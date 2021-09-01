Hepatocyte-specific suppression of ANGPTL4 improves obesity-associated diabetes and mitigates atherosclerosis in mice

Hepatocyte-specific depletion of Angptl4 alters systemic lipid metabolism. While the metabolic function of AT-derived ANGPTL4 in regulating whole-body lipid and glucose metabolism have been recently elucidated, ANGPTL4 is also highly expressed in the human liver (Figure 1A), where its function is poorly understood. To understand the hepatocyte-specific role of ANGPTL4 on whole-body lipid and glucose metabolism, we generated conditional KO mice, which were then bred with Albumin-Cre animals to specifically deplete the expression of Angptl4 in hepatocytes (Hmut). The LoxP sites only flank exons 4–6; therefore, we analyzed the mRNA levels of the individual exons (exons 1–7) of hepatic Angptl4 through quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR).

Figure 1 The loss of ANGPTL4 function in hepatocytes improves serum lipid profile. (A) Analysis of human ANGPTL4 expression in different tissues using Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) database. Liver is highlighted. TPM, transcript per million reads. (B) Schematic diagram illustrating the generation of hepatocyte-specific ANGPTL4 mutant (Hmut) mice. The construct is composed of a short flippase recombination enzyme (Flp) recognition target (FRT), reporter, and a Cre recombinase recognition target (loxP). Angptl4 exons 4–6 are flanked by the lox P site. Mice with the floxed allele were generated by crossing with flp recombinase-deleter mice (middle panel). Subsequently, these mice were bred with mice expressing Cre recombinase to produce tissue-specific Hmut mice (bottom panel). PCR amplification of Angptl4fl/fl mice displaying bands from both, 1, or none of the floxed alleles (right panel). (C) mRNA expression of Angptl4 in the liver of WT and Hmut mice. R.E., relative expression. (D) Fasted plasma TAG (left panel), TC (middle panel), and HDL-C (right panel) from overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice fed CD for 2 months (n = 10–13). (E) Cholesterol (left panel) and TAG (right panel) content of FPLC-fractionated lipoproteins from pooled plasma of overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice fed a CD for 2 months (n = 7). All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, comparing Hmut with WT mice using the unpaired t test.

The expression of exons 1 to 3 and 7 was reduced by approximately 50%, whereas more than 95% reduction was observed for exons 4–6 in the liver of Hmut mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140989DS1), with no compensatory increase in the expression of either ANGPTL3 or ANGPTL8 (Supplemental Figure 1B). The expression of Angptl4 was unaltered in white AT (WAT) and brown AT (BAT), reflecting the specific reduction of Angptl4 in hepatocytes, with residual Angptl4 mRNA present in Kupffer cells (KCs)/macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1C). The purification of the different cellular populations was confirmed by measuring the expression of specific genes by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 1D). To assess whether hepatic Angptl4 deficiency influences lipoprotein and glucose metabolism, we measured body weight and plasma levels of lipids and glucose in 2-month-old Hmut mice fed a chow diet (CD). Notably, we found a significant reduction in circulating TAGs, total cholesterol (TC), and HDL cholesterol (HDL-C) in Hmut mice (Figure 1D). We further confirmed these results by measuring TC and TAG in different lipoprotein fractions isolated by fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) (Figure 1E). Fasting blood glucose levels, body weight, and circulating nonesterified fatty acid (NEFA) levels were similar in both groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G).

