO and CCR7 expression (33), and determined that after the substantial expansion induced by treatment with pp65-synTacs, more than 90% of the pp65-specific CD8+ T cells were effector memory T cells (CD45RO+, CCR7–; Figure 4E).

Figure 4 pp65 synTac stimulates in vitro expansion of functional pp65-specific CD8+ T cells from HLA-A*0201 HIV-infected donors. (A) PBMCs from HIV-seropositive donor OM265 were treated with the indicated synTacs (0.1 nM), cultured for 12 days in complete IMDM with IL-2 (100 U/mL) and Raltegravir (1 μM) and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Summary data from 7 different donors (OM265, HGLK9, CIRC0145, HGLK5, 603, 0315B, and 619) of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells after treatment with indicated synTacs are shown as mean ± SD with statistical analysis performed using ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Baseline level of CD28 or 4-1BBL expression from pp65-specific CD8+ T cells of 5 HIV-infected donors shown in B. (D) PD-1 (left), LAG-3 (middle), and TIM-3 (right) expression on SL9-specific (red shade) or pp65-specific (blue shaded) CD8+ T cells from HIV-seropositive donor 619. The numbers in each panel indicate the percentage positive for each marker compared with the isotype control (gray shaded). (E) Frequency of TN (naive, CD45RO–CCR7+), TCM (central memory, CD45RO+CCR7+), TTE (terminal effector, CD45RO–CCR7–), and TEM (effector memory, CD45RO+CCR7–) from pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by pp65-synTac treatment of seropositive donor OM265 PBMCs. Data represent the mean ± SD of 2 independent experiments of this donor. (F) Intracellular cytokine expression of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells from 5 different donors expanded by treatment with the indicated synTac that expresses IFN-γ, TNF-α and IFN-γ, or CD107a and IFN-γ after stimulation with pp65- or SL9-peptide–pulsed T2 cells. (G) Cytolytic activity of synTac-expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells from HIV-seropositive donor HGLK5 directed at pp65- or SL9-peptide–pulsed T2 cells determined using EuTDA cytotoxicity assay cocultured at the indicated E/T ratios. Data shown represent mean ± SD of 3 experimental replicates and 2 independent experiments.

After gating for CD8+ pp65 tetramer-binding T cells (Supplemental Figure 1A), we assessed IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CD107a expression by flow cytometry as shown in representative dot plots (Supplemental Figure 1C). Greater than 70% of pp65-αCD28–, pp65-4-1BBL–, or pp65-FLAG-synTac–expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells activated by pp65-peptide–loaded T2 cells displayed polyfunctional activity, as indicated by TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CD107a expression, in contrast to the minimal cytokine production induced by SL9-loaded T2 cells (Figure 4F). pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by pp65-synTac stimulation displayed dose-responsive lysis of pp65-loaded T2 cells. The most potent cytotoxic activity was displayed by pp65-αCD28-synTac–stimulated cells, followed by pp65-4-1BBL– and pp65-FLAG-synTac–stimulated cells, while all pp65-synTac–stimulated cells displayed negligible cytolytic activity directed at SL9-loaded T2 cells (Figure 4G).

