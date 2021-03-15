Macrophage AXL receptor tyrosine kinase inflames the heart after reperfused myocardial infarction

We first evaluated AXL expression on myeloid cells in mice subjected to a clinically relevant model of myocardial ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). Both gene and protein expression of AXL was detected in a subset of cardiac macrophages expressing high levels of major histocompatibility complex II (MHCIIhi) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139576DS1). Survey of tissue-resident macrophages across various tissues demonstrated widespread expression of AXL on macrophages, with preferential AXL expression on MHCIIhi subsets in a variety of tissues, including the peritoneum and liver (Supplemental Figure 2), consistent with data assembled by the ImmGen consortium (15) and previous reports (16, 17). In contrast, AXL protein expression was not detectable on either neutrophils or Ly6Chi monocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D), indicating that MHCIIhi cardiac macrophages were a major source for myeloid cell AXL in the heart. Following IRI, AXL expression was increased on infarct-associated MHCIIhi cardiac macrophages and remained significantly increased through the progression to heart failure 30 days after IRI (Figure 1B). Thus, macrophage AXL expression persists after IRI through the progression to heart failure. Moreover, a relatively high level of AXL expression was detected in macrophages obtained from peri-infarct tissue of explanted hearts in patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 1 AXL expression is increased on human and murine macrophages after myocardial ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). (A) Cell-surface protein expression of AXL on different cardiac macrophage subsets with quantification of AXL expression on MHCIIhiCCR2– (red) and MHCIIloCCR2– (blue) macrophages. The gray histogram represents Axl–/– cardiac macrophage staining control. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. n = 3 mice/group. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) AXL expression on murine cardiac macrophages before (Ø) and 3 or 30 days after myocardial IRI. n = 4–7 mice/group pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (C) Expression of AXL on peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) or human cardiac macrophages isolated from peri-infarct or remote tissue from the explanted hearts of patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy at the time of heart transplantation. Fluorescence minus one (FMO) was used as a staining control. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

To determine the causal functional role of AXL expression in cardiac macrophages in the acute phase after IRI, we compared left ventricular (LV) remodeling and contractile function between Axl+/+ and Axl–/– mice after IRI. Pathological measurements of infarct size 7 days after IRI revealed smaller-sized infarcts in Axl–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 2A). Despite similar baseline echocardiographic parameters, Axl deficiency resulted in greater preservation of LV systolic function 21 days after IRI compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 2B). Given that AXL is also expressed on nonmyeloid cells, including endothelial cells and dendritic cells (18, 19), we performed IRIs on lethally irradiated WT recipients of Axl-deficient bone marrow or in mice with selective Axl deletion in myeloid cells (LysM-Cre+ Axlfl/fl mice, Figure 2C). Similarly to whole-body knockouts, myeloid-specific deletion of Axl resulted in significantly smaller infarcts 7 days after IRI compared with controls (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4A) and these results extended to both female mice and a small cohort of male mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Because LysM-Cre–mediated recombination results in Axl deletion predominantly among monocytes, neutrophils, and macrophages and AXL was not detected on monocytes and neutrophils, these results suggest that AXL acts in macrophages to exacerbate cardiac repair after IRI.

Figure 2 Macrophage AXL worsens cardiac repair after myocardial ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). (A) Representative 1-mm heart sections from an individual Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mouse 7 days after IRI stained with triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) for infarct measurements or injected with fluorescent microspheres to quantify the area at risk (AAR). From left to right, apex toward the ligation site. Percentage infarct/left ventricle (LV), percentage AAR/LV, and percentage infarct/AAR measured 7 days after IRI in mice with whole-body deletion of Axl. n = 7–9 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (B) Representative B-mode and M-mode echocardiography images of systole and diastole in hearts 21 days after IRI with quantification of percentage ejection fraction (% EF), percentage fractional shortening (% FS), systolic and diastolic volume, LV wall thickness, internal diameter, and LV mass 21 days after IRI. n = 5–9 mice/group pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (C) AXL expression on cardiac macrophages in mice with myeloid-specific deletion of Axl (LysM-Cre+ Axlfl/fl) as measured by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 mice/group. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Infarct measurements 7 days after IRI in LysM-Cre+ Axlfl/fl mice compared with LysM-Cre– Axlfl/fl littermate controls. n = 5–6 mice/group pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

