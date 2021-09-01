Gain-of-function mutation in ubiquitin ligase KLHL24 causes desmin degradation and dilatation in hiPSC-derived engineered heart tissues

Cell culture. From human skin biopsies, fibroblasts were passaged using Trypsin and cultured in regular DMEM containing 15% FCS, 1% sodium pyruvate, 1% glutaMAX, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 1% nonessential amino acids. Fibroblasts were cultured and reprogrammed to hiPSCs by means of nucleofection with 3 plasmids (pCXLE-hSK, pCXLE-hMLN, and pCXLE-hOCT3/4; Addgene plasmids 27078, 27079, and 27076; gifts from Shinya Yamanaka (Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan), according to previously published methods (28, 29). Each clonal line was karyotyped and maintained by single-cell passaging, as previously mentioned (16). From each human source, 3 lines were maintained and subsequently checked for pluripotency markers SSEA-4 and OCT3/4. hiPSCs lines were differentiated to cardiomyocytes and purified using lactate. Cardiomyocytes were cultured in 2D monolayers or in 3D tissues. All cell cultures were regularly investigated for mycoplasma contaminations.

Cardiac tissue culture. Cardiomyocytes were used to generate EHTs, subjected to low loading with 130 μm strips versus high loading with 260 μm strips (dyn-EHTs). On day 22 after differentiation initiation, cardiomyocytes were used to generate dyn-EHTs, as previously described (16). In short, 90% cardiomyocytes were mixed with 10% healthy cardiac fibroblasts obtained from Lonza in an extracellular matrix gel (Matrigel and Collagen type I; Corning) into a designated PDMS mold with strip. After gelation, medium was added to cover the tissue. Cardiac tissues started contracting after 1 day. Fabricated cardiac tissues were kept constrained in a PDMS mold for 14 days to fully remodel and compact (EHTs). Hereinafter, tissues were pulled out of their constrained mold (dyn-EHTs) and kept in dynamic culture for an additional 14 days. Cardiac tissues maintained spontaneous contractile properties and responded to electrical pacing. Videos for functional analysis were generated at day 7, day 14, right after confinement, and at day 28, using a Zeiss Axio Zoom V16 microscope connected to a HRm camera and a Nikon SMZ18 microscope connected to a Nikon DS-Qi2 camera. Tissues were terminated and processed at day 28.

Cardiac tissue analysis. Videos were analyzed according to a custom made MATLAB code, based on FEM, according to our previously published methods (16). Additional analysis included tissue uniformity assessment, regional strain tracking, and regional stress mapping. To determine the degree of tissue uniformity induced upon loading, the tissues’ smallest cross section area was divided by the largest cross section area Ø at day 14 (reference) and day 28 (after 14 days of dynamic loading). These numbers were used to determine whether this number decreased with loading, which is noted as the ratio of tissue uniformity: (smallest / largest Ø at d28) / (smallest / largest Ø at d14).

Regional FS was quantified using a modification of methods previously described for speckle tracking in echocardiography (30). Briefly, video frames of peak diastole and systole were isolated. Tissues were divided into 3 regions, each with approximately the same diameter across the longitudinal axis. Six speckles, or noticeable differences in gray values that could be tracked from diastole to systole, were identified in each region. Speckles were tracked using Fiji’s Manual Tracking Plugin. Regional FS was then calculated using the equation below for each pair of speckles, by subtracting the initial distance between each speckle (L 0 ) from the final distance between each speckle (L t ) and dividing that by the initial distance between each speckle (L 0 ). This resulted in 15 total measurements per region, which were averaged to get the FS in that region.

(equation 1)

Peak contractile, diastolic, and systolic stress calculations were determined based on force values and cross-section area, assuming 100% cardiomyocyte content of whole-tissue cross-section, determined by the smallest measurable tissue diameter. In our previous method (16), we used 10% cardiomyocyte content for all tissues, based on histology results obtained from both control and DSP patient–derived dyn-EHTs, that were all uniform. However, KLHL24 patient–derived dyn-EHTs had varying degrees of cardiomyocyte content, therefore no assumptions of actual cardiomyocyte content could be made without doing histology on each individual tissue section.