Absence of ANGPTL4 function in hepatocytes enhances hepatic lipid uptake. In order to understand how hepatocyte-derived ANGPTL4 regulates systemic lipid metabolism, we assessed possible causes of hypotriglyceridemia in Hmut mice. We reasoned that these effects could be due to either enhanced TAG-rich lipoprotein (TRL) (chylomicrons and VLDL) catabolism, reduction in hepatic VLDL production, or defective lipid absorption in the gut. To determine the impact of hepatocyte-specific suppression of Angptl4 on the clearance of dietary TAGs (chylomicrons) in circulation, we administered mice with an intragastric gavage of olive oil, and plasma TAGs and FFAs were measured at indicated time points after gavage. We found that postprandial plasma levels of TAGs and FFAs were reduced in Hmut mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 2, A and B). To identify the tissue or tissues responsible for the enhanced lipid clearance, we analyzed lipid uptake using a [3H]-oleate–labeled triolein tracer. Interestingly, Hmut mice displayed increased lipid uptake in the liver and accelerated clearance of circulating plasma lipid as compared with the WT control mice (Figure 2C). Next, we determined whether the accelerated clearance of TRL particles was a consequence of increased lipolytic activity. As such, we analyzed the HL and LPL activity in the plasma after heparin injection. Remarkably, Hmut mice had noticeably increased postheparin plasma HL activity compared with WT mice (Figure 2D). To determine which liver cell type was influencing postheparin plasma HL activity, we measured HL activity in primary hepatocytes and KCs. Primary hepatocytes, but not KCs, from Hmut mice had increased HL activity compared with hepatocytes and KCs isolated from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Although the HL activity was higher in hepatocytes derived from Hmut mice, the expression levels of HL in both hepatocytes and KCs were similar in Hmut and WT cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with this finding, HL activity was markedly increased in the liver of Hmut as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). We then determined whether HL mediates TAG catabolism in Hmut mice. To achieve this, we treated Hmut mice with siRNA targeted against HL (siHL Hmut) or a control antisense nucleotide (siC Hmut). Consistent with the above findings, suppression of HL (Supplemental Figure 2D) normalized TAG levels in mice deficient in ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 2E). In addition to differences in HL activity, we found a modest increase in postheparin plasma LPL activity in Hmut compared with WT mice (Figure 2E). LPL activity was also significantly increased in the liver, but not in other tissues with high LPL expression, such as ATs (WAT and BAT), heart, and muscle (Supplemental Figure 2F). Similarly to what occurred with HL, LPL activity was significantly increased in hepatocytes, but not in KCs, of Hmut compared with WT mouse primary cells (Supplemental Figure 2G), while expression of the enzyme was not affected (Supplemental Figure 2H). Finally, we analyzed whether hepatic VLDL secretion and fat absorption also contributed to the reduction in circulating TAGs observed in Hmut mice. As shown in Figure 2, F and G, VLDL production and fat absorption were not affected by ANGPTL4 expression in hepatocytes. Together, these data indicate that hepatocyte-specific loss of ANGPTL4 results in reduced circulating TAGs, likely due to enhanced hepatocyte HL- and LPL-mediated lipolysis and clearance of TRL.

Figure 2 Inactivation of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes enhances plasma TAG clearance and hepatic lipid uptake. (A and B) Oral lipid tolerance test showing the clearance of TAG and NEFA from the plasma of WT and Hmut mice fasted for 4 hours, followed by oral gavage of olive oil. Inset represents the AUC. (C) Radioactivity incorporation in indicated tissues after 2 hours of oral gavage of [3H]-labeled triolein in WT or Hmut mice fasted for 4 hours. Inset represents plasma lipid clearance. (D and E) HL and LPL activity in the postheparin plasma from overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice. (F) Plasma TAG from overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice treated with plasma LPL inhibitor poloxamer 407 to inhibit the hydrolysis of circulating TAG (n = 5). (G) Serum 3H-labled triolein counts after injection of poloxamer 407 combined with oral lipid gavage containing 3H-labeled triolein (n = 5). All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, comparing Hmut with WT mice using the unpaired t test.