We next investigated whether Axl deficiency impacted the extent and quality of immune cell infiltrate in the heart after IRI. Using flow cytometry, we found that Axl deficiency did not affect initial neutrophil and Ly6Chi monocyte recruitment to the infarcted myocardium (Figure 3, A and B). However, by 3 days after IRI, there was a significant reduction in the total number of neutrophils and Ly6Chi monocytes in Axl–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 3, A and B). Importantly, similar total number of neutrophils and Ly6Chi monocytes were observed in the periphery of Axl+/+ and Axl–/– mice at both baseline and after IRI (Supplemental Figure 5), consistent with a role for AXL in amplifying local cardiac inflammation. Although no differences were observed in the total number of macrophages in the infarcted myocardium after IRI (Figure 3C), there was an increase in macrophage polarization toward a reparative phenotype in Axl–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ mice, as measured by an increase in the ratio of MHCIIlo to MHCIIhi cardiac macrophages (Figure 3D). We and others have shown that MHCIIlo cardiac macrophages secrete higher levels of IL-10 to restrain inflammation and fibrosis (12, 20), while MHCIIhi cardiac macrophages are enriched in genes regulating the NLRP3 inflammasome (21), which regulates IL-1β secretion. Despite similar baseline levels, we observed increased expression of antiinflammatory genes, Il10 and Tgfb, and decreased proinflammatory genes, Il1b, Il6, and Tnf, within cardiac extracts (Figure 3E), as well as decreased IL-1β and increased IL-10 levels in the serum of Axl–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 3F). Similarly to whole-body knockouts, myeloid-specific deletion of Axl using LysM-Cre+ Axlfl/fl mice resulted in increased reparative MHCIIlo macrophages, which was associated with a decrease in inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes within the infarct and reduced serum levels of IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 6). Axl deficiency also favored MHCIIlo macrophage polarization in a model of peritonitis (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting that AXL signaling promotes inflammatory reprogramming of macrophages in a variety of inflammatory settings.

Figure 3 Macrophage AXL promotes inflammatory responses after myocardial ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). Total number of (A) neutrophils and (B) Ly6Chi monocytes within the infarcted myocardium as measured on the days indicated after IRI in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice. Flow plots depict events 3 days after IRI. (C) Total number of MerTK+ macrophages within the infarcted myocardium as measured on the indicated days after IRI in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice. (D) Ratio of MHCIIlo to MHCIIhi macrophages (MΦ) within the infarcted myocardium as measured on the days indicated after IRI in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice. For A–D, n = 4–5 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Gene expression of pro- and antiinflammatory mediators in whole-infarct extracts from Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice. n = 3–5 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (F) Serum levels of pro- and antiinflammatory mediators as measured 3 days after IRI from in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice. n = 6–10 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