Regional diastolic stress mapping was performed using finite element analysis with ANSYS Static Structural Software. First, representative tissue geometries were created in ANSYS Space Claim Software from binary images of tissues at diastole. This resulted in a model with accurate thickness displayed from the binary image. Since aerial images of the tissues were not taken, tissues from each group were assumed to have the same thickness in the z-dimension. Material properties were derived from diastolic stress-strain curves using a custom mounted optical force transducer (World Precision Instruments, SI-KG20). These values were fit to a first order Arruda-Boyce hyperelastic model, based on best fit to uniaxial test data. Tissues were uniaxially stretched in ANSYS software using the diastolic force obtained from the PDMS strip analysis. The optimal discretization of elements within the FE mesh was determined by slowly decreasing the mesh element size until little change in maximum equivalent (Von-Mises) stress was observed between subsequent modeling runs.

Lentiviral transduction and HEK transfection studies. To generate 2 KLHL24 knockdown expression patient II:3 hiPSC lines, we combined the envelope (VSV-G) and packaging vector (pCMVΔ8.91) with a KLHL24-shRNA transfer pLKO1 vector (Sigma MISSION shRNA; TRCN0000323203). These lines were compared against 2 negative control II:3 hiPSC lines, for which we combined the envelope and packaging vectors with a nontargeted-shRNA transfer pLKO1 vector (Sigma MISSION NT-shRNA, catalog 4390843). To generate a DES overexpression (oeDES) patient II:3 hiPSC line, we combined the envelope and packaging vectors with a desmin (NM_001927.3) containing pReceiver-Lv156 vector (GeneCopoeia). First, HEK293T cells were transfected using Fugene HD to produce lentiviral particles. Viral particles were collected and hiPSC lines were transduced with addition of polybrene in 6 wp at 50% confluence. At 48 hours after transduction, successfully transduced hiPSCs were selected using puromycin.

For exogenous coexpression studies in HEK293A cells, desmin, CUL3, and RBX1 were cloned into the pcDNA3.1+ backbone. Another desmin, KLHL24, and KLHL24-ΔN28 and KLHL24-ΔN28/E355A/E535K/Y584C (KLHL24-ΔN28-inactivated) (4) were cloned into the pcDNA3.1+–N-DYK backbone. Plasmids were expanded by insertion into viable cell lines, LB-broth culture, and midi-prep isolation. HEK293A cells were grown in 12 wp until 70% confluency and cotransfected with 500 ng of each plasmid in different combinations using Fugene 6. Bortezomib was used to inhibit proteasomal degradation in a concentration of 400 nM for 24 hours. At 48 hours after transfection, cells were fixated with methanol/acetone (1:1) and immunolabeled, and proteins and RNA were harvested.

Immunofluorescence analysis. Dyn-EHTs were fixated for 5 hours in 2% formalin, followed by incubation through a tissue transfer processor, and finalized by paraffin embedding. Paraffin-embedded explanted heart biopsies/dyn-EHTs were sectioned to histology slices of 5 μM using a microtome. Slices were deparaffinized and rehydrated through xylol/ethanol treatment. Histology slices were then blocked in 3% BSA/PBS for 1 hour at room temperature before incubation with primary antibody (Supplemental Table 1) in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature or overnight at 4°C. Histology slices were then washed in PBS and incubated with secondary antibody in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Histology slices were washed and mounted with DAPI before imaging.

Cultured cells were fixated and immunolabeled depending on the cell source and antibody (Supplemental Table 1). In short, hiPSCs were seeded on vitronectin-coated coverslips and fixated for 30 minutes with 4% paraformaldehyde at RT. Cardiomyocytes were seeded on Geltrex-coated coverslips and either fixated for 10 minutes with methanol/acetone (1:1 at –20°C) or 4% PFA (at 4°C). Formaldehyde-fixated cells were permeabilized with 0.3% Triton for 5 minutes. Cells were then blocked for 30 minutes with blocking buffer of 3% BSA/PBS containing 2% serum (host of secondary antibody). Cells were then incubated with primary (Supplemental Table 1) antibody in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature or overnight at 4°C. Cells were washed and subsequently incubated with secondary antibody (Alexa 488 and/or 555) in blocking buffer for 1 hour at room temperature. Cells were washed and mounted with mounting media containing DAPI. All slides were imaged using a Leica DMI6000B fluorescence microscope.

