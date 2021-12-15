WWP1 inactivation enhances efficacy of PI3K inhibitors while suppressing their toxicities in breast cancer models

While evaluating PTEN status upon PI3K inhibition, we discovered that this treatment markedly decreased the membrane fraction of PTEN in both triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and estrogen receptor–positive (ER-positive) breast cancer cells, although there was no prominent change in total PTEN levels (Figure 1, A and B). These effects on PTEN dissociation from the membrane were observed in cells treated with multiple PI3K inhibitors, including isoform-specific P110 inhibitors (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140436DS1). In line with our previous findings that PTEN localization is regulated by its ubiquitination status (10, 11), we found that, upon PI3K inhibition, PTEN dissociation from the plasma membrane was accompanied by increased ubiquitination (Figure 1D). As we recently reported that WWP1 was a critical regulator of PTEN membrane localization (10), we therefore evaluated whether PTEN subcellular localization upon treatment with a PI3K inhibitor would be affected when WWP1 was depleted. Indeed, depletion of WWP1 led to PTEN relocalization to the membrane in both MDA-MB-231 and MCF7 cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1B) and reduced PTEN ubiquitination upon BKM120 treatment (Figure 2C), suggesting that WWP1 was responsible for both the increased PTEN ubiquitination and its subsequent dissociation from the membrane following BKM120 treatment.

Figure 1 PTEN is ubiquitinated and dissociated from the plasma membrane upon treatment with PI3K inhibitors. (A) Evaluation of subcellular localization of PTEN upon BKM120 treatment. Membrane fractions and whole-cell lysate (WCL) were extracted from MDA-MB-231 cells treated with BKM120 over time and subsequently analyzed by WB. EGFR served as a membrane marker and HSP90 as the internal control. (B) Longitudinal subcellular localization of PTEN in MCF7 cells upon treatment with BYL719. LRP6 served as a membrane marker. Blots are from duplicate gels run in parallel. (C) Analysis of PTEN membrane fraction upon treatment with various PI3K inhibitors. MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with the indicated drugs for 48 hours, and membrane and cytosol fractions were extracted. The following doses were used: BKM120 (1.0 μM); BAY80-6946 (1.0 μM); BYL719 (5.0 μM); GDC-0032 (1.0 μM); TGX-221 (5.0 μM). The negative loading control for each fraction is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A as a technical replicate. (D) Analysis of endogenous PTEN ubiquitination over time after BKM120 treatment. Whole lysate was extracted from MDA-MB-231 cells treated with BKM120 for the indicated durations and immunoprecipitated with anti-PTEN beads. Arrow indicates the band with the mouse anti-IgG heavy-chain antibody. Numbers below the blot lanes represent the relative intensities of the PTEN band normalized to the respective loading control. PTEN-Ub(n)/PTEN, relative intensity of polyubiquitinated PTEN normalized to precipitated total PTEN.

Figure 2 Membrane localization of PTEN is restored by WWP1 depletion, which increases the sensitivity of the PI3K inhibitor. (A) Membrane and cytosol fractions isolated from MDA-MB-231 cells stably expressing WWP1 shRNA (shWWP1) or scrambled (shScr). Cells were treated with DMSO or BKM120 for 48 hours. (B) Subcellular fraction of MCF7 cells stably expressing shWWP1 or shScr. Cells were treated with DMSO or 1 μM BYL719 for 48 hours. (C) Analysis of endogenous PTEN ubiquitination in MDA-MB-231 cells with WWP1 shRNA, which were treated with DMSO or BKM120 for 48 hours. (D) Evaluation of the IC 50 of breast cancer cells with WWP1 depletion. The relative IC 50 ratio was determined by dividing each IC 50 value by that of the shScr. The PTEN expression status of each cell was evaluated by WB.

