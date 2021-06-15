BMI1 maintains the Treg epigenomic landscape to prevent inflammatory bowel disease

The PRC1 is implicated in the regulation of CD-associated gene networks. Our previously published work demonstrated deregulation of FOXP3-mediated gene networks in CD4+ lymphocytes isolated from ileal active CD (25). To understand the epigenetic drivers of FOXP3 de-repression in human CD, we integrated the chromatin accessibility landscape of human Tregs using ATAC-Seq (assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing) with differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in CD-associated CD4+ lymphocytes (CD-DEGs). The heatmap in Figure 1A demonstrates curation of the full chromatin accessibility heatmap (Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140755DS1) for CD-DEGs (Supplemental Table 1). To infer mechanistic information related to DNA/chromatin binding proteins regulating this CD relevant gene program, these areas of enhanced chromatin accessibility were cross-referenced with public and ENCODE ChIP-Seq data sets using ReMap 2018 v1.2 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 2). Congruent with the critical role for PRC2 in Tregs (16, 25) and validating our methodological approach, we observed a significant association of accessible chromatin areas with the PRC2 obligate family members, embryonic ectoderm development (EED), Suppressor of zeste 12 (Suz12), and EZH2 (Figure 1B). In addition, we identified areas of open chromatin at loci encoding both canonical and noncanonical PRC1 family members (RNF2, BCOR, and BMI1), revealing for the first time a function for these epigenomic regulators in the Treg developmental process.

Figure 1 Members of PRC1 and PRC2 complexes are highly enriched at ATAC peaks associated with Crohn’s disease-related genes. (A) Average binding profiles representing open chromatin state at ATAC peaks associated with Crohn’s disease–related genes in in vitro–generated Tregs derived from PBMCs. ATAC regions are shown to be significantly more open in Treg cells compared with T-naive cells at day 7. (B) Enrichment scores of members of PRC1 and PRC2 at ATAC peaks associated with disease-related genes from ENCODE ChIP-Seq data sets calculated using the ReMAP tool. (C) Heat map depicting PRC1 differentially regulated genes in T cells from Crohn’s patients compared with healthy individuals (>1.5 fold change, 76 genes) assessed by RNA sequencing from CD4+ T cells isolated from terminal ileum resections and enriched within known PRC1 targets. Upregulation is presented in red and downregulation in blue with intensity correlating to log fold change. (D) Chromatin immunoprecipitation with genetic knockdown of BMI1 (red) or EZH2 (blue) in Jurkat cells showing global disruption of H3K27me3 at the TSS compared with scramble (green). (E) Increase in H3K27ac marks in the absence of BMI1 (red) compared with EZH2 (blue) and scramble (green).

To shed further light into the association of this complex with human CD, we quantified the enrichment of known PRC1 gene targets (34) within CD-DEGs. We identified that 41% of published PRC1 target genes were indeed enriched (76 of 186 genes, χ2 test P = 1.078 × 10–6) within the 1279 upregulated CD-DEGs (Figure 1C). Moreover, we find that chemokine and cytokine signaling, among other inflammatory pathways, are the inferred phylogeny and function of this list of PRC1 target genes (Panther 2016, P = 0.006; Supplemental Figure 1A). Taken together, these investigations seem to support a role for PRC1 in human CD, and justify deeper mechanistic studies.

To begin to appreciate a PRC2-dependent or independent role for PRC1 in human lymphocytes, we used RNAi-mediated depletion of BMI1 (core activity of PRC1) or EZH2 (core activity of PRC2) expression in the experimentally well-characterized human Jurkat leukemia cell model (Supplemental Figure 1B). Next, we performed genome-wide chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP-Seq) analyses for H3K27me3 and H3K27ac in chromatin isolated from BMI1-depleted or EZH2-depleted cells. The aggregate plot from scramble-transfected control cells (Figure 1D, green line) displays genomic regions near transcriptional start sites (TSS) that were marked by H3K27me3. Consistent with the established biology of PRC1 in maintaining PRC2-deposited H3K27me3 marks, depletion of BMI1 (Figure 1D, red line) or EZH2 (Figure 1D, blue line) abrogated the global deposition of H3K27me3 compared with control cells. Surprisingly, we observed a robust enhancement of the H3K27ac marks across both TSS and intragenic regions only in BMI1-deficient cells (Figure 1E). These data suggest that, although PRC2 and PRC1 cooperatively enforce the H3K27me3 repressive mark across the genome, there exists a PRC2-independent function for PRC1 in the remodeling of the human lymphocyte epigenome.