Immunoprecipitation. Cardiomyocytes were cultured as monolayers up to day 40 for desmin to become sufficiently expressed. Cells were treated with 10 μM Bortezomib (Sigma) for 6 hours before a 30-minute incubation in lysis buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, 10 mM N-ethylmaleimide and protease inhibitors [Roche, 11873580001]) on ice. Lysates were centrifuged at 10,000g at 4°C for 10 minutes and the soluble fraction was used for immunoprecipitation (desmin clone RD301 [IgG2b] and a negative control [IgG]), using Magnetic Protein G SureBeads (Bio Rad). HEK293A cells were cultured in 60 mm dishes and transfected using different combinations of CUL3, RBX1, FLAG-tagged desmin, and KLHL24 plasmids (see above). Cells were treated with 400 nM Bortezomib (Sigma) for 24 hours before a 30-minute incubation in lysis buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 1% NP-40, 10 mM N-ethylmaleimide and protease inhibitors [Roche 11873580001]) on ice. Lysates were centrifuged 10,000g at 4°C for 10 minutes and the soluble fraction was used for immunoprecipitation (anti-FLAG), using Magnetic Protein G SureBeads (Bio Rad). In short, antibodies (2–20 μg in lysis buffer) were bound to the magnetic beads for 1 hour at room temperature via rotation. Magnetic beads were magnetized and washed 3 times with lysis buffer. Protein concentrations in the soluble fraction were measured with the Pierce protein assay. Beads were incubated with soluble protein for 3 hours at 4°C via rotation. Magnetic beads were magnetized and washed 1 time with lysis buffer and 2 times with PBS-T. Finally, beads were boiled 1 time in sample buffer (62 mM Tris-HCl, 2,5% SDS, 1 mM EDTA, 10% glycerol, 5% β-mercaptoethanol and bromophenol blue) for 10 minutes at 90°C to elute the lysates. For cardiomyocytes only, 6 hours of 10 μM bortezomib treatment was not sufficient to restore desmin levels of patient cardiomyocytes to WT levels in control cardiomyocytes. Meanwhile, longer incubation periods eliminated their contractile properties and caused too much cell death. Therefore, while maintaining similar protein concentrations in the eluents during immunoprecipitation, we normalized eluents on gel electrophoresis for the amount of precipitated desmin afterwards.

Gel electrophoresis and Western blotting. Total protein lysates were extracted from snap-frozen dyn-EHTs or cultured cells using a buffer containing 62 mM Tris-HCl, 2.5% SDS, and 1 mM EDTA protease inhibitor (Roche 11873580001), phosphatase inhibitor cocktail 3 (p2850; Sigma), and sodium orthovanadate. Protein concentrations were measured with the Pierce protein assay. All samples were diluted to 1.5 μg/μL with sample buffer (final solution contained 10% glycerol, 5% β-mercaptoethanol and bromophenol blue). Samples were heated for 5 minutes at 99°C, with the exception of OXPHOS proteins, to which no heating was applied. Proteins and immunoprecipitated fractions were separated in SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to PVDF or nitrocellulose membranes using tank or semidry blotting (depending on the protein size) for 2 hours. Membranes were washed and stained with Ponceau S. Membranes were then blocked with a polyvinylpyrrolidone-based (PVP-based) solution and incubated overnight at 4°C with primary (Supplemental Table 1) and secondary HRP-labeled (1 hour at RT) antibodies, before detecting with electrochemiluminescence. For each blot, either GAPDH or vinculin was used as loading control.

RT-PCR. Dyn-EHTs were snap-frozen at day 28, prior to RNA isolation. Total RNA from hiPSCs, hiPSC-CMs, and dyn-EHTs was isolated by phenol-chloroform extraction (TRIzol, Sigma). cDNA was synthesized by reverse transcription, and real-time qPCRs were performed using SYBR Green (Sigma; see primer list in Supplemental Table 2). Relative expression levels were calculated using the 2-ΔΔCt method.