To further explore the molecular mechanisms that lead to the activation of WWP1 upon PI3K inhibition, we examined the dynamics of intracellular localization of WWP1. We observed that both the membrane fraction of WWP1 (Figure 1, A and B) and its binding to PTEN increased after PI3K inhibitor treatment (Supplemental Figure 1C). Importantly, we also found that WWP1 bound to PI(4,5)P 2 more robustly than to PI(3,4,5)P 3 (Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting that WWP1 was recruited and held to the plasma membrane through binding to PI(4,5)P 2 upon PI3K inhibition, which drastically increased the ratio of PI(4,5)P 2 to PI(3,4,5) P 3 (12).

We next tested whether the therapeutic effect of PI3K inhibition is enhanced by PTEN relocalization to the plasma membrane. To this end, we treated multiple breast cancer cell lines with BKM120 upon WWP1 silencing. Indeed, cells with intact or monoallelic PTEN expression proved more sensitive to the combination of BKM120 and WWP1 genetic inactivation, while cells with homozygous deletion or epigenetic inactivation of PTEN were found to be resistant to WWP1 inhibition (Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 2A, and Supplemental Table 1). Consistently, add-back of PTEN restored the synergistic effect of WWP1 depletion in PTEN-null MDA-MB-468 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). These data collectively suggest that WWP1 inhibition could enhance the efficacy of PI3K inhibition through PTEN reactivation.

Continuous treatment with PI3K inhibitors commonly results in acquired resistance, which represents one of the challenges in the clinical application of these inhibitors that most urgently demands a solution (1, 4, 13). We thus generated isogenic cells from MDA-MB-231 and MCF7 cell lines, which are resistant to BKM120 treatment, to explore the underlying mechanisms of this resistance (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Intriguingly, we found that WWP1 expression in each resistant clone from different cell lines was upregulated proportionally to the increasing concentrations of BKM120 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3C), whereas, consistently, PTEN ubiquitination was found elevated in the resistant cells (Figure 3B). Amplification or epigenetic upregulation of the proto-oncogene MYC is frequently observed in breast cancer that has acquired resistance to PI3K inhibitors (14, 15), and we have previously reported that WWP1 overexpression can be driven by Myc during cancer development (10). We therefore evaluated the Myc status in the resistant cell lines and found that Myc expression levels were indeed increased in both resistant cell lines (Figure 3A). Additionally, we observed that Myc bound to the promoter region of the WWP1 gene more strongly in the resistant MDA-MB-231 high-dose (HD) cells than in the parental cell line (Supplemental Figure 3D), suggesting that activation of the Myc/WWP1 pathway is one of the potential causes of resistance to PI3K inhibitors through PTEN dysfunction. To further corroborate the role of WWP1 in acquired resistance, we next generated MDA-MB-231 and MCF7 cells, which stably overexpress WWP1. Consistently, WWP1 overexpression limited the effect of PI3K inhibitors in suppressing AKT and S6 activation, rendering cells resistant to the treatment (Figure 3, C–E), while the membrane localization of PTEN was reduced in WWP1-overexpressing MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 3E). Conversely, WWP1 depletion in resistant cells potentiated the sensitivity to BKM120 or BYL719 treatment (Figure 3, F and G) and further inhibited the PI3K/AKT pathway (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 3 WWP1 expression is upregulated in isogenic breast cancer cells resistant to PI3K inhibitors. (A) Evaluation of WWP1 and Myc expression, and activity of the downstream PI3K pathway in isogenic resistant MDA-MB-231 and MCF7 cells. A set of isogenic resistant cells was sequentially established by repeating exposure to stepwise increasing concentrations of BKM120. Generated clones were maintained in BKM120-containing media. For the experiment, cells were cultured with BKM120-free media for 24 hours and harvested for WB. (B) Endogenous PTEN ubiquitination in isogenic MDA-MB-231 cells. Extracted lysates were pulled down by anti-PTEN antibody. (C) Activation of AKT and S6 in MDA-MB-231 cells with stable overexpression of WWP1 upon BKM120 treatment. Total lysates were resolved by SDS-PAGE and subsequently probed with the indicated antibodies. EV, control empty vector. (D and E) Dose response curve of BKM120 in MDA-MB-231 (D) and BYL719 in MCF7 (E) cells with stable overexpression of HA-WWP1. (F and G) Dose response curve of BKM120 in resistant MDA-MB-231 HD cells (F) and BYL719 in resistant MCF7 HD cells (G) with WWP1 shRNA. Each dot indicates the mean ± SD of a duplicated assay.