Next, we explored how AXL signaling in macrophages promoted inflammatory reprogramming after IRI. To assess macrophage polarization, we examined proinflammatory gene expression in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from Axl+/+ and Axl–/– mice after stimulation of Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), which recognizes DAMPs released by dying cardiomyocytes (22). Similarly to our findings in vivo, Axl deficiency attenuated expression of proinflammatory genes, including Il1b and Tnf, and increased antiinflammatory Il10 in BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation without affecting baseline gene levels (Figure 4A). Importantly, both Axl+/+ and Axl–/– BMDMs expressed similar levels of TLR4 (Figure 4B). Given the recent success in targeting IL-1β to reduce recurrent MIs in ischemic cardiomyopathy patients (5), we performed additional experiments to investigate the relationship between AXL signaling and macrophage production of IL-1β. In serum-starved BMDMs, addition of AXL-specific agonists, including either growth arrest–specific 6 (Gas6) or an agonizing antibody, increased TLR4 priming of the inflammasome as measured by increased Il1b expression in Axl+/+ BMDMs, but these effects were absent from Axl–/– BMDMs (Figure 4C). Furthermore, inflammasome activation with ATP was also impaired by Axl deficiency as measured by a reduction in both activated caspase-1 (Figure 4, D and E) and secretion of IL-1β into the culture media (Figure 4F), supporting the concept that AXL signaling augments TLR4 priming of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Impaired inflammatory activation in Axl–/– BMDMs was also evidenced by a decrease in TNF-α levels with a concomitant increase in IL-10 levels after TLR4 stimulation (Figure 4, G and H).

Figure 4 AXL signaling augments TLR4 priming of the inflammasome in macrophages. (A) Pro- and antiinflammatory gene expression in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) untreated (Ø) or treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) for 6 hours. Data are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (B) TLR4 expression on untreated Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs as measured by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 4 sets of cells/group. NS, not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Gene expression of Il1b in serum-starved Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs treated with LPS and AXL-specific agonists, growth arrest–specific 6 (Gas6) protein, or anti–mouse AXL agonizing antibody, for 6 hours. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (D) Immunoblot or (E) flow cytometry of caspase-1 activation in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs primed with LPS for 3 hours followed by activation with ATP for 30 minutes. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. n = 2–3 sets of cells/group. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (F) IL-1β production by Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs primed with LPS for 3 hours followed by activation with ATP for 30 minutes. (G) TNF-α or (H) IL-10 production by Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs treated with LPS for 6 hours. For F–H, data are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

Macrophages activated by TLR4 signaling require a switch to glycolytic metabolism to facilitate the increased energetic demands necessary to produce IL-1β (23). To determine whether AXL signaling was required for inflammatory glycolytic reprogramming, we measured the extracellular acidification rate of Axl+/+ and Axl–/– BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation. Although we observed an increase in glycolysis in Axl+/+ BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation, this effect was largely absent in Axl–/– BMDMs (Figure 5A). AXL signaling alone, using an AXL-agonizing antibody, was also sufficient to promote an increase in glycolysis compared with an isotype control, albeit to a lesser extent than TLR4 stimulation (Figure 5B). To test whether AXL and TLR4 can be in spatial proximity to promote inflammatory glycolytic reprogramming, we performed a proximity ligation assay. Although the assay revealed data consistent with a close interaction between AXL and TLR4 in BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 8A), no differences in NF-κB signaling were observed between Axl+/+ and Axl–/– BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting that AXL augmented glycolysis independently of NF-κB activation. Hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF-1α) has been implicated in the TLR4-mediated switch to glycolytic metabolism (24), so we next investigated whether Axl deficiency impacted HIF-1α activation. Relative to Axl+/+ BMDMs, there were reductions in both gene and protein expression of HIF-1α in Axl–/– BMDMs (Figure 5, C, E, and F), which was associated with a decrease in HIF-1α–dependent genes involved in glycolytic metabolism (Figure 5D). Treatment of BMDMs with cobalt chloride, a pharmacological HIF activator, restored glycolytic metabolism in Axl–/– BMDMs to a level similar to that of Axl+/+ BMDMs (Figure 5G), suggesting that AXL signaling is required for HIF-1α–dependent glycolytic proinflammatory reprogramming of macrophages in response to inflammatory stimuli.