Transmission electron microscopy. Dyn-EHTs were fixed with 2% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M sodium cacodylate at 4°C. After post-fixation in 1% osmium tetroxide/1.5% potassium ferrocyanide (2 hours at 4°C), tissues were dehydrated using acetone and embedded in EPON epoxy resin. Seventy nanometer sections were cut longitudinal and transverse in cell direction and contrasted using 2% uranylacetate in water for 45 minutes followed by Reynolds lead citrate for 1 minute. Full nanotomy scans were generated as described by Sokol et al. (31). In short, the area of interest was scanned at 2.5 nm pixel resolution using the Zeiss supra 55 EM with Fibics (Canada) ATLAS software.

Seahorse assay. Mitochondrial and glycolysis stress tests were performed on cardiomyocytes derived from II:3 shNT and shKLHL24 hiPSC lines. For each stress test, 7 individual experiments were performed (n = 7). Cardiomyocytes were randomly seeded (2D) on precoated Agilent XF24 Seahorse Cell Culture Microplates at a concentration of 100,000 cells/well. For each plate, 3 wells were kept without cells, as background. A stress test was performed 7 days after seeding. For the mitochondrial stress test, cells were washed and incubated according to Agilent’s instructions for 1 hour in a humid incubator without CO 2 prior to testing. During the stress test, wells were injected using the Agilent Extracellular Flux Assay Kit with oligomycin (1 μM final concentration), followed by FCCP (carbonyl cyanide-p-trifluoromethoxyphenylhydrazone; 0.5 μM final concentration), and finally by antimycin A and rotenone (1 μM final concentrations). For the glycolysis stress test, cells were washed and incubated according to Agilent’s instructions in medium (pH 7.4), 2 hours in a humid incubator without CO2 prior to testing. During the stress test, wells were injected first with glucose (10 mM final concentration) using the Agilent Extracellular Flux Assay Kit, followed by oligomycin (1 μM final concentration), and finally by 2-DG (50 mM final concentration). After testing, microplates underwent a freeze-thaw cycle, and protein concentrations were measured using a Bio Rad protein quantification kit for normalization.

Statistics. A Shapiro-Wilk normality test was performed on all data sets and sets were subsequently checked for outliers (robust regression and outlier removal Q = 1%), prior to analysis. For Figures 2 and 3 (and supporting supplemental figures), statistical analysis was based on n = 3 control-derived and n = 2 patient-derived individuals, supported by 3 hiPSC lines per patient per control and a minimum of n greater than 3 tissues per line. Statistically significant differences between functional tissue parameters were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA, with post hoc Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. Nonbinned Zeiss videos were used to assess regional FS. A Brown Forsythe test was used to assess the homogeneity of variances. To determine differences in regional FS based on tissue cross-section area, a 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was performed. For correlation analysis between regional FS and tissue diameter, a Spearman nonparametric correlation was performed. Statistically significant differences in small-set gene and protein expression levels were calculated using an unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney U test, depending on the outcome of the normality test performed. For Figure 4 (and supporting supplemental figures), statistical analysis of protein expression levels in tissues was based on an unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney U test, while a 1-way ANOVA was used for quantifying proteins in HEK-cell transfection studies. For Figure 5 (and supporting supplemental figures), statistical analyses were based on adding cardiac tissues derived from the 4 hiPSC lines treated either with shNT or shKLHL24 mRNA silencing constructs and 1 hiPSC line treated with a oeDES construct. Statistically significant differences between functional tissues parameters were calculated using a 1-way ANOVA, with post hoc Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. Statistically significant differences in protein expression levels were calculated using an unpaired t test or Mann-Whitney U test. Statistically significant differences in large-scale gene expression sets measured in all dyn-EHT groups were calculated using a 2-way ANOVA, corrected for multiple comparisons using FDR via the Benjamini and Hochberg method. For the Seahorse assay data, a 2-way ANOVA with post hoc uncorrected Fisher’s least significant difference test was performed. For all statistical tests, a P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. Specifics of each statistical test can be found in the figure legends. All statistics were generated using GraphPad Prism. All data are represented as mean ± SEM.

Study approval. This study conforms to the Declaration of Helsinki. Approval of human participants was granted by the medical ethical committee of the University of Groningen (METc 2017/391) and written informed consent was received from all participants. Skin biopsies of family members and controls were taken at the dermatology department of the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG). The residual fibroblast outgrowth cultures were used to generate hiPSCs in order to perform this study.