Canonical PRC1 members are expressed, heterodimerize, and have regulatory function in Treg cells. To further deduce the immunologic relevance of the PRC1 complex in primary cells we utilized in vitro and in vivo systems of BMI1 deficiency in primary FOXP3-expressing Treg cells. To derive the proper system in which to study PRC1 function in subsequent in vivo experiments, we investigated whether Tregs express 2 key PRC1 family members, MEL18 (PCGF2) and BMI1 (PCGF4). BMI1 and MEL18 are orthologs and mutually exclusive PCGF members of the canonical PRC1 complex that are required for the ability of PRC1 to monoubiquitinate histone H2A (35, 36). Thus, we performed Western blot analysis of freshly isolated murine splenic Tregs with specific antibodies against BMI1 and MEL18. This experiment showed abundant and constitutive expression of BMI1 in murine Tregs (Figure 2A). Congruently, both freshly isolated natural Tregs and induced Tregs also display an increased expression of BMI1 mRNA when compared with naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 2B). As an obligate heterodimer to the enzymatically active RING1B protein, BMI1 is requisite to the functional activity of PRC1 (30). Thus, given the inference of BMI regulation of human epigenetic remodeling in Tregs (Figure 1B), we visually and quantitatively probed for BMI1-RING1B protein interaction through in situ proximity ligation assay (PLA) with antibodies specific for both of these proteins with subsequent confocal imaging of murine cells. We found that, in agreement with our ATAC-Seq data, Tregs uniquely displayed RING1B-BMI1 protein complexes in contrast to naive cells (7.8 ± 6.3 vs. 0.35 ± 0.45, P = 0.03; Figure 2C). The units for PLA are an average of the number of dots (red dots) present within cells, representing BMI1-RING1B protein complexes. These data conclusively show the presence of BMI1 as well as its heterodimerization with RING1B specifically in Treg cells, suggesting functional relevance of PRC1 in Treg differentiation and function.

Figure 2 The canonical PRC1 member BMI1 is uniquely expressed in murine lymphocytes. (A) Representative IB analysis of BMI1 and MEL18 protein expression in freshly isolated murine CD25++ Tregs. (B) Upregulation of BMI1 mRNA upon in vitro induction of murine Tregs from naive cells cultured under polarizing conditions with TGF-β1 and IL-2 for 5 days. (C) Representative PLA images demonstrate the interaction between BMI1 and RING1B (red dots) present in murine iTregs vs naive CD4+ T cells (7.8 ± 6.3 vs. 0.35 ± 0.45, P = 0.03, n = 4 mice per group). The units for PLA are an average of the number of dots (red dots) present within cells, representing BMI1-RING1B protein complexes. (D) Representative IB analysis depicts decreased protein expression of BMI1 and H2AK119ub expression in human T cell leukemic line (Jurkat E6 cells) upon pharmacologic treatment with the BMI1 inhibitor, PTC209. (E) IL2 expression in Jurkat cells upon pharmacologic inhibition of BMI1 with PTC209 measured by fluorescent activated cell sorting (FACS) and flow cytometric analysis. (F) Chromatin immunoprecipitation and quantitative PCR depicts a global loss of H2AK119 ubiquitination mark on the IL2 promoter in Jurkat cells in the presence of the BMI1 inhibitor, PTC209, respectively.

PRC1 maintains the repressed configuration of PRC2-marked chromatin through its ability to serve as the writer of the H2AK119ub mark. Given that interleukin 2 (IL-2) is an established target of PRC2 (24), we hypothesized that increased IL-2 cytokine production may serve as a functional readout to test BMI1 repressive function in lymphocytes. Using Western blot studies, we first confirmed that the treatment of Tregs with the specific pharmacologic transcriptional inhibitor of BMI1, PTC209 (37), led to the global decrease of BMI1 and the H2AK119ub mark in Jurkat cells but not in vehicle-treated controls (Figure 2D). Moreover, we measured IL-2 expression in PTC209-treated cells via flow cytometric analysis as well as 2 control genes (CCL2 and ATP2B4; Supplemental Figure 3) known to be regulated by BMI1 and associated with H3K27ac peaks in BMI1-deficient Jurkat cells. The results of these experiments show that BMI1 inhibition leads to an increase in IL-2 production and the concomitant decrease in the H2AK119ub mark at the IL2 gene promoter (Figure 2, E and F). Together, these data demonstrate that in Tregs, the canonical PRC1 family members are not only expressed and physically interact but also modulate cytokine expression, as evidenced by IL-2 production.