We also evaluated pp65-synTac stimulation of PBMCs from an HIV-seronegative HLA*0201 donor (donor HGLK055). As shown in representative dot plots, 12 days after single-dose synTac treatment (2.5 nM), the fraction of PBMCs that were pp65-specific CD8+ T cells markedly increased from approximately 0.2% in the untreated PBMCs to approximately 70% (>310-fold), 42% (>185-fold), or 30% (>130-fold) in the pp65-αCD28-synTac–, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac–, or pp65-FLAG-synTac–treated PBMCs, respectively, corresponding to expansion to approximately 80%, 70%, or 55% of the total CD8+ T cell population, respectively (Figure 5A). Pooled data from 4 independent experiments from the same HIV-uninfected donor showed marked expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells by treatment with pp65-synTacs but not by SL9-synTac treatment. Delivery of the TCR signal 1 and CD28 costimulatory signal 2 by the pp65-αCD28-synTac stimulated significantly greater expansion (P = 0.0118) of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells than the delivery of the TCR signal alone by pp65-FLAG-synTac (Figure 5B). Again, we observed that despite not delivering a costimulatory signal, treatment with pp65-FLAG-synTac markedly expanded primary pp65-specific CD8+ T cells. We addressed the possibility that this was due to costimulatory signals delivered by adjacent activated human APCs in the PBMCs by determining whether pp65-FLAG-synTac treatment of highly purified CD8+ T cells also expanded the pp65-specific CD8+ T cell population. Accordingly, highly purified CD8+ T cells isolated from HGLK055 donor PBMCs using a CD8+ T cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) were treated with the indicated pp65-synTac for 12 days (Supplemental Figure 2). The CD8+ T cell population purity was demonstrated by analysis for CD3 and CD4 expression (Supplemental Figure 2A) and APC-marker CD14 and CD56 expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). pp65-FLAG-synTac treatment of the highly purified CD8+ T cells markedly expanded the pp65-specific CD8+ T cell population, indicating that synTac function, particularly pp65-FLAG-synTac, is not dependent on the presence of APCs (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 5 pp65 synTac treatment potently stimulates in vitro expansion of functional pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in an HIV-seronegative donor. (A) HGLK055 PBMCs were treated with the indicated synTac (2.5 nM), cultured for 12 days in complete RPMI media with IL-2 (100 U/mL), and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Results from 4 independent experiments as described in A showing percentage of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells 12 days after PBMCs from donor HGLK055 were treated with synTacs; mean ± SD are shown and statistical significance was assessed by ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (C) The percentage of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells 12 days after treatment of HGLK055 PBMCs with the indicated synTac doses and cultured in complete IMDM with IL-2 (100 U/mL). Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) HGLK055 PBMCs were treated with the indicated synTacs (2.5 nM) and percentage of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells was determined after 7 and 12 days after culture in complete media with IL-2 (100 U/mL). Data shown represent mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. (E–H) After 4 days and 7 days of culture as described in D, cell culture supernatant was analyzed using the MILLIPLEX Multiplex assay to quantify concentrations of (E) IFN-γ, (F) granzyme B, (G) MIP-1β, and (H) perforin. Data represent mean ± SD of replicate samples and were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

pp65-synTac potency was demonstrated by the marked expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from donor HGLK055 by concentrations of pp65-αCD28-synTac, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac, or pp65-FLAG-synTac as low as 0.004 nM; pp65-αCD28-synTac consistently afforded the most potent expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells across a wide range of doses (Figure 5C). One dose of pp65-αCD28-synTac, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac, or pp65-FLAG-synTac (2.5 nM) stimulated rapid expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, with the fraction of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanding from approximately 1% to approximately 40% by 7 days and to approximately 70% to 80% by 12 days after treatment (Figure 5D). Four days after treatment of the