Lack of ANGPTL4 in the hepatocytes reduces body weight, fat mass, and hepatic neutral lipid accumulation. Elevated circulating TAGs might cause ectopic lipid deposition, leading to IR (5, 7, 10, 34, 35). Therefore, we tested to determine whether hepatocyte-specific depletion of ANGPTL4 could protect against diet-induced obesity and glucose intolerance after feeding mice an HFD for 16 weeks. We observed that Hmut mice gained significantly less weight than WT mice (Figure 3A). The difference in body weight was independent of food intake, which was similar in both groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). This was accompanied by lower total body fat mass, fat weight, and adipocyte cell size in the Hmut mice (Figure 3, B–D). Similarly to mice fed a CD, Hmut mice fed an HFD showed reduced plasma TAGs, TC, and HDL-C levels when compared with WT control mice (Figure 3E). These results were further confirmed by FPLC analysis (Figure 3F). Since alterations in body fat mass are often associated with changes in lipid accumulation in the liver (3, 36, 37), we determined neutral lipid content in the liver of Hmut and WT mice. As anticipated, we noticed a significant decrease in the liver weight of Hmut mice as compared with WT mice (Figure 3G). Oil red O and H&E staining of liver sections indicated reduced accumulation of neutral lipids in the liver of Hmut mice (Figure 3H), which was further confirmed by measuring TAG content in the liver (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 Hepatic ANGPTL4 deficiency protects from diet-induced obesity and decreases hepatic lipid accumulation. (A and B) Body weight and fat mass measured by Echo-MRI of WT and Hmut mice fed an HFD for 16 weeks (n = 10–13). (C and D) Fat epididymal WAT (eWAT) weight, representative images of H&E sections of WAT, and quantification of adipocyte size isolated from WT and Hmut mice fed an HFD for 16 weeks. Original magnification, ×10. (E) Levels of TAG, TC, and HDL-C in the plasma of overnight -fasted WT and Hmut mice fed an HFD for 16 weeks. (F) FPLC analysis of lipoprotein profile from pooled plasma of overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice (n = 5). (G–I) Representative images of the liver and liver weight (G), representative photographs of oil red O–stained (ORO) and H&E-stained sections of liver isolated from WT and Hmut mice fed HFD for 16 weeks (H), and hepatic TAG levels (I). Original magnification ×20. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, comparing Hmut with WT mice using the unpaired t test.

Elevated lipid deposition in the liver promotes the induction of hepatic inflammation (11). Therefore, we investigated whether loss of Angptl4 in hepatocytes influences hepatic inflammation under HFD-fed conditions. We first analyzed the distribution of monocytes and KCs in the liver of mice challenged with HFD for 16 weeks. FACS analysis showed that lack of hepatocyte Angptl4 reduced the proportion of monocytes in the liver, whereas we did not observe any differences in KCs between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also found a significant reduction in acute-phase response (APR) genes, including serum amyloid A (Saa), haptoglobin (Hp), and lipocalin 2 (Lcn2), that arise from inflammation (38) in livers from Hmut compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). Moreover, circulating serum amyloid A (SAA) levels were similar between both groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). Consistent with these findings, Hmut mice did not show inflamed mesenteric lymph node (MLN) or Touton giant cells under HFD-feeding conditions (Supplemental Figure 3E). Taken together, these data indicate that hepatic ANGPTL4 controls lipoprotein metabolism and its absence improves the metabolic health of mice under pathophysiological conditions, such as diet-induced obesity.

Loss of function of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes improves glucose homeostasis and enhances insulin sensitivity in metabolic tissues. Recent studies on humans and mice have reported that loss of function of ANGPTL4 is associated with improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity (21, 27). Since diet-induced obesity is often accompanied by IR-linked glucose intolerance, we assessed the net functional outcome of hepatic Angptl4 deficiency on systemic glucose metabolism during diet-induced obesity. We found that Hmut mice showed remarkably improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity compared with WT mice after 16 weeks of HFD feeding (Figure 4, A and B). To further evaluate insulin sensitivity in different metabolic tissue(s), we assessed the levels of phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) following insulin treatment. The results showed a markedly increased p-AKT/AKT ratio in skeletal muscle, AT, and liver of Hmut mice following intraperitoneal injection of insulin (Figure 4C), again suggesting enhanced insulin sensitivity in hepatocyte Angptl4-deficient mice.

Figure 4 Lack of ANGPTL4 function in hepatocytes results in improved glucose homeostasis and enhanced insulin sensitivity. (A) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test (GTT) (1 g/kg body weight) and AUC (right panels) of mice fed an HFD for 16 weeks. (B) Intraperitoneal insulin tolerance test (ITT) (2.0 U/kg body weight) and AUC (right panels) of mice fed an HFD for 16 weeks. (C) Representative immunoblot images and quantification of Akt (Ser 473 phosphorylation status relative to total AKT) (right panels) in the liver, muscle, and AT 15 minutes after an intraperitoneal bolus of insulin (2.0 U/kg) or saline in 16-week HFD-fed WT versus Hmut mice. R.D., relative density. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, comparing Hmut with WT mice using unpaired t test.

