Microglia modulation by TGF-β1 protects cones in mouse models of retinal degeneration

To examine the effects of microglia during secondary cone degeneration, mice were treated with PLX5622, a potent colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) inhibitor that eliminates microglia (20). In the rd1 mouse line, the most widely used animal model of RP (21), PLX5622 treatment for 20 days depleted approximately 99% of retinal microglia (Figure 1, A–D) but grossly preserved peripheral immune populations, such as circulating monocytes and peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136160DS1). We previously found that during secondary cone degeneration, there is persistent upregulation in the retina of Tmem119, a marker for microglia (22), as well as Il1a, Il1b, C1qa, and Tnf (12), inflammatory factors that have been shown to induce neurotoxicity both in vitro and in vivo (15, 23, 24). Here, we confirmed these findings (Figure 1E) and sought to determine if microglia were not just correlated with, but responsible for, the upregulation of inflammatory genes. Real-time–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) performed on retinas from rd1 mice with or without PLX5622 treatment demonstrated that increased expression of Il1a, Il1b, C1qa, and Tnf was abolished following microglia depletion (Figure 1E). These data strengthened our hypothesis that microglia play a causal role in retinal inflammation during secondary cone degeneration.

Figure 1 Retinal expression of inflammatory genes after microglia depletion. (A) Timeline of microglia depletion. Microglia from FVB (rd1) mice were pharmacologically depleted with PLX5622 beginning at P20 with harvesting of retinas at P40. (B) Retinal cross-sections from P40 rd1 mice (n = 2) with or without depletion. Arrowheads depict IBA1-positive microglia in the ONL by immunostaining. Scale bar: 50 μm. Representative gating (C) and quantification (D) by flow cytometry of microglia as a percentage of all retinal cells in P40 rd1 mice (n = 4) with or without depletion. Microglia were defined as CD11b-positive Ly6G/Ly6C-negative cells. For full gating strategy, see Supplemental Figure 1A. (E) mRNA expression of indicated genes in retinas (n = 4–5) from 6- to 8-week-old WT (sighted FVB) or P40 rd1 mice with or without 20 days of PLX5622. Fold changes are relative to WT retinas. Data shown are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test for D, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction for E. ONL, outer nuclear layer; INL, inner nuclear layer; GCL, ganglion cell layer.

TGF-β is a major antiinflammatory cytokine that signals through the TGF-β type I (TGFBR1) and type II (TGFBR2) receptors to trigger downstream expression of target genes (25). Exogenous TGF-β can inhibit microglial production of inflammatory cytokines such as Tnf and Il6 (18, 19), whereas ablation of TGF-β signaling in microglia via genetic deletion of TGFBR2 leads to activation of these cells (26) and, notably, degenerative changes in the retina highly reminiscent of RP (27). We reasoned that suppressing microglial activation and its resulting inflammation with TGF-β might be beneficial for degenerating cones in RP. To test this idea, adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors encoding each of the TGF-β isoforms — TGF-β1 (AAV8-TGFB1), TGF-β2 (AAV8-TGFB2), and TGF-β3 (AAV8-TGFB3) — were generated and subretinally injected into rd1 mice at postnatal day 0 to 1 (P0–P1), a time point enabling infection of photoreceptors throughout the entire retina (Figure 2, A and B). These vectors used the human red opsin promoter to drive expression in cones (28) and were coadministered with a previously described GFP vector (AAV8-GFP) employing the same promoter to facilitate cone quantification (11, 12). GFP driven by the human red opsin promoter could first be detected in cones around 7 days after injection, with strong expression by day 14 (Supplemental Figure 2A). AAV vectors with this same promoter resulted in significant upregulation of TGF-β isoforms in infected retinas at both the mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 Effect of overexpressing TGF-β isoforms on cone survival. Schematics of AAV vector design (A) and delivery (B). (C) Representative flat-mounts of FVB (rd1) retinas treated with AAV8-GFP and harvested at P20 or P50. Paired images depict low and high magnifications (boxed areas). Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Representative flat-mounts of rd1 retinas treated with indicated AAV vectors and harvested at P50. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Quantification of GFP-positive cones in central retinas of rd1 mice (n = 12–28) treated with indicated AAV vectors. Data shown are mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction.