PBMCs with pp65-synTacs, increased production of IFN-γ (Figure 5E), granzyme B (Figure 5F), MIP-1β (Figure 5G), and perforin (Figure 5H) was detected in the culture supernatant, which further increased by 7 days after pp65-synTac treatment. pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in PBMCs from the same donor (donor HGLK055) expanded by pp65-αCD28-synTac, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac, or pp65-FLAG-synTac treatment were predominately effector memory T cells (Figure 6A). In addition, as shown in representative dot plots, the pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by pp65-synTac treatment displayed polyfunctional cytokine activity, as indicated by production of TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CD107a after stimulation with pp65-peptide–loaded T2 cells (Figure 6B), but not after stimulation with SL9-peptide–loaded T2 cells (Figure 6C). After challenge with pp65-peptide–loaded T2 cells, approximately 95% of the pp65-αCD28-synTac–, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac–, or pp65-FLAG-synTac–expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expressed IFN-γ, while almost 25% of the cells displayed polyfunctional IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CD107a responses (Figure 6D). By comparison, after challenging with SL9-peptide–loaded T2 cells, a far smaller fraction of the pp65-synTac–expanded CD8+ T cells expressed IFN-γ (8%–21%), both TNF-α and IFN-γ (<1%), or IFN-γ, TNF-α, and CD107a (<1%; Figure 6D). The pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by pp65-synTacs, particularly those treated with pp65-αCD28-synTac, displayed dose-responsive cytolytic activity directed at pp65-peptide–loaded T2 cells, as compared with minimal cytolysis of SL9-peptide–loaded T2 cells (Figure 6E). We evaluated CMV infection inhibition by pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by pp65-synTac treatment. Untreated PBMCs or PBMCs with their pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by 7 days of treatment with pp65-synTacs or SL9-synTacs were added to HLA-A*0201 fibroblasts (MRC-5 cells) and infected with a recombinant pp28-Towne strain of human CMV expressing luciferase (CMV-luc) under the control of the true late pp28 gene. This system provides a surrogate to evaluate the capacity of antiviral agents to inhibit CMV during one full replication cycle (34, 35), which highly correlates with the CMV plaque infection assay (35). In contrast to SL9-synTac–treated PBMCs, which did not significantly suppress luciferase activity, pp65-synTac–treated PBMCs displayed highly significant suppression of luciferase activity in MRC-5 cells infected with CMV-luc (MOI = 3) as indicated by near-complete suppression of infection by pp65-synTac–expanded PBMCs at a E/T ratio of 1:2 (Figure 6F). With a reduced E/T ratio of 1:5, pp65-αCD28-synTac–stimulated PBMCs completely suppressed CMV-luc infection, while pp65-4-1BBL-synTac– and pp65-FLAG-synTac–stimulated PBMCs displayed a reduced capacity to suppress CMV-luc infection (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 pp65-synTac expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells from a HIV-seronegative donor are polyfunctional and potently inhibit CMV infection. (A) Frequency of pp65-specific cells that are TN, TCM, TTE, and TEM. Data represent 2 independent experiments showing mean ± SD. (B and C) Intracellular cytokine staining of IFN-γ and TNF-α (upper panels) or CD107a and IFN-γ (lower panels), in pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by treatment with the indicated synTac after overnight stimulation with (B) pp65- or (C) SL9-pulsed T2 cells. Dot plots shown were gated from the pp65-tetramer+ population and are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Quantification of cells that express IFN-γ, TNF-α and IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IFN-γ and CD107a combined from 2 independent experiments showing mean ± SD and statistically analyzed using ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Twelve days after treatment with the indicated synTac, cytolytic activity directed at pp65- or SL9-peptide–pulsed T2 cells was evaluated after 4-hour culture at the indicated E/T ratios using an EuTDA cytotoxicity assay. Data shown represent mean ± SD of 3 experimental replicates and are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F and G) PBMCs treated with the indicated synTac (0.1 nM) for 7 days were cocultured with HLA-A*0201–expressing human fibroblasts infected with a recombinant CMV-luc (MOI = 3) at E/T ratios of (F) 1:2 and (G) 1:5. After 3 days, luciferase activity was measured. Results