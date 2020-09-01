This report describes a case of second trimester COVID-19 associated with preeclampsia and SARS–CoV-2 infection of the placenta. The distinction between preeclampsia and COVID-19 is important, as it may have implications for the patient’s future pregnancy outcomes. This patient previously had gestational hypertension, which increased her risk in this pregnancy for preeclampsia. Although preeclampsia, placental abruption, and disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) — which are commonly seen together in obstetric practice — accounted for many of the clinical and laboratory findings in this patient, the histopathological features and viral infection of the placenta suggest a prominent role for COVID-19 in this patient’s presentation. This is highlighted by the presence of high levels of SARS–CoV-2 and the invasion of intervillous macrophages (intervillositis) within the placenta. These findings suggest that COVID-19 may have contributed to the placental inflammation that ultimately resulted in early-onset preeclampsia and a worsening maternal condition.

Intervillositis, as seen in this case, describes a placental pathology consisting of fibrin deposits and mononuclear cell infiltration of the intervillous spaces. It is associated with high rates of miscarriage, fetal growth restriction, and severe early preeclampsia (8, 9). This entity is typically idiopathic or autoimmune in nature, but can also be seen in association with infections such as CMV (10) as well as malaria (11). Massive fibrin deposition was also noted as a feature of placental pathology in pregnant women with SARS (12) as well as in those with malaria (13), and recently in a pregnant woman with SARS–CoV-2 infection without preeclampsia with intervillous fibrin deposition, who experienced a second trimester miscarriage (14). In the latter case, it remains unknown whether COVID-19 precipitated the intervillositis. However, massive macrophage infiltration alongside fibrin deposition has recently been observed in lung tissue examined at autopsy from patients with severe COVID-19, raising the possibility of a common immunopathology leading to macrophage recruitment and activation causing tissue damage (15). Further studies of placenta from women with COVID-19 may help address whether this is a histological feature associated with placental SARS–CoV-2 infection.

The pathophysiology of coagulopathy during COVID-19 remains unknown. A DIC-like coagulopathy has been reported in patients with COVID-19 and is associated with poor outcomes (16). However, our patient’s thrombocytopenia and hypofibrinogenemia were more severe than what would have been expected with COVID-19 alone (16). Both SARS–CoV-2 and HDP are reported to reduce angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) activity, leading to increased tissue levels of angiotensin II (17–19). The imbalance of the RAS system seen in COVID-19 patients may therefore contribute to hypertensive complications including preeclampsia in pregnant patients with COVID-19. We hypothesize that SARS–CoV2’s use of the ACE2 receptor could unmask HDP earlier in women who are predisposed to HDP and that COVID-19 causes significant placental pathology leading to an exacerbation of the severity of the patient’s condition.

Importantly, we found no amino acid differences in the SARS–CoV-2 genome sequenced from the placenta compared with others sequenced from around the world (Figure 2), suggesting that placental invasion is not a unique feature of this virus and does not require adaptation. Rather, given the patient’s high serum titers of anti–SARS–CoV-2 spike protein antibodies, a potential mechanism to explain placental invasion in this case would be antibody-dependent transcytosis mediated by the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), which has previously been observed with other viruses including CMV, HIV, and Zika (20–22). Future studies are warranted to investigate protective versus pathological roles of humoral immunity in SARS–CoV-2 infection during pregnancy and to assess for possible virus transmission to the fetus.

SARS–CoV-2 localized to placental syncytiotrophoblast cells, the outer layer of multinucleated cells that cover the chorionic villi and that are in contact with maternal blood in the intravillous space. Syncytiotrophoblasts form a cellular layer between maternal and fetal circulation, contribute to transplacental transfer of protective antibodies, and, in some cases, are permissive to viral infection and to subsequent transmission to fetal cells. In this case, we did not find definitive evidence for fetal infection. However, future studies should further characterize SARS–CoV-2 presence in the placenta and fetus through cellular colocalization studies and antibody-based electron microscopy analysis.

This report highlights a case of acute placental infection with SARS–CoV-2 that may have potentiated severe, early-onset preeclampsia. Future efforts to correctly diagnose and identify the underlying processes of COVID-19–associated HDP are critical for directing patient care and counseling pregnant women during the pandemic.