Secondary cone degeneration begins around P20 in rd1 mice, with massive loss of cones by P50, particularly within the central retina (Figure 2C). To measure the effect of TGF-β isoforms on retinal degeneration, the number of GFP-positive cones in the central retina was quantified. Compared with AAV8-GFP alone, there was no significant difference in the number of cones at P50 with the addition of AAV8-TGFB2, and only a modest increase with AAV8-TGFB3 (Figure 2, D and E). In contrast, infection with AAV8-TGFB1 nearly tripled the number of cones in the central retina at P50. To determine whether greater cone numbers with TGF-β1 were a result of cone preservation or rather a perturbation in retinal development, rd1 retinas treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 were examined at P20, before secondary cone degeneration. AAV8-TGFB1 did not alter the number of cones at this time point (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), suggesting that the difference in cones at P50 was indeed due to prolonged survival. As increased cone counts with TGF-β1 could also be explained by a rearrangement of peripheral cones to the central retina, whole rd1 retinas were analyzed at P30 by flow cytometry, which showed significantly more GFP-positive cones in eyes treated with AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 compared with AAV8-GFP only (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Finally, to verify that TGF-β1 was improving the survival of GFP-positive cones and not just upregulating GFP expression, rd1 retinas at P50 were immunostained for cone arrestin, a marker of all cones, which again demonstrated significantly more cones in the central retina with the addition of AAV8-TGFB1 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Together, these data indicated that AAV8-TGFB1 could rescue degenerating cones in the rd1 model of RP.

AAV8-TGFB1 was next studied in 2 more slowly degenerating mouse models of RP: rd10, which harbors a mutation in Pde6b, a common cause of autosomal recessive RP (21), and Rho–/–, which lacks rhodopsin, the most frequently mutated gene in autosomal dominant RP (29). Upregulation of Tgfb1 with AAV8-TGFB1 persisted in these older mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). In both strains, AAV8-TGFB1 again significantly improved cone survival (Figure 3, A–C), implying that TGF-β1 might be generically beneficial for cones in RP. The impact of TGF-β1 on rod survival was additionally investigated in rd10 mice by measuring the thickness of the outer nuclear layer (ONL), which normally consists primarily of rods. Despite preserving cones in the same model, AAV8-TGFB1 did not prevent rod death and the reduction of ONL thickness in rd10 retinas (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Thus, the therapeutic effect of AAV8-TGFB1 in RP appears to be selective for cones.

Figure 3 Effect of AAV8-TGFB1 on long-term cone survival and cone-mediated vision. Representative flat-mounts of rd10 (A) and Rho–/– (B) retinas treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1. Paired images depict low and high magnifications (boxed areas). Scale bar: 1 mm. (C) Quantification of GFP-positive cones in central retinas of rd10 (n = 18) and Rho–/– (n = 14) mice. (D) Percentage of time spent in dark in a 50:50 light-dark box for untreated animals (n = 8–10) and C3H (rd1) mice (n = 11–14) treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1. (E) Visual acuity in eyes from P60 rd10 mice (n = 23) as measured by optomotor after treatment with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1. Data shown are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test for C and E, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction for D.

Encouraged by our histological findings, we assessed the potential clinical relevance of TGF-β1 gene therapy by subjectingtreated mice to a light-dark discrimination test. Sighted mice spend less time in well-illuminated spaces, as demonstrated by the strong preference of WT animals for the dark half of a 50:50 light-dark box (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4D). Conversely, rd1 mice, which can no longer distinguish light from dark by P30 due to loss of functional photoreceptors, equally split their time between the 2 compartments. Compared with animals without treatment or receiving AAV8-GFP only, rd1 mice treated with AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 spent significantly more time in the dark, consistent with an improvement in visual function allowing for light-dark discrimination. As a complementary measure of vision, the optomotor assay was performed on rd10 mice treated with AAV8-GFP in one eye and AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 in the other. In this experiment, moving stripes are used to elicit the visually dependent optomotor response. By adjusting the stripes until the animal can no longer track them, the visual acuity in each eye can be estimated (30). At P60, rd10 eyes treated with AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 exhibited significantly better visual acuity than those only receiving AAV8-GFP (Figure 3E). From these data, we concluded that TGF-β1 in mouse RP not only helps preserve cones, but also importantly protects from vision loss.

Although we found AAV8-TGFB1 to be beneficial for cones, TGF-β signaling in the eye has also been reported to mediate cataract formation (31, 32), ocular hypertension leading to loss of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) (32), and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a process implicated in proliferative vitreoretinopathy (33, 34). Mice treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 were thus examined for these possibilities. At P30, no obvious difference in the opacity of the lens was seen in animals receiving AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 compared with AAV8-GFP only (Supplemental Figure 5A). Moreover, treatment with AAV8-TGFB1 did not impact the number of RGCs at this time point (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). To assess for EMT in the RPE, immunostaining was performed for ZO-1, a component of epithelial tight junctions (35), and α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), which labels RPE cells undergoing EMT (33, 34). Neither of these proteins were qualitatively changed in the RPE with the addition of AAV8-TGFB1 (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), suggesting that at least up to 1 month after treatment, AAV8-TGFB1 is not noticeably disruptive in the eye.