Reduced body weight and circulating lipids are associated with attenuated atherosclerosis in hypercholesterolemic mice. Human genetic studies have shown an association between loss-of-function variants of ANGPTL4 and reduced risk of CVD (24). Our results show that loss of Angptl4 in hepatocytes markedly reduces circulating apoB-containing lipoproteins and improves glucose homeostasis, suggesting that suppression of Angptl4 in hepatocytes might protect against the progression of atherosclerosis. To test this hypothesis, we injected Hmut and WT mice with an AAV8-PCSK9 adenoviral vector encoding a gain-of-function mutation in PCSK9 that degrades the LDL receptor (LDLR) and induces hyperlipidemia. These mice were then fed a WD for 16 weeks to induce atherosclerotic plaque formation (32). Consistent with the phenotype observed in HFD-fed mice, we found that Hmut mice were resistant to weight gain with no change in food intake upon WD feeding, which was reflected in reduced fat mass as compared with WT (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). While circulating HDL-C levels were unaltered, we observed a significant reduction in plasma TAGs and TC levels as well as fasting blood glucose in Hmut mice 16 weeks after WD feeding (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). FPLC analysis revealed decreased TAG and cholesterol levels in VLDL fractions and cholesterol in intermediate-density lipoprotein (IDL)/LDL fractions of Hmut compared with WT mice (Figure 5C). Similarly to what we observed in mice lacking Angptl4 in AT (32), deficiency of Angptl4 in hepatocytes also led to a significant reduction in atherogenesis when compared with WT littermates, as indicated by the reduced aortic root plaque area and diminished accumulation of neutral lipids, as assessed by oil red O staining (Figure 5D). Furthermore, we also observed significantly decreased neutral lipid accumulation in the whole aorta of Hmut compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4E). The reduced lipid deposition in the aorta of Hmut mice was accompanied by a marked reduction in vascular inflammation, as shown by the significant decrease in macrophage accumulation in the lesions (Figure 5E). However, this effect was not accompanied by any significant difference in circulating blood leukocytes or proinflammatory monocytes (Ly6Chi) (Supplemental Figure 4F) nor plasma SAA levels between the groups (Supplemental Figure 4G). Taken together, these results demonstrate that loss of function of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes protects against diet-induced obesity and atherosclerosis.

Figure 5 Genetic loss of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes improves obesity and attenuates atherosclerosis. (A) Body weight (B), plasma TAGs, and TC from overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice fed a WD for 16 weeks. (C) Lipoprotein profile analysis of pooled plasma of overnight-fasted WT and Hmut mice (n = 5). (D) Left: representative histological analysis of a cross section of the aortic root sinus isolated from WT and Hmut mice fed a WD for 16 weeks stained with H&E (upper panels) and oil red O (lower panels). Right: quantification of plaque size and the percentage area of neutral lipid accumulation calculated from H&E or ORO cross sections, respectively. Original magnification, ×10. (E) Representative cross-section analysis of macrophage content (CD68-positive cells) of the aortic root from WT and Hmut mice fed a WD for 16 weeks. Quantifications of the graphs on the right. Original magnification, ×10. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, comparing Hmut with WT mice using the unpaired t test.