Conditional deletion of BMI1 specifically in FOXP3 cells leads to a pro-inflammatory murine phenotype. To investigate the immunologic relevance of the PRC1 complex in primary cells, we next created and utilized an in vivo system of FOXP3-driven BMI1 deficiency. To achieve this, we crossed Foxp3-Cre [B6-Tg(Foxp3EGFP-Cre)1cJbs/J] and Bmi1-flox C57/BL6 animals to efficiently inactivate BMI1 in FOXP3-expressing CD4+ T cells [BMI1–/– FOXP3+ GFP+] (Figure 3A). We observed that both the homozygous BMI1-deficient littermates and heterozygous BMI1–/+ animals were, like their WT littermates, born in the usual Mendelian ratios without obvious gross phenotypic abnormalities. However, immunologic assessments of 6-week old Bmi1–/– Foxp3+ GFP+ animals using flow cytometry and in vitro assays of cellular response demonstrated an expansion of an effector/memory CD4+ T cell population relative to control animals (13.64% ± 2.429% of total CD4+ T cells vs 6.618% ± 1.373%, P = 0.03, Figure 3B). In addition, multiplex analysis of serum cytokines from BMI1–/– FOXP3+ GFP+ mice via cytometric bead array indicated an activated immune response, as shown through the significantly elevated concentration of TNF-α (27.4 pg/dL ± 10.9 vs. 10.3 ± 3.8 pg/dL, P = 0.004), IFN-γ (127.6 pg/dL ± 87.2 vs. 8.0 ± 3.6 pg/dL, P = 0.002), and IL-17 (38.9 pg/dL ± 15.6 vs. 19.2 ± 7.3 pg/dL, P = 0.04), compared with control animals (Figure 3C). Moreover, while gross anatomical assessment of organs in 6 week-old animals did not reveal end organ pathology, Bmi1–/– Foxp3+ GFP+ animals aged by 19 to 21 weeks exhibited a mild neutrophilic infiltrate and an increase in number and size of lymphoid aggregates limited to the large intestine (Figure 3D). Thus, this data derived from our genetically-engineered mouse model is congruent with both our chromatin accessibility and in vitro functional assays and clearly demonstrates that the Treg-specific genetic ablation of BMI1 in vivo induced a spontaneous inflammatory phenotype with concomitant elevation of Th1/Th17-associated proinflammatory cytokines. These findings suggest a role for this pathway in maintaining the proper immune homeostasis of the colon.

Figure 3 Characterization of conditional BMI1-deficient mice reveals a proinflammatory phenotype. (A) Representative IB analysis for BMI1 protein expression in Tregs isolated from the BMI1Δ/ΔFOXP3+GFP+ or WT mouse. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral CD4+ T cells showing a higher percentage of effector (CD62Llo CD44int) and memory (CD62Llo CD44hi) T cells relative to naive (CD62Lhi) undifferentiated T cells (13.64% ± 2.429% of total CD4+ T cells vs. 6.618% ± 1.373%, P = 0.03). (C) Cytokine analysis from peripheral blood shows an increased concentration of TNF-α (27.4 pg/dL ± 10.9 vs. 10.3 ± 3.8 pg/dL, P = 0.004), IFN-γ (127.6 pg/dL ± 87.2 vs. 8.0 ± 3.6 pg/dL, P = 0.002), and IL-17 (38.9 pg/dL ± 15.6 vs. 19.2 ± 7.3 pg/dL, P = 0.04) in conditional BMI-deficient mice. (D) Histopathology from colonic samples shows increased number and size of lymphoid aggregates of the conditional BMI1-deficient mice. Data for serum cytokine analysis are from 6 biological replicates (unique animals). Error bars denote SD. Nonparametric unpaired t test was performed using Mann-Whitney U test, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

BMI1-deficient FOXP3+ cells display a Crohn’s associated proinflammatory phenotype. We examined the cell differentiation and function of Tregs ex vivo by isolating these cells from Bmi1–/– Foxp3+ GFP+ mice. Briefly, freshly isolated splenic Tregs (CD4+CD25++FOXP3+GFP+) from WT and Bmi1–/– animals were stimulated with αCD3/CD28 for 24 hours. Supernatants collected from BMI1–/– Tregs displayed significantly elevated expression of the proinflammatory effector cytokines TNF-α (18.9 pg/dL ± 12.3 vs. 6.7 ± 1.0 pg/dL, P = 0.029) and IFN-γ (70.9 ± 67.6 pg/dL vs. 4.9 ± 2.9 pg/dL, P = 0.029) in contrast to WT Tregs (Figure 4A). Hence, this intrinsic effector-like phenotype of activated BMI1–/– Tregs implies a BMI1-dependent inhibition of genes encoding these proinflammatory cytokines.

