Commentary 10.1172/JCI139239

Precision metabolome reprogramming for imprecision therapeutics in retinitis pigmentosa

1Jonas Children’s Vision Care and Bernard and Shirlee Brown Glaucoma Research Laboratory, 2Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, 3Department of Ophthalmology, 4Department of Pathology, 5Department of Cell Biology, 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, and 7Institute of Human Nutrition, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 8Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen H. Tsang, Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 635 West 165th Street, Box 212, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.342.1189; Email: sht2@columbia.edu. Authorship note: SC and JR contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Caruso, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Jonas Children’s Vision Care and Bernard and Shirlee Brown Glaucoma Research Laboratory, 2Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, 3Department of Ophthalmology, 4Department of Pathology, 5Department of Cell Biology, 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, and 7Institute of Human Nutrition, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 8Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen H. Tsang, Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 635 West 165th Street, Box 212, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.342.1189; Email: sht2@columbia.edu. Authorship note: SC and JR contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ryu, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Jonas Children’s Vision Care and Bernard and Shirlee Brown Glaucoma Research Laboratory, 2Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, 3Department of Ophthalmology, 4Department of Pathology, 5Department of Cell Biology, 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, and 7Institute of Human Nutrition, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 8Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen H. Tsang, Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 635 West 165th Street, Box 212, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.342.1189; Email: sht2@columbia.edu. Authorship note: SC and JR contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Quinn, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Jonas Children’s Vision Care and Bernard and Shirlee Brown Glaucoma Research Laboratory, 2Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, 3Department of Ophthalmology, 4Department of Pathology, 5Department of Cell Biology, 6Department of Biomedical Engineering, and 7Institute of Human Nutrition, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 8Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, New York–Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen H. Tsang, Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 635 West 165th Street, Box 212, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.342.1189; Email: sht2@columbia.edu. Authorship note: SC and JR contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Tsang, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP), the most common form of rod-cone dystrophy, is caused by greater than 3100 mutations in more than 71 genes, many of which are preferentially expressed in rod photoreceptors. Cone death generally follows rod loss regardless of the underlying pathogenic mutation. Preventing the secondary loss of cone photoreceptors would preserve central visual acuity and substantially improve patients’ quality of life. In this issue of the JCI, Wang et al. demonstrate that adeno-associated virus–mediated overexpression of TGF-β1 promoted cone survival and function in 3 distinct RP models with rod-specific mutations. TGF-β1 induces microglia to metabolically tune from a glycolytic phenotype (M1) to an oxidative phenotype (M2), which associates with neuroprotection and the antiinflammatory ecosystem. Consolidating the results of this study with our current understanding of how TGF-β1 regulates microglia polarization, we highlight cell-specific metabolome reprogramming as a promising non–gene-specific therapeutic avenue for inherited retinal degenerations.

Preview pages Reset 3972 Page 3971 Back