Hepatocyte-specific loss of ANGPTL4 suppresses the endogenous lipogenic pathway and promotes oxidative metabolism via AMPK activation. We next investigated the potential mechanisms by which loss of Angptl4 in hepatocytes reduced hepatic lipid accumulation despite increased lipid uptake. To this end, we first analyzed the expression and activity of the main enzymes involved in DNL, including acetyl CoA carboxylase (ACC), FA synthase (FASN), and HMG-CoA reductase (HMGCR) (39, 40). Notably, ACC phosphorylation as well as FASN and HMGCR expression and activity were significantly reduced in the liver of Hmut mice as compared with WT mice fed a CD or HFD (Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In addition to the reduction in the activity of key enzymes involved in DNL, we also observed a marked increase in FAO in liver tissue isolated from Hmut mice (Figure 6D). We next studied the activation state of AMPK, which has been previously reported to be regulated by FA (41) and ANGPTL4 (42), and coordinates FA partitioning between oxidation and biosynthesis pathways by increasing FAO capacity and inhibiting DNL (43). Notably, we found a significant increase in AMPK phosphorylation (activated form) in the liver of Hmut mice as compared with WT (Figure 6E). To assess whether enhanced lipid uptake mediated the AMPK activation in ANGPTL4-depleted human hepatoma cells, we generated stable clones of HepG2 cells by lentiviral-mediated transduction of specific shRNAs against Angptl4. ANGPTL4 mRNA and protein expression (measured in the cell culture media) were significantly reduced in Angptl4 shRNA–transduced cells compared with control cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The specificity of ANGPTL4 measurements was confirmed in HepG2 treated with hypoxia mimetics (CoCl 2 ), which induced the expression of ANGPTL4, and in HUVECs, known to express ANGPTL4 (Supplemental Figure 6B). Consistent with our in vivo findings, suppression of ANGPTL4 expression resulted in enhanced FA uptake in HepG2 cells (Figure 7A). To determine the contribution of HL to the lipid uptake and FA-mediated AMPK activation observed in ANGPTL4-silenced HepG2 cells, we silenced HL (Supplemental Figure 6B, right panel) and analyzed lipid uptake and AMPK activation. We found that increased lipid uptake and AMPK phosphorylation, in response to reduced expression of ANGPTL4 (shANGPTL4), were diminished upon silencing of HL (Figure 7, B and C). These results suggest that increased HL activity mediates AMPK activation, likely due to enhanced lipid uptake.

Figure 6 Loss of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes inhibits DNL pathway and promotes FAO. (A) Representative immunoblot images showing p-ACC and ACC levels in the liver isolated from fasted WT and Hmut mice fed a CD for 8 weeks. The right panel shows p-ACC/ACC and ACC/HSP90 ratios from immunoblot image quantification. (B–D) Expression and respective activity of the enzymes FASN and HMGCR and FAO in liver isolated from fasted mice. (E) Immunoblot images of p-AMPK and total AMPK protein in liver isolated from fasted mice. Densitometric analysis shown in the right panels. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, comparing Hmut with WT mice using unpaired t test.