Figure 4 BMI1 knockdown specifically upregulates H3K27ac occupancy at TSS of regulated genes and is relevant to human CD. (A) Splenic Tregs isolated from conditional BMI1 KO mice showed expression of proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α (18.9 pg/dL ± 12.3 vs. 6.7 ± 1.0 pg/dL, P = 0.029) and IFN-γ (70.9 ± 67.6 pg/dL vs. 4.9 ± 2.9 pg/dL, P = 0.029) by multiplex cytokine analysis. (B) Principal component analysis separates BMI1–/– FOXP3+ cells (red) from WT (blue) Tregs (data representative of 5 mice/condition in 2 separate experiments). (C) Upregulated (red) and downregulated (green) differentially expressed genes that separate murine BMI1–/– FOXP3+ cells from WT Tregs. (D) Gene ontology analysis (GO Biological Process 2018b) of the 130 upregulated genes identified in resting BMI1–/– FOXP3+ compared with WT Tregs (Enrichr, Ma’ayan Lab). (E) Average occupancy profiles of H3K27ac in Jurkat cells at TSS of human homologs of genes upregulated in BMIKO mice. (F) Violin plots demonstrating enrichment of 12 BMI1KO genes within the Treg-specific scRNAseq data derived from patients with Crohn’s disease displaying a GIMATS phenotype. The data for the cytokines are generated from n = 4 animals, in triplicates. Nonparametric unpaired t test was performed using Mann-Whitney U test, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Numerical values reflecting means ± standard deviation. Means obtained from average in triplicates from each mouse. Error bars denote SEM.

To further extend these compelling results, we performed unbiased microarray analysis of freshly sorted GFP+ cells. Unsupervised principal component analysis (PCA) of the results shows that both resting WT and BMI1–/– Tregs cluster into 2 distinct groups reflecting their overall differences in gene expression patterns (Figure 4B). Differential gene expression analysis between WT and BMI1–/– Tregs revealed 421 DEGs. Additional analyses show that out of these 421 DEGs, 130 (30.88%) and 291 (69.12%) genes were upregulated and downregulated, respectively (Figure 4C). Furthermore, ontological analysis of the upregulated genes found in BMI1–/– Tregs demonstrate an enrichment of TNF-α and NF-κB biological processes (Figure 4D). Congruent with the transient BMI1 knockdown experiments in human cells, these upregulated genes found in BMI1-deficient Tregs were also found to be marked by H3K27ac (Figure 4E).

To heighten the relevance to human CD, we examined the expression of 62 confident DEGs (>2-fold change differential expression upon BMI1 KO) within a single cell sequencing data set derived from CD associated ileum (38). Remarkably, 12 of 62 genes were found to be differentially expressed within Treg cells comprising a module associated with refractory CD (GIMATS module, Figure 4F). The association of these 12 genes was significantly seen only among the Treg population and not in other T cell subsets, such as cytotoxic T cells (Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that as evidenced in mice, BMI1 plays a role in repression of Treg specific inflammatory pathways relevant to the inflamed mucosa of CD.

A PRC2-independent role for PRC1 in Treg cells is evident. PRC2 and PRC1 functional cooperation is known to exist in many cell types; thus using genetic KO mouse lines we directly tested for PRC2-independent function of PRC1. We performed ATAC-Seq on both freshly isolated BMI1-deficient and EZH2-deficient FOXP3+ murine lymphocytes. The results of this experiment, depicted as a heatmap in Figure 5A, shows the accessible chromatin regions found when comparing both EZH2- and BMI1-deficient lymphocytes to WT Treg cells. Notably there are 5,181 BMI1-unique open regions compared with only 474 EZH2-unique open regions. Subsequent interrogation utilizing HOMER de novo motif discovery analyses on the unique 5,181 open chromatin regions in BMI1-deficient Tregs suggests that CTCF (analogous to Boris motif), Ets1, Runx1, and Irf family proteins (Figure 5B) may function as transcriptional regulatory nodes that are part of the response to BMI1 deletion in Tregs. Pathway analysis showed canonical immunologic inflammatory pathways (Supplemental Table 5). Similar analytical pathways for EZH2-unique open chromatin regions were less robust given the less frequent unique regions (474); yet are reported in Supplemental Table 6. Noteworthy, this set of transcription factors in Figure 5B were very recently described to regulate Th17 cellular development (39), which in light of our data suggest a novel link between BMI1 and Treg/Th17 lineage plasticity.