Figure 5 AXL signaling is required for the switch to glycolytic metabolism to fuel proinflammatory responses in macrophages. (A) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) untreated (+/+ Ø and –/– Ø) or treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) for 3 hours, with quantification of glycolytic function. (B) ECAR with quantification of glycolytic function in Axl+/+ BMDMs treated with anti–mouse AXL agonizing antibody or isotype control. For A and B, data are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. n = 5–8 sets of cells/group. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Hif1a gene expression in BMDMs treated with LPS for 3 hours. (D) Expression of genes involved in glycolytic metabolism in BMDMs treated with LPS for 3 hours. For C and D, data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Immunoblot or (F) flow cytometry of HIF-1α protein in BMDMs treated with LPS. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (G) ECAR with quantification of glycolytic function measured in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– BMDMs treated with the HIF-1α pharmacological activator, cobalt chloride (CoCl 2 ). Untreated groups (+/+ Ø and –/– Ø) are the same as presented in panel A. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 6–8 sets of cells/group. NS, not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

AXL signaling promotes phosphorylation and activation of STAT1 (7, 18), which has been separately linked to both HIF-1α signaling (25) and IL-1β production (26). To test whether AXL was required for STAT1 signaling after TLR4 stimulation, we measured phosphorylation of STAT1 (p-STAT1, Tyr701) in BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation or in cardiac macrophages after IRI. Treatment of Axl+/+ BMDMs with the AXL-specific agonist Gas6 revealed that while Gas6/AXL signaling alone was sufficient to induce p-STAT1, it was insufficient to increase glycolytic metabolism or IL-1β production (Supplemental Figure 9). TLR4 stimulation also increased p-STAT1 levels in Axl+/+ BMDMs (Figure 6, A and B) and the addition of exogenous Gas6 augmented both p-STAT1 levels and IL-1β production during TLR4 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9). In contrast, p-STAT1 levels were attenuated in Axl–/– BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation (Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, p-STAT1 levels were reduced after IRI in cardiac macrophages from Axl–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 6C), supporting a crucial role for AXL in STAT1 activation. To test whether STAT1 signaling was required for TLR4-mediated glycolytic proinflammatory reprogramming of macrophages, we measured metabolic and inflammatory function in Stat1+/+ and Stat1–/– BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation. In contrast to Stat1+/+ BMDMs, HIF-1α activation was attenuated in Stat1–/– BMDMs after TLR4 stimulation (Figure 6D), which was associated with an impaired switch to glycolytic metabolism (Figure 6E) and reduced secretion of IL-1β (Figure 6F). Taken together, these results support a role for Gas6/AXL signaling in augmenting TLR4 activation of HIF-1α through STAT1 signaling to promote the glycolytic reprogramming to inflammatory macrophages.

Figure 6 Cross signaling between AXL and TLR4 augments STAT1 activation to fuel proinflammatory responses in macrophages. (A) Immunoblot or (B) flow cytometry of STAT1 phosphorylation in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) untreated (Ø) or treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS). Data are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (C) STAT1 phosphorylation in Axl+/+ or Axl–/– cardiac macrophages 3 days after ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). n = 4–5 mice/group pooled from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) HIF-1α protein in Stat1+/+ or Stat1–/– BMDMs treated with LPS for 4 hours as measured by flow cytometry. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) with quantification of glycolytic function in Stat1+/+ or Stat1–/– BMDMs treated with LPS for 3 hours. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 6–8 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (F) IL-1β production by Stat1+/+ or Stat1–/– BMDMs primed with LPS for 3 hours followed by activation with ATP for 30 minutes. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

As cardiac macrophages express AXL and MerTK, both of which are efferocytosis receptors, one hypothesis is that in addition to impairing proinflammatory macrophage reprogramming, loss of AXL would improve cardiac repair through increased cardioprotective MerTK-dependent phagocytic clearance of apoptotic cardiomyocytes. To test whether enhanced efferocytosis restrained inflammation and improved cardiac repair in Axl–/– mice, we quantified post-IRI association of fluorescent and cardiomyocyte-specific mCherry protein with cardiac macrophages. While IRI led to significantly increased macrophage clearance of cardiomyocyte debris, no difference in reperfusion-dependent efferocytosis of dead cardiomyocytes was observed between Axl+/+ and Axl–/– mice (Figure 7A). The phagocytosis-independent cardioprotection observed during Axl deficiency suggests that AXL and MerTK function independently to regulate reprogramming of macrophages.