Figure 7 Inhibition of ROS and AMPK in HepG2 cells abrogates effect of ANGPTL4 in lipid metabolism. (A and B) HepG2 cells were stably transfected with 3 different shRNAs against ANGPTL4 and HL expression transiently suppressed transfecting cells with specific siRNAs. HepG2–shC or HepG2-shAngptl4 cells transfected with HL or nonsilencing (NS) siRNAs were treated with radiolabeled chylomicron for 2 hours. Graph shows lipid uptake as a fold change of control (shC). (C) Representative immunoblot images showing the levels of p-AMPK, AMPK, and HSP90 in HepG2-shC and HepG2-sh shAngptl4 cells transfected with HL or nonsilencing (NS) siRNAs grown under conditions similar to those mentioned in B. (D) Relative ROS levels in HepG2-shC and HepG2-shNAGPTL4 cells treated with either DMSO or Etomoxir (40 μM) for 12 hours. (E) Relative ROS generation in cells used in B and C. (F) Representative immunoblot images showing the levels of p-AMPK, AMPK, p-ACC, ACC, and HSP90 in HepG2-shC and HepG2-shNAGPTL4 cells treated with or without CompC (20 μM) or NAC (5 mM) for 24 hours. (G) Relative ROS levels in HepG2-shC and HepG2-shNAGPTL4 cells treated with or without NAC (5 mM) for 24 hours. (H) FAO in cells under condition described in F. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, HepG2-shANGPTL4 vs. HepG2-shC; **P < 0.01, HepG2-shANGPTL4 vs. HepG2-shC; ***P < 0.001, HepG2-shANGPTL4 vs. HepG2-shC; $P < 0.05, HepG2-shANGPTL4–vehicle Ctrl versus HepG2-shANGPTL4 -NAC; $$P < 0.01, HepG2-shANGPTL4–vehicle Ctrl versus HepG2-shANGPTL4 -NAC; #P < 0.05, HepG2-shANGPTL4 –vehicle Ctrl versus HepG2-shANGPTL4-CompC. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Previous work has implicated ROS in the activation of AMPK (44, 45), and increased FAO promotes ROS generation (46). Therefore, we next assessed whether ANGPTL4 silencing increases ROS production and AMPK activation in HepG2 cells. As shown in Figure 7D, ANGPTL4 suppression in HepG2 cells results in a significant increase in dihydroethidium (DHE) staining, indicating higher ROS levels. This effect on ROS levels was attenuated when cells were treated with etoximir (Figure 7D), an FAO inhibitor (47), suggesting that elevated ROS was a consequence of increased FAO. To determine whether the increased FAO observed in ANGPTL4 depleted cells was mediated by HL-regulated TAG lipolysis and FA uptake, we silenced HL in shC and shAngptl4 transduced cells. The results showed that genetic silencing of HL attenuates ROS production in cells lacking ANGPTL4 (Figure 7E), suggesting that enhanced FA uptake in the absence of ANGPTL4 contributes to the generation of ROS. Next, we asked whether the increase in ROS levels may serve to further promote sustained AMPK activation. To this end, we treated control and ANGPTL4-deficient cells with N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC), which is commonly used to scavenge ROS, and compound C (CompC), an inhibitor of AMPK. NAC treatment attenuated the increased ROS accumulation, AMPK phosphorylation, and FAO observed in ANGPTL4-depleted cells (Figure 7, F–H). Most importantly, direct inhibition of AMPK blunted the increased FAO in HepG2 cells transduced with shAngptl4 (Figure 7, F and H), which correlated with a significant reduction in FAO-associated genes (Supplemental Figure 6C). In contrast, the expression of ACC, FASN, and HMGCR was downregulated in ANGPTL4-deficient hepatoma cells, which was normalized with either CompC or NAC (Supplemental Figure 6D). Suppression of the lipid biosynthetic genes was associated with diminished mTORC1-mediated SREBP1 activation (Supplemental Figure 6E). These findings suggest that negative regulation of mTORC by AMPK (48, 49) controls the expression of genes associated with lipid biosynthesis. Indeed, inhibition of AMPK or suppression of ROS using CompC and NAC, respectively, attenuated this effect.

We next assessed whether ROS-mediated AMPK activation is involved in mediating the effects of Angptl4 deficiency on hepatic FA metabolism in vivo. To this end, we administered Hmut mice with either CompC or NAC. Treatment with NAC reduced ROS levels in primary hepatocytes isolated from Hmut mice (Figure 8, A and B). Most importantly, CompC or NAC suppressed the increase in AMPK and ACC phosphorylation, FAO, and the expression of genes involved in FAO (e.g., Pgc-1α, Cpt1a, Crot, and Hadhb) observed in Hmut mice (Figure 8, C–E). In contrast, the downregulation of DNL enzyme activity and the mRNA levels of Acc, Fasn, and Hmgcr found in primary hepatocytes from Hmut mice were significantly attenuated after CompC or NAC treatment (Figure 8, F–H). Taken together, these results suggest that increased lipase-mediated FA uptake in response to the absence of ANGPTL4 function in hepatocytes causes a compensatory increase in AMPK activation and FAO, which leads to increased ROS production, further promoting sustained activation of AMPK (Figure 8I).