Figure 4 PI3K inhibitor efficacy is synergistically improved by WWP1 inhibition in resistant cells. (A) Analysis of AKT and S6 activity in resistant MDA-MB-231 HD cells stably expressing shWWP1. Cells were treated with BKM120 for the indicated durations and subjected to WB analysis. (B and C) 3D plots of the synergy scores and dose response curves for combinatory treatment with I3C and BKM120 in MDA-MB-231 parental (B) and resistant HD (C) cells. Each dot shows the mean ± SD of triplicate assays. Synergic performance scores were analyzed with Combenefit software. D-R, dose-response; HSA, highest single agent method.

We have previously shown that WWP1 is inhibited by indole-3-carbinol (I3C), a natural compound found in cruciferous plants (10). We thus tested the consequence of pharmacological WWP1 inhibition in mediating sensitivity to PI3K inhibitors in both parental and resistant cell lines. Indeed, pharmacological inactivation of WWP1 showed synergistic effects in combination with BKM120 or BYL719 in the suppression of cell growth (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Notably, these effects were more prominent in resistant MDA-MB-231 cells with higher WWP1 expression (Figure 4, B and C), whereas only a negligible synergistic effect was observed in MDAMB-468 cells that displayed loss of PTEN (Supplemental Figure 4C). Together, these findings suggest a critical role for the WWP1/PTEN pathway in mediating both sensitivity and acquired resistance to PI3K inhibitors.

It is broadly accepted that PI3K inhibitors induce acute insulin resistance, which results in severe hyperglycemia and subsequent hyperinsulinemia due to increased glucose release from the liver and suppressed glucose uptake in systemic tissues such as muscle and adipose tissues (1, 16). This on-target toxicity is widely perceived as a limit on the tolerance for and therapeutic efficacy of these compounds, as episodes of hyperglycemia have been experienced by 35.7%–63.7% of patients undergoing PI3K inhibitor treatment (1, 13, 17–20). On this basis, we therefore tested whether targeting WWP1 would also affect blood glucose and insulin levels. First, we treated whole-body Wwp1-knockout mice (Wwp1–/–) and control mice (Wwp1+/+) with BKM120 and monitored their blood glucose and insulin levels in vivo. Intriguingly, after BKM120 treatment, blood glucose levels in Wwp1–/– mice fell to normal levels after an initial acute elevation, while sustained higher levels of glucose were observed in Wwp1+/+ mice (Figure 5A). We observed a similar attenuation of hyperinsulinemia followed by elevated blood glucose levels in Wwp1–/– mice 3 hours after BKM120 treatment (Figure 5B). To further explore glucose dynamics upon pharmacological inactivation of WWP1 by I3C, we next monitored blood glucose levels in C57BL/6J mice pretreated for 1 week with I3C or metformin followed by BKM120 administration. I3C-pretreated mice showed significantly decreased glucose and insulin levels that were comparable to the decrease induced by metformin, which is extensively used to treat patients with diabetes (Figure 5, C and D) (21, 22).

Figure 5 Hyperglycemia induced by PI3K inhibitor treatment is attenuated by the inhibition of WWP1. (A) Mean ± SD of blood glucose levels in mice treated with vehicle or BKM120 (50 mg/kg, n = 9 per group). (B) Mean ± SD of blood insulin levels assessed 3 hours after BKM120 administration (n = 7 per group). (C) Mean ± SD of blood glucose levels in mice after treatment with vehicle or BKM120 (50 mg/kg). Mice (n = 6 per group) were pretreated with vehicle, I3C (50 mg/kg), or metformin (MET, 200 mg/kg) for 7 days. (D) Mean ± SD of blood insulin levels assessed 3 hours after BKM120 treatment (n = 6 per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test (A and C) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test (B and D).