Figure 5 BMI1-deficient Tregs show unique open regions with unique transcriptional regulatory nodes. (A) Differentially open chromatin peaks in BMI1-deficient (BMI1 KO) and EZH2-deficient (EZH2 KO) murine splenic Tregs compared with WT Tregs. (B) Top 5 DNA-binding transcription factors identified by HOMER de novo motif analysis on the 5181 open chromatin regions unique to BMI1–/– Tregs.

BMI1-deficient Treg cells fail to protect against colitis in vivo. Finally, we assessed the ability of BMI1-deficient Tregs to suppress intestinal inflammation in vivo utilizing an established experimental mouse model of T cell-induced colitis. We adoptively transferred CD4+ CD45Rbhi T cells into RAG-1–deficient animals with cotransfer of splenic WT or BMI1–/– Tregs. We find that, in contrast to WT Tregs, the BMI1–/– counterpart failed to suppress T cell-induced colitis in mice as reflected by stunted weight gain (1.1 ± 0.11-fold change from initial weight vs. 1.4 ± 0.05-fold change, P = 0.005, Figure 6A) and increased disease activity index (DAI) (2.6 ± 0.63 vs. 0.42 ± 0.32, P = 0.0048, Figure 6B). The numerical values for DAI are the added product of a score calculated based appearance (wasting 0–1, hunching 0–1), stool consistency (0–1), and colon stiffness (divided into proximal, medial, and distal; all 0–1, then averaged). In agreement with our previous in vivo results, through the use of a multiplex cytokine assay, we observed elevated levels in serum TNF-α (76.6 ± 18.8 pg/dL vs. 6.0 ± 3.2 pg/dL, P = 0.028), IFN-γ (10.0 ± 2.3 pg/dL vs. 1.2 ± 0.7 pg/dL, P = 0.028), and IL17 (6.9 ± 3.6 pg/dL vs. 0.2 ± 0.3 pg/dL, P = 0.028) in mice recipients of BMI1–/– compared with WT Tregs (Figure 6C). Moreover, histopathological analyses of the colon from mice which received the transfer of BMI1–/– Tregs revealed neutrophilic inflammatory infiltration within the lamina propria of the colon and significant differences in blinded histologic scores (12.0 ± 0.82 vs. 0 ± 0.00, P = 0.029, Figure 6, D and E). The histology score is a numerical value from 0–26 based on the following parameters: percentage of area involved, number of follicle aggregates, edema, fibrosis, epithelial erosion/ulceration, crypt loss, infiltration of mononuclear cells, infiltration of polymorphonuclear cells.

Figure 6 BMI1-deficient Tregs fail to suppress colitis in vivo. Mice subjected to T cell transfer model of colitis with concomitant injection of naive T cells with either BMI1–/– Tregs or WT Tregs. Mice injected with BMI1–/– Tregs had (A) stunted weight gain (1.1 ± 0.11 fold change from initial weight vs. 1.4 ± 0.05 fold change, P = 0.005) and (B) increased DAI when compared with mice injected with WT Tregs (2.6 ± 0.63 vs. 0.42 ± 0.32, P = 0.0048). The numerical values for DAI are the added product of a score calculated based appearance, stool consistency, and colon stiffness. (C) Cytokine analysis from peripheral blood showed an increased secretion of TNF-α (76.6 ± 18.8 pg/dL vs. 6.0 ± 3.2 pg/dL, P = 0.028), IFN-γ (10.0 ± 2.3 pg/dL vs. 1.2 ± 0.7 pg/dL, P = 0.028), and IL-17 (6.9 ± 3.6 pg/dL vs. 0.2 ± 0.3 pg/dL, P = 0.028) in the mice receiving the BMI-deficient Tregs. (D) Histopathology of colon specimens revealed moderate colitis in mice injected with BMI1-deficient Tregs while mice receiving WT Tregs did not have evidence of colitis (histologic scores 12.0 ± 0.82 pg/dL vs. 0 ± 0.00 pg/dL, P = 0.029). The data for the RbHi experiment are generated from n = 12 animals, 4/group. Nonparametric unpaired t test was performed using Mann-Whitney U test, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. For histologic score significance, Kruskal Wallis test was used for multiple comparisons, and P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Numerical values reflecting means ± standard deviation. Error bars denote SEM.

In conclusion, our ex vivo and in vivo experimental results suggest that BMI1-mediated repression of proinflammatory gene networks is required for the maintenance of Treg identity and colitis suppression. Therefore, we expect that disturbances in this pathway contribute to mucosal inflammation and human IBD. Not only does this have mechanistic relevance, but it also contributes to the knowledge of potential effects of novel therapeutic approaches that target BMI for other diseases, such as cancer.