from an experiment representative of 2 independent experiments are shown and statistical analysis was performed using Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Potent in vivo expansion of functional pp65- and SL9-specific CD8+ T cells by pp65-peptide– or SL9-peptide–targeting synTacs. We determined the in vivo synTac pharmacokinetics by measuring sequential serum levels after intravenous injection of pp65-4-1BBL-synTac (Figure 7A). While the pp65-synTac half-life was relatively short (~3 hours), the potent in vitro activity of synTac at ≤ 0.1 nM suggests that administration of one dose of synTac (4 mg/kg) should provide sustained in vivo stimulation of targeted T cells for at least 12 hours. We examined the capacity of synTacs to stimulate in vivo expansion of the pp65- or SL9-specific CD8+ T cell populations using an NSG humanized mouse model we established (29, 36). After intrasplenic injection of PBMCs from HGLK055, the HIV-seronegative HLA*0201 donor used for in vitro studies (Figures 5 and 6), mice were left untreated or intravenously injected with 1 dose (4 mg/kg) of the indicated pp65-synTacs or SL9-synTacs. One week later, the pp65-specific CD8+ T cell population in their spleens was measured by flow cytometry (Figure 7B). As shown in representative dot plots, pp65-synTac treatment of humanized mice markedly expanded the fraction of human pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in their spleens as compared with untreated and SL9-synTac–treated mice (Figure 7C). Pooled results from multiple experiments demonstrated that, compared with untreated mice (n = 11), mice treated with pp65-αCD28-synTac (n = 7), pp65-4-1BBL-synTac (n = 7), or pp65-FLAG-synTac (n = 5) exhibited significant 28-fold (P < 0.0001), 16-fold (P = 0.002), or 22-fold (P < 0.0001) expansion of the pp65-specific fraction of CD8+ T cells, respectively, from a mean precursor frequency of less than 1% in the untreated mouse spleens to a mean of approximately 25%, 14%, or 20%, respectively (Figure 7D). The pp65-αCD28-synTac–elicited expansion was significantly greater (P = 0.0056) than pp65-4-1BBL-synTac–stimulated expansion, but statistically indistinguishable from the pp65-FLAG-synTac treatment. pp65-specific CD8+ T cell expansion in mouse spleens induced by pp65-synTac treatment was significantly greater than the negligible expansion induced by SL9-synTacs linked to comparable costimulatory ligands αCD28 (P < 0.0001), 4-1BBL (P = 0.0063), or FLAG (P = 0.0006) (Figure 7, C and D). The majority of the pp65-tetramer–positive CD8+ T cells untreated with pp65-synTac were effector memory T cells (Figure 6A), which may expand after stimulation with antigen-specific TCR signals alone, consistent with the ability of pp65-FLAG-synTac, which lacks costimulatory functionality, to elicit significant expansion. After treatment with pp65-αCD28-synTac, pp65-4-1BBL-synTac, or pp65-FLAG-synTac, more than 90% of the pp65-synTac–expanded pp65-specific CD8+ T cells had an effector memory CD8+ T cell phenotype, indicating selective in vivo expansion or differentiation of the effector memory population after pp65-synTac treatment (Figure 7E). Utilizing PBMCs from an HIV-seropositive donor (donor 619) possessing distinct CD8+ T populations that individually recognize either HIV-SL9 and CMV-pp65, we compared the in vivo capacity and selectivity of SL9-αCD28-synTac or pp65-αCD28-synTac to stimulate expansion of intrasplenically injected SL9- or pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, respectively, in the spleens of NSG mice. Representative dot plots (Figure 7F) and a pooled data set (Figure 7G) demonstrated that compared with untreated mice, treatment with SL9-αCD28-synTac significantly expanded (P < 0.001) the fraction of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells by 32-fold, from a mean precursor frequency of 0.6% to 21.8%, while pp65-αCD28-synTac treatment had a negligible effect. pp65-αCD28-synTac treatment of mice from the HIV-infected donor significantly expanded (P = 0.018) the fraction of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells as compared with untreated mice by 8.3-fold, from a mean of 5.5% to 45.9%, while SL9-αCD28-synTac treatment had a negligible effect (Figure 7, H and I). The predominant phenotype of the SL9-specific CD8+ T cells or pp65-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by treatment with SL9-αCD28-synTac or pp65-αCD28-synTac, respectively, was that of effector memory T cells (Figure 7J). These observations further illustrated the potency and selectivity of synTac constructs for driving in vivo expansion of epitope-specific CD8+ T cells from the same donor.