AMPK is a known master regulator of glucose metabolism. It has been reported that WWP1 can degrade AMPKα (23) and that ubiquitination of AMPKα blocks its activation by competing for its phosphorylation (24). The catalytic α subunit of AMPK has 2 isoforms: α1 and α2. The AMPKα2 isoform is specifically highly expressed in heart and skeletal muscle, whereas AMPKα1 is ubiquitously expressed in whole tissues (Supplemental Figure 5A). On the other hand, we found that AMPKα2 was markedly suppressed in mouse breast tumor and human breast cancer cell lines (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), in accordance with previous reports that showed downregulation of AMPKα2 in primary breast cancer and hepatic cancer tissues (25–27). On the basis of these findings, we hypothesized that the substantial difference in expression profiles of the AMPKα isoform between breast cancer and skeletal muscle can trigger a differential response upon WWP1 and PI3K inhibition. We therefore examined whether WWP1 can systemically govern blood glucose and insulin levels through the regulation of AMPK functions in muscle. To investigate the functional interaction between WWP1 and each AMPKα isoform, we first performed in vivo ubiquitination assays in 293T cells expressing Myc-WWP1 and HA-AMPK. AMPKα2, but not AMPKα1, was polyubiquitinated by WWP1 overexpression in a catalysis-dependent manner (Figure 6A). Consistent with a previous report demonstrating that activation of phosphorylation at Th172 of AMPKα is inhibited by its polyubiquitination (24), we observed that AMPK phosphorylation was suppressed in 293T cells upon overexpression of WWP1 (Supplemental Figure 5D). To further investigate AMPKα function upon double inhibition of PI3K and WWP1, we treated mouse C2C12 myoblasts with BKM120 in the setting of genetic or pharmacological inactivation of WWP1 and found that AMPKα was highly activated after BKM120 treatment in WWP1-inhibited cells, whereas AMPKα expression levels were relatively unaffected (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5E). In contrast, we did not observe AMPK activation in MCF7 cells in which AMPKα1 was dominantly expressed (Supplemental Figure 5F). We further explored whether the adenosine diphosphate/adenosine triphosphate (ADP/ATP) ratio could trigger phosphorylation of AMPK upon PI3K inhibition in C2C12 cells. The ADP/ATP ratio was slightly decreased in Wwp1-depleted cells but unaffected by the BKM120 treatment, suggesting that AMPK activation was induced by WWP1 and PI3K inhibition independently of ADP status (Supplemental Figure 5G). To further validate these in vitro findings, we next treated Wwp1+/+ and Wwp1–/– mice with BKM120 in vivo and found that AMPK was much more active in the muscle tissue of Wwp1–/– mice than in that of Wwp1+/+ mice upon BKM120 treatment (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Glucose uptake is restored by WWP1 inhibition through the activation of AMPKα2. (A) Analysis of polyubiquitination of the AMPKα isoform in 293T cells. CA, catalytically inactive mutant. (B) Assessment of AMPK activity in Wwp1-depleted C2C12 cells. Differentiated C2C12 cells were treated with BKM120 (2.0 μM) for 17 hours with serum starvation and subjected to WB analysis. Blots are from duplicate gels run in parallel. (C) Evaluation of AMPK activation in quadriceps muscle tissue from Wwp1+/+ and Wwp1–/– mice. Mice starved for 3 hours were treated with vehicle or BKM120 (50 mg/kg) for 1 hour. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Quantification of GLUT4 localized on the cell surface upon BKM120 treatment. C2C12-Myc-GLUT4-mCherry cells with stable expression of WWP1 shRNA were treated with DMSO or BKM120 for 17 hours and subjected to immunofluorescence staining with anti–Myc-tagged antibody, followed by measurement via flow cytometry. Each plot shows the mean ± SD of triplicate assays. (E) Quantitation of glucose uptake upon BKM120 treatment. C2C12-shWWP1 cells transduced with AMPK or PTEN siRNA were starved and treated with BKM120 for 2 hours followed by insulin stimulation for 15 minutes. Each plot shows the mean ± SD of triplicate assays. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.005, by 2-tailed t test (D) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test (E).

