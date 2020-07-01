Clinical trials for COVID-19 should include sex as a variable

As of this writing, no antiviral agent has been FDA approved as a specific COVID-19 treatment. For those drugs being tested in randomized clinical trials, there has been no explicit consideration of sex biases in efficacy or adverse reactions. This occurs despite studies showing clear and sometimes profound differences in drug treatment responses, including antivirals. Drug trials are typically designed and analyzed without attention toward sex-specific dosages or differential side effects, while they should be considered in both novel and repositioned drugs.

Until recently, remdesivir was regarded as promising for COVID-19, but interim published results are disappointing (8). The still unpublished Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial reported a four-day difference in time to recovery (11 days vs. 15 days) for patients on remdesivir, suggesting some benefit (9). Similar outcomes have been seen for favipiravir, lopinavir, and ritonavir, with the latter causing severe side effects (10). Some studies showed that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine caused a high number of harmful and lethal casualties (11). All trials to date include both men and women, but take a sex-blind approach to the analyses of outcome data, with no governmental guidelines mentioning sex-specific prophylactic or therapeutic recommendations (except for pregnant and postpartum women). The lack of consideration of sex biases in drug efficacy and reactivity inevitably may lead to increased adverse (potentially lethal) reactions. A study of chloroquine treatment in Brazil, in which 24.7% of the subjects were female, was prematurely ceased because of complications (especially arrhythmias and QTc prolongation, 25%) and lethality (17%). No sex disaggregation was provided for either outcome (12), despite the fact that women are known to suffer more from cardiac intricacies. After the initial therapeutic and suggested prophylactic use of hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19 in March, the FDA released a report on April 24, noting severe and lethal outcomes. It remains underreported whether most of these occurred in women.

Ongoing trials on hydroxychloroquine do not include sex-disaggregated comparisons in their objectives. Available preliminary results of studies on remdesivir and favipiravir also lack sex-specific data on adverse reactions or appropriate dose adjustments. As long as drug trials continue to enroll both men and women but fail to sex-disaggregate outcome data, costly mistakes will continue. Currently, there are over 1000 registered trials on COVID-19, more than half of which include pharmacologic intervention or observation, and seven completed trials. Although the latter were open to both sexes, none reported an objective to balance participants or compared outcomes between men and women.