Figure 7 In vivo pp65- or SL9-synTac treatment stimulates expansion of pp65- and SL9-specific CD8+ T cells from HIV-seronegative and -seropositive donors in a humanized mouse model. (A) pp65-4-1BBL-synTac serum levels at indicated time points after intravenous injection (n = 5 mice) measured by ELISA and presented as mean ± SD. (B) Experimental design. (C) NSG mice intrasplenically injected with HGLK055 PBMCs were untreated or intravenously injected with the indicated synTacs (4 mg/kg) and after 1 week, the spleens were analyzed by flow cytometry and gated for viability and expression of human CD45 and CD8. (D) pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleens of mice that were untreated (n = 8) or treated with pp65-αCD28-synTac (n = 7), pp65-4-1BBL-synTac (n = 7), pp65-FLAG- synTac (n = 5), SL9-αCD28 synTac (n = 3), SL9-4-1BBL synTac (n = 3), or SL9-FLAG synTac (n = 3). Shown are pooled data from more than 3 independent experiments statistically analyzed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E) Fraction of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleens of humanized mice treated with the indicated synTac shown in C, which were effector memory (CD45RO+CCR7–) cells. (F–J) NSG mice were intrasplenically injected with PBMCs from HIV-seropositive donor 619 and untreated or intravenously injected with SL9-αCD28-synTac or pp65-αCD28-synTac. One week later, spleens were analyzed by flow cytometry. Dot plots represent SL9 (F) or pp65 (H) tetramer staining from a representative mouse from each group. (G) Summary of the percentage of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleens of mice that were untreated (n = 7) or treated with SL9-αCD28 synTac (n = 7) or pp65-αCD28-synTac (n = 3). (I) Summary of the percentage of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in the spleens of mice that were untreated or treated with SL9-αCD28-synTac or pp65-αCD28-synTac (n = 3/group). Statistical significance was determined by ordinary 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (J) Percentage of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells or pp65-specific CD8+ T cells, which were effector memory (CD45RO+CCR7–) cells in the spleens of mice treated with SL9-αCD28-synTac (n = 3 mice) or pp65-αCD28-synTac (n = 3 mice), respectively shown in G and I.

Evaluation of the capacity of CD8+ T cells expanded by in vivo treatment with synTacs to suppress in vivo CMV and HIV infection. We examined the in vivo capacity of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells to suppress CMV infection by developing a strategy guided by observations that it takes at least 1 week for intravenously injected pp65-αCD28-synTac to stimulate significant in vivo expansion of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells in the mouse spleens and that CMV-luc infection of MRC-5 cells rapidly peaks approximately 3 to 4 days after infection. One week after NSG mice were intrasplenically injected with PBMCs from HIV-seronegative donor HGLK055 (20 × 106 cells/mouse) alone or combined with intravenous injection of pp65-αCD28-synTac (4 mg/kg), we intrasplenically injected them with MRC-5 fibroblast cells (5 × 105 cells) 1 day after vitro infection with CMV-luc (MOI of 5). Three days later, the spleens were harvested and divided equivalently for flow cytometric analysis to quantify pp65-specific CD8+ T cells and CMV infection (Figure 8A). As described above, in vivo treatment of the mice with pp65-αCD28-synTac (4 mg/kg) markedly expanded the pp65-specific CD8+ T cells population by more than 25-fold from an average of less than 1% in the untreated mice to an average of approximately 25% in the αCD28-synTac–treated mice (Figure 8B). This expansion was associated with a significant (P = 0.009) approximately 64% reduction in the average CMV infection in the spleens of αCD28-synTac–treated mice as compared with untreated mice (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 In vivo treatment with synTac expands pp65- and SL9-specific CD8+ T cells and inhibits in vivo CMV and HIV infection. (A) NSG mice (n = 17 mice) intrasplenically injected with HGLK055 PBMCs were untreated (n = 8 mice) or intravenously injected with pp65-αCD28-synTac (4 mg/kg, n = 9 mice). One week later, CMV-luc–infected MRC-5 cells were intrasplenically injected into the indicated mice. On day 10, the mouse spleens were harvested to quantify (B) pp65-specific CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry and (C) CMV infection by luciferase quantification. Dot plots in B and C show percentage of pp65-specific CD8+ T cells and CMV luciferase levels in the mouse spleens and mean ± SEM, respectively, with percentage of suppression versus untreated mice shown. (D) NSG mice (n = 13 mice) intrasplenically injected with PBMCs (32 × 106) from HIV-seropositive donor 619 and CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs (14 × 106) from donor HGLK67 were untreated (n = 7 mice) or intravenously treated with SL9-αCD28-synTac at 0.4 mg/kg (n = 6 mice). The mice received no ART. Two weeks later the mice were bled and 3 days later the mouse spleens were harvested. (E) HIV viral loads in the plasma were quantified and values for each mouse are shown with mean ± SEM for the untreated and SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated mice and percentage of reduction of the plasma HIV viral loads in the SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated mice as compared with the untreated mice. (F) The percentage of human CD45+CD3+ and CD8+ SL9-specific T cells in the spleens of each mouse are shown with mean ± SEM for the untreated and SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated mice. Statistical significance was determined by the Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney U test.