AMPK is known to play crucial roles in glucose uptake through translocation to the cell surface of glucose transporter type 4 (GLUT4), which is mainly expressed in skeletal muscle and adipose tissues (28, 29). We therefore evaluated GLUT4 transport as a downstream effect of AMPK activity by quantitating surface GLUT4 levels in C2C12 cells stably expressing the Myc-GLUT4-mCherry fusion protein, in which a Myc tag is inserted into the N-terminus and exposed outside the cell membrane, while mCherry is fused at the internal C-terminus (30). In line with our other findings, the reduction in the surface GLUT4 ratio after BKM120 treatment was rescued in Wwp1-depleted cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6B). Similarly, glucose uptake was restored after BKM120 treatment in Wwp1-depleted cells, an effect that was antagonized by depletion of Ampk. By contrast, Pten depletion did not affect glucose uptake in C2C12 shWWP1 cells (Figure 6E). Finally, to validate the impact of AMPK activation on glucose homeostasis in vivo, we treated Wwp1+/+ and Wwp1–/– mice with BKM120 and the AMPK inhibitor compound C (CC). Consistent with the in vitro results, blood glucose levels in Wwp1–/– mice were elevated by CC treatment upon PI3K inhibition (Supplemental Figure 6C). Collectively, these data suggest that the impairment in the glucose uptake cascade triggered by PI3K/AKT inhibition can be restored, at least in a part, by further activation of AMPK elicited by WWP1 inhibition in muscle tissues. In contrast, we found that glucose uptake was not rescued in WWP1-depleted MDA-MB-231 cells under BKM120 treatment (Supplemental Figure 6D), suggesting that the impact of AMPK activation on glucose uptake was not sufficient to counter the profound consequences of combined PI3K inhibition and PTEN reactivation in conditions in which AMPKα2 levels were significantly reduced.

On the basis of the results showing that WWP1 inhibition combined with PI3K inhibitor treatment was beneficial both systemically and in tumors, we next evaluated the consequence of combined pharmacological targeting of PI3K and WWP1 for cancer treatment in 3D culture assays as well as in vivo. To this end, we first validated the synergistic effects of targeting WWP1 along with multiple PI3K inhibitors in soft agar colony formation assays using MDA-MB-231 cells. Indeed, we observed a significant decrease in colony numbers after treatment with PI3K inhibitors in WWP1-depleted cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). We next performed soft agar colony formation assays using MDA-MB-231 parental and PI3K inhibitor–resistant cells treated with a combination of BKM120 and I3C. We observed significant suppression after combinatorial treatment in both parental and resistant cells (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Importantly, we observed a profound tumor-suppressive effect in xenograft tumors treated with combined BKM120 and I3C in both parental and resistant TNBC cell lines, while the effect of BKM120 monotherapy was limited in resistant cells (Figure 7, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). This additive effect was also observed when we used BYL719 (alpelisib), a clinically approved PI3K inhibitor, in combination with I3C in ER-positive MCF7 xenografts (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, we also tested the effects of combinatorial treatments in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models representative of ER-positive and TNBC breast cancers. In both models, we found that combination treatment synergistically and potently suppressed tumor growth compared with single-arm treatments (Figure 8, A–F), offering a new therapeutic opportunity for both PI3K inhibitor–sensitive and –resistant breast tumors (17). In line with our previous findings, the elevation in blood insulin levels was also suppressed in the combination treatment arms of our preclinical trials in both cell line xenograft and PDX models (Supplemental Figure 8, C–E).

Figure 7 Combinatory therapy with I3C improves the efficacy of PI3K inhibitors. (A–C) Tumor xenograft assays were performed with subcutaneous implantation of MDA-MB-231 parental cells. Mice were treated orally with vehicle, BKM120 (30 mg/kg), I3C (100 mg/kg), or a combination of the drugs every day starting on day 3 after implantation. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM for size and the mean ± SD for weight (n = 8 per group). (D–F) Analysis of the size and weight of xenografts of resistant MDA-MB-231 HD cells. Mice were treated with the indicated drugs at the same dose as that used in the parental cells starting on day 3 after implantation (n = 8 per group). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM for size and mean ± SD for weight. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.005, by linear mixed-effects model (A and D) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparison test (B and E).