Figure 7 Divergent roles for AXL and MerTK in cardiac repair after myocardial ischemia/reperfusion infarction (IRI). (A) Phagocytosis of apoptotic mCherry-expressing cardiomyocytes by cardiac macrophages from Axl+/+ or Axl–/– mice at baseline (Ø) or 4 hours after IRI. n = 3–5 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (B) Percentage infarct/left ventricle (LV), percentage area at risk (AAR)/LV, and percentage infarct/AAR measured 7 days after IRI in mice lacking Mertk (Axl+/+ Mertk–/–), Axl (Axl–/– Mertk+/+), or both Mertk and Axl (Axl–/– Mertk–/–). n = 6–9 mice/group pooled from more than 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (C) Expression of MerTK and AXL on cardiac macrophages from Axl- or Mertk-deficient mice as measured 3 days after IRI. n = 4–5 mice/group pooled from 2 independent experiments. NS, not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Quantification of percentage ejection fraction (% EF) in mice 28 days after IRI. n = 4 mice/group pooled from 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Ratio of MHCIIlo to MHCIIhi cardiac macrophages within the infarcted myocardium of Axl+/+ Mertk+/+ or Axl–/– Mertk–/– mice. n = 3–5 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (F) Infarct measurements 7 days after IRI in Mertk+/+ or MertkCR/CR mice treated with the AXL-selective inhibitor R428 or vehicle. n = 3–4 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (G) Infarct measurements 7 days after IRI in Mertk–/– mice treated with the AXL-selective inhibitor R428 or vehicle. n = 5–7 mice/group pooled from 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.

We next tested whether AXL and MerTK exhibited divergent and independent function after IRI by comparing LV remodeling and contractile function in mice deficient in either receptor alone or deficient in both AXL and MerTK. In contrast to loss of AXL alone, loss of MerTK alone worsened cardiac repair and contractile function after IRI (Figure 7B), as previously reported by us and others (11, 12). Importantly, loss of either AXL or MerTK did not result in a compensatory increase in the other receptor on cardiac macrophages (Figure 7C). Surprisingly, mice deficient in both Axl and Mertk exhibited a cardioprotective response after IRI that was similar to that of mice deficient in Axl alone, with improvements in cardiac repair and preservation of systolic function compared with controls or mice deficient in Mertk alone (Figure 7, B and D). Flow cytometric analyses revealed an increase in reparative MHCIIlo cardiac macrophages in Axl–/– Mertk–/– mice compared with Axl+/+ Mertk+/+ mice after IRI (Figure 7E), suggesting that AXL favors accumulation of proinflammatory MHCIIhi macrophages to worsen cardiac repair after IRI. Taken together, these results support divergent roles for AXL and MerTK in mediating pathogenic and protective macrophage responses, respectively, after IRI.

To test the therapeutic potential of these findings, we treated mice daily after IRI with a small molecule inhibitor of AXL, R428, that binds specifically (IC 50 = 14 nM) and with high selectivity to the AXL intracellular catalytic kinase domain and inhibits its activity (50-fold relative to MerTK, ref. 27). Treatment of WT mice with the AXL inhibitor significantly reduced infarct size, demonstrating that transient inhibition of AXL confers cardioprotection after IRI (Figure 7F). Similar cardioprotection was observed following administration of AXL inhibitor to Mertk–/– mice after IRI (Figure 7G), consistent with independent functions for AXL and MerTK in the infarcted ventricle. We have previously shown that the beneficial effects of MerTK are compromised by its proteolytic cleavage after IRI and that strategies that block reperfusion-associated MerTK cleavage improve cardiac function (12). To test whether targeting both AXL and MerTK could synergize to enhance cardiac repair after IRI, we treated mice with a cleavage-resistant MerTK (MertkCR/CR), which preserves the cardioprotective effects naturally compromised after IRI, with the AXL-specific inhibitor. Treatment of MertkCR/CR mice with AXL inhibitor reduced infarct size compared with either intervention alone (Figure 7F), demonstrating that strategies that combine inhibition of AXL signaling and MerTK cleavage may confer the greatest preservation of cardiac function after IRI.