We also examined the capacity of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells expanded by in vivo treatment with SL9-αCD28-synTac to suppress in vivo emergence of HIV infection following reactivation of latent HIV-infected T cells, mimicking ART interruption in ART-suppressed individuals. We used a humanized mouse model we previously described consisting of NSG mice intrasplenically injected with PBMCs from long-term ART-suppressed HIV-infected donors. We utilized this model to evaluate the capacity of treatments to inhibit the initiation of in vivo plasma viremia associated with the reactivation of latently infected cells in the absence of ART (37). While we observed in vivo expansion of the HIV-SL9–specific CD8+ T cell population in the spleens of SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated NSG mice intrasplenically injected with PBMCs from HIV-seropositive donor 619 (Figure 7, F and G), we were unable to evaluate the in vivo capacity of the expanded HIV-SL9–specific CD8+ T cells to suppress HIV infection because NSG mice injected with PBMCs from donor 619 did not consistently develop viremia. To circumvent this limitation and our inability to identify another ART-suppressed HIV seropositive donor whose PBMCs both contained HIV-SL9–specific CD8+ T cells and produced in vivo viremia after intrasplenic injection in NSG mice, we coinjected PBMCs from donor 619 (32 × 106 cells) with CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs (14 × 106 cells) from another ART-suppressed HLA-A*0201 donor (donor HGLK67), which lack HIV-SL9–specific CD8+ T cells but consistently produce in vivo viremia after intrasplenic injection in NSG mice. After intrasplenic injection of these cells, one group of mice (n = 7 mice) was left untreated while another group of mice (n = 6 mice) was treated with intravenous injection of SL9-αCD28-synTac (0.4 mg/kg; Figure 8D). We treated the mice with a lower dose of SL9-αCD28-synTac (0.4 mg/kg) because, as shown in Supplemental Figure 3, it expanded SL9-specific CD8+ T cells at equivalent to improved levels as compared with treatment with the higher dose (4 mg/kg). After 14 days, the mice were bled to quantify plasma viremia and sacrificed 3 days later to quantify the fraction of SL9-specific CD8+ T cells in the mouse spleens. The mean level of plasma viremia in the SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated mice was 73% lower (P = 0.063) than the mean level of plasma viremia in the untreated mice (Figure 8E). This was associated with a highly significant (P = 0.003) more than 30-fold expansion of the SL9-specific CD8+ T cell population in the spleens of SL9-αCD28-synTac–treated mice (mean = 12.1% ± 5.2%) as compared with the SL9-specific CD8+ T cell population in the untreated mouse spleens (mean = 0.36% ± 0.25%; Figure 8F). These data demonstrate the capacity of in vivo synTac treatment to expand pp65- and SL9-specific CD8+ T cells capable of suppressing in vivo CMV and HIV infection, respectively.