Figure 8 Inhibition of ROS-dependent activation of AMPK in Hmut mice reverses hepatic lipid metabolism. Eight-week-old Hmut mice were divided randomly into 3 groups. Each group of mice was administered with vehicle control (V), CompC, and NAC, respectively, for 3 consecutive days. (A and B) Determination of cellular ROS (H 2 O 2 and O 2 –) in the hepatocytes isolated from the Hmut mice with indicated treatment groups. (C) Immunoblots showing the levels of p-AMPK, AMPK, p-ACC, and ACC in the liver isolated from fasted Hmut mice from indicated treatment groups. Lower panel shows image quantification of p-AMPK/AMPK, p-ACC/ACC, and ACC/HSP90 ratios from immunoblot densitometry. (D) FAO in liver of fasted Hmut mice from indicated treatment groups. (E) mRNA expression profile of FAO genes. (F and G) FASN and HMGCR enzymatic activity in the liver. (H) FA biosynthesis genes in the liver of mice administered with indicated inhibitors, as assessed by qRT-PCR. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, WT versus Hmut mice; **P < 0.01, WT versus Hmut mice; ***P < 0.001, WT versus Hmut mice; $P < 0.05, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-NAC; $$P < 0.01, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-NAC; $$$P < 0.001, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-NAC; #P < 0.05, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-CompC; ##P < 0.01, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-CompC; ###P < 0.001, Hmut-Ctrl versus Hmut-CompC. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis. (I) Proposed mechanism for the role of liver-derived ANGPTL4 in hepatic lipid metabolism.

Finally, we studied whether excess lipid uptake in the hepatocytes owing to the elevated HL activity in the absence of ANGPTL4 might promote ER stress response, which could lead to increase ROS production (50) and IR (51, 52). Interestingly, we observed decreased levels of some of the key ER stress markers, such as XBP1 and CHOP, in the liver of Hmut as compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Furthermore, we did not observe significant effect on unfolded protein response–mediated (UPR-mediated) activation of ER oxidoreductin-1 (ERO1) and mitochondrial Ca2+ levels (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C), which affects mitochondrial membrane potential and elevates mitochondrial ROS production (50). These data suggest that the elevated ROS under ANGPTL4 deficiency is independent of lipid loading–mediated ER stress/UPR.

GalNac-conjugated Angptl4 ASO reduces circulating TAGs, improves glucose tolerance, and protects against diet-induced obesity. Human genetic studies have shown that loss-of-function mutations in the ANGPTL4 locus are associated with reduced T2D and risk of CVD (21, 22, 25). Given the beneficial metabolic effects observed in mice lacking Angptl4 in hepatocytes, we evaluated whether a targeted inhibition of Angptl4 expression in the liver improves metabolic homeostasis. To this end, we treated mice with GalNac-conjugated ASO against Angptl4. These constructs have a high affinity for the hepatocyte-specific asialoglycoprotein receptor; therefore, its conjugation allows specific inhibition of a target gene in the liver (53). Ten-week-old male C57BL/6 mice were administered with GalNac-conjugated Angptl4 ASOs or GalNac-control ASOs (Ctrl ASO) via retroorbital injection once a week for 6 weeks under CD-fed conditions (Figure 9A). Six weeks after treatment, Angptl4 mRNA levels were markedly decreased in the liver without affecting Angptl4 expression in KCs and AT (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 8A). Similar to the results observed in the hepatocyte-specific Angptl4-deficient mice, administration of Angptl4 ASO resulted in decreased plasma TAGs, TC, HDL-C, and glucose levels (Figure 9, C and D). These findings were further confirmed by FPLC analysis (Supplemental Figure 8B). Similar to Hmut mice fed a CD, mice treated with Angptl4 ASO also showed elevated HL and LPL activity without changes in body weight (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E).

Figure 9 GalNac-conjugated ANGPTL4 ASO treatment improves whole-body metabolism under physiological and pathophysiological conditions. (A) Schematic presentation of the experimental design of GalNac-conjugated ANGPTL4 ASO (ANGPTL4 ASO) treatment of CD-fed mice. (B) Angptl4 expression in eWAT and liver. (C) Plasma TAG, TC, and HDL-C from overnight-fasted 6-week Angptl4 ASO or Ctrl ASO–treated WT mice. (D) Fasting blood glucose. (E) Strategy for treatment of GalNac-conjugated ANGPTL4 ASO in fat-induced obese mice. HFD-fed mice were treated with Angptl4-ASO or Ctrl ASO for 6 weeks. (F) Body weight: number of weeks on an HFD diet is indicated (treatment was started at week 5 of HFD feeding). Inset represents fat mass measured by Echo-MRI. (G) Plasma TAG, TC, and HDL-C from overnight-fasted 6 -week ANGPTL4 ASO– or Ctrl ASO–treated HFD-fed WT mice. (H and I) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test and intraperitoneal insulin tolerance test in 6-week ANGPTL4 ASO– or Ctrl ASO–injected mice fed an HFD. Inset represents AUC. (J) Representative images of small intestine cross sections of HFD-fed mice from 10-week treatment of Angptl4 ASO or Ctrl ASO, stained with macrophage marker CD68 and H&E. Original magnification, ×20. (K) Activity of plasma ALT and AST after 10-week treatment of ANGPTL4 ASO or Ctrl ASO in HFD-induced obese mice. All data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, comparing Angptl4 ASO– with Ctrl ASO–treated mice using unpaired t test.