Like MerTK, AXL is also proteolytically cleaved to release a stable cleavage product called solAXL. In ST-segment elevation MI (STEMI) patients, solAXL levels are increased during the acute phase and are associated with adverse ventricular remodeling and progression to heart failure (14). We independently validated this finding in a small cohort of STEMI patients and observed a similar increase in serum levels of solAXL in mice after IRI (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). To test the role of AXL cleavage after IRI, we generated gene-targeted mice (AxlCR/CR) in which the proteolytic site of AXL was deleted, leading to replacement of the WT AXL with a fully functional but cleavage-resistant AXL (Supplemental Figure 11, A–D). To assess cleavage resistance, BMDMs from AxlCR/CR and Axl+/+ mice were treated with a TLR4 agonist and then assayed for cell-surface AXL and solAXL by flow cytometry, ELISA, and immunoblot. TLR4 agonism decreased cell-surface AXL and increased solAXL in Axl+/+ macrophages, but these effects were largely absent with AxlCR/CR macrophages (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11E). Consistent with a role for AXL in the proinflammatory metabolic reprogramming of macrophages, we observed increased p-STAT1 and HIF-1α signaling in AxlCR/CR BMDMs compared with Axl+/+ BMDMs (Figure 8, C and D), which was associated with elevated glycolysis and IL-1β secretion in response to TLR4 stimulation (Figure 8, E and F). In AxlCR/CR mice, cell-surface AXL was preserved on cardiac macrophages after IRI (Figure 9A) and serum solAXL was significantly reduced at both steady state and after IRI compared with Axl+/+ mice (Figure 9B). In contrast to the increase in solAXL levels observed in Axl+/+ mice after IRI, AxlCR/CR mice exhibited no change in solAXL levels after IRI, validating the AxlCR/CR mouse as a model for testing the functional consequences of AXL cleavage in vivo. To determine the functional role of AXL cleavage in the acute phase after IRI, we compared inflammation and tissue repair between Axl+/+ and AxlCR/CR mice after IRI. Relative to Axl+/+ mice, infarct sizes were increased in AxlCR/CR mice 7 days after IRI (Figure 9C). The adverse ventricular remodeling in AxlCR/CR mice was associated with an increased inflammatory response, as measured by increased neutrophils (Figure 9D), Ly6Chi monocytes (Figure 9E), and inflammatory MHCIIhi macrophages (Figure 9F) within the infarct and elevated serum levels of IL-1β (Figure 9G) compared with Axl+/+ mice, revealing that AXL cleavage limits adverse ventricular remodeling after IRI.

Figure 8 AXL cleavage limits proinflammatory responses in macrophages. (A) Cell-surface expression of AXL on bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from wild-type (Axl+/+) or AXL cleavage–resistant (AxlCR/CR) mice untreated (Ø) or treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS) for 1 hour. (B) Soluble AXL (solAXL) in culture media of BMDMs treated with LPS for 1 hour. (C) STAT1 phosphorylation in BMDMs treated with LPS for 1 hour. (D) HIF-1α protein in BMDMs treated with LPS for 4 hours. For A–D, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s test. (E) Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) with quantification of glycolytic function in BMDMs treated with LPS for 3 hours. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. n = 5 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F) IL-1β production by BMDMs treated with LPS for 18 hours. n = 3 sets of cells/group. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. All data presented as mean ± SEM.