How does AAV8-TGFB1 combat secondary cone degeneration? Given the antiinflammatory properties of TGF-β, mRNA levels of Tmem119, Il1a, Il1b, C1qa, and Tnf in P40 rd1 retinas were quantified and, surprisingly, were found to be unchanged with AAV8-TGFB1 (Figure 4A). AAV8-TGFB1 likewise did not affect the number of microglia in the retina as assayed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), and treatment did not alter the percentage of microglia in the ONL (Figure 4, B and C), the retinal layer in which microglia preferentially localize during degeneration (12). To better understand the microglial response to AAV8-TGFB1, microglia from P30 rd1 retinas treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 were isolated by cell sorting and subjected to RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). Sorted microglia were highly pure, expressing microglia markers such as Tmem119 and P2ry12, but not those of other cell types (Supplemental Figure 6C). Only 23 genes were significantly altered (adjusted P < 0.05, log 2 fold change >0.4) in microglia treated with AAV8-TGFB1 (Figure 4D). These included Spp1 and Gas6, the most upregulated and downregulated of the 23 genes, respectively, which were validated by RT-PCR in microglia from both P30 rd1 and P200 rd10 retinas (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 4 Role of retinal microglia in AAV8-TGFB1-mediated cone survival. (A) mRNA expression of indicated genes in FVB (rd1) retinas (n = 4–5) treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1. Fold changes are relative to untreated WT (sighted FVB) retinas. Representative images (B) and quantification (C) of IBA1-positive microglia in the ONL of P40 rd1 retinas (n = 6–7) treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Volcano plot of up- and downregulated genes in microglia sorted from P30 rd1 retinas (n = 7) after treatment with AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 relative to AAV8-GFP only. Dotted lines indicate adjusted P < 0.05 and log 2 fold change >0.4. (E) Normalized RNA-seq counts for expression of Tgfbr1 and Tgfbr2 in microglia versus nonmicroglia cells from P30 rd1 retinas (n = 4–14). (F) Immunostaining for TGFBR2 in rd1 CX3CR1GFP/+ retinas (n = 2). Arrowheads indicate colocalization of TGFBR2 with a CX3CR1-positive microglia in the ONL. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Quantification of GFP-positive cones in central retinas of rd1 mice after 30 days of microglia depletion with PLX5622 (n = 16) or inhibition of TGFBR1/2 with LY364947 and SB431542 (n = 16). Data for untreated groups are taken from Figure 2E. Data shown are mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s correction for A and G, 2-tailed Student’s t test for C and E. INL, inner nuclear layer.

The importance of these gene expression changes in microglia was subsequently evaluated by depleting microglia from mice treated with AAV8-TGFB1 during secondary cone degeneration. Beginning at P20, rd1 mice were administered PLX5622, which eliminated approximately 99% of retinal microglia even in eyes infected with AAV vectors (Supplemental Figure 6E). While microglia depletion had no significant effect on cone survival in rd1 retinas treated with AAV8-GFP only (Figure 4G), consistent with our prior observations (12), it significantly abrogated cone rescue by AAV8-TGFB1. These findings indicate that microglia are not inherently helpful or harmful for degenerating cones, but are necessary for the cone survival mediated by TGF-β1 gene therapy. In the retina, microglia are among the only cells that highly express TGFBR1 and TGFBR2 (Figure 4, E and F, and ref. 27), both of which are required for TGF-β signaling (25). We therefore hypothesized that AAV8-TGFB1 might act via TGF-β receptors on microglia in order to promote cone survival. To test this, rd1 mice treated with AAV8-GFP or AAV8-GFP plus AAV8-TGFB1 were administered a combination of LY364947 and SB431542, potent TGFBR1/2 inhibitors capable of blocking these receptors in vivo (36). As with microglia depletion, TGFBR1/2 inhibition had no discernable effect on retinas treated with AAV8-GFP only (Figure 4G), suggesting that any endogenous signaling through these receptors during cone degeneration did not dramatically affect cone survival. On the other hand, treatment with LY364947 and SB431542 significantly disrupted the ability of AAV8-TGFB1 to preserve cones (Figure 4G). Collectively, these results demonstrate that both microglia and TGF-β signaling through TGFBR1 and TGFBR2 are needed for AAV8-TGFB1 to function therapeutically.