To further determine whether therapeutic inhibition of Angptl4 expression in the liver attenuates HFD-induced obesity and IR, mice were fed a HFD for 4 weeks, followed by administration of Angptl4 ASO for 6 weeks along with HFD feeding (Figure 9E). Angptl4 ASO treatment significantly protected against body weight gain and increase in fat mass in response to HFD feeding (Figure 9F). In addition, Angptl4 inhibition resulted in decreased circulating TAGs compared with that in Ctrl ASO mice (Figure 9G and Supplemental Figure 8F). Plasma TC levels were slightly decreased in AngptL4 ASO–treated mice, and HDL-C levels were similar in both groups of mice (Figure 9G and Supplemental Figure 8F). Moreover, we observed a significant improvement in glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in mice administered Angptl4 ASO as compared with Ctrl ASO (Figure 9, H and I).

Since global Angptl4 deficiency in mice leads to severe systemic metabolic and inflammatory complications when mice are fed for approximately 10 weeks on an HFD diet (26), we next assessed whether hepatocyte-specific inhibition of Angptl4 using Angptl4 ASO improves whole-body metabolic homeostasis without causing any deleterious effects. In contrast to complete loss of Angptl4, Angptl4 ASO therapy does not influence gut inflammation, chylous ascites, MLN inflammation (presence of Touton giant cells and Cxcl1, Ptgs2, and Ccr1 expression), or circulating leukocyte levels (Figure 9J and Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). These data indicate that the reduction in body weight of Angptl4 ASO–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 9E) was not due to a reduction of food intake (Supplemental Figure 9F) or inflammation of the gut or MLN. We also found a significant reduction in the liver weight and hepatic TAG levels in mice treated with Angptl4 ASO (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H). Additionally, Angptl4 ASO–treated mice were protected against HFD-induced liver damage, as evidenced by lower plasma levels of hepatic enzymes alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) as well as reduced circulating liver-derived acute-phase protein SAA (Figure 9K and Supplemental Figure 9I). Together, these data indicate that specific silencing of Angptl4 in the liver using GalNac-conjugated ASOs recapitulates the beneficial effects observed in Hmut mice under both physiological and pathological conditions. Most importantly, hepatic ANGPTL4 silencing was able to restore metabolic function in animals that were already obese, suggesting that this therapeutic approach may provide a viable treatment option for obesity-related metabolic disorders, including T2D and CVD.

Inhibition of the expression of hepatocyte-derived Angptl4 increases energy expenditure. Mice with hepatocyte-specific loss of Angptl4 are protected against diet-induced obesity. To elucidate how hepatocyte-specific expression inhibition of Angptl4 improves whole-body energy metabolism under HFD-fed conditions (after 6-week treatment of Angptl4 ASO during HFD feeding), we performed metabolic cage analyses. We observed an increase in oxygen consumption, CO 2 production, energy expenditure (EE), and locomotor activity in Angptl4 ASO–treated mice compared with Ctrl ASO–treated mice during dark and light cycles (Figure 10, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 10A). However, food consumption and respiratory exchange ratio (RER) remained unchanged (Figure 10E and Supplemental Figure 10B). Similarly, gut lipid (energy) absorption was not different between the groups (Supplemental Figure 10C). Together, these findings suggest that hepatocyte-specific deficiency of Angptl4 reduces diet-induced obesity